移動ロボットを⽤いた ダンスパフォーマンス環境の構築 2016/10/06-07
⾃⼰紹介 2 神⼾⼤学⼤学院 ⼯学研究科電気電⼦⼯学専攻 塚本・寺⽥研究室 D3 ⼟⽥修平
⾃⼰紹介 3 神⼾⼤学⼤学院 ⼯学研究科電気電⼦⼯学専攻 塚本・寺⽥研究室 D3 ⼟⽥修平
研究課題 4 ・隊形練習⽀援 ・パフォーマンス作成システム ・光を⽤いた代替演出 ・印象評価 演者 ロボット
移動型スクリーンを⽤いた 隊形練習⽀援システム
背景 6 グループで⾏うダンスパフォーマンスでは， 全員が揃わないと隊形練習ができない．
提案システム 7
⼿法の選定 8 ⼈ なし 映像 ロボット ⼈と踊った時と⼀番近いのはどれ？ （⼈の代わりになるものは？）
⼿法の選定 9 ⼈ なし 映像 ロボット ⼈と踊った時と⼀番近いのはどれ？ （⼈の代わりになるものは？） 動作
⼿法の選定 10 ⼈ なし 映像 ロボット ⼈と踊った時と⼀番近いのはどれ？ （⼈の代わりになるものは？） 動作 感覚
システム構成 11 11 スクリーン メインPC プロジェクタ ⾃⾛ロボット ⼩型ＰＣ Wi-fi スピーカ ﾃﾞﾌﾟｽ ﾃﾞｰﾀ 信号 深度センサ 6軸モーションセンサ Bluetooth
実装
２軸動作可能な電動カーテン
球体型⾃⾛ロボットを⽤いた ダンスパフォーマンス環境の構築 （未踏事業）
コンセプト 壁 床
コンセプト プロジェクションマッピング
コンセプト 電飾⾐装
コンセプト 18 ⾶⾏型 オブジェクト ⾃⾛型 オブジェクト パフォーマ
コンセプト 19 ⾶⾏型 オブジェクト ⾃⾛型 オブジェクト パフォーマ
コンセプト 20 ⾶⾏型 オブジェクト ⾃⾛型 オブジェクト パフォーマ
システムを⽤いたパフォーマンス 21
提案システム 22 1. シミュレータ 2. 制御システム
シミュレータ 23
制御システム 球体型⾃⾛ロボットの 向き，速度情報 向き，速度 ⾚外線カメラ PC 携帯端末 球体型⾃⾛ロボット パフォーマ 映像 Wi-fi Bluetooth
球体型⾃⾛ロボットの⽋点 25 ・⽅向転換がしにくい ・サイズが⼩さい ・LEDの光量が弱い ・無線がBluetooth通信で ⼤量制御に向いていない
新たな球体型ロボットの製作 26
パターン⼊⼒・シミュレータ 27 新たに作成した点灯パターンシステムの出⼒結果
パターン⼊⼒・シミュレータ 28 LED点灯パターンをシミュレータで確認
パフォーマンス 29
回転移動を模したテクスチャ 表⽰機能をもつ球体型移動ロボット
提案システム 31
提案システム 32
これからやりたいこと 33
これからやりたいこと 34 「⾁眼」で「⾮現実的な世界」を演出したい
これからやりたいこと 35
これからやりたいこと 36
これからやりたいこと 37 ⼀般化
移動ロボットを用いたダンスパフォーマンス環境の構築 (20161006 CEATEC 未踏ブース　ストリートプレゼン 土田)

ホームページ
https://shuhei2306.com/index-j.html

Published in: Technology
移動ロボットを用いたダンスパフォーマンス環境の構築 (20161006 CEATEC 未踏ブース　ストリートプレゼン 土田)

