Pacemakers are the electrode devices that can be used to initiate the heartbeat .
when the hearts intrinsic electrical system cannot effectively generate a rate adequate to support cardiac output.
It consists of a pulse generator, lead and appropriate electrodes.
In the past few years electronic pacemaker systems have become extremely important in saving and sustaining the lives of cardiac patients whose normal pacing function of the heart have been impaired.
