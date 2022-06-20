According to our new research study, titled “Social Media Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, Vertical, and Geography,” the social media management market size is projected to reach US$ 63,747.4 million by 2028 from US$ 17,315.0 million in 2022. The social media management market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2028.



Increasing Focus on Competitive Intelligence to Drive Social Media Management Market During Forecast Period

Global competition continues to affect the business profit margins, and companies are constantly looking for technological solutions to maximize their productivity and reduce costs while maintaining an edge over competitors. Businesses need to integrate the demographic, competitive, business information, and customer data to discover the intricacies of outperforming their competitors. Organizations focus on analyzing the sales and various marketing aspects to identify the gaps. They demand lower prices, better quality, and faster delivery of products and services. Thus, advanced social media analytics is being incorporated to help achieve market goals.

Social media management solutions help analyze unstructured social data to respond to dynamic market conditions and achieve high sales and operational profitability. For instance, in June 2021, Google Marketing Platform introduced Ads Creative Studio, a unified solution to create an advertisement, which allows for building compelling experiences for audio, display, and video ads. Ads creative studio enables customers to develop and innovate advertisements with an interactive, easy-to-use user interface.

