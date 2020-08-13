Train Seat Materials Market Analysis | Coherent Market Insights

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Train Seat Materials Market Analysis

Train Seat Materials Market Analysis

Train Seat Materials Market Analysis

  1. 1. Coherent Market Insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. TRAIN SEAT MATERIALS MARKET ANALYSIS  Train Seat Materials Market, By Material Type (Fabric, Vinyl and Leather), By Foam Type(Polyurethane, Silicone, Polyester and Others) , By Train Type (High- Speed, General Passenger, Local Passenger, Metros and Light Rail Vehicle), By Seat Type(Regular, Recliner, Folding and Other), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027  The global train seat materials market was valued for US$1,801.00 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
  3. 3. Market Drivers  Increasing investment in railway industry is expected to drive growth of the global Train Seat Materials Market during the forecast period Growing investment in railway industry is expected to drive the production of rolling stocks and thereby boost the demand for train seat materials in the near future. This investment in railway industry is due to growing urbanization, energy scarcity, and concerns regarding, eco-friendly mode of transportation. Railway transportation is one of the most essential and effective modes of transportation for the economic development of a country. Moreover, trains facilitate faster mobility and efficient transportation in emerging economies where rampant urbanization is taking place. For instance, in November 2019, Rail Delivery Group (RDG), the U.K. launched a new investment program that will introduce 8,000 new carriages and over 11,300 extra services per week from 2020. Moreover, China is expected to add over 25,000 rail vehicle units to its rail network between 2015 and 2020. Thus, growing investment in railway industry is expected to drive the global train seat materials market during the forecast period.
  4. 4.  Growing demand for high-speed trains is expected to propel the global train seat materials market growth over the forecast period The high-speed train industry is expected to witness exponential growth in the near future, owing to the ability of high-speed trains to cover comparatively longer distances in a relatively short period of time. This growth is expected to boost the demand for foam materials over the forecast period, in order to provide more comfort and luxury to customers. Moreover, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the number of high-speed in countries they are being operated is expected to get doubled in the near future. Asia and Europe are expected to witness higher demand for foam due to relatively higher investments on high- speed train rolling stocks over the forecast period. Hence, these factors are expected to support the market growth in the near future.
  5. 5.  North America region dominated the global train seat material market market in 2019, accounting for 34.7% share in terms of value, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, respectively
  6. 6. Market Restraints  Capital intensive nature of rolling stock industry is expected to restrain growth of the global train seat materials market over the forecast period Railway industry is considered as pioneering for economic development of a country. However, high capital investment is required to develop sustainable infrastructure. The prominent costs involved in the industry are rail services, rolling stocks, infrastructure, and rail control. Such high capital costs restrain growth of the railway industry in countries with low population density such as Argentina, Canada, and Brazil. Thus, such high capital investment and limited growth of railway industry in emerging economies are expected to restrain growth of the global train seat materials market in the near future.
  7. 7.  Regulatory policies regarding train seat materials are expected to hamper the global train seat materials market growth during the forecast period Apart from comfort and luxury, operators are expected to ensure safety of passengers in the rail transportation. Thus, before installation, train seat materials have to pass certain fire safety regulations in order to ensure fire safety in passenger rail transportation. In Europe, laws such as EN45545-2 and BS6853 restrict the use of polyester material in train seats. Hence, stringent regulatory policies in North America and Europe are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
  8. 8. Market Opportunities  Introduction of new trains can present lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period Government of various countries is focused on introducing new trains, high-speed trains, etc. in order to facilitate high-speed commute to passengers. Market players can capitalize on this by providing comfortable and lasting seats to new trains and enhance their global market presence. For instance, in May 2017, Indian Railways of the Government of India launched Tejas Express, which was the first- semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train.
  9. 9.  Growing preference for safety among passengers is expected to provide major business opportunities in the near future Growing safety concerns among passengers while traveling in the high-speed trains has increased the demand for advanced seats with ample safety measures involved. Market players can offer novel seat materials that can offer combination of comfort, luxury, and safety and gain competitive edge in the global market.
  10. 10. Market Trends  Growing completion among manufacturers to provide airline luxury in train seats Train operator companies are focused on bringing more comfort and luxury in trains, in order to attract more passengers, especially flight passengers. Hence, train seat manufacturers are providing more luxurious seats by using high-quality material with more cushioning in their seat products. Moreover, airline seat manufacturers are entering the market to compete with leading train seat manufacturers. For instance, Perrone Aerospace, a key manufacturer for the airline industry, has established a new company to provide railway seating in high- speed railways.  Suppliers shifting towards leather seats to meet fire safety regulations Regulatory norms regarding fire safety in Europe such as fire testing of materials and components for trains such as EN45545 by the European Union and British Standard BS6853 restrict the use of polyester foam and curtain fabrics in seat upholstery. As a result of this, manufacturers are shifting towards leather materials from conventional train seat fabric. Furthermore,
  11. 11. Segment information:  In global train seats materials market, by type segment, local passenger train dominated the global market in 2019, accounting for 36.0% share in terms of value.
  12. 12. Value Chain Analysis
  13. 13. Competitive Section  Key players operating in the global train seat materials market are Rescroft Ltd., USSC Group, Inc., Magna International, Inc., Rojac Urethane Limited, GRAMMER AG, TransCal, Freedman Seating Co., Delimajaya Group, Franz Kiel GmbH, iFoam Ltd., Compin-Fainsa, FlexoFoam Pvt. Ltd., FISA Srl, FENIX Group, LLC, and Kustom Seating Unlimited, Inc.
  14. 14. Key Developments  Key players in the market are focused on participating in international events, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in September 2018, GRAMMER AG showcased its rail seat innovations namely IC3000 IC passenger seat at Innotrans 2018, held at Berlin, Germany.  Major market players are involved in collaborations and partnerships, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2016, Freedman Seating Co. collaborated with Lectra, a provider of integrated technology solutions, to meet the demand for seating products using leather, fabrics, composite materials, and technical textiles.
