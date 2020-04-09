Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 CURRICULUM VITAE Name: Dr. Shubhaneel Neogi E-mail: shubhaneel@gmail.com sn.14bt1501@phd.nitdgp.ac.in Address: (work) Department of Microbiology The Sukhjit Starch Industries, N.H. 34 Narayanpur, Malda-732141 (WB) India Phone no.: +91 9932054453 Scopus Author ID: 57191965471 ORCID ID: 0000-0002-4615-5425 EDUCATION Degree Institute From To Marks (%) PhD in Biotechnology National Institute of Technology, Durgapur 2014 2020 - MSc in Microbiology Periyar University, Salem 2011 2013 62.3 BSc in Microbiology Burdwan University, West Bengal 2006 2009 58.7 Higher Secondary Education West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education 2003 2005 60.0 Secondary Education West Bengal Board of Secondary Education 2001 2003 64.5 PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Employer Designation From To CTC (Lakhs) Sukhjit Starch Industries HOD R&D and Microbiology 20-09-2013 Present 3.76 Sahul India Ltd. Microbiologist 15-02-2013 17-09-2013 2.56 Sundyota Numandis Ltd. Assistant Therapy Manager 06-02-2012 12-10-2012 2.06 Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Business Development Officer 03-12-2010 01-02-2012 1.29 IPCA Laboratories Ltd. Business Officer 07-04-2010 02-12-2010 1.12 Sparsh BPO Ltd. Customer Care Executive 22-06-2009 02-04-2010 0.6
  2. 2. 2 PUBLICATIONS JOURNAL ARTICLES 2012 Ghosh Swati1, Haldar S2, Shubhaneel N3, Ganguly A4, Chatterjee P. K4*, Kinetic Study of the Acid Hydrolysis of Parthenium hysterophorus L. for xylose yield in the Production of Lignocellulosic ethanol, IOSR Journal of Pharmacy and Biological Sciences (IOSR-JPBS),ISSN: 2278-3008. Volume 3, Issue 3 (Sep-Oct. 2012), PP 35-41 2013 Saha S.1, Singh P.2, Neogi S.3, Ghosh S.4, Ganguly A.5, Haldar S.6, Chatterjee P.K.7, "Production Of Ethanol From Parthenium Hysterophorus L. Through Dilute Acid Hydrolysis with Varying Environmental Conditions and Fermentation Using Pichia stipitis." BIOINFO Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Vol. 3, no. 1 (2013):33-36. 2013 Preeti Singh1 , Shouvik Saha1 , Shubhaneel Neogi1 , Swati Ghosh2 , Amit Ganguly1, Subhamay Haldar3 and Pradip Kumar Chatterjee1*, Dilute Acid Hydrolysis of Parthenium Hysterophorus L. for the Production of Ethanol Using Pichia Stipitis, International Journal Energy Power. 2013; 2(4):88-93. 2013 Shubhaneel N1, Swati Ghosh2, S Haldar3, A Ganguly4, P K Chatterjee5, Acid Catalyzed Auto-Hydrolysis of Parthenium Hysterophorus L. for Production of Xylose for Lignocellulosic Ethanol, International Journal of Emerging Technology and Advanced Engineering, Volume 3, Issue 1, January 2013. 2013 Shubhaneel N1, Swati Ghosh2, S Haldar3, A Ganguly4, P K Chatterjee5, Acid Catalyzed Auto-Hydrolysis of Parthenium Hysterophorus L. for Production of Xylose for Lignocellulosic Ethanol, International Journal of Emerging Technology and Advanced Engineering, Volume 3, Special Issue 3, February 2013, pp 167-172 2014 Shubhaneel Neogi1, Apurba Dey2, Swati Ghosh3, Amit Ganguly1, Pradip K. Chatterjee1. Effect of candida shehatae in the conversion of lignocellulosic ethanol. Journal of Global Biosciences. Volume 3. Number 7, 2014, pp. 1076- 1083 2016 Neogi S, Dey A, Chatterjee P.K, Neogi, Microflora from leaf debris is suitable for treatment of starch industry wastewater. Eng Life Sci. 2016; 16(8):683-689. doi:10.1002/elsc.201500086 2018 Neogi S, Dey A, Chatterjee P.K. Corn starch industry wastewater pollution and treatment processes- A review. J Biodivers Environ Sci. 2018; 12(3):283-293. http://www.innspub.net/jbes/corn-starch-industry-wastewater-pollution- treatment-processes-review/. 2019 Neogi S, Saha S, Jeon B, Dey A, Chatterjee P.K. Low pH treatment of starch industry effluent with bacteria from leaf debris for methane production. Water Environ Res. 2019; 91(5):377-385. doi:10.1002/wer.1033
  3. 3. 3 BOOK CHAPTERS 2019 Neogi S, Dey A, Chatterjee P.K. Studies on Rapid Initiation of Anammox Process for Starch Industry Effluent Treatment. In: Ghosh SK, ed. Waste Water Recycling and Management. Singapore: Springer Singapore; 2019:97-110. doi:10.1007/978- 981-13-2619-6 2020 Shubhaneel Neogi1, Priyanka Sarkar1, Pradip K. Chatterjee2 Apurba Dey1*, ANAMMOX technology for food industry nitrogenous wastewater treatment, The Future of Effluent Treatment Plants-Biological Treatment Systems, Ed. Maulin P Shah, Elsevier (Under Publication). 2020 Shubhaneel Neogi1, Pradip K. Chatterjee2*, Acidophilic methanogenesis will be the most suitable technology in food processing industries, Handbook of Advanced Approaches towards Pollution Prevention and Control, Volume 2: Ed. Rehab O. Abdel Rahman, Elsevier (Under Publication). CONFERENCE PAPERS 2012 Ghosh Swati, Deb Beauty, Sinha Ruchi, Sarowar Arifuddin M, Neogi Shubhaneel, “Kinetic Study of the Acid Hydrolysis of Parthenium Hysterophorus L. for Xylose Yield in the Production of Ligno-Cellulosic Ethanol, In: 3rd International Conference on Solid Waste Management- Icon SWM- Mysore, Karnataka July 2012, http://www.iswmaw.com/iconswm2012/, 2012. 