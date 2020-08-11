Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sid Wang, Game Programmer at UserJoy Technology Unity ML-Agents
What is Unity ML Agents? Unity Games (C#) Machine Learning (Python, Tensorflow)
Unity ML Agents Workflow Set up Game for Training Train Agents Embed Agents
Set up Game for Training The Learning Environment contains three additional components: ● Agents - which handle collecting...
Example block diagram of ML-Agents
Training Methods Reinforcement Learning ● Learn through rewards ● Trial and error ● Super-speed simulation ● “Super-human”...
Example: Chicken Crossing the Road
Example: Antigraviator
Train Agents ● Install and set up the ML-Agents toolkit ● Perform the training in the Editor mlagents-learn <trainer-confi...
Embed Agents
Demo
More ML-Agents Training Examples at GitHub!
Unity ML-Agents at GitHub https://github.com/Unity-Technologies/ml-agents Unity ML-Agents Installation and Set-up https://...
Thanks!
