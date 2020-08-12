Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENAMEL Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics Shubham Parmar Final year
Physical properties  Forms a protective covering over the tooth structure  Variable thickness seen over entire surface o...
 Specific gravity 2.8  Compressive strength 384Mpa  Modulus of elasticity 84Gpa  Knoop hardness number 350-430 KHN  T...
Chemical properties  Inorganic material 96% - Calcium Hydroxyapatite Ca10(PO4)6(OH4)2  Organic material 4% - Proteins ( ...
Structure  Basic structure consists of ENAMEL RODS or PRISMS  Diameter of rods averages 4µm  Prisms are cylindrical in ...
 Enamel rods move from DEJ to the outer surface of tooth  Enamel rods are obliquely placed and move in a wavy course  T...
Ultrastructure  Enamel seems to be surrounded by rod sheaths and separated by interrod substance  Key hole or paddle sha...
 Direction of Rods – rods are generally oriented at right angles dentinal surface  In deciduous and permanent teeth rods...
 Clinical significance – enamel rods direction should be followed cavity preparation to avoid unsupported enamel
 Gnarled enamel - Over the cusps of teeth the rods appear twisted around each other in a seemingly complex arrangement kn...
 Clinical significance - This enamel is not subject to cleavage as regular enamel  This enamel does not yield readily to...
 Hunter-Schreger bands – these are alternating bands of dark and light strips of varying widths  Change in the direction...
 Incremental Lines Of Retzius – appear as brownish lines in ground section of enamel  Illustrate the incremental apposit...
 Neonatal line – the boundary between the two portions of enamel of deciduous teeth is marked by an accentuated increment...
Surface structures  Prismless enamel  Enamel cuticle  Enamel lamellae  Enamel tufts  Enamel spindles
 Prismless enamel – a relatively structureless layer of enamel seen in almost 70% of deciduous and all permanent teeth  ...
 Enamel cuticle – a delicate membrane called Nasmyth’s Membrane or the Primary Enamel Cuticle covers the crown of a newly...
 Enamel lamellae – thin leaf like structures that extend from the enamel surface towards the DEJ  3 types of lamellae ar...
 Enamel tufts – these arise at the DEJ and reach into the enamel to about one-fifth to one-third of its thickness  Tufts...
Dentinoenamel Junction  The surface of dentin at the dentinoenamel junction is pitted.  into the shallow depressions of ...
Life Cycle of Ameloblasts  Life span of ameloblast cells can be divided into six stages 1. Morphogenic stage 2. Organizin...
Amelogenesis  Amelogenesis involves 2 processes  Enamel matrix formation  Mineralization  It occurs during the advance...
Age changes in enamel  Attrition  Wear of occlusal and proximal contacts  Decreased permeability of enamel  Discolorat...
Clinical Implications  Fluoridation - fluoride ion incorporated into or adsorbed on the hydroxyapatite crystal becomes mo...
References  Orban’s Oral Histology and Embryology 14e  Ten Cate’s Oral Histology 8e
Thank You
