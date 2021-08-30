Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2027
1.
Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till
2027
Fitness Tracker Market was valued at USD 22034.2 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach
around USD 67931.2 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period.
Increase in disposable income of consumers and increasing use of fitness tracking apps on
smartphones are the major factors stimulating the growth of global fitness tracker market. The base
year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Fitness tracker includes
high-end activity tracking features and interactive operating systems such factor increase demand
for Fitness tracker.
Scope of Global Fitness tracker Market Reports –
Fitness Tracker are a device or application used to monitor and track fitness-related measure such as
distance walked or run, calorie consumption and, in some cases, heart rate. It is a technology-based
product that provides a variety of fitness and health monitoring options for people with health
concerns. The term is now mainly used for smart watches, which in many cases can be synchronized
wirelessly with a computer or smartphone for long-term data tracking. By having a fitness tracker
one can stay accountable by will reminding you every day for getting into physical activity and also
helping you push harder during your workouts. Fitness tracker can also help you measure your pulse
and heart rate thereby making sure you’re not overdoing your workout or any physical activity.
Setting goals is a key function of the fitness tracker, which allows you to set goals and maintain your
investment in goal progression. Setting goals is the right way to focus on and reach goals, so people
who focus on losing weight use it extensively. The fitness tracker offers different exercise ideas,
which can be customized according to your current fitness level.
Get Sample Copy of The Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/178
** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **
Global Fitness tracker market is segmented on the basis of device type, display type, compatibility,
application and by region. Based on device type, the market is segmented into fitness Band,
smartwatch and others. Based on display type, the market is segmented into monochrome display
and colored display. Based on the compatibility, the market is segmented into iOS, windows, android
and Tizen. Based on application the market is segmented into sleep measurement tracking, heart
rate tracking, sports, glucose measurement tracking, cycling tracking, and running.
Fitness tracker is a computer application that records a person’s daily physical activity, collected with
other data relating to their fitness or health. Fitness trackers are one standard way to keep track of
the health progress. Additionally, depending on the tracker type, people can track steps, calories,
distance travelled, caloric intake, and even heart rate and sleep. Some fitness trackers offer the
features like GPS tracking to map the distance and pace.
The regions covered in this Fitness tracker Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Fitness tracker is sub divided into
U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East
Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.
Market analysis
Key Players
2.
Some major key players for global Fitness tracker market are Fitbit Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung
Electronics Co. Ltd., LumoBodytech Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Moov Inc., Sensoria Inc.,
TomTom International BV, and Motiv Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Inc., Shenzhen
Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc., Technologies Co., Ltd., DesayInfor
Technology Co. Ltd, DO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., NJY Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and
Beienda Technology Co.
Market Dynamics
The increasing use of fitness tracking apps on smartphones is the main driver of the fitness tracker
market. The functions and design levels provided by these fitness tracking apps can help individuals
stay healthy, thereby improving the level of functionality. Due to their easy access and low cost,
consumers are increasingly inclined to use these applications. In addition, due to the continued
growth of the elderly population and related diseases (such as diabetes) in this age group, the
demand for wireless equipment production and continuous health monitoring has increased.
According to American Diabetes Association (ADA), approximately 34.2 million American citizens,
which is nearly 10.5% of the population, had diabetes in 2017 and is expected to increase by about
54% to more between 2015 and 2030 which has prompted users to continuously monitor their
heath related parameters which is going to boost this market. However, the high cost as well as the
risk of data stealing by interfering connections of these device are restraining the growth of global
fitness tracker market. Significant opportunities exist in the hybrid watch and fashion accessories
market which will stimulate growth in this market. Hybrid watches combine traditional mechanical
watches with smart watches and fashion accessories such as rings, bracelets, bracelets, brooches
and necklaces.
Fitness tracker Market is anticipated to show a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption
of technology, rising acceptance towards smart gadgets and benefits of fitness trackers. In addition,
user-friendly devices and growing health awareness are some other factors drives the growth of the
fitness tracker market within the forecast period. However, high cost of the devices and constant
change in technology or product development are the factors restraining the growth of fitness
tracker market. However, increasing health awareness among people may provide an opportunity
for growth of fitness tracker market over the forecast period. For example; as per the Fitness
industry statistics the industry grew to around 200,000 clubs globally, serving 162 million members,
the market is huge to attract more consumer some technology development and cost reduction
provide an opportunity to the market. Fitness and lifestyle is the major segment amongst the
current 423 wearable device in the market.
North America has been the market leader so far and it is expected that North America remains
dominant in future as well in the Global Fitness tracker market mainly due to the presence of major
players such as Fitbit, Apple, and Fossil etc. Additionally, there is increase in prevalence of chronic
diseases, rise in the adoption of fitness trackers for health monitoring, high affordability and
increasing healthcare spending. As per National Health Council, chronic diseases affect around 133
million Americans, which represents more than 40% of the country's total population. By 2020, this
number should reach 157 million, including 81 million under several conditions. Due to population
growth, technological advances and stable economic growth, the demand for fitness trackers in the
Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase rapidly. Fitness trackers have been widely accepted by
Chinese customers because people in the country have increased fitness awareness. The evolution
of the standard of living, the increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts and the increase in the
young population are the main growth factors of the Japanese fitness tracker market.
3.
Get Methodology Of The Report @
https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/178
Key Benefits
• Global Fitness tracker Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.
• Global Fitness tracker Market research report provides detail information about Market
Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers,
Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.
• Global Fitness tracker Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.
• Global Fitness tracker Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and
competitive landscape.
Market Segmentation:
Global fitness tracker market report is segmented on the basis of device type, display type,
compatibility, sales channel, application, end-users and regional & country level. Based upon device
type, global fitness tracker market is divided into fitness band, smart watch and others. By display
type, global fitness tracker market is classified into monochrome display, colored display and others.
Based upon compatibility, global fitness tracker market is divided into IOS, android, windows, Tizen
and others. Based upon sales channel, global fitness tracker market is classified into online sales and
retail sales. Based upon application, the market is divided into heart rate tracking, sleep
measurement tracking, glucose measurement tracking and sports, running, cycling tracking. By end-
users, global fitness tracker market is classified into sports, hospitals and diagnosis center and
others.
By Device Type:
• Fitness Band
• Smart watch
• Others
By Display Type:
• Monochrome Display
• Colored Display
By Compatibility:
• iOS
• Android
• Windows
• Tizen
• Others
By Age Group:
4.
• Adult’s Fitness Tracker
• Children’s Fitness Tracker
• By Sales Channel:
• Online Sales
• Retail Sales
By Application:
• Heart Rate Tracking
• Sleep Measurement Tracking
• Glucose Measurement Tracking
• Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking
By End-users:
• Sports
• Hospitals and diagnosis center
• Others
Get Full Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/consumer-goods/fitness-tracker-market
Be the first to comment
Fitness Tracker Market Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2027
Be the first to comment