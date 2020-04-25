orthopaedics surgery by dr shubham patel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DR. SHUBHAM PATEL FRACTURE OF UPPER LIMB AND LOWER LIMB
ORTHOPAEDICS Orthopaedic surgery or orthopaedics, also spelled orthopaedics, is the branch of surgery concerned with condi...
MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM  The human musculoskeletal system (also known as the locomotor system, and previously the activity...
BONE Bone is one-third connective tissue. Bone is the substance that forms the skeleton of the body. It is composed chiefl...
FRACTURE A fracture is a break in the continuity of a bone. It can be classified on the basis of etiology, the relationshi...
FRACTURES OF UPPER LIMB • Fracture of the clavicle • Fracture of scapula • Dislocation of the shoulder • Fracture of the h...
FRACTURE OF CLAVICLE  This is a common fracture at all age groups. It usually results from a fall on the shoulder or some...
X ray
DIAGNOSIS ;- Diagnosis is simple in most cases. • At the site of fracture ;-  pain,  Swelling  Loss of range of motion ...
TREATMENT Fractures of the clavicle unite readily even if displaced, hence reduction of the fragment is not essential. A t...
FRACTURES OF THE SCAPULA Fractures of the scapula are less common, and in most cases unimportant because patients recover ...
body neck acromion process coracoid process. scapula can break at four sites treatment A triangular sling for the period o...
DISLOCATION OF THE SHOULDER This is the commonest joint in the human body to Dislocate. • it occurs more commonly in adult...
MECHANISM a fall on an out-stretched hand with the shoulder abducted and externally rotated, is the common mechanism of in...
PATHOANATOMY;- CLASSIFICATION Anterior dislocation Posterior dislocation inferior dislocation the head of the humerus come...
TREATMENT Treatment of acute dislocation is reduction under sedation or general anaesthesia, followed by immobilisation of...
COMPLICATION Complications can be divided into early and late Early complications: Injury to the axillary nerve may occur ...
FRACTUREOF THESURGICALNECKOF THEHUMERUS Fracture through the surgical neck of the humerus occurs most often in elderly wom...
TREATMENT 1.CONSERVATIVE: Without displacements, it is generally adequate to immobilise the affected shoulder in a triangu...
FRACTUREOF THESHAFTOF THEHUMERUS This is a common fracture in patients at any age. It is usually sustained from an indirec...
DIAGNOSIS Diagnosis is simple because the patient presents with the classic signs and symptoms of a fracture. There may be...
TREATMENT Conservative methods a) U-slab : This is a plaster slab extending from the base of the neck, over the shoulder o...
OPERATIVE METHOD In cases where a reduction is not possible by closed manipulation or if the fracture is very unstable, op...
FRACTUREOFTHEGREATERTUBEROSITYOF THEHUMERUS Fracture of the greater tuberosity of the humerus occurs in adults. The fractu...
FRACTUREOF THEHEADOF THERADIUS This is seen in adults, in contrast to fractures of the neck of the radius which occurs in ...
It depends upon the type of fracture as discussed below: a) A crack only. Nonsurgical treatment involves using a splint or...
c) Comminuted fracture with displacement;- Surgery is always required to either fix or remove the broken pieces of bone an...
DISLOCATION OF THE ELBOW JOINT Posterior dislocation is the commonest type of elbow dislocation. Other dislocations are po...
DIAGNOSIS Treatment: It is by reduction under anaesthesia followed by immobilisation in an above- elbow plaster slab for 3...
COLLES' FRACTURE
 This is a fracture at the distal end of the radius, at its cortico cancellous junction the distal articular surface.  A...
• Impaction of fragments • Dorsal displacement • Dorsal tilt • Lateral displacement • Lateral tilt • Supination PATHOANATO...
Clinical features • Pain • swelling • deformity of the wrist. • On examination, tenderness and irregularity of the lower e...
Radiological features It is important to differentiate this fracture from other fractures at the same site Such as Smith's...
TREATMENT Conservative treatment For an undisplaced fracture, immobilization in a below-elbow plaster cast for six weeks F...
SMITH'SFRACTURE
This uncommon fracture is seen in adults and in elderly people. Its importance lies in differentiating it from the commone...
