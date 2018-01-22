情報リテラシー論14デマや詐欺と進化する技術’17長岡造形大

Successfully reported this slideshow.
イーンスパイア株式会社 代表取締役 ネットビジネス･アナリスト 横田秀珠 情報リテラシー論 14）デマや詐欺と進化する技術 http://yokotashurin.com/etc/net-literacy2017.html
2イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 Facebookしない事もリスクになる時代へ！！ 木原香織 木原香織（本物） 木原香織（偽物） Facebook未登録 Facebook登録 ④友達リ...
3イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 Facebookをしない人が対策しておくべき事 ・リアルで繋がる友達に「Facebookは絶対にしない」と  言って回る事。   自分の顔と自分の名前...
4イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 LINEを始める上で最低限に注意すべき９つの事 ・パスコードを設定する（もちろんスマホにもパスワードを）  その他 設定 プライバシー管理 パスコード...
5イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 【リスク対策１】SNSアカウントの乗っ取り ・接続端末のパソコンやスマホに安全なパスワードを掛ける ・指紋認証の場合は寝る前に再起動でパスコードのみに...
6イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 【リスク対策２】なりすまし詐欺・なりすまされない対策 なりすまし詐欺 ・他の媒体（会った時や電話など）を使い本人確認を行う ・繋がっている友達がリアル...
7イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 【リスク対策３】個人情報やプライバシーの漏洩 ・公開範囲を制限し、公開範囲に指定した友達を見極める ・簡単なスクショやダウンロードを理解し漏れを前提に...
ショッキングなニュースをデマか判断すべき８つの項目 ・出典元が明らかになってるか？ソースは記載されてるか？ ・投稿者が、なりすましでないか？認証済みアカウントか？ ・投稿サイトのドメイン所有者情報など確認してみたのか？ ・投稿時間は明示されてる...
情報リテラシー論:模範解答1-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvoiWKqO7fU 情報リテラシー論:模範解答1-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEqx43cY1LQ ...
情報リテラシー論:模範解答2-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhidcO0oFyg 情報リテラシー論:模範解答2-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2hq3OZg2Pg ...
情報リテラシー論:模範解答3-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIG5gMlCDQc 情報リテラシー論:模範解答3-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkA1Ftd9LKg ...
情報リテラシー論:模範解答4-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECNiMHhSLYc 情報リテラシー論:模範解答4-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=furS-BaJB14 ...
情報リテラシー論:模範解答5-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vohzptAX8pw 情報リテラシー論:模範解答5-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tspmaAP-2AQ ...
学籍番号 氏名 Twitter ID ブログURL 長岡造形大学 情報リテラシー 試験 ６．情報リテラシーの学びを、あなたの学生生活や卒業後に   どのように活かしたいか述べよ。 2014年度
http://www.nikkan-gendai.com/articles/view/news/156399  リンク先に書かれていたのが次のニュース記事  2016年1月に以下のデマが拡散した原因は何か？❶ 2015年度
・投稿日と引用元ニュース記事が１年前だけど似通っていて見落としがち ・投稿日と関係ないテレビ映像の安部首相の画像が信用度を上げる ・いま話題の芸能ニュースと関連付け投稿自体が増殖されやすい ・ニュース記事のソース元「日刊ゲンダイ」で安心感を与え...
検索エンジン＝Yahoo!、Googleなど 伝統メディア＝テレビ、新聞 オンラインオンリーメディア＝ニュースサイト オウンドメディア＝＝自社サイト ソーシャルメディア＝Twitter、Facebookなど   信頼できるニュースソースで検索エ...
①ニュースを自発的に探した検索エンジンなのか？  受身的に見つけたソーシャルメディアなのか？ ②検索キーワードに最適化された記事なのか？  バズりやすいタイトルにした記事なのか？ ③ネットユーザーのほぼ全員が使う検索エンジンなのか？  ユーザー...
