Electric Car Quotes: The Best Quotes about Electric Vehicle

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ELECTRIC VEHICLE QUOTES GetElectricVehicle.com
"You have to have a better car. It's not just the ideological decision of buying an EV. It's about buying a better car." ―...
"The only way to make money as a car company is to sell a large number of cars." ― Daniel Kirchert GetElectricVehicle.Com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL FOR MORE VIDEOS!
"The time is right for electric cars - in fact, the time is critical"― Carlos Ghosn GetElectricVehicle.Com
"We will not stop until every car on the road is electric" ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
"As of 2016, the number of American car companies that haven't gone bankrupt is a grand total of two: Ford and Tesla." ― E...
"Electric cars aren't pollution-free; they have to get their energy from somewhere." ― Alexandra Paul GetElectricVehicle.C...
"In order to have clean air in cities, you have to go electric." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
“Within a decade, the internal combustion engine automobile is likely to look exactly like what it is - a machine that con...
"I had never been able to get a car that said how much I cared about the environment until I drove electric." ― Alexandra ...
"You should not show somebody something very cool and then not do it. At Tesla, any prototype that is shown to customers, ...
"In the same way that when the car got going, people thought it would be an electric car, people thought it would be a ste...
"I drove an electric car for seven years because of its advanced technology, not because I have any concerns about energy ...
"I'm glad to see that BMW is bringing an electric car to market. That's cool." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
"Obviously the horse can still do things that the gas car can never do, and the gas car will always be able to do things t...
"I think there are more politicians in favor of electric cars than against." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
"I probably wouldn't be a good spokesman for an electric car, because I'll still get on a private jet, and one flight on a...
"Electric cars are coal-powered cars. Their carbon emissions can be worse than gasoline-powered cars." ― Vinod Khosla GetE...
"You have to match the convenience of the gasoline car in order for people to buy an electric car." ― Elon Musk GetElectri...
"By 1990 I went back to no gasoline; I was just riding around on my bike, taking the bus. I had a tiny little electric car...
"Tesla is here to stay and keep fighting for the electric car revolution." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
"We have a tremendous investment in facilities for (internal combustion engines, transmissions, and axles) and I can't see...
"It's not just the kid who's spent every penny from his job to upgrade his car to tell the world he cares about sports car...
"Electric cars are not going to take the market by storm, but it's going to be a gradual improvement." ― Carlos Ghosn GetE...
"Cars have a large engine in the front and you have a gearbox, which is cumbersome. Electric cars don't have this problem....
"Look at countries like China, they are determined to dominate all clean technology areas, putting lots of money into wind...
"In the European Union, a fleet average of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer will be permitted in 2020. This corresponds to fu...
"We have to use cars much more efficiently. We have to look at alternative technologies of cars such as biofuels or, even ...
"The one factor that you can't find on a spreadsheet is the willingness of the people in government to lead change, and in...
"There are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport." ― El...
"With regard to electric vehicles, I am all for them because most of the incremental electricity needed to run those vehic...
"Selling an electric sports car creates an opportunity to fundamentally change the way America drives" ― Elon Musk GetElec...
"There are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport." ― El...
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING THIS VIDEO… PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL FOR MORE INTERESTING VIDEOS ABOUT ELECTRIC VEHI...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Electric Car Quotes: The Best Quotes about Electric Vehicle

32 views

Published on

Here there are some quotes about the electric vehicle by Elon Musk, Bill Gates, etc.

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Electric Car Quotes: The Best Quotes about Electric Vehicle