2014 S. Neogi, A. Dey, Chatterjee PK. Investigation on reduction potentiality of corn starch industry effluents by different microbial population and their relativity with physic-chemical growth factors, In: 7th International Congress of Environmental Research ICER-14. Vol 3. ; 2014:90-100. 2014 S. Saha1, P.Singh1, S.Neogi1, S. Ghosh2, A. Ganguly1, S. Haldar3, P.K.Chatterjee1*. Production of Ethanol from Parthenium Hysterophorus L. Through Dilute Acid Hydrolysis with Varying Environmental Condition and Fermentation Using Pichia stipitis. In: Waste Management & Resource Utilisation: Proceedings of 4th International Solid Waste Management Conference. pp. 302–307. 2014. 2019 Dey A, Neogi S, Chatterjee P.K. Studies on Optimization of Physical Growth Factors for Rapid Initiation of Anammox. In: PABE-19 Sept. 5-7 2019 Paris (France). Excellence in Research & Innovation; 2019:38-43. doi:10.17758/EIRAI6.F0919218 2020 Apurba Dey1*, Shubhaneel Neogi1, Pradip K. Chatterjee2, The scope and challenges of Anammox in treatment for starch industry wastewater, International Conference On Chemical, Bio & Environmental Engineering, Chembioen-2020, February 13-14, 2020, National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar- 144011, India.
  4. 4. 4 RESEARCH EXPERIENCES July,2014 onwards National Institute of Technology Durgapur, 713209, India PhD Candidate in the Department of Biotechnology “Studies on the biological treatment of wastewater from starch industry for pollution control”. February, 2012–July, 2014 CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur, 713209, India Research intern at The Thermal Engineering Division on “Production of Bio-Ethanol from Parthenium hysterophorus L. biomass”. GENBANK SUBMISSIONS 1. S. Neogi1, A. Dey1, P. K. Chatterjee*2, Metagenome or environmental sample from bioreactor metagenome, GenBank accession# SAMN10754570, 2019. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/object/17659640 CONSULTANCY PROJECTS 1. I have provided paid consultancy to S.K Mitra and Associates, Kolkata from February 2015 to October 2015 on Bioreactor Design and Development for Tannery, of their client treating high load of Chromium and Arsenic pollutants. 2. I voluntarily provide consultancy regularly to Akshaya Patra Foundation, Bangalore, for treatment plant set-up and operation for kitchen waste treatment. COMPUTER SKILLS  One year Diploma in MS-Office Course from School Of Computing & Information System, 2005.  I have worked for BPO as a CCE and Network team leader and has extensive knowledge of software, networking, data mining, and processing. TECHNIQUES FAMILIAR WITH Microbiology : Aseptic technique, microbial selection, identification, fluorescence microscopy, assay development for anti-microbial, handling of pathogens, quality control. Biochemistry : SDS-PAGE, Western Blot, Immunoprecipitation, in vitro enzyme assay,(ELISA), HPLC, UV-Vis spectrometry. Biotechnology : Fermentation technology, Strain development, Scaling & modeling, enzyme production, Biorector designing.
  5. 5. 5 Molecular biology : PCR, PAGE, PFGE, DNA cloning, DNA extraction/preparation, Labelling DNA, bacterial transformation, clone analysis (restriction, Southern blot), library construction. Research Methodology : Conducting research on a qualitative & quantitative scale, designing research on various sectors & according to need, plan & execution of research design timely & effectively problem handling. Teaching skills : Efficient and experienced in teaching and training the large team for technical, educational and organisational courses. Personal skills : Excellent in communication in all three major Indian languages (English, Hindi, Bengali), hardworking, having the capacity to work in a highly challenging situation. PERSONAL DETAILS Date of Birth: April 19, 1988 Father’s Name: Late Biswanath Neogi Mother’s Name: Daliya Neogi Languages known: English, Hindi, Bengali, Asammese, Odiya. Permanent address: Vill. - Beliatore, P.O. - Beliatore, Bankura, West Bengal, India 722203 REFERENCES Dr. Pradip Kr. Chatterjee Chief scientist & head, CMERI Energy Research Group, CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute M.G. Avenue, Durgapur, WB, India, 713209. Phone – +91 9434716629 E-mail – pradipcmeri@gmail.com Prof. (Dr.) Apurba Dey Professor National Institute of Technology Durgapur M.G. Avenue, Durgapur, WB, India, 713209. Phone – +91 9434788098 E-mail – apurbadey1960@gmail.com.
  6. 6. 6 Dr. Amit Ganguly Scientist E1. Energy Research Group, CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute M.G. Avenue, Durgapur, WB, India, 713209. Phone - +91 9434534932. E-mail - amithort@rediffmail.com. Mrs. Aparupa Khan Head of the Dept. Microbiology. Michael Madhusudan Memorial College. Kabi Guru Sarani, City Centre, Durgapur-713216 Phone: +91 9732096760. Declaration I hereby declare that all the information provided above is true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. (Dr. Shubhaneel Neogi)

