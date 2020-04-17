Shuvam dutta | Performance tester

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Performance testing of e-commerce website (Client : macys.com & bloomingdales.com).
Performance Product Benchmarking, Yantriks India.

  1. 1. 1 | P a g e Shuvam’s Resume Shuvam Dutta Performance Test Engineer | Bangalore, India | Contact Number :8860291926 | Email: shuvam95@gmail.com Professional Summary:  Total 3+ years experience in Performance Testing and engineering concepts with knowledge of large scale Micro service Web Applications systems  Good communication skills, committed, quick learning capability, result oriented, smart working with a quest and Zeal to learn new technologies. Company : Cavisson Inc. (Noida) – 3 years 1 month  Worked as a Software Engineer with Cavisson Inc, later worked with Cognizant Technologies as contractor for same client (Macys) under Cavisson Systems Inc. Responsible for creating and conducting performance test regression every release cycle to ensure system speed, stability and scalability.  Experienced in performance test analysis and reporting baseline comparison report of e-commerce website (Macys.com & Bloomingdales.com)  Script functionalities include Shopping Cart, Add to Bag, Checkout, Promotions, Product Display Page, User Registration, Search&Browse, Place Order, Wishlist, MoreLikeThis (Pythia) etc.  Worked on multiple projects which includes WSSG-API testing, OES-Operational Email System, SEO- Search Engine Optimization, MEW-Mobile Enable Web/Mobile App using Heroku, Recommendations and other different macys navigational flows in multi dc perf environment  Extremely observant and detail-oriented, highly organized with the ability to keep accurate records and manage time wisely. Comfortable working alone or in a group.  Supervise a team of quality checkers to ensure they follow the required methods and report defects in a timely manner.  Good at performance analysis and bottleneck identification which involves root cause analysis. Also worked on configuration (OS, JVM and system settings) setup and data validation which is a part of test pre-conditions.  Strong script preparing skills, logical and analytical abilities for strategizing Performance test use cases.  Experienced at Generating load testing tool Bug Reports using bug-tracking tools (BugZilla) for Business Software’s and Web applications.  Experienced in working with Cross functional teams. Also worked with Developers, Networking and other functional teams for troubleshooting and bug fixes. Company : Yantriks India (Bangalore) - ~2months  Worked as a performance tester in yantriks product benchmarking project  Scalability and performance testing of Yantriks Sourcing and scheduling i.e. commits, availability and inventory lite product  Worked on GCP with kubernetes environment to test cloud API of yantriks in-house products  End to end environment and data setup for performace test execution and client side to server side data reporting  Raising Yantriks performance optimization products bug and reporting to product development Skill Set Summary:
  2. 2. 2 | P a g e Shuvam’s Resume  Testing Tool: Jmeter/LoadRunner, Cavisson NetStorm (virtual user generator) - Load runner replica, Cavisson NetOcean (HTTP/HTTPS Service mocking), Cavisson NetCloud – HP Performance centre replica.  Automation Tool for report generation : Jenkins integrated with Netstorm/NetCloud  API Testing Tool: SoapUI, REST Client, POSTMAN  Languages: Bash Shell scripting, SQL, C, Core Java, Python basics (self learned)  Operating System: Ubuntu, Windows, Mint  Application Servers: Apache Tomcat, Wildfly Jboss, netty (high perf n/w app)  Supporting tools/Add-ons: Tibco messaging service, Kafka  Monitoring Tools: Dynatrace, Splunk, Netstorm/NetCloud Dashboard, Grafana-influxdb- telegraf(using jolokia)/micrometer, Stackdriver, flamegraph  IDE: Intellij idea  DB Servers: IBM DB2, Cassandra, Oracle database 12c  Packages: MS Office, Libre Office  Network analyzers: WireShark, Fiddler, Chrome Dev Tool, Speedtest by ookla  Utilities: JIRA & Confluence, Putty, XShell, Bugzilla, FileZilla, winscp, Github and nexus repository, Swagger. Qualification:  B. Tech (ECE) with 80% of marks, pass out - 2017 from Biju Patnaik University of Technology Board – GIET, Gunupur.  