 「Clarifai」の登場で検索エンジンや動画サイトに与える影響は？ http://www.clarifai.com/ 「Clarifai」を利用すると、 動画の中身を「人工知能」 が理解し、その映像に表 示されている「モノ」をす べてキーワ...
・タイトルやタグ設定以外のキーワードでもヒットし動画の検索精度あがる ・音声の自動文字起こしだけでなく音のない映像もタグ付けできる ・動画を頭出しで検索結果に出せて動画をピンポイントで視聴でき時短へ ・動画を最初から最後まで視聴するハードルが上...
・物事を覚えたり考える前に検索に頼ってしまい記憶力が落ちてしまう ・TwitterやLINEなどの短いメッセージに慣れて、書く力が衰えやすい ・ゲームなどに流されやすく勉強する時間が取れなくなる ・LINEなどのメッセージが届き勉強が中断してし...
テレビ･･･TVにスマホかざしたら最初から放送と続きと選べる、番組アプリ でプッシュ配信、過去の番組をバックナンバー化と検索対応、SNS告知･広告 ラジオ･･･出演者のSNS連携、スポンサー企業のSNS連携、ライブ番組の強化 音楽のキュレーショ...
学籍番号 氏名 Twitter ID  htts://twitter.com/ ブログURL  http:// 長岡造形大学 情報リテラシー 試験  情報リテラシーの学びを、あなたの学生生活や卒業後に  どのように活かしたいか述べよ。 ❻ 20...
下記の空欄を埋め、自分の人生に与えた影響を書け。 西暦 元年 主な出来事 1995年（平成 ７ 年） 「①      」元年 ネット接続が容易なOS「②     」発売 「①       」が流行語でノミネート ブラウザInternet Exp...
① インターネット        ② Windows95 ③ Google            ④ ブロードバンド ⑤ Facebook           ⑥ mixi ⑦ スマートフォン        ⑧ iPad ⑨ ウェアラブル   ...
2007年に郵政民営化した日本郵便の｢年賀はがき｣が 苦戦している理由と自分なりの奇抜な立て直し策は？ http://www.yomiuri.co.jp/national/20170108-OYT1T50084.html ❷
⚫メールやSNS、LINEの普及、無料でリアルタイムに挨拶でき返事も早い ⚫プリンタ・作成ソフト無い、住所不明、個人情報保護法、手書きが面倒 ⚫年始も休まないサービス業が増え元旦に届くありがたさ希薄、高齢化 ◎懸賞をゲームやLINEポイント、i...
2017年の大河ドラマ｢直虎｣初回視聴率の報道が各社で異なる 理由と自分ならどのような視点で何を伝えたいか？を答えよ。 読売新聞 日刊スポーツ スポニチ ❸
・読売新聞は、読売系の日本テレビと競合するのでバッシングしたい ・他の記者やメディアと違う切り口で読ませたくてBS視聴率を前面に ・プラス思考で好印象を与えるニュースにしたいメディアもある ・同じ事実でも数字の見せ方や捉え方で大きく変わるからこ...
・検索エンジン 日本：Yahoo! 世界：Google ・ブラウザ   日本：Internet Explorer 世界：Google Chrome ・スマートフォン 日本：iPhone 世界：Android ・ソーシャルメディア 日本：Twit...
Googleページランク：Googleによる独自のアルゴリズムで、ページへの被リ ンクなどを元にページを10段階に点数化し、検索結果の順位づけに利用する Facebookエッジランク：Facebookによる独自のアルゴリズムで、投稿を効率 的に...
・表現方法として ・発信方法として ・就職活動として ・デザインの仕事と関連づけながら ・将来に子供へのリテラシー教育として 学籍番号 氏名 Twitter ID  htts://twitter.com/ ブログURL  http:// 長岡造...
