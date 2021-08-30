Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2027 Fitness Tracker Market...
Some major key players for global Fitness tracker market are Fitbit Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ...
Get Methodology Of The Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/178 Key Benefits • Global Fitne...
• Adult’s Fitness Tracker • Children’s Fitness Tracker • By Sales Channel: • Online Sales • Retail Sales By Application: •...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 30, 2021
9 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2027

Download to read offline

Business
Aug. 30, 2021
9 views

Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2027

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2027

  1. 1. Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2027 Fitness Tracker Market was valued at USD 22034.2 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach around USD 67931.2 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period. Increase in disposable income of consumers and increasing use of fitness tracking apps on smartphones are the major factors stimulating the growth of global fitness tracker market. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Fitness tracker includes high-end activity tracking features and interactive operating systems such factor increase demand for Fitness tracker. Scope of Global Fitness tracker Market Reports – Fitness Tracker are a device or application used to monitor and track fitness-related measure such as distance walked or run, calorie consumption and, in some cases, heart rate. It is a technology-based product that provides a variety of fitness and health monitoring options for people with health concerns. The term is now mainly used for smart watches, which in many cases can be synchronized wirelessly with a computer or smartphone for long-term data tracking. By having a fitness tracker one can stay accountable by will reminding you every day for getting into physical activity and also helping you push harder during your workouts. Fitness tracker can also help you measure your pulse and heart rate thereby making sure you’re not overdoing your workout or any physical activity. Setting goals is a key function of the fitness tracker, which allows you to set goals and maintain your investment in goal progression. Setting goals is the right way to focus on and reach goals, so people who focus on losing weight use it extensively. The fitness tracker offers different exercise ideas, which can be customized according to your current fitness level. Get Sample Copy of The Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/178 ** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. ** Global Fitness tracker market is segmented on the basis of device type, display type, compatibility, application and by region. Based on device type, the market is segmented into fitness Band, smartwatch and others. Based on display type, the market is segmented into monochrome display and colored display. Based on the compatibility, the market is segmented into iOS, windows, android and Tizen. Based on application the market is segmented into sleep measurement tracking, heart rate tracking, sports, glucose measurement tracking, cycling tracking, and running. Fitness tracker is a computer application that records a person’s daily physical activity, collected with other data relating to their fitness or health. Fitness trackers are one standard way to keep track of the health progress. Additionally, depending on the tracker type, people can track steps, calories, distance travelled, caloric intake, and even heart rate and sleep. Some fitness trackers offer the features like GPS tracking to map the distance and pace. The regions covered in this Fitness tracker Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Fitness tracker is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc. Market analysis Key Players
  2. 2. Some major key players for global Fitness tracker market are Fitbit Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LumoBodytech Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Moov Inc., Sensoria Inc., TomTom International BV, and Motiv Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Inc., Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc., Technologies Co., Ltd., DesayInfor Technology Co. Ltd, DO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., NJY Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Beienda Technology Co. Market Dynamics The increasing use of fitness tracking apps on smartphones is the main driver of the fitness tracker market. The functions and design levels provided by these fitness tracking apps can help individuals stay healthy, thereby improving the level of functionality. Due to their easy access and low cost, consumers are increasingly inclined to use these applications. In addition, due to the continued growth of the elderly population and related diseases (such as diabetes) in this age group, the demand for wireless equipment production and continuous health monitoring has increased. According to American Diabetes Association (ADA), approximately 34.2 million American citizens, which is nearly 10.5% of the population, had diabetes in 2017 and is expected to increase by about 54% to more between 2015 and 2030 which has prompted users to continuously monitor their heath related parameters which is going to boost this market. However, the high cost as well as the risk of data stealing by interfering connections of these device are restraining the growth of global fitness tracker market. Significant opportunities exist in the hybrid watch and fashion accessories market which will stimulate growth in this market. Hybrid watches combine traditional mechanical watches with smart watches and fashion accessories such as rings, bracelets, bracelets, brooches and necklaces. Fitness tracker Market is anticipated to show a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of technology, rising acceptance towards smart gadgets and benefits of fitness trackers. In addition, user-friendly devices and growing health awareness are some other factors drives the growth of the fitness tracker market within the forecast period. However, high cost of the devices and constant change in technology or product development are the factors restraining the growth of fitness tracker market. However, increasing health awareness among people may provide an opportunity for growth of fitness tracker market over the forecast period. For example; as per the Fitness industry statistics the industry grew to around 200,000 clubs globally, serving 162 million members, the market is huge to attract more consumer some technology development and cost reduction provide an opportunity to the market. Fitness and lifestyle is the major segment amongst the current 423 wearable device in the market. North America has been the market leader so far and it is expected that North America remains dominant in future as well in the Global Fitness tracker market mainly due to the presence of major players such as Fitbit, Apple, and Fossil etc. Additionally, there is increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the adoption of fitness trackers for health monitoring, high affordability and increasing healthcare spending. As per National Health Council, chronic diseases affect around 133 million Americans, which represents more than 40% of the country's total population. By 2020, this number should reach 157 million, including 81 million under several conditions. Due to population growth, technological advances and stable economic growth, the demand for fitness trackers in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase rapidly. Fitness trackers have been widely accepted by Chinese customers because people in the country have increased fitness awareness. The evolution of the standard of living, the increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts and the increase in the young population are the main growth factors of the Japanese fitness tracker market.
  3. 3. Get Methodology Of The Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/178 Key Benefits • Global Fitness tracker Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis. • Global Fitness tracker Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level. • Global Fitness tracker Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place. • Global Fitness tracker Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape. Market Segmentation: Global fitness tracker market report is segmented on the basis of device type, display type, compatibility, sales channel, application, end-users and regional & country level. Based upon device type, global fitness tracker market is divided into fitness band, smart watch and others. By display type, global fitness tracker market is classified into monochrome display, colored display and others. Based upon compatibility, global fitness tracker market is divided into IOS, android, windows, Tizen and others. Based upon sales channel, global fitness tracker market is classified into online sales and retail sales. Based upon application, the market is divided into heart rate tracking, sleep measurement tracking, glucose measurement tracking and sports, running, cycling tracking. By end- users, global fitness tracker market is classified into sports, hospitals and diagnosis center and others. By Device Type: • Fitness Band • Smart watch • Others By Display Type: • Monochrome Display • Colored Display By Compatibility: • iOS • Android • Windows • Tizen • Others By Age Group:
  4. 4. • Adult’s Fitness Tracker • Children’s Fitness Tracker • By Sales Channel: • Online Sales • Retail Sales By Application: • Heart Rate Tracking • Sleep Measurement Tracking • Glucose Measurement Tracking • Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking By End-users: • Sports • Hospitals and diagnosis center • Others Get Full Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/fitness-tracker-market

    Be the first to comment

Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2027

Views

Total views

9

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×