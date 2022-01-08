SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
How To download Train ticket with
PNR number
In this post, I will let you know what PNR number is and How to
download train ticket with PNR number.
Day to day Millions of people traveling by train for which they have to
book tickets online or offline. Sometimes people do not get confirm
ticket and it is a big problem to get a confirmed ticket during holidays.
And sometimes people not able to check whether their ticket is
confirmed or not so here I will explain how to check PNR status offline
and online.
2.
What is PNR number?
PNR full form is Passenger name record. It is 10 digit numbers which
contains the personal information of a passenger. Train is one of the
biggest source of traveling in India. Almost 2 Croce People travels
every day in trains. PNR is a unique 10 digit code which is mentioned
in top left corner of the ticket. Using this number you can know status
and details of ticket.
How to check pnr status?
If you don’t have a smartphone and you are not able to check the PNR
status online then you can try this method to check your PNR status
on a non-smartphone. In this method you don’t need any internet
connections you just need to type a simple message then send it on a
number.
Check PNR status offline
Step 1. Open your SMS
Step 2. Type PNR<space> 10 Digit PNR Number
3.
Step 3. Send it to 139 then after few minutes you will get status in your
phone.
Check PNR status online
Step 1. Visit http://www.indianrail.gov.in/
Step 2. Click on PNR Enquiry
Step 3. Enter your PNR number and Click on Submit.
Step 4. You will get latest status of your PNR number.
How To download Train ticket with PNR number?
If you want to download Train Ticket with PNR number then you can
follow the steps given below
Step 1. Login into your IRCTC account.
4.
Step 2. Then Click on My Account >> My Transactions >> Booked
Ticket History.
Step 3. Now you will get all the list of tickets booked from your ID.
Step 4. Search For the PNR number for which you want to download
the ticket and Click on that.
Step 5. After that you will able to print your ticket from the PNR
number then You can Save your ticket in PDF form as well.