  1. 1. イーンスパイア株式会社 代表取締役 ネットビジネス･アナリスト 横田秀珠 情報リテラシー論 14）デマや詐欺と進化する技術 http://yokotashurin.com/etc/net-literacy2017.html
  2. 2. 2イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 Facebookしない事もリスクになる時代へ！！ 木原香織 木原香織（本物） 木原香織（偽物） Facebook未登録 Facebook登録 ④友達リクエストしたら既に友達って(汗) × × × ①リアルで繋がっている友達 ②名刺には顔写真を入れている ③名刺と同じ顔写真で誰かが登録し友達と繋がる 木原 香織 ○○株式会社 住所 ○○○○○○○○○○ 電話 ○○○○○○○○○ Facebook未登録 Facebook登録 http://ameblo.jp/enspire/entry-11388619871.html
  3. 3. 3イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 Facebookをしない人が対策しておくべき事 ・リアルで繋がる友達に「Facebookは絶対にしない」と  言って回る事。   自分の顔と自分の名前でFacebookに現れたら偽物 ・Facebook上に自分のなりすましがいないか毎日、検索  して探しておく事。   Googleで「人名 Facebook」と検索する。   ただし検索対象にしていないと探せない ・とりあえずFacebookのアカウント登録し、顔写真と実名  を登録し、親しい友達とFacebook上でも友達になる。  以後、投稿は一切せず、プライバシー設定も友達のみや  検索対象にしないなどにしておく。   後から来た人がなりすましになる http://ameblo.jp/enspire/entry-11383995054.html
  4. 4. 4イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 LINEを始める上で最低限に注意すべき９つの事 ・パスコードを設定する（もちろんスマホにもパスワードを）  その他 設定 プライバシー管理 パスコードロック オン ・自分の電話番号にある友だちを自動で追加しない  その他 設定 友だち アドレス帳 友だち自動追加 オフ ・自分の電話番号を保有している友だちに自動追加させない  その他 設定 友だち アドレス帳 友だちへの追加を許可 オフ ・知らない人からのID検索を防ぐ（18歳未満は禁止）  その他 設定 プロフィール IDの検索を許可 オフ ・Facebookとの連携には注意する  その他 設定 アカウント Facebook 連携する（押すのか注意する） ・タイムラインは親しい友だちを選択して公開する  その他 設定 プライバシー管理 タイムライン・ホーム 親しい友だちに自動公開 オフ ・（スマホでなくPCなどの）他端末からのログインをオフ  その他 設定 アカウント 他端末ログイン許可 オフ ・LINE登録メルアドを非公開のに差し替えパスワードも変更  その他 設定 アカウント メールアドレス変更 ・LINEアプリでPINコードを設定する(PCでは認証コード)  その他 設定 アカウント PINコード http://yokotashurin.com/sns/line-privacy.html
  5. 5. 5イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 【リスク対策１】SNSアカウントの乗っ取り ・接続端末のパソコンやスマホに安全なパスワードを掛ける ・指紋認証の場合は寝る前に再起動でパスコードのみになる ・接続端末パソコンとスマホにセキュリティソフトを入れる ・登録メールアドレスを公開していない専用アドレスにする ・WEBサービスのIDとPWの組み合わせを全て同じにしない ・強固なパスワードを１つ作り複数のパスワードを管理する ・パスワードを忘れた時に使う「秘密の質問」は最も慎重に ・共有パソコンの場合、ブラウザにパスワードを保存しない ・占いやゲームなど安易なソーシャルログイン利用を控える