Treatment is by closed reduction and plaster cast immobilisation for 6 weeks Complications similar to those in Colles' fra...
FRACTURES AND DISLOCATION OF LOWER LIMB 1. DISLOCATION OF HIP JOINT 2. FRACTURE OF FEMUR • FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR • F...
DISLOCATION OF HIP JOINT ANATOMY OF HIP JOINT The hip joint is a ball and socket synovial joint, formed by an articulation...
DISLOCATION OF HIP CLASSIFICATION There are three main types of dislocations of the hip: (i) Posterior dislocation (the co...
The head of the femur is pushed out of the acetabulum posteriorly. In about 50 per cent of cases, this is associated with ...
MECHANISM OF INJURY The injury is sustained by violence directed along shaft of the femur, with the hip flexed. It require...
DASHBOARD INJURY IN POSTERIOR DISLOCATION OF HIP
This is a rare injury, usually sustained when the legs are forcibly abducted and externally rotated. This may occur in a f...
In this common injury, the femoral head is driven through the medial wall of the acetabulum towards the pelvic cavity. The...
Reduction of a dislocated hip is an emergency, since longer the head remains out, more the chances of it becoming avascula...
The patient is anaesthetized and placed supine on the floor. An assistant grasps the pelvis firmly. The surgeon flexes the...
FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR There are two types of fracture of Neck of the Femur 1. Intracapsular: common fracture of neck o...
CLASSIFICATION OF FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR ANATOMICAL CLASSIFICATION On the basis of anatomical location of the fracture ...
PAUWEL’S CLASSIFICATION This classification is based on the angle of inclination of the fracture in relation to the horizo...
GARDEN’S CLASSIFICATION This is based on the degree of displacement of the fracture (mainly rotational displacement). The ...
GARDEN’S CLASSIFICATION OF FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR
TREATMENT
TREATMENT OF UNDISPLACED FRACTUREAn impacted or undisplaced fracture is treated in all age groups by conservative methods....
HEMIARTHROPLASTY TOTAL HIP REPLACEMENT
FRACTURE OF SHAFTOF FEMUR The fracture may occur at any site and is almost equally common in the upper, middle and lower t...
These are common fractures sustained in two wheeler accidents when one lands on the knee. Either or both condyles of tibia...
These fractures commonly occur in six patterns. TYPES OF FRACTURE SCHATZKER CLASSIFICATION
The tibia is the major weight bearing bone of the leg. It is connected to the less important bone, the fibula, through the...
MECHANISM The tibia and fibula may be fractured by a direct or indirect injury. Direct injury: Road traffic accidents are ...
PATHOANATOMY The fracture may be closed or open, and may have various patterns. It may occur at different levels (upper, m...
TREATMENT:For the purpose of treatment, fractures of the tibia and fibula may be divided into two types: closed or open.
TREATMENT Conservative methods: This consists of the following: a) Traction: A fracture of the shaft of the femur can be t...
HIP SPICA: This is a plaster cast incorporating part of the trunk and the limb. It may be a single spica (involving only t...
OPERATIVE METHODS Closed or open reduction and Internal fixation is the treatment of choice where facilities are available...
CLOSED INTRA-MEDULLARY NAILING This is a technique of intra-medullary nailing where the nails introduced into the medullar...
CLOSED INTRA-MEDULLARY NAILING FOR FRACTURE OF FEMUR
CLOSED INTRA-MEDULLARY NAILING FOR FRACTURE OF TIBIA
PLATTING Plating (fixing with a thick strip of metal): For fractures where medullary canal is too wide for a nail to provi...
PLATING IN FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR
PLATING IN FRACTURE OF CONDYLE OF TIBIA
PLATING IN FRACTURE OF SHAFT OF TIBIA
THANK YOU
  1. 1. DR. SHUBHAM PATEL FRACTURE OF UPPER LIMB AND LOWER LIMB
  2. 2. ORTHOPAEDICS Orthopaedic surgery or orthopaedics, also spelled orthopaedics, is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopaedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumours, and congenital disorders.
