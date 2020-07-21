PEOPLE AS RESOURCE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. कक्षा ९: सामाजिक विज्ञान अध्याय 2:संसाधन के रूप में लोग श्री श्याम संदर यादि पी. िी. टी. अर्थशास्त्र ििाहर निोदय विद्यालय मौली पंचकला हररयाणा
  2. 2. संसाधन  संसाधन ऐसी िस्त्तएं या पदार्थ हैं जिनका प्रयोग हम अपनी आिश्यकताओं की पूर्तथ के ललए करते हैं या जिनके पररष्करण के द्िारा हम िस्त्तओं या सेिाओं का र्नमाथण कर सकते हैं। संसाधन के प्रकार मानिीय भौर्तक
  3. 3. भौर्तक संसाधन का अर्थ  भौतिक संसाधन में िे सभी पदार्थ आते हैं जिनका उपयोग हम ककसी िस्त्त या सेिा के र्नमाथण में करते हैं ।  िैसे- खर्नि, खर्नि तेल, सूयथ-प्रकाश, हिा, भूलम, भिन, गाडी इत्यादद।
  4. 4. मानिीय संसाधन  यह कौशल, क्षमता, विशेषज्ञता, लशक्षा और लोगों में सजननदहत ज्ञान के भंडार को संदलभथत करता है। ककसी व्यजतत में लशक्षा कौशल एिं स्त्िास्त््य में र्निेश करके िब उसकी उत्पादकता को बढा ददया िाता है तो उसे हम मानिीय पूंिी कहते हैं और यह प्रकिया मानि पूंिी र्नमाथण या मानि संसाधन विकास कहलाती है।
  5. 5. भौर्तक पूंिी और मानिीय पूंिी में अंतर
  6. 6. सकल लशक्षा कौशल स्त्िास्त््य बेहतर मानि पूंिी अधधक उत्पादतता ज्यादा आय
  7. 7. कम लशक्षा कम कौशल बरा स्त्िास्त््य विलास कम बेह्तर मानि पूंिी कम उत्पादतता कम आय
  8. 8. आधर्थक कियाकलाप
  9. 9. प्राथमिक क्षेत्र के अंतगथत ऐसी गर्तविधधयां आती है जिसमें प्राक्र् तिक संसाधनों का उपयोग प्रार्लमक रूप से प्रयोग करके ककसी अनय िस्त्त का उत्पादन ककया िाता है। इसमें कृ वष खनन मत्स्त्य पालन िार्नकी आदद गर्तविधधयां आती है। This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
  10. 10. द्वििीय क्षेत्र प्रार्लमक क्षेर के उत्पादों को और पररष्कृ त करके ककसी िस्त्त का र्नमाथण करना द्वितीय क्षेर के अंतगथत आता है। इसके अंतगथत सभी उद्योग आते हैं।
  11. 11. िृिीय क्षेत्र इसमें भौतिक िस्त्तओं का उत्पादन नहीं ककया िाता है बजकक सेिाएं प्रदान की िाती है। इस क्षेर का िो उत्पाद है िह आधर्थक कियाकलापों के ललए एक आधार बनाता है इसके अंतगथत बैंककं ग, बीमा, पररिहन इत्यादद गर्तविधधयां आती है।
  12. 12. बेरोिगारी का अर्थ ककसी व्यजतत की ऐसी दशा जिसमें िह काम करने का इच्छक है, काम करने में सक्षम भी है ककं त उसे प्रचललत मिदूरी दर पर काम नहीं लमल पाया, ऐसी जस्त्र्र्त को हम बेरोिगारी कहते हैं।
  13. 13. बेरोिगारी के प्रकार प्रच्छन्न बेरोजगारी िौसिी या चक्रीय बेरोजगारी
  14. 14. प्रच्छन्न बेरोजगारी बेरोिगारी की ऐसी दशा जिसमें व्यजतत काम करता हआ तो ददखता है, परंत कल उत्पादन में उसका योगदान 0 या नकारात्मक होता है। विशेषकर यह जस्त्र्र्त कृ वष क्षेर में देखी िाती है। िब एक र्नजश्चत भूलम के टकडे पर काम करने िाले व्यजततयों की संख्या अधधक होती है, और यदद हम कछ व्यजततयों को उत्पादन की प्रकिया से बाहर कर दें, किर भी कल उत्पादन में सकारत्मक पररितथन नहीं होता, ऐसी जस्त्र्र्त को हम प्रच्छनन बेरोिगारी की जस्त्र्र्त कहते हैं।
  15. 15. िौसिी या चक्रीय बेरोजगारी िब व्यजततयों को पूरे िषथ काम ना लमलकर, िषथ के कछ विशेष ददनों में ही रोिगार उपलब्ध हो पाता है ऐसी बेरोिगारी मौसमी या चिीय बेरोिगारी कहलाती है। खेतों में काम करने िाले व्यजततयों को कटाई, मडाई, बिाई के मौसम में ही काम लमलता है। बाकी के ददनों में िह बेरोिगार रहते हैं। इसी प्रकार कै टरीन बैंड बािे इस तरीके की गर्तविधध करने िाले व्यजततयों को शादी हो के अिसर पर ही रोिगार उपलब्ध हो पाता है। This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  16. 16. िनसंख्या की गणित्ता लशक्षा स्त्िास्त््य कौशल • उपलब्धता (मारा) • गणित्ता • साम्यथ
  17. 17. लशक्षा भारि िें साक्षरिा दर 74.04 है परुषों की साक्षरता दर 82.14 है िहीं मदहलाओं में इसका प्रर्तशत के िल 65.46 है। सिाथधधक साक्षर राज्य: के रल नयूनतम साक्षर राज्य: बबहार
  18. 18. स्त्िास्त््य विश्ि स्त्िास्त््य संगठनके अनसार देश में प्रत्येक 1000 नागररकों पर 1 डॉतटर होना अर्निायथ है। भारत में प्रत्येक 13000 नागररकों पर के िल 1 डॉतटर मौिूद है।
  19. 19. धन्यिाद

