Successfully reported this slideshow.

Social Media Management Market to Witness 24.3 % of CAGR by 2028– The Insight Partners

0

Share

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8
1 of 8

Social Media Management Market to Witness 24.3 % of CAGR by 2028– The Insight Partners

Jun. 20, 2022
0 likes 2 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

According to our new research study, titled “Social Media Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, Vertical, and Geography,” the social media management market size is projected to reach US$ 63,747.4 million by 2028 from US$ 17,315.0 million in 2022. The social media management market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing Focus on Competitive Intelligence to Drive Social Media Management Market During Forecast Period
Global competition continues to affect the business profit margins, and companies are constantly looking for technological solutions to maximize their productivity and reduce costs while maintaining an edge over competitors. Businesses need to integrate the demographic, competitive, business information, and customer data to discover the intricacies of outperforming their competitors. Organizations focus on analyzing the sales and various marketing aspects to identify the gaps. They demand lower prices, better quality, and faster delivery of products and services. Thus, advanced social media analytics is being incorporated to help achieve market goals.
Social media management solutions help analyze unstructured social data to respond to dynamic market conditions and achieve high sales and operational profitability. For instance, in June 2021, Google Marketing Platform introduced Ads Creative Studio, a unified solution to create an advertisement, which allows for building compelling experiences for audio, display, and video ads. Ads creative studio enables customers to develop and innovate advertisements with an interactive, easy-to-use user interface.

According to our new research study, titled “Social Media Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, Vertical, and Geography,” the social media management market size is projected to reach US$ 63,747.4 million by 2028 from US$ 17,315.0 million in 2022. The social media management market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing Focus on Competitive Intelligence to Drive Social Media Management Market During Forecast Period
Global competition continues to affect the business profit margins, and companies are constantly looking for technological solutions to maximize their productivity and reduce costs while maintaining an edge over competitors. Businesses need to integrate the demographic, competitive, business information, and customer data to discover the intricacies of outperforming their competitors. Organizations focus on analyzing the sales and various marketing aspects to identify the gaps. They demand lower prices, better quality, and faster delivery of products and services. Thus, advanced social media analytics is being incorporated to help achieve market goals.
Social media management solutions help analyze unstructured social data to respond to dynamic market conditions and achieve high sales and operational profitability. For instance, in June 2021, Google Marketing Platform introduced Ads Creative Studio, a unified solution to create an advertisement, which allows for building compelling experiences for audio, display, and video ads. Ads creative studio enables customers to develop and innovate advertisements with an interactive, easy-to-use user interface.

Technology

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of War Sun Tsu
(3/5)
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
(4/5)
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(4.5/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(4/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Findaway
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free

Social Media Management Market to Witness 24.3 % of CAGR by 2028– The Insight Partners

  1. 1. US$17,315.0 million 63,747.4 million COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solution and Service) Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud based) Social Media Management Market Forecast to 2028 2021 2028
  2. 2. Table of Content Social Media Management Market Landscape Social Media Management Market – Key Market Dynamics Social Media Management – Global Market Analysis Global Social Media Management Market Analysis – By Type Social Media Management Market – Geographic Analysis Social Media Management Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis Industry Landscape Company Profiles
  3. 3. The Global Social Media Management Market has been Segmented as Mentioned Below: • Software • Services By Component • On-Premise • Cloud based By Deployment • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific (APAC) • Middle East & Africa By Geography
  4. 4. Report Progress 221 No. of Pages: Published Status: Jun 2022 Publication Month: TIPRE00003875 Report Code: Download Research Sample Pages @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003875/
  5. 5. The List of Companies - Social Media Management Market • Adobe • IBM Corporation • Google LLC • Oracle Corporation • Salesforce.com, inc. • HubSpot, Inc. • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. • Meltwater • Brandwatch • Sprout Social, Inc. Company Profiles
  6. 6. Frequently Asked Questions What are reasons behind Social Media Management market growth? What are market opportunities for Social Media Management market? Which type of valve is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period? Which sector is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period ? What trends are expected to drive the demand for various Social Media Managements ? Get all Answers @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/social-media-management-market/
  7. 7. Reasons To Buy This Report • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Social Media Management market. • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global automated waste collection system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution. Buy This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003875/
  8. 8. Contact Us for More Details • Contact Person : Sameer Joshi • Phone : +1-646-491-9876 • E-mail : sam@theinsightpartners.com UNITED STATES : • Contact Person : Karan Joshi • Phone : +91-20-67271632 • E-Mail : karan.joshi@theinsightpartners.com FOR SALES :

×