  3. 3. MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM  The human musculoskeletal system (also known as the locomotor system, and previously the activity system is an organ system that gives humans the ability to move using their muscular and skeletal systems. The musculoskeletal system provides form, support, stability, and movement to the body.  It is made up of the bones of the skeleton, muscles, cartilage tendons, ligaments, joints, and other connective tissue that supports and binds tissues and organs together.
  4. 4. BONE Bone is one-third connective tissue. Bone is the substance that forms the skeleton of the body. It is composed chiefly of calcium phosphate and calcium carbonate. • CLASSIFICATION OF BONE  ON THE BASIS OF SHAPE 1. LONG BONE 2. SHORT BONE 3. FLAT BONE 4. SESAMOID BONE 5. IRREGULAR BONE
  5. 5. FRACTURE A fracture is a break in the continuity of a bone. It can be classified on the basis of etiology, the relationship of the fracture with the external environment, the displacement of the fracture, and the pattern of the fracture.
  6. 6. FRACTURES OF UPPER LIMB • Fracture of the clavicle • Fracture of scapula • Dislocation of the shoulder • Fracture of the humerus • Dislocation of the elbow joint • Fracture of elbow • Colles' fracture • Smith's fracture
  7. 7. FRACTURE OF CLAVICLE  This is a common fracture at all age groups. It usually results from a fall on the shoulder or sometimes on an out stretched hand. PATHOANATOMY;- This fracture is usually displaced. • The outer part displaces medially and downwards because of the gravity and pull by the pectoralis major muscle attached to It. • The inner part displaces upwards because of the pull by the sterno-cleidomastoid muscle attached to it. Type I – is the most common and occurs in the middle third of the clavicle Type II – is the second most common and occurs distally, or closer to the shoulder. Type III – is the most rare and occurs the most medially, or closer to the rib cage/sternum.
  8. 8. X ray
  9. 9. DIAGNOSIS ;- Diagnosis is simple in most cases. • At the site of fracture ;-  pain,  Swelling  Loss of range of motion of the shoulder  Tenderness at the fracture area • The diagnosis can be confirmed on an X-ray COMPLICATIONS;- Early complications: The fractured fragment may injure the subclavian vessels or brachial plexus Late complications: Shoulder stiffness is a common complication, especially in elderly patients
  10. 10. TREATMENT Fractures of the clavicle unite readily even if displaced, hence reduction of the fragment is not essential. A triangular sling is sufficient in cases with minimum displacement. Active shoulder exercises should be started as soon as the initial severe pain subsides, usually 10-14 days after the injury. A figure-of-8 bandage may be applied to a young adult with a displaced fracture
  11. 11. FRACTURES OF THE SCAPULA Fractures of the scapula are less common, and in most cases unimportant because patients recover well without much treatment. BODY OF
  12. 12. body neck acromion process coracoid process. scapula can break at four sites treatment A triangular sling for the period of pain and swelling (usually 1 week – 10 days) is usually sufficient. The main stay of treatment is to restore shoulder mobility by active exercises as soon as the pain subsides LOCATION OF FRACTURE
  13. 13. DISLOCATION OF THE SHOULDER This is the commonest joint in the human body to Dislocate. • it occurs more commonly in adults, and is rare in children. • Anterior dislocation is much more common than posterior dislocation
  14. 14. MECHANISM a fall on an out-stretched hand with the shoulder abducted and externally rotated, is the common mechanism of injury. Occasionally, it results from a direct force pushing the humerus head out of the glenoid cavity. A posterior dislocation may result from a direct blow on the front of the shoulder, driving the head backwards.
  15. 15. PATHOANATOMY;- CLASSIFICATION Anterior dislocation Posterior dislocation inferior dislocation the head of the humerus comes out of the glenoid cavity and lies anteriorly Preglenoid Subcoracoid infraclavicular the head of the humerus comes to lie posteriorly, behind the glenoid. The head lies in front of the glenoid Most common type of dislocation. The head lies below the coracoid process.. The head lies below the clavicle. occurring in less than 1% Such injuries have a high complication rate as many vascular, neurological, tendon, and ligament injuries are likely to occur from this mechanism of injury.
  16. 16. TREATMENT Treatment of acute dislocation is reduction under sedation or general anaesthesia, followed by immobilisation of the shoulder in a chest-arm bandage for three weeks. After the bandage is removed, shoulder exercises are begun.
