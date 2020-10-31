Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
From 5one8 Solutions Akansha Sahgal (060106) | Lakshay Garg (060134) | Paras Nagpal (060149) Shikhar Singh (060161) | Shub...
Table of Content  About No-Q  Challenges Faced  Marketing Strategies  SWOT Analysis  Fact Finding  Other Strategies ...
About No-Q3
Challenges Faced  Prototype Implementation: The application was specifically focused for the colleges and office cafeteri...
Marketing Strategies5  App Store Optimization: App Store Optimization (ASO) is the process of improving our app’s visibil...
SWOT Analysis6
Fact Finding • The Indian restaurant industry is worth Rs. 75,000 crores and is growing at an annual rate of 7% • the orga...
 Promotional schemes and offers: For the initial momentum, schemes where in discounts or something of value is provided c...
Other Strategies That Can Be Adopted (Cont.)9 • Event marketing: The app can be promoted among the food stalls that are se...
Projections  Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the global online food market to grow at an impressive 23% CAGR betwe...
Projections (Cont.)11  Revenue in the Online Food Delivery segment is projected to reach US$136,431m in 2020.  Revenue i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5ONE8 Solutions

8 views

Published on

.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5ONE8 Solutions

  1. 1. From 5one8 Solutions Akansha Sahgal (060106) | Lakshay Garg (060134) | Paras Nagpal (060149) Shikhar Singh (060161) | Shubham Bansal (060165) | Shubham Vaid (060167) Vaibhav Tantia (060176) | Vaibhav Agarwal (060177) 1
  2. 2. Table of Content  About No-Q  Challenges Faced  Marketing Strategies  SWOT Analysis  Fact Finding  Other Strategies That Can Be Adopted  Other Strategies That Can Be Adopted (Cont.)  Projections  Projections (Cont.) 2
  3. 3. About No-Q3
  4. 4. Challenges Faced  Prototype Implementation: The application was specifically focused for the colleges and office cafeterias. Since COVID, all of them are closed and there is not a place to test the prototype.  Lack of Funds: The food courts in the malls and other areas are not ready to invest in a new technology when they opened again after COVID due to heavy losses and lack of funds.  Utility Provided Equals 0: Our utility was to organize the crowd in the canteens and other areas, which due to COVID, has reduced drastically and the footfall have reduced to almost 20% of what was before the COVID. 4
  5. 5. Marketing Strategies5  App Store Optimization: App Store Optimization (ASO) is the process of improving our app’s visibility in the App Store and Google Play Store.  Social media marketing: It’s smart to post regularly across our social media channels and we use it for more than just raising awareness of our product. For example, it is a great way to build a community and get feedback from users who wouldn’t be incentivized to contact you in-app or through your website.  Website promotion: For a B2B firm, one of the most important thing is a well optimized website. NoQ already has a website and that not only helps it easier for the customers to reach them, but also, gives them the advantage of being searchable on the internet.  Email marketing: This email marketing strategy helps us increase retention rates and generate revenue. This also helps to get feedbacks and build a community through subscribed newsletter.
  6. 6. SWOT Analysis6
  7. 7. Fact Finding • The Indian restaurant industry is worth Rs. 75,000 crores and is growing at an annual rate of 7% • the organized food (restaurant) segment is rapidly growing at an annual rate of 16% • India’s food ordering sector is growing @ 15% on quarterly basis • self-deliveries grew to 56 per cent of the total number of orders done by the food-tech sector in India • Having a better control of their deliver fleets, food ordering platforms were able to bring down the average time taken to deliver a meal from 47 minutes in the December quarter of 2016 to 42 minutes in the September quarter in 2017 7
  8. 8.  Promotional schemes and offers: For the initial momentum, schemes where in discounts or something of value is provided can be rolled out by 5one8 solutions. For example: 1. For the initial subscription of 1 year, few additional months can be provided for free. 2. Discounts can be given for 2 or more years of subscription in one go. 3. Certain gifts of decent monetary value can be provided for subscribing to certain packages. 4. Additional services can be made free for few months for subscribing to a plan. Other Strategies That Can Be Adopted8
  9. 9. Other Strategies That Can Be Adopted (Cont.)9 • Event marketing: The app can be promoted among the food stalls that are set up in large fests. There also people face the problems of standing in queues and waiting for long time periods. For the initial promotions the service can be provided to the stalls for free and then the restaurants and cafes as well as the fest/ event organizers can see the results delivered by the app. This can push the above mentioned parties to buy the service of NoQ. • Added marketing services for food courts: NoQ can come up with additional services through which they provide marketing for the food courts that become the users of the service. For example, influencer marketing or advertisements can be used to promote the food courts that are a customer of NoQ. The additional marketing benefit can motivate the food courts to subscribe to the service as it will not only give them edge over others by solving their basic problem of queues, but also, help the food courts gain traction through the marketing services.
  10. 10. Projections  Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the global online food market to grow at an impressive 23% CAGR between 2020 and 2030  Almost 90% (by volume) of online food orders are received are from smartphone apps, remaining is web-based portals  Online grocery and food start-ups have received investments over US$ 100 Mn from leading firms around the globe in last three quarters  More consumers are likely to shop for packed food online. FMI forecasts packed food to account for over 50% of the global market among product types 10
  11. 11. Projections (Cont.)11  Revenue in the Online Food Delivery segment is projected to reach US$136,431m in 2020.  Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2024) of 7.5%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$182,327m by 2024.  The market's largest segment is Platform-to-Consumer Delivery with a projected market volume of US$70,741m in 2020.  With pandemic like covid- 19 , it becomes essential to maintain social distancing and people avoid standing in lines.

×