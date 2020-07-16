Successfully reported this slideshow.
MS.B.SHYLA MERCY M.SC (N), MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING LECTURER GANGA COLLEGE OF NURSING COIMBATORE
PACEMAKER
INTRODUCTION ❖Pacemakers are the electrode devices that can be used to initiate the heartbeat . ❖when the hearts intrinsic...
NORMAL CONDUCTIVE SYSTEM OF THE HEART
EVOLUTION OF PACEMAKERS
HISTORY OF CARDIAC PACEMAKERS
HISTORY OF PACEMAKERS ▪ In 1838 Carlo Matteucci a Professor of Physics at the University of Pisa - discovered that an elec...
CONT.. ▪ 1950 a Canadian electrical engineer - John Hopps paired with Dr. Wilfred Bigelow ▪ The externally placed electrod...
CONT.. ▪ In 1956 Bekkan read an article related to amplification of sound. ▪ He started to work on amplification of batter...
CONT.. ▪ Rune Elmqvist developed the first “Implantable Pacemaker” in 1958, working under the direction of Ake Senning, se...
CONT.. ▪ 1960s – Demand pacemaker was developed ▪ 1970- nuclear powered pacemaker battery developed (plutonium) can last u...
CONT.. ▪ The third generation of dual- chamber pacemakers, introduced in 1980 to 1981. ▪ 1981 – In 1981, Zoll patented and...
CONT.. ▪ 2016 - Leadless pacemaker. ▪ 2017 - Micra leadless pacemaker, which is placed directly into the heart, is the new...
CONT.. ▪ J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, CEO Omar Ishrak​ indicated Medtronic would launch its Micra AV pacemaker . ▪ D...
DEFINITION Artificial cardiac pacemaker is an electronic device used to pace the heart when the normal conduction pathway ...
COMPONENTS OF PACEMAKER 1) Implantable pulse generator that contains: ▪A power source -the battery within the pulse genera...
PARTS OF PACEMAKER
PACEMAKER DESIGN Permanent pacemaker is encapsulated in a metal to protect the generator from electromagnetic interference.
PACEMAKER FUNCTIONS 1) Stimulate cardiac depolarization. 2) Sense intrinsic cardiac function. 3) Respond to increased meta...
FUNCTIONS OF PACEMAKER 1.PACING 3.CAPTURE2.SENSING
1.PACING FUNCTION 1. It is the ability of the pacemaker to stimulate either the atrium, Ventricle, or both chambers in seq...
2. SENSING FUNCTION ▪ Ability of the Cardiac Pacemaker to see intrinsic cardiac activity when it occurs. ▪ Unipolar sensin...
CONT.. SENSING FUNCTION: ▪ Demand: pacing stimulation delivered only if the heart rate falls below the preset limit. ▪ Fix...
3. CAPTURE FUNCTION The ability of the pacemaker to generate a response from the heart [contraction] after electrical stim...
TYPES OF PACEMAKERS 1. PERMANENT PACEMAKER 2. TEMPORARY PACEMAKER
1. PERMANENT PACEMAKER ▪ A permanent pacemaker is implanted totally within the body. ▪ The power source is placed subcutan...
INDICATIONS FOR PERMANAENT PACEMAKER 1) Acquired AV block. 2) Second degree AV block 3) Bundle branch block 4) Heart Failu...
TYPES OF PERMANENT PACEMAKER 1.SINGLE CHAMBER PACEMAKER : ▪In this type only one pacing lead is placed into heart chamber ...
2. DUAL CHAMBER PACEMAKER: ▪ In this type , wires are placed in two chambers of heart . ▪ One lead paces the atrium and on...
3.CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY : • The CRT pacing device (also called a biventricular pacemaker) is an electronic, ba...
4. RATE RESPONSIVE PACEMAKER : It has sensors that detect changes in patient physical activity and automatically adjust th...
2. TEMPORARY PACEMAKER ▪ A temporary pacemaker is one that ha the power source outside the body. ▪ It has 3 types: 1) Tran...
INDICATIONS FOR TEMPORARY PACEMAKER 1) Acute anterior MI 2) As prophylaxis after open heart surgery. 3) Electrophysiologic...
1. TRANSVENOUS PACEMAKER ▪ Transvenous pacemaker consists of lead that are threaded transvenously to the right atrium or r...
2. EPICARDIAL PACING ▪ Epicardial pacing involves attaching an atrial and ventricular pacing lead to the epicardium during...
3. TRANSCUTANEOUS PACEMAKER ▪ Transcutaneous pacemaker is used to provide adequate heart rate and rhythm to patient in an ...
PACING MODES
NURSING MANAGEMENT 1) Assessment and prevention of pacemaker malfunction. 2) The battery and security of connections of te...
CONT.. 5) The sites is carefully inspected for purulent drainage, erythema, and edema, and the patient is observed for the...
PATIENT EDUCATION 1) Maintain follow-up- care with your physician to check the pacemaker site. 2) Report ant signs of infe...
CONT.. 6) Avoid close proximity to high- output electric generators or large magnets. 7) Microwave ovens are safe to use. ...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS ➢Acute pain related to insertion site and prescribed post procedure immobilization. ➢Disturbed self conc...
PACEMAKER MALFUNCTION ❖ Failure to capture ❖Failure to output ❖ Sensing abnormalities(under and over sensing) ❖Specific mo...
COMPLICATIONS OF PACEMAKER 1) Cardiac perforation. 2) Twiddler syndrome. 3) Pacemaker syndrome. 4) Hematoma. 5) Ventricula...
CONCLUSION ❖A pacemaker is an electronic device that sends periodic impulses to the heart to restore the rhythm of the hea...
BIBLIOGRAPHY ➢Bare,G.Brenda, Smelter and C.Suzanne (2014).Brunner and Suddarth’s “Text Book of Medical Surgical Nursing”10...