  17. 17. COMPLICATION Complications can be divided into early and late Early complications: Injury to the axillary nerve may occur resulting in paralysis of the deltoid muscle, Though shoulder abduction may not be possible because of pain, one can feel the absence of contraction of the deltoid. Treatment is conservative, and the prognosis is good. Late complications: The shoulder is the commonest point to undergo recurrent dislocation. This results from the following causes: (i) Anatomically unstable joint; (ii) inadequate healing after the first dislocation, or (iii) an epileptic patient
  18. 18. FRACTUREOF THESURGICALNECKOF THEHUMERUS Fracture through the surgical neck of the humerus occurs most often in elderly women. The fracture is usually caused by a fall on the shoulder. In the majority of cases, these fractures are undisplaced; sometimes they are widely displaced. diagnosis • all elderly persons complaining of pain in the shoulder following a fall • It is important to properly evaluate these fractures by AP and axial X-rays
  19. 19. TREATMENT 1.CONSERVATIVE: Without displacements, it is generally adequate to immobilise the affected shoulder in a triangular sling. As soon as the pain subsides, shoulder mobilisation is Started. 2.SURGICAL PROCEDURES • REDUCTION (If displaced). • INTERNAL FIXATION.
  20. 20. FRACTUREOF THESHAFTOF THEHUMERUS This is a common fracture in patients at any age. It is usually sustained from an indirect twisting or bending force – as may be sustained in a fall on out-stretched hand or by a direct injury to the arm. PATHOANATOMY A humerus fracture can be considered a prototype fracture because it occurs in all patterns (transverse, oblique, spiral, comminuted, segmental etc.), may be closed or open, and may be traumatic or pathological.
  21. 21. DIAGNOSIS Diagnosis is simple because the patient presents with the classic signs and symptoms of a fracture. There may be wrist drop, if the radial nerve is injured. An X-ray of the whole arm including the shoulder and elbow should be done.
  22. 22. TREATMENT Conservative methods a) U-slab : This is a plaster slab extending from the base of the neck, over the shoulder onto the lateral aspect of the arm; under the elbow to the medial side of the arm. . B)Hanging cast ;-It is used in some cases of lower-third fractures of the humerus. The weight of the limb and the cast is supposed to provide necessary traction to keep the fracture aligned.
  23. 23. OPERATIVE METHOD In cases where a reduction is not possible by closed manipulation or if the fracture is very unstable, open reduction and internal fixation is required. Most fractures can be fixed well with plate and screws. Intramedullary nailing is another method of internal fixation. Contaminated open or infected fractures are stabilised by using an external fixator.
  24. 24. FRACTUREOFTHEGREATERTUBEROSITYOF THEHUMERUS Fracture of the greater tuberosity of the humerus occurs in adults. The fracture is usually caused by a fall on the shoulder, and is undisplaced and comminuted. TREATMEN T complications shoulder stiffness • For minimally displaced, comminuted fractures, rest in a triangular sling is enough. The shoulder is mobilised as soon as the pain subsides. • For displaced fractures, reduction is achieved by either holding the shoulder abducted in a plaster cast, or by open reduction and internal fixation
  25. 25. FRACTUREOF THEHEADOF THERADIUS This is seen in adults, in contrast to fractures of the neck of the radius which occurs in children. It is a valgus injury. PATHOANATOMY The head is deformed because of scattering of fragments. Sometimes a fragment of bone becomes loose and lies inside the elbow joint. The fracture may be of the following three types • A crack only. • A fragment of the head is broken off. • Comminuted fracture (the commonest type). Types of fracture head of radius. (a) Undisplaced (b) Fragment < 1/3 (c) Fragment >1/3 (d) Comminuted DIAGNOSIS ;- mild pain and swelling over the lateral aspect of the elbow, painful forearm rotation are useful signs
  26. 26. It depends upon the type of fracture as discussed below: a) A crack only. Nonsurgical treatment involves using a splint or sling for a few days, followed by an early and gradual increase in elbow and wrist movement (depending on the level of pain). b) A fragment of the head broken off:  If displacement is minimal, a sling or splint may be used for 1 to 2 weeks, followed by range-of-motion exercises.  Small fragments of broken bone may be surgically removed if they prevent normal elbow movement or could cause long-term problems with the elbow.  If a fragment is large and out of place enough, the orthopaedic surgeon will first attempt to hold the bones together with screws, or a plate and screws. If this is not possible, the surgeon will remove the broken pieces of the radial head. TREATMENT
  27. 27. c) Comminuted fracture with displacement;- Surgery is always required to either fix or remove the broken pieces of bone and repair the soft-tissue damage. If the damage is severe, the entire radial head may need to be removed. In some cases, an artificial radial head may be placed to improve long-term function. • Early movement to stretch and bend the elbow is necessary to avoid stiffness.