  1. 1. ELECTRIC VEHICLE QUOTES GetElectricVehicle.com
  2. 2. "You have to have a better car. It's not just the ideological decision of buying an EV. It's about buying a better car." ― Daniel Kirchert GetElectricVehicle.Com
  3. 3. "The only way to make money as a car company is to sell a large number of cars." ― Daniel Kirchert GetElectricVehicle.Com
  4. 4. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL FOR MORE VIDEOS!
  5. 5. "The time is right for electric cars - in fact, the time is critical"― Carlos Ghosn GetElectricVehicle.Com
  6. 6. "We will not stop until every car on the road is electric" ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  7. 7. "As of 2016, the number of American car companies that haven't gone bankrupt is a grand total of two: Ford and Tesla." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  8. 8. "Electric cars aren't pollution-free; they have to get their energy from somewhere." ― Alexandra Paul GetElectricVehicle.Com
  9. 9. "In order to have clean air in cities, you have to go electric." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  10. 10. “Within a decade, the internal combustion engine automobile is likely to look exactly like what it is - a machine that converts gasoline into much more heat than forward motion, a bizarre antiquity.” ― Stephen Petranek GetElectricVehicle.Com
  11. 11. "I had never been able to get a car that said how much I cared about the environment until I drove electric." ― Alexandra Paul GetElectricVehicle.Com
  12. 12. "You should not show somebody something very cool and then not do it. At Tesla, any prototype that is shown to customers, the production must be better." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  13. 13. "In the same way that when the car got going, people thought it would be an electric car, people thought it would be a steam car. Actually, the dark horse in that race was internal combustion, but because of the energy density of gasoline and discovery of oil in large amounts at that point in first Pennsylvania and then Texas, it won out over those other two, to the point that those other two are actually viewed as obscure footnotes in history." ― Bill Gates GetElectricVehicle.Com
  14. 14. "I drove an electric car for seven years because of its advanced technology, not because I have any concerns about energy resources. I have none at all. And when environmentalists say that global warming is dangerous, unprecedented and that we'll have a tipping point for atmospheric carbon dioxide, it's just nonsense." ― Burt Rutan GetElectricVehicle.Com
  15. 15. "I'm glad to see that BMW is bringing an electric car to market. That's cool." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  16. 16. "Obviously the horse can still do things that the gas car can never do, and the gas car will always be able to do things the electric car can't do. But they have really different uses and advantages." ― Chris Paine GetElectricVehicle.Com
  17. 17. "I think there are more politicians in favor of electric cars than against." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  18. 18. "I probably wouldn't be a good spokesman for an electric car, because I'll still get on a private jet, and one flight on a private jet undoes all my electric-car good deeds." ― George Clooney GetElectricVehicle.Com
  19. 19. "Electric cars are coal-powered cars. Their carbon emissions can be worse than gasoline-powered cars." ― Vinod Khosla GetElectricVehicle.Com
  20. 20. "You have to match the convenience of the gasoline car in order for people to buy an electric car." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  21. 21. "By 1990 I went back to no gasoline; I was just riding around on my bike, taking the bus. I had a tiny little electric car that didn't go very far or very fast. People thought I'd lost my mind. Even my own family thought I'd lost my mind." ― Ed Begley, Jr. GetElectricVehicle.Com
  22. 22. "Tesla is here to stay and keep fighting for the electric car revolution." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  23. 23. "We have a tremendous investment in facilities for (internal combustion engines, transmissions, and axles) and I can't see throwing them away just because the electric car doesn't emit fumes." ― Henry Ford II GetElectricVehicle.Com
  24. 24. "It's not just the kid who's spent every penny from his job to upgrade his car to tell the world he cares about sports cars, it's also the person driving around in a fuel- conscious hybrid electric car, because it's more a message to the world than an effective means of saving fuel, to be quite honest." ― Richard Hammond GetElectricVehicle.Com
  25. 25. "Electric cars are not going to take the market by storm, but it's going to be a gradual improvement." ― Carlos Ghosn GetElectricVehicle.Com
  26. 26. "Cars have a large engine in the front and you have a gearbox, which is cumbersome. Electric cars don't have this problem. The motor is much smaller, the battery is below you. This will allow you to play with different shapes." ― Carlos Ghosn GetElectricVehicle.Com
  27. 27. "Look at countries like China, they are determined to dominate all clean technology areas, putting lots of money into wind, solar, electric vehicles and battery storage. America's political impotence, caused by their terrible partisanship, will see them left behind." ― Malcolm Turnbull GetElectricVehicle.Com
  28. 28. "In the European Union, a fleet average of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer will be permitted in 2020. This corresponds to fuel consumption of about four liters (per 100 kilometers; about 59 mpg). We have to continue reducing the fuel consumption of our vehicles and offer hybrid and electric vehicles, or else we will be unable to achieve these values." ― Norbert Reithofer GetElectricVehicle.Com
  29. 29. "We have to use cars much more efficiently. We have to look at alternative technologies of cars such as biofuels or, even more importantly, electric cars." ― Faith Birol GetElectricVehicle.Com
  30. 30. "The one factor that you can't find on a spreadsheet is the willingness of the people in government to lead change, and in Denmark every single one of them is engaged and willing to do whatever it takes to get Denmark to be a leader in electric vehicles." ― Shai Agassi GetElectricVehicle.Com
  31. 31. "There are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  32. 32. "With regard to electric vehicles, I am all for them because most of the incremental electricity needed to run those vehicles will come from gas-fired electric generation. However, I do not believe it is wise for America to substitute dependence on foreign oil for dependence on Chinese batteries." ― Aubrey McClendon GetElectricVehicle.Com
  33. 33. "Selling an electric sports car creates an opportunity to fundamentally change the way America drives" ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  34. 34. "There are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport." ― Elon Musk GetElectricVehicle.Com
  35. 35. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING THIS VIDEO… PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL FOR MORE INTERESTING VIDEOS ABOUT ELECTRIC VEHICLES!

×