  6. 6. 6イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 【リスク対策２】なりすまし詐欺・なりすまされない対策 なりすまし詐欺 ・他の媒体（会った時や電話など）を使い本人確認を行う ・繋がっている友達がリアルとマッチしているか確認する ・プロフィール写真でGoogle類似画像検索し重複を調べる ・公式アカウントか認証バッジ、ドメイン所有者情報を見る ・SNSとプロフィールのリンク先サイトが両方向か確認する なりすまされない対策 ・定期的にFacebookやGoogleなどでエゴサーチする ・絶対にソーシャルメディアはしないと友達へ周知する ・登録だけして友達と繋がり後は放置する（後発が偽物）
  7. 7. 7イーンスパイア(株) 横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウはシェアして行きましょう。 【リスク対策３】個人情報やプライバシーの漏洩 ・公開範囲を制限し、公開範囲に指定した友達を見極める ・簡単なスクショやダウンロードを理解し漏れを前提に投稿する ・プロフィール欄へバカ正直に個人情報を記載しない ・写真のEXIF情報が公開時に消えるか把握する（SNSで異なる） ・写真の写りこみや一緒に写ってる友達に注意する ・居場所が特定できる位置情報の共有に注意する ・チェックアウト時にチェックインなど居る日時の特定に注意する
  8. 8. ショッキングなニュースをデマか判断すべき８つの項目 ・出典元が明らかになってるか？ソースは記載されてるか？ ・投稿者が、なりすましでないか？認証済みアカウントか？ ・投稿サイトのドメイン所有者情報など確認してみたのか？ ・投稿時間は明示されてるか？その時の背景は妥当なのか？ ・プロフィール写真や対象を検索して類似画像は出ないか？ ・写真のEXIF情報から位置情報や撮影時間など問題ないか？ ・スクリーンショットや画像は加工されたものではないか？ ・自分以外に投稿をシェアして拡散する必然性はあるのか？ イーンスパイア（株）横田秀珠の著作権を尊重しつつ、是非ノウハウをシェアしよう！ 8
  9. 9. 情報リテラシー論:模範解答1-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvoiWKqO7fU 情報リテラシー論:模範解答1-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEqx43cY1LQ 情報リテラシー論:模範解答1-3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zs9VA0F1Yp4 １．インターネットの歴史を以下の３点を含めて述べよ。   ・普及のキッカケと生活への影響   ・ネット利用者数が増加した理由   ・ネット利用時間が激増した要因 2014年度
  10. 10. 情報リテラシー論:模範解答2-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhidcO0oFyg 情報リテラシー論:模範解答2-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2hq3OZg2Pg 情報リテラシー論:模範解答2-3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz58n5WYg7o ２．検索エンジンについて以下の３点を含めて述べよ。   ・検索エンジンが必要とされた訳   ・検索エンジンと共存する扱い方   ・検索エンジンを悩ませる問題点 2014年度
  11. 11. 情報リテラシー論:模範解答3-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIG5gMlCDQc 情報リテラシー論:模範解答3-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkA1Ftd9LKg 情報リテラシー論:模範解答3-3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-DU4VFlf7o ３．スマートフォンについて以下の３点を含めて述べよ。   ・スマホ登場で失ったもの・こと   ・様々な機能と未来に期待の技術   ・乗っ取り対策やなりすまし問題 2014年度