  28. 28. DISLOCATION OF THE ELBOW JOINT Posterior dislocation is the commonest type of elbow dislocation. Other dislocations are posteromedial,postero-lateral, and divergent*. It may be associated with fracture of the medial epicondyle,fracture of the head of the radius, or fracture of the coronoid process of the ulna.
  29. 29. DIAGNOSIS Treatment: It is by reduction under anaesthesia followed by immobilisation in an above- elbow plaster slab for 3 weeks. X-ray complications Elbow stiffness and myositis
  30. 30. COLLES' FRACTURE
  31. 31.  This is a fracture at the distal end of the radius, at its cortico cancellous junction the distal articular surface.  A Colles fracture usually happens when someone falls on to an outstretched arm. It can also occur as a result of trauma, such as occurs in a car, bike, or skiing accident.  most common at the age of 40 , COLLES'FRACTURE
  32. 32. • Impaction of fragments • Dorsal displacement • Dorsal tilt • Lateral displacement • Lateral tilt • Supination PATHOANATOMY Displacement The following are the displacements seen
  33. 33. Clinical features • Pain • swelling • deformity of the wrist. • On examination, tenderness and irregularity of the lower end of the radius is found. • There may be atypical ‘dinner fork deformity’
  34. 34. Radiological features It is important to differentiate this fracture from other fractures at the same site Such as Smith's fracture, Barton's fracture. by looking at the displacements. X -ray The dorsal tilt ;- It can be detected by looking at the direction of the distal articular surface of the radius Lateral view AP view Lateral tilt ;- similarly it can be detected by looking at the articular surface if it faces medially it is normal, if it becomes horizontal or face laterally , a lateral tilt is present
  35. 35. TREATMENT Conservative treatment For an undisplaced fracture, immobilization in a below-elbow plaster cast for six weeks For displaced fractures, the standard method of treatment is manipulative reduction followed by immobilisation in Colles
  36. 36. SMITH'SFRACTURE
  37. 37. This uncommon fracture is seen in adults and in elderly people. Its importance lies in differentiating it from the commoner Colles' fracture which occurs at the same site. It differs from Colles' fracture in that the distal fragment displaces ventrally and tilts ventrally SMITH'S FRACTURE
  38. 38. Treatment is by closed reduction and plaster cast immobilisation for 6 weeks Complications similar to those in Colles' fracture.
  39. 39. FRACTURES AND DISLOCATION OF LOWER LIMB 1. DISLOCATION OF HIP JOINT 2. FRACTURE OF FEMUR • FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR • FRACTURE OF SHAFT OF FEMUR 3. FRACTURES OF CONDYLES OF TIBIA 4. FRACTURE OF SHAFT OF TIBIA AND FIBULA.
  40. 40. DISLOCATION OF HIP JOINT ANATOMY OF HIP JOINT The hip joint is a ball and socket synovial joint, formed by an articulation between the pelvic acetabulum and the head of the femur. It forms a connection from the lower limb to the pelvic girdle.
  41. 41. DISLOCATION OF HIP CLASSIFICATION There are three main types of dislocations of the hip: (i) Posterior dislocation (the commonest); (ii) Anterior dislocation. (iii) Central fracture dislocation. All of these may be associated with fracture of the lip of the acetabulum.
