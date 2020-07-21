Class 10th

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CLASS 10: SOCIAL SCIENCE ECONOMICS CHAPTER 2- DEVELOPMENT SHYAM SUNDAR YADAV P.G.T. ECONOMICS JNV MOULI, PANCHKULA HARYANA
  2. 2. DEVELOPMENT The process in which someone or something grows or changes and becomes more advanced Development is a comprehensive term which includes increase in real per capita income, improvement in living standard of people, reduction in poverty, illiteracy, crime rate, etc.
  3. 3.  People have different developmental goals because people come from different background.  Different people have different dreams and aspirations.  People set their goals according to the changing circumstances and the prevailing situation Features. A-Different persons have different developmental goals.
  4. 4. B-Income is a major component of development National development is the ability of a county or countries to improve the social welfare of the people e.g by providing social amenities like quality education, potable water, transportation infrastructure, medical care, etc The all-round development of a nation in every fields like Agriculture, industries, education, health within the country is called national development.. National income Per capita income Literacy rate Life expectancy employment/unemployment investment KEY INDICATORS OF DEVELOPMENT
  5. 5. GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT Economic growth is the increase in goods & Services produced by an economy or increasement in any specific economical or social indicator, considered for a specific period of time. Economic Development is the process focusing on both qualitative and quantitative growth of the economy means positive change in every aspect of social and economic indicators for a continuous period of time.
  6. 6. The HDI was created to emphasize that people and their capabilities should be the ultimate criteria for assessing the development of a country, not economic growth alone. The Human Development Index (HDI) is a summary measure of average achievement in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life- LIFE EXPECTANCY, being knowledgeable-LITERACY RATE and have a decent standard of living-GNI PER CAPITA INCOME(PCI at PPP). The HDI is the geometric mean of normalized indices for each of the three dimensions. Human Development Index
  7. 7. The Human Development Report 2019 TOTAL COUNTRY-189 1-NORVEY 189-NIGER Life expectancy at birth (years) 69.4 Gross national income (GNI) per capita (2011 PPP $) 6,829 Expected years of schooling (years) 12.3 INDIA-129 HDI-0.647