  12. 12. 情報リテラシー論:模範解答4-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECNiMHhSLYc 情報リテラシー論:模範解答4-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=furS-BaJB14 情報リテラシー論:模範解答4-3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzelCwFsuaw ４．ソーシャルメディアについて以下の３点を含めて述べよ。   ・相関性のある端末と時間の活用   ・個人でも発信できる長所と短所   ・著作権やデマで注意すべきこと 2014年度
  13. 13. 情報リテラシー論:模範解答5-1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vohzptAX8pw 情報リテラシー論:模範解答5-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tspmaAP-2AQ 情報リテラシー論:模範解答5-3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOjGDExmFb4 ５．３大マスメディアについて以下の３点を通して述べよ。   ・テレビやラジオと動画メディア   ・新聞などの紙媒体が生き残る道   ・マスメディアの問題点と未来性 2014年度
  14. 14. 学籍番号 氏名 Twitter ID ブログURL 長岡造形大学 情報リテラシー 試験 ６．情報リテラシーの学びを、あなたの学生生活や卒業後に   どのように活かしたいか述べよ。 2014年度
  15. 15. http://www.nikkan-gendai.com/articles/view/news/156399  リンク先に書かれていたのが次のニュース記事  2016年1月に以下のデマが拡散した原因は何か？❶ 2015年度
  16. 16. ・投稿日と引用元ニュース記事が１年前だけど似通っていて見落としがち ・投稿日と関係ないテレビ映像の安部首相の画像が信用度を上げる ・いま話題の芸能ニュースと関連付け投稿自体が増殖されやすい ・ニュース記事のソース元「日刊ゲンダイ」で安心感を与えてしまう ・ソース元のソーシャルメディア共有数が多く、安心してしまった ・投稿のソーシャルメディア共有数が多く、もっと信頼度が増す ・投稿時間が朝の９時でソーシャルメディアの接触頻度が高かった ・ソーシャルメディアが普及したことにより、バズる場が整っていた ・事前にソーシャルメディアで芸能ニュース大事件に裏がある があった ・TwitterやFacebookなどのソーシャルボタンで簡単に拡散できた  解答欄❶ 2015年度
  17. 17. 検索エンジン＝Yahoo!、Googleなど 伝統メディア＝テレビ、新聞 オンラインオンリーメディア＝ニュースサイト オウンドメディア＝＝自社サイト ソーシャルメディア＝Twitter、Facebookなど   信頼できるニュースソースで検索エンジン がソーシャルメディアを引き離した理由は？ 2015年度 ❷
  18. 18. ①ニュースを自発的に探した検索エンジンなのか？  受身的に見つけたソーシャルメディアなのか？ ②検索キーワードに最適化された記事なのか？  バズりやすいタイトルにした記事なのか？ ③ネットユーザーのほぼ全員が使う検索エンジンなのか？  ユーザー数が増加中のソーシャルメディアなのか？ ④検索結果にある複数のニュースから選ぶのか？  ソーシャルメディアで流れてきた１記事なのか？ ⑤デマが出回りやすいと感じているソーシャルメディアか？  検索結果に信頼している検索エンジンなのか？  解答欄❷ 2015年度
  19. 19.  「Clarifai」の登場で検索エンジンや動画サイトに与える影響は？ http://www.clarifai.com/ 「Clarifai」を利用すると、 動画の中身を「人工知能」 が理解し、その映像に表 示されている「モノ」をす べてキーワードに置き換え て「タグ付け」してくれる。 ユーザーがある言葉（例 cowなど）を検索すると、 動画の中でその言葉に対 応する映像が何時何分か ら何分にかけて登場しメ インに出ている場所など が折れ線で表示される。 ❸ 2015年度
  20. 20. ・タイトルやタグ設定以外のキーワードでもヒットし動画の検索精度あがる ・音声の自動文字起こしだけでなく音のない映像もタグ付けできる ・動画を頭出しで検索結果に出せて動画をピンポイントで視聴でき時短へ ・動画を最初から最後まで視聴するハードルが上がってしまう ・動画を部分的に視聴され再生回数の基準が狂ってくる ・動画広告の出し方が複雑になりYouTuberの広告収入に影響を与える ・YouTubeなどの動画メディアが技術を取り入れれば動画を探しやすくなる ・顔認識技術の進化でFacebookなどと連携すれば名前検索で動画も探せる ・監視カメラで人だけでなく物も検索対象となり警察などでも使われる ・同じテーマの短い動画と長い動画が混在してしまい探し方が複雑になる  解答欄❸ 2015年度