  42. 42. The head of the femur is pushed out of the acetabulum posteriorly. In about 50 per cent of cases, this is associated with a chip fracture of the posterior lip of the acetabulum, in which case it is called a fracture- dislocation. POSTERIOR DISLOCATION OF THE HIP
  43. 43. MECHANISM OF INJURY The injury is sustained by violence directed along shaft of the femur, with the hip flexed. It requires a moderately severe force to dislocate a hip, as often occurs in motor accidents. DASHBOARD INJURY The driver of the car is thrown forwards and his knee strikes against the dashboard. The force is transmitted up the femoral shaft, resulting in posterior dislocation of the hip. It is, therefore, also known as dashboard injury.
  44. 44. DASHBOARD INJURY IN POSTERIOR DISLOCATION OF HIP
  45. 45. This is a rare injury, usually sustained when the legs are forcibly abducted and externally rotated. This may occur in a fall from a tree when the foot gets stuck and the hip abducts excessively, or in a road accident. Clinically, the limb is in an attitude of external rotation. There may be true lengthening, with the head palpable in the groin. ANTERIOR DISLOCATION OF THE HIP
  46. 46. In this common injury, the femoral head is driven through the medial wall of the acetabulum towards the pelvic cavity. The displacement of the head varies from the minimal to as much as the whole head lying inside the pelvis. CENTRAL FRACTURE-DISLOCATION OF THE HIP
  47. 47. Reduction of a dislocated hip is an emergency, since longer the head remains out, more the chances of it becoming avascular. In most cases it is possible to reduce the hip by manipulation under general anaesthesia. The chip fracture of the acetabulum, if present, usually falls in place as the head is reduced. Open reduction may be required in cases where: (i) closed reduction fails, usually in those presenting late; (ii) if there is intra-articular loose fragment not allowing accurate reduction; and (iii) if the acetabular fragment is large and is from the weight bearing part of the acetabulum. Such a fragment makes the hip unstable. TREATMENT
  48. 48. The patient is anaesthetized and placed supine on the floor. An assistant grasps the pelvis firmly. The surgeon flexes the hip and knee at a right angle, and exerts an axial pull. Usually one hears a‘sound’of reduction,afterwhich it becomes possible to move the hip freely in all directions. The leg is kept in light traction with the hip abducted, for 3 weeks. After this, hip mobilisation exercises are initiated. TECHNIQUE OF CLOSED REDUCTION
  49. 49. FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR There are two types of fracture of Neck of the Femur 1. Intracapsular: common fracture of neck of the femur i.e. Within the capsule 2. Extracapsular: known as Inter-trochantric fracture MECHANISM OF INJURY In elderly people, the fracture occurs with a seemingly trivial fall. Osteoporosis is considered an important contributory factor at this age. In young adults, this fracture is the result of a more severe injury. The fracture is uncommon in children.
  50. 50. CLASSIFICATION OF FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR ANATOMICAL CLASSIFICATION On the basis of anatomical location of the fracture it can be classified as: (i)subcapital–a fracture just below the head; (ii)transcervical–a fracture in the middle of the neck;or (iii)basal–a fracture at the base of the neck. The more proximally the fracture is located, the worse is the prognosis.
  51. 51. PAUWEL’S CLASSIFICATION This classification is based on the angle of inclination of the fracture in relation to the horizontal plane(Pauwel’s angle). The fractures are divided into three types(typeI–III).The more the angle, the more unstable is the fracture, and worse the prognosis.
  52. 52. GARDEN’S CLASSIFICATION This is based on the degree of displacement of the fracture (mainly rotational displacement). The degree of displacement is judged from change in the direction of the medial trabecular stream of the in relation to the bony trabeculae in the weight bearing part of the and in the corresponding part of the acetabulum. 1. STAGE 1: The fracture is incomplete. 2. STAGE 2:The fracture is complete and undisplaced. 3. STAGE 3:The fracture is complete and partially dispaced. 4.STAGE 4: The fracture is complete and fully displaced
  53. 53. GARDEN’S CLASSIFICATION OF FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR
  54. 54. TREATMENT
  55. 55. TREATMENT OF UNDISPLACED FRACTUREAn impacted or undisplaced fracture is treated in all age groups by conservative methods. In children hip spica and in adults immobilisation in a Thomas splint are preferred methods Some surgeons fix these fractures internally with screws for fear of displacement. Multiple screw fixation with three cancellous screws
  56. 56. HEMIARTHROPLASTY TOTAL HIP REPLACEMENT
  57. 57. FRACTURE OF SHAFTOF FEMUR The fracture may occur at any site and is almost equally common in the upper, middle and lower thirds of the shaft. It may be a transverse, oblique, spiral or comminuted fracture depending upon the nature of the fracturing force. MECHANISM OF INJURY A fracture of the shaft of the femur is usually sustained by a severe violence, as may occur in a road accident. The force causing the fracture may be indirect (twisting or bending force) or direct (traffic accidents).
