Internet
Jan. 08, 2022
How to download train ticket with pnr number

Internet
Jan. 08, 2022
22 views

How to download train ticket with pnr number

How to download train ticket with pnr number

  1. 1. How To download Train ticket with PNR number In this post, I will let you know what PNR number is and How to download train ticket with PNR number. Day to day Millions of people traveling by train for which they have to book tickets online or offline. Sometimes people do not get confirm ticket and it is a big problem to get a confirmed ticket during holidays. And sometimes people not able to check whether their ticket is confirmed or not so here I will explain how to check PNR status offline and online.
  2. 2. What is PNR number? PNR full form is Passenger name record. It is 10 digit numbers which contains the personal information of a passenger. Train is one of the biggest source of traveling in India. Almost 2 Croce People travels every day in trains. PNR is a unique 10 digit code which is mentioned in top left corner of the ticket. Using this number you can know status and details of ticket. How to check pnr status? If you don’t have a smartphone and you are not able to check the PNR status online then you can try this method to check your PNR status on a non-smartphone. In this method you don’t need any internet connections you just need to type a simple message then send it on a number. Check PNR status offline Step 1. Open your SMS Step 2. Type PNR<space> 10 Digit PNR Number
  3. 3. Step 3. Send it to 139 then after few minutes you will get status in your phone. Check PNR status online Step 1. Visit http://www.indianrail.gov.in/ Step 2. Click on PNR Enquiry Step 3. Enter your PNR number and Click on Submit. Step 4. You will get latest status of your PNR number. How To download Train ticket with PNR number? If you want to download Train Ticket with PNR number then you can follow the steps given below Step 1. Login into your IRCTC account.
  4. 4. Step 2. Then Click on My Account >> My Transactions >> Booked Ticket History. Step 3. Now you will get all the list of tickets booked from your ID. Step 4. Search For the PNR number for which you want to download the ticket and Click on that. Step 5. After that you will able to print your ticket from the PNR number then You can Save your ticket in PDF form as well.