12th (ISC) with 85% of marks, pass out - 2013.  10th (ICSE) with 80% of marks, pass out - 2011. Employment Profile Major Projects Under Taken: Previous Organization: Cavisson Inc(December,2016 to 21st January, 2020) Project:WSSG/OES/PROS/SEO/MW/NativeApp(Selection) Client: Macys.com&Bloomingdales.com Organization: Cavisson Systems Inc Domain: E-commerce Duration: Feb 2017 – June 2019 Team Size: 1 to 7 Technologies: NetStorm, NetOcean, Oracle SQL developer,Advance Rest-Client, Fiddler, Wireshark, FileZilla, DynaTrace, C, Shell scripting, Tibco, Cache, JBOSS, NodeJs, DB2, Cassandra, Linux, F5-LTM, Splunk & Dynatrace Environments: Lorain PERF1 & PERF2, Selection Component level fixes/analysis in DAL & WDC. Project Name: Selection in Macys and Bloomingdales. Client: Macy's & Bloomingdales Generic Engagements: 1. Test Cases Execution (Load, Endurance, and Stress tests), Test Results Analysis and reporting, Debugging, fixing & reporting Issues. 2. Test Data Preparation, Scenario Creation, Business Transaction flow Recording, Enhancements, Debugging and Fixing.
  3. 3. 3 | P a g e Shuvam’s Resume 3. Environment Setup, Tuning and Verification, Setting up Monitoring Agents to Monitor Different Servers Stats and Services Simulation. 4. Mentoring and Helping Other Team Members. 5. Release Verification Project Brief: This is a component level testing for Selection Project in macys.com & bloomingdales.com. We record script flow or test direct API and implement logical use cases to execute Performance test. We execute set of test cases on every release and report Transaction Response Time and other different Transaction statistics, System and Applications Metrics, Errors and exceptions. We execute Endurance, Load and Stress Test to unearth the performance issues and bottle necks. Project specific engagements:  Test Results and errors Analysis, finding the Performance Issues & Bottlenecks, Reporting.  Monitoring of Transactions Response Time, Analyzing the Applications and System Metrics, Tuning GC, scanning different log files using splunk & method level analysis using Dynatrace.  Finding breaking points of application during Stress Test.  Recording and customization of scripts.  Setting up different System and Application configuration in different Servers as a part of test pre-condition.  Setting up monitoring agent in different servers to fetch application and systems stats  Mocking or service virtualization of third party Web Services using NetOcean tool.  Understanding the Client Requirements, creating the scenario to replicate the Test Case & their executions.  Documentation and Confluence work.  Worked on Operational email system to test it’s load capacity on delivering messages via email, push or sms  Execute automated batch jobs to optimize the search engine and testing of specific new enhancement or functionality i.e. JIRA new feature testing  Worked on direct services/API testing which are exposed outside Macy’s & Bloomingdales Network via Website Gateway  Recorded NativeApp API using Charles debugger for scripting Mobile App flows/use cases  Comparison of services inbetween physical environment to cloud environment such as Microsoft Azure & GCP (PaaS) with monitoring technology such as Grafana & Stackdriver. Project: WDC/DAL PERF E2E testing Client: Macys.com Organization: Cognizant (Contractor) Domain: E-commerce Duration: July 2019 – January 21st,2020 Team Size: 5 to 7 Technologies: NetStorm, NetOcean, NetCloud, Advance Rest-Client, Fiddler, FileZilla, DynaTrace, C, Shell scripting, Tibco, Cache, JBOSS, NodeJs, DB2, Oracle, Cassandra, Linux, F5-LTM & ASM VIP, Splunk & Dynatrace, Jenkins Environments: DAL & WDC PERF Project Name: WDC/DAL PERF in Macys Client: Macy's Generic Engagements: 1. Test Cases Execution (Load phase wise tests), Test Results Analysis and reporting, Debugging, fixing & reporting Issues and Throughput adjustment as per production scenario. 2. Test Data Preparation, Scenario Creation, Enhancements, Debugging and Fixing.
