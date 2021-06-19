Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOCIAL MEDIA HIRING STRATEGIES #GRIPJUNE21
1. CUTTING THROUGH THE NOISE • You want your postings to be discovered by relevant candidates who are skilled to fill the ...
Use of # - tags • Use hashtags to make your postings more relevant and specific. • Hashtags are the most powerful tool on ...
SOCIAL MEDIA CAN HELP YOU IN FINDING GREAT LEADERS AND PROBLEM SOLVERS • People with interest in certain niche are active ...
• You might have seen google, amazon, microsoft sharing photoes and videos about work culture and environment around it on...
• In every organization, there are several employees, who know how to use social media effectively to connect and share th...
SHIFT IN APPROACH • There’s no doubt that an organization with effective and efficient workforces tends to have a great so...
THANK YOU! - Shubham Bonde (Campus Ambassador – The Sparks Foundation)
Social Media Hiring Strategies
Jun. 19, 2021

Social Media Hiring Strategies

Social media hiring strategies. This is a short summary in the form of a presentation.

Social Media Hiring Strategies

×