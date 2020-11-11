Successfully reported this slideshow.
PASTA & COUSCOUS MARKET ANALYSIS Pasta and Couscous Market, By Product Form (Dried, Fresh/Chilled, Others), By Product Typ...
Pasta & Couscous Market 2017–2027 Pasta is a convenient and filling meal made from flour and other grain which is then for...
Figure 1. Global Pasta & Couscous Market, Revenue Share (%), By Region, 2018
Market Restraints ■ Market Restraints ■ Intense competition from private labels that are similar to staple and ready-to-co...
Market Opportunities ■ Increasing launch of healthy and premium product offering due to rising health consciousness among ...
Figure 2. Global Pasta & Couscous Market– Opportunity Analysis
Market Trends ■ The rising focus of manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and geographical expansion by entering...
On the basis of product form, in 2018, the dried pasta & couscous has accounted the largest market share of 55.2% in terms...
Figure 4. Global Pasta & Couscous Market – Value Chain Analysis
■ Competitive Section: ■ Key players operating in global pasta & couscous market are The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Valeo...
  1. 1. COHERENT MARKET INSIGHTS Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. PASTA & COUSCOUS MARKET ANALYSIS Pasta and Couscous Market, By Product Form (Dried, Fresh/Chilled, Others), By Product Type (Pasta (Ravioli, Macroni, Angel Hair, Spaghetti, Farfalle, Fusilli, Penne, Others), Couscous (Traditional, Whole Grain)), By Raw Material (100% Durum Wheat, 100% Wheat, Mix (Durum and Wheat), Barley, Rice, Maize, Multigrain, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Unorganized Small Stores, Online Channels, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027
  3. 3. Pasta & Couscous Market 2017–2027 Pasta is a convenient and filling meal made from flour and other grain which is then formed into different shapes and cooked by boiling. It is associated with the Italian dishes and contains a high amount of gluten, a type of elastic-plastic. Some of the popular pasta are ravioli, macaroni, angel hair, spaghetti, farfalle, fusilli, and penne. Couscous is prepared from crushed durum wheat (semolina) and is native to North Africa. It is easy to cook and is one of most versatile ingredient which can be used as side-dishes in many classics recipes. Couscous is a healthy ingredient as it has antioxidants property which helps to fight with inflammation inside the body and also control the level of cholesterol. The global pasta & couscous market is projected to reach around US$ 44.0 billion by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2019-2027). ■ Drivers ■ Increasing income of the middle-class group and changing lifestyle is expected to augment the market growth of pasta & couscous. Due to change in food consumption patterns is raising the demand for convenient food and this is expected to foster the market growth of pasta & couscous. Also easy availability of raw materials such as wheat, barley, rice, maize, etc. that are widely grown in almost all the parts of the world are further projected to foster the market growth of pasta & couscous. ■ Growing demand for gluten-free pasta with high protein content among consumer is expected to augment the market growth of pasta & couscous. For instance, in July 2016, Waitrose launched two new gluten-free fusilli protein-rich pasta and red chili pasta made entirely from green peas and red lentils. The packaging for these products is partly made from food waste, making it 100% recyclable and there is no need for an inner sleeve to keep the contents separate from the inside of the box/container. ■ On basis of the region, Europe region dominated the global pasta & couscous market in 2018, accounting for 41.3% share in terms of volume, followed by North America and Latin America respectively.
  4. 4. Figure 1. Global Pasta & Couscous Market, Revenue Share (%), By Region, 2018
  5. 5. Market Restraints ■ Market Restraints ■ Intense competition from private labels that are similar to staple and ready-to-cook food products is projected to restrict the market growth of pasta & couscous. Private labels are good quality products with enhanced regional taste and flavors, at cheaper prices than that of branded pasta makers is projected to restrict the market growth of pasta & couscous over the forecast period. ■ Lack of awareness regarding couscous as a nutritional staple in Africa is expected to hinder the market growth of pasta & couscous. ■ Moreover, less awareness and fewer product innovations, awareness of couscous products is relatively low and this is acting as a major restraint across the various region especially in North America, Europe, and other major geographies.
  6. 6. Market Opportunities ■ Increasing launch of healthy and premium product offering due to rising health consciousness among people is estimated to offer potential growth opportunity to the market of pasta & couscous. For instance, in September 2016, Godrej Group's, Nature’s Basket unit announced launch of a new Healthy Alternatives’ brand that includes products such as organic grains and gluten-free pasta's. These will be marketed as its high-end premium food offerings. Hence, rising demand for premium pasta & couscous is expected to propel the market growth. ■ Key players are focusing on product innovations especially in kids segment in order to increase pasta sales through the introduction of innovative packaging and product designs are projected to offer enormous growth opportunity to the market of pasta & couscous. For instance, in July 2016 for instance, Kraft Heinz launched children’s pasta shapes and sauces. This new range of pasta includes pasta in the shape of children’s favorite characters such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Women, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Peppa Pig and friends etc.
  7. 7. Figure 2. Global Pasta & Couscous Market– Opportunity Analysis
  8. 8. Market Trends ■ The rising focus of manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and geographical expansion by entering into a new market is expected to foster the market growth of pasta & couscous. For instance, in October 2016, in order to expand its business in the market in Brazil, Kellogg Co. purchased Brazil’s Parati Group for around US$ 430 million. This acquisition is Kellogg’s largest in Latin America and will enable it to expand its presence in emerging markets such as Brazil. ■ Various manufacturers are focusing on expanding its production facility in order to cater to rising demand for pasta and couscous products is expected to augment the market growth. For instance, in February 2016, Valley Fine Foods announced plans to expand production capacity on the East Coast in order to support retail growth and cater to increasing demand for its food products in the domestic market. As a part of the move, the company has built out and add two new production lines for fresh pasta and sauces.
  9. 9. On the basis of product form, in 2018, the dried pasta & couscous has accounted the largest market share of 55.2% in terms of value, followed by the fresh/chilled and other pasta & couscous respectively. Figure 3. Global Pasta & Couscous Market, Revenue Share (%), By Product Form, in 2018
  10. 10. Figure 4. Global Pasta & Couscous Market – Value Chain Analysis
  11. 11. ■ Competitive Section: ■ Key players operating in global pasta & couscous market are The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Valeo Foods Group Limited, Pastificio Antonio Pallante S.R.L., Pasta Foods Ltd., US Durum Products Ltd., Regina Pasta & Food Industries, Nestle S.A., Ebro Foods S.A, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., and ITC Foods Limited. ■ Few Recent Developments ■ The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ■ In March 2016, the company introduced its first Kosher certified gluten-free pasta made with flax. The product contains no preservatives and is low in fat as well as in sodium content. ■ In November 2016, the company launched Cultivate Ventures, a strategic platform to invest in lifestyle brands and smaller portfolio brands. Through this platform, the company plans to expand its pasta food business globally.