  4. 4. 4 | P a g e Shuvam’s Resume 3. Environment Setup, Tuning and Verification, setting up Monitoring Agents to fetch different system and application statistics. 4. Mentoring and Helping Other Team Members. 5. Release Verification 6. Throughput adjustments as per performance workload modelling to match production scenario 7. Order rate calculation and reporting phase wise Project Brief: This is a multi-tier flexible environment for WDC/DAL Project of macys.com. We implement logical use cases in scripts to execute Performance test. We execute set of test cases on every release and report Transaction Response Time, System and Applications Metrics. We execute Load Phasewise Test to unearth the performance issues and to achieve throughput as per production scenario. We also report the order rate on each phase as per the performance workload modelling Project Specific Engagements:  Test Results Analysis & finding the Performance Issues and Reporting.  Throughput adjustments in scenario as per order rate on peak days  Monitoring of Transactions Response Time, Analyzing the Applications and System Metrics, Tuning GC, scanning different log files using splunk & doing method level analysis using Dynatrace.  Throughput and order rate report generation phase wise using python automated shell  Error report generation phase wise using python automated shell  Logical implementation and customization of scripts.  Setting up or installing monitoring agents using automated shell script or preparing shell script to automate installation.  Understanding the Client Requirements, creating the scenario to replicate the Test Case & their executions.  Documentation and Confluence work.  We are executing load phase wise test pointing to real time MST backend services such as order processing and thus no service virtualization or mocking required  Different types of data such as POOL, BOPS, BOSS, etc validation by using automated shell script. Data is provided by Backend services/MST team  Making data available by Publishing messages on tibco after data validation  Fetching production access logs of different components from splunk on peak days to calculate/study the component wise peak throughput  Executing dual DC test (WDC & DAL) from Jenkins via NetCloud and fetch Jenkins comparison report with baseline. Note: Jenkins is integrated with Netcloud using HPI software Current Organization: Yantriks India (February 3rd, 2020 to till date) Project: Product Benchmark Client: Yantriks In-house Organization: Yantriks India Domain: E-commerce inventory, availability, sourcing & scheduling Duration: February 3rd to till date Team Size: 1 to 3 Technologies:Jmeter, Grafana, influxdb, telegraf(using jolokia), flamegraph, postman, shell scripting, Java, GC Environments: GCP and Kubernetes Project Name: Product Benchmarking
  5. 5. 5 | P a g e Shuvam’s Resume Client: Yantriks in-house Generic Engagements: 1. Understanding NFR 2. Environment Creation and deletion, test data creation and population 3. Data Caching 4. Performance test creation and execution 5. Executed test analysis and reporting Project Brief: This is a cloud perf environment for testing yantriks in house product API based on different client NFR to provide certain data and anaylse performance for recommendations to clients based on NFR Project Specific Engagements:  End to end setup of respective product for performance recommendations  Scalability testing and resource management or allocation  Performance test comparison with different Cassandra GC settings  Client side data reporting using Jmeter and Server side data reporting using TIG Academic Trainings, Projects & Achievements: 1. One Month Summer Training in Core Java at HPE education Services. 2. Two Weeks Vocational Training in Advance Telecom at BSNL 3. Published a Journal on IJIREEICE for visibility Performance of FSO Transmission in Between light Fog and Thin Fog 4. Attended two days workshop on embedded systems at IIT, Bhubaneswar 5. Secured 4th position in embedded robotics (embetronix) competition at IIT, Kharagpur (kshitij 2016) Personal Profile: Gender : Male Date of Birth : 28th April 1995 Nationality : Indian Language Known : English, Bengali & Hindi LinkedIn Profile : https://www.linkedin.com/in/shuvam-dutta-b4a891122

