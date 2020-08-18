Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vimの魔術 〜Vim使おうず〜
⾃⼰紹介の前に
このLTはVim上級者向けです ごめんなさい…
⾃⼰紹介 名前:SHUN/しゅん Twitter:@programmer_shun 学校:⻑野⾼専2年情報科 好きな⾔語:TypeScript,Python,Haskell 好きな技術:Web系,Linter,CI/CD 好きなエディタ:Vim...
Vimはすごい 素晴らしいキーバインド めっちゃ速い 多機能 プラグインで拡張できる
プラグインで拡張できる
？？？
Vimはプラグインがなくてもつおい
Vimの魔術を紹介します
1. . (ドット)コマンド 直前のノーマルコマンドを繰り返す機能 <start> const url = `https://github.com/${name}` const browser = await puppeteer.launch(...
1. . (ドット)コマンド 直前のノーマルコマンドを繰り返す機能 A;<Esc> const url = `https://github.com/${name}`; const browser = await puppeteer.launch...
1. . (ドット)コマンド 直前のノーマルコマンドを繰り返す機能 j. const url = `https://github.com/${name}`; const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ ar...
1. . (ドット)コマンド 直前のノーマルコマンドを繰り返す機能 j.j.j.j.j.j. const url = `https://github.com/${name}`; const browser = await puppeteer.l...
何が嬉しいのか
何が嬉しいのか カーソルが⾏内のどこにあってもOK 2つのボタンを連打するだけ マウスを⼀度も触らなくてすむ
. は使いこなすとめちゃくちゃ便利です
2.レジスタ Vimには20種類以上のレジスタが存在する 各種レジスタには "<a-zといくつかの記号> でアクセス可能 いくつか便利レジスタを紹介します。
2.1無名レジスタ( "" ) レジスタ名を明⽰しないと使われるレジスタ ヤンクや削除のときに⾃動でここに保存される
2.2ヤンクレジスタ( "0 ) ヤンクのときに使われるレジスタ ヤンク後、削除等を⾏うと無名レジスタが上書きされるのでヤンクレジスタを使う
2.3クリップボードレジスタ( "+ ) OSのクリップボードへの参照 他プログラムでコピーした⽂字列をVimで貼り付けたり、 Vimの⽂字列を他プログラムで使⽤することができる。
終わり ちなみにこのスライドもVimで書きました
