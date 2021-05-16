Successfully reported this slideshow.
超ざっくり 企業でのiPhone導入と管理 2021
超ざっくりとiPhoneの導入と管理について説明します 2 全体の流れを簡単にまとめたものとなります。 実現したいこと・管理方針を決定してから進めることをおすすめします。
全体の流れ 3 Apple Business Manager 登録 iPhone 購入 MDM 契約 テスト 展開 最短1ヶ月程度 各工程は、想像以上に面倒であり、時間が掛かります！ 余裕をもった計画をおすすめします。 iPhone 購入 MD...
4 Apple Business Manager 登録 iPhone 購入 MDM 契約 テスト 展開
Apple Business Managerとは 5 ◆Apple Business Manager (ABM)ABMは、デバイスを管理するためのベースとなるWebポータルです。無償。 ◆MDMと連携させることで、購入したデバイスをコントロール...
Apple Business Managerへ登録 6 ◆登録にはD-U-N-S Number (ダンズナンバー)*が必須ですので事前に取得をする必要があります。 *ダンズナンバー申請時の電話番号は、ABM登録時の会社存在確認のための確認電話先...
Apple Business Managerの登録画面 7 運用者 責任者 役職を選択します。 該当するものがない場合（例えば係長）はその他でもOK。 その他を選んだからといって、ここで足切りされるなどはありません。 役職を選択します。 特に役...
Apple Business Manager審査・本登録 8 登録はすぐに完了しません。1週間程度の審査を経て、本登録に進めます。 また、審査の段階でD-U-N-Sナンバー申請時に登録した電話番号宛に確認電話*が掛かります。 宛先はABM申請時...
9 Apple Business Manager 登録 iPhone 購入 MDM 契約 テスト 展開
iPhoneの購入先 10 iPhoneは、そこらで適当に購入したものではいけません。 管理できる状態で出荷されたiPhoneを購入する必要があります。* 購入先は大きく分けて以下の2つです。 • Apple 法人営業窓口 • ADE(DEP)...
iPhoneをApple法人営業から購入する場合 11 法人として購入するためには「法人登録」が必要です。 【法人のお客様はこちら】 https://www.apple.com/jp/store/0120-993-993/ 確認はできていません...
iPhone取扱店から購入する場合 12 ただ取り扱っている店舗等で購入するだけではいけません。 ABMと紐付けしてくれる取扱店(ADE対応)です。 こちらに関しては KDDI/SoftBank などに限られていますので、事前に確認が必要です。...
13 Apple Business Manager 登録 MDM 契約 iPhone 購入 テスト 展開
MDM 契約 14 実際にiPhoneをコントロールするためのシステムを決定します。 Appleが決めた技術仕様に従って構築されていますので、各MDM間で機能に大きく違いはありません。 もちろん、ABM連携・ADE(DEP)に対応したものを選択...
15 Apple Business Manager 登録 テスト 展開 iPhone 購入 MDM 契約
テスト運用～展開 16 無事にiPhoneが手元にあり、MDMも利用可能な状態になりましたら まずは1台を犠牲にしてテストをすることをおすすめします。 MDMを有効活用すれば、運用方法によってはゼロタッチ登録（管理者が一切触ることなく、そのまま...
注意したい点 ✓ 社員が個人のAppleIDでログインしたまま、消えるように退職した場合、アクティベーションロックが掛かり、文 鎮化する恐れがあります。AppleIDの管理については事前に決定しておく必要があります。 ✓ 企業レベルでAppSt...
ありがとうございました 18
May. 16, 2021

超ざっくり 企業でのiPhoneの導入と管理

iPhoneを会社用スマートフォンとして導入・管理するための簡単な流れをご紹介します。

超ざっくり 企業でのiPhoneの導入と管理

×