  21. 21. ・物事を覚えたり考える前に検索に頼ってしまい記憶力が落ちてしまう ・TwitterやLINEなどの短いメッセージに慣れて、書く力が衰えやすい ・ゲームなどに流されやすく勉強する時間が取れなくなる ・LINEなどのメッセージが届き勉強が中断してしまい集中して勉強できない ・親が子供にスマホを与える際にルール作りをしておくことが大切 ・著作権に違反した音楽や動画のダウンロードが日常化しやすい ・簡単に写真や動画を撮影し、著作権を確認せず、投稿してしまう ・スマホ依存による歩きスマホなど事故が多発する可能性がある ・スマホ依存でリアルの交流が減りコミュニケーション能力が鍛えられない  スマホやソーシャルメディアの普及で懸念すべきことを  子供への教育、著作権、スマホ依存などを含めて述べよ。 ❹ 2015年度
  22. 22. テレビ･･･TVにスマホかざしたら最初から放送と続きと選べる、番組アプリ でプッシュ配信、過去の番組をバックナンバー化と検索対応、SNS告知･広告 ラジオ･･･出演者のSNS連携、スポンサー企業のSNS連携、ライブ番組の強化 音楽のキュレーション強化、ラジオの映像化と文字言語化、生放送の増加 新聞･･･アプリでQRコードやARによりWEBとの連動で映像や音声、ページ 徹底した取材と深読み記事、著者などの記事や小説を強化、キュレーション 雑誌･･･スクープ記事などWEBとの連動、記事単位の販売、記事の検索機能 WEBやアプリとの連動、ネット広告やSNSの強化、SNSと紙媒体の住み分け ・コンテンツ強化、信頼性アップ、クロスメディア、キュレーションと検索  テレビ、ラジオ、新聞、雑誌の既存４大マスメディアが、  生き残る為のソーシャルメディア活用法を述べよ。 ❺ 2015年度
  23. 23. 学籍番号 氏名 Twitter ID  htts://twitter.com/ ブログURL  http:// 長岡造形大学 情報リテラシー 試験  情報リテラシーの学びを、あなたの学生生活や卒業後に  どのように活かしたいか述べよ。 ❻ 2015年度
  24. 24. 下記の空欄を埋め、自分の人生に与えた影響を書け。 西暦 元年 主な出来事 1995年（平成 ７ 年） 「①      」元年 ネット接続が容易なOS「②     」発売 「①       」が流行語でノミネート ブラウザInternet Explorerがリリース 1998年（平成１０年） キーワード検索元年 キーワード検索の「③      」が設立 ※2002年に検索エンジンでGoogleが1位へ ※日本では1999年にiモードをリリース 2001年（平成１３年） ネットの一般化元年 2000年暮れIT革命*、ネット人口が成熟期へ 「④       」が流行語にノミネート 小泉純一郎が首相初のメルマガ発行し人気に 2004年（平成１６年） ソーシャルメディア元年 アメリカで「⑤    」がサービスを開始 日本では「⑥     」がサービスを開始 2005年YouTube、2006年Twitterが登場 2007年（平成１９年） 「⑦      」元年 Appleから「⑦      」iPhoneが発売 翌年2008年に日本でもiPhoneを発売 Googleが開発したAndroidは2008年に発売 2010年（平成２２年） タブレット元年 Appleからタブレット端末「⑧   」発売 電子書籍やクラウド、ネット動画Netﬂix普及 Androidタブレットも発売。SNSがブレイク 2013年（平成２５年） 「⑨      」元年 Googleグラスが開発者向けに発売開始 AppleからiWatchが翌年に発売との が出る 様々な「⑨      」端末が発売される 2016年（平成２８年） AI･IoT･AR･VR元年 「⑩     」が世界的に流行しARが注目 VRが話題、ライブ配信にSNSが対応し乱立へ AIによるBOTやモノのインターネットIoT話題 ❶
  25. 25. ① インターネット        ② Windows95 ③ Google            ④ ブロードバンド ⑤ Facebook           ⑥ mixi ⑦ スマートフォン        ⑧ iPad ⑨ ウェアラブル         ⑩ポケモンGO 影響 ・インターネットとの関わり ・検索エンジンとの関わり ・スマートフォンとの関わり ・ソーシャルメディアとの関わり などが書かれていればOK  解答欄❶