  58. 58. These are common fractures sustained in two wheeler accidents when one lands on the knee. Either or both condyles of tibia are fractured. The mechanism of injury is: (a) an indirect force causing varus or valgus force on the knee or (b) a direct hit on the knee. FRACTURE OF CONDYLES (PLATEAU) OF TIBIA
  59. 59. These fractures commonly occur in six patterns. TYPES OF FRACTURE SCHATZKER CLASSIFICATION
  60. 60. The tibia is the major weight bearing bone of the leg. It is connected to the less important bone, the fibula, through the proximal and distal tibio-fibular joints. Like fractures of forearm bones,these bones frequently fracture together, and arereferred to as ‘fracture both bones of leg’. FRACTURES OF SHAFTS OF TIBIA AND FIBULA
  61. 61. MECHANISM The tibia and fibula may be fractured by a direct or indirect injury. Direct injury: Road traffic accidents are the commonest cause of these fractures, mostly due to direct violence. The fracture occurs at about the same level in both bones. Frequently the object causing the fracture lacerates the skin over it, resulting in an open fracture. Indirect injury: A bending or torsional force on the tibia may result in an oblique or spiral fracture respectively. The sharp edge of the fracture fragment may pierce the skin from within, resulting in an open fracture.
  62. 62. PATHOANATOMY The fracture may be closed or open, and may have various patterns. It may occur at different levels (upper, middle or lower-third). Occasionally, it may be a single bone fracture i.e., only the tibia or fibula is fractured. Displacements may be sideways, angulatory or rotational. Occasionally, the fracture may remain undisplaced
  63. 63. TREATMENT:For the purpose of treatment, fractures of the tibia and fibula may be divided into two types: closed or open.
  64. 64. TREATMENT Conservative methods: This consists of the following: a) Traction: A fracture of the shaft of the femur can be treated by traction, with or without a splint. Usually a Thomas splint is used. Skin traction is sufficient in children, but skeletal traction is required in adults. RUSSEL’S TRACTION THOMAS SPLINT
  65. 65. HIP SPICA: This is a plaster cast incorporating part of the trunk and the limb. It may be a single spica (involving only the fractured limb) or one-and-a- half.It can be safely used for immobilising these fractures in children. It may also be used for treating fractures in young adults.
  66. 66. OPERATIVE METHODS Closed or open reduction and Internal fixation is the treatment of choice where facilities are available. The internal fixation may be an intramedullary nailing or plating. The following are some of the commonly used methods of internal fixation: 1. CLOSED INTRAMEDULLARY NAILING 2. PLATTING
  67. 67. CLOSED INTRA-MEDULLARY NAILING This is a technique of intra-medullary nailing where the nails introduced into the medullary canal from the greater trochanter under intra-operative X-ray monitoring (image-intensifier). The fracture site is not exposed. It gives better results than conventional open nailing.
  68. 68. CLOSED INTRA-MEDULLARY NAILING FOR FRACTURE OF FEMUR
  69. 69. CLOSED INTRA-MEDULLARY NAILING FOR FRACTURE OF TIBIA
  70. 70. PLATTING Plating (fixing with a thick strip of metal): For fractures where medullary canal is too wide for a nail to provide a good hold, or for a comminuted fracture, plating may be used
  71. 71. PLATING IN FRACTURE OF NECK OF FEMUR
  72. 72. PLATING IN FRACTURE OF CONDYLE OF TIBIA
  73. 73. PLATING IN FRACTURE OF SHAFT OF TIBIA
  74. 74. THANK YOU