  26. 26. 2007年に郵政民営化した日本郵便の｢年賀はがき｣が 苦戦している理由と自分なりの奇抜な立て直し策は？ http://www.yomiuri.co.jp/national/20170108-OYT1T50084.html ❷
  27. 27. ⚫メールやSNS、LINEの普及、無料でリアルタイムに挨拶でき返事も早い ⚫プリンタ・作成ソフト無い、住所不明、個人情報保護法、手書きが面倒 ⚫年始も休まないサービス業が増え元旦に届くありがたさ希薄、高齢化 ◎懸賞をゲームやLINEポイント、iTunesカードなど若者が喜ぶものを用意 ◎バーコードやQRコード、ARなどで動画や音声、ウェブとの連動できる ◎アニメや漫画家とコラボしたデザインなど若者がもらって嬉しい工夫 ◎企業とコラボし年賀状が商品券やポイント還元、購入でLINEスタンプ ◎芸能人に送ると返信が来る、AKB48総選挙投票券、プリントクッキー ◎投函後に日本郵便がスキャンし送り先などデジタル化し翌年から簡易化 ◎広告入りやデジタル化し紙でなくデータを送って現地印刷で無料化する  解答欄❷
  28. 28. 2017年の大河ドラマ｢直虎｣初回視聴率の報道が各社で異なる 理由と自分ならどのような視点で何を伝えたいか？を答えよ。 読売新聞 日刊スポーツ スポニチ ❸
  29. 29. ・読売新聞は、読売系の日本テレビと競合するのでバッシングしたい ・他の記者やメディアと違う切り口で読ませたくてBS視聴率を前面に ・プラス思考で好印象を与えるニュースにしたいメディアもある ・同じ事実でも数字の見せ方や捉え方で大きく変わるからこそ注意すべき ・スポンサーの意向で伝え方が変わっていないか常に考えておくべき ・ニュース記事を読んでもらいやすいキャッチコピーになっていないか？ ・ソーシャルメディアも含めた複数の視点で１つのメディアが発信すべき ・毎年の大河ドラマを見続けている人向けに記事を書くのか？ ・出演者のファンに見てもらうために記事を書くのか？ ・歴史的な事実を知ってもらうために記事を書くのか？  解答欄❸
  30. 30. ・検索エンジン 日本：Yahoo! 世界：Google ・ブラウザ   日本：Internet Explorer 世界：Google Chrome ・スマートフォン 日本：iPhone 世界：Android ・ソーシャルメディア 日本：Twitter 世界：Facebook ・新聞 日本：購読者数が多い 世界：国単位で購読しているケースも希少 ・ブログ 日本：利用者数が多い 世界：利用者数が少ない ・動画視聴時間 日本：テレビ 世界（アメリカ）：Webメディア 理由：幕の内弁当的なポータルサイト好き、匿名性を好む、同じ文字数で伝 えられる情報が多い、新聞の配達制度、マーケティング誘導に順応的である  日本と世界でシェア率の異なる「いわゆるガラケー現象」  が起きている事象を３つ挙げ、その理由を考察せよ。 ❹
  31. 31. Googleページランク：Googleによる独自のアルゴリズムで、ページへの被リ ンクなどを元にページを10段階に点数化し、検索結果の順位づけに利用する Facebookエッジランク：Facebookによる独自のアルゴリズムで、投稿を効率 的に見るために、相手との親密度やリアクションや経過時間などで算出する 情報を客観的に第三者に評価されるGoogleに対して、自分に適した情報を教 えてくれるFacebookでは、情報の捉え方が違う。社会により情報をコントロ ールするのか、自分がコントロールしていくのかで使い方が異なってくる。 検索エンジンとソーシャルメディアの特性を生かしつつ、ともに補完しなが ら、偏らないように、流されないようにする力を身につけるべきである。  GoogleのページランクとFacebookのエッジランクの特  長と情報をコントロールする際に与える影響は？ ❺
  32. 32. ・表現方法として ・発信方法として ・就職活動として ・デザインの仕事と関連づけながら ・将来に子供へのリテラシー教育として 学籍番号 氏名 Twitter ID  htts://twitter.com/ ブログURL  http:// 長岡造形大学 情報リテラシー 試験  情報リテラシーの学びを、あなたの学生生活や卒業後に  どのように活かしたいか述べよ。 ❻

