COHERENT MARKET INSIGHTS Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19
ON THE GO BREAKFAST PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS On the go Breakfast Packaging Market, By Material Type (Plastic (Polyethylen...
On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market 2017–2027 On-the-go breakfast packaging is an advanced packaging solution that offers...
Figure 1. Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market, Revenue Share (%), By Region, 2018
Market Restraints ■ The weak distribution network of on-the-go breakfast products especially across developing countries s...
Market Opportunities ■ The rising popularity of on-the-go snack bars with attractive packaging among health- conscious peo...
Figure 2. Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market– Opportunity Analysis
Market Trends ■ The rising trend of using environmentally friendly packaging solutions such as recycled glass bottles and ...
Figure 3. Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market, Revenue Share (%), By Material Type, in 2018 On the basis of materi...
■ Figure 4. Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market– Value Chain Analysis
■ Competitive Section: ■ Key players operating in global on-the-go breakfast packaging market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Com...
Mushroom market

  1. 1. COHERENT MARKET INSIGHTS Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. ON THE GO BREAKFAST PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS On the go Breakfast Packaging Market, By Material Type (Plastic (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Others), Paper, Others (Glass, etc.)), By Packaging Type (Rigid Packaging (Rigid Boxes, Bottles & Jars, Cans, Trays, Others (Folding Cartons, etc.)), Flexible Packaging (Bags & Sacks, Pouches & Sachets)), By Breakfast Product (Cereal Meals, Breakfast Bars, Sandwiches & Burgers, Cakes & Muffins, Sausages & Salamis, Egg Meals, Milkshakes & Juices, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027
  3. 3. On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market 2017–2027 On-the-go breakfast packaging is an advanced packaging solution that offers convenience as well as easy transportation. This packaging solution can be classified into pouches and sachets, cans, films and wraps, trays, rigid boxes, and bottles and jars. Cereal meals, sandwiches, bakery products, beverages, and egg meals are some of the on-the-go breakfast products which are used to package by the aforementioned packaging solution. On the basis of packaging type, the market can be classified into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Rigid packaging includes rigid boxes, bottles & jars, cans, and trays whereas flexible packaging solution entails bags & sacks and pouches & sachets. The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is projected to reach around US$ 1224.2 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period (2019- 2027). ■ Drivers ■ Rapid urbanization coupled with the growing consumer with a busy lifestyle is propelling the market growth of on-the-go breakfast packaging. Growing consumer preferences for convenience food and sustainable packaging solution is also projected to fuel the market growth of on-the-go Breakfast packaging. Moreover, due to advancements in packaging solution manufacturers are also able to offer the type of heat-and-eat meals and instant meal options, this factor is also projected to fuel the market growth of on-the-go breakfast packaging. ■ Increasing income of middle-class people due to the rapid development of economies is projected to fuel the market growth of on-the-go breakfast packaging. Moreover, a growing number of working members in a family and growth in disposable income has drastically changed the food consumption patterns. This is fueling the demand for convenience food consumption which is propelling the market growth of on-the-go breakfast packaging over the forecast period. ■ On basis of the region, Europe region dominated the global on-the-go breakfast packaging market in 2018, accounting for 38% share in terms of volume, followed by Asia Pacific and North America respectively.
  4. 4. Figure 1. Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market, Revenue Share (%), By Region, 2018
  5. 5. Market Restraints ■ The weak distribution network of on-the-go breakfast products especially across developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are projected to hinder the market growth of on-the-go breakfast products. Additionally, manufacturers in these regions use only a few modes of distribution such as retails outlets, online selling, and others are further projected to hinder the market growth of on-the-go breakfast packaging over the forecast timeframe. ■ Another major factor expected to restrict the market growth of on-the-go breakfast products is expensiveness as these products are relatively costly as compared to conventional breakfast products. Hence, the high cost associated with the on-the-go breakfast products is projected to impact market growth negatively to some extent.
  6. 6. Market Opportunities ■ The rising popularity of on-the-go snack bars with attractive packaging among health- conscious people is projected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market of on-the-go breakfast packaging over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in March 2019, Nature's Bakery has unveiled new packaging featuring bold colors, craft cues and appealing product imagery on its on-the-go soft-baked snack bars. ■ The growing focus of manufacturers to create brand awareness among people in order to expand their presence is expected to propel the market growth of on-the-go breakfast packaging over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Dunkin’ introduced bright and bold new product packaging to bring to life the energy and excitement of Dunkin’s new brand identity. The colorful cups, doughnut boxes, Munchkins doughnut hole treat boxes, Box O’ Joe, napkins and more are new products.
  7. 7. Figure 2. Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market– Opportunity Analysis
  8. 8. Market Trends ■ The rising trend of using environmentally friendly packaging solutions such as recycled glass bottles and paper wrapper which promote is a sustainable environment is expected to foster the market growth of on-the-go breakfast packaging. For instance, in July 2019, Nestlé has announced the launch of its YES! Snack bars in a new recyclable paper wrapper. In a breakthrough innovation, for the first time, a confectionery bar has been packaged in a paper using a high- speed flow wrap technology. ■ The growing focus of manufacturers to invest in developing the innovative packaging solution will favor the market growth of on-the-go breakfast packaging. For instance, in January 2020, Nestlé announced that it will invest up to US$ 2.09 billion to lead the shift from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics and to accelerate the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions.
  9. 9. Figure 3. Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market, Revenue Share (%), By Material Type, in 2018 On the basis of material type, in 2018, the plastic segment has accounted the largest market share of 56.2% in terms of value, followed by the paper and others.
  10. 10. ■ Figure 4. Global On-the-go Breakfast Packaging Market– Value Chain Analysis
  11. 11. ■ Competitive Section: ■ Key players operating in global on-the-go breakfast packaging market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Mondi Group Plc, DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Tetra Laval International S.A., Coveris Holdings S.A., Georgia- Pacific LLC, Linpac Packaging Ltd, Constantia Flexibles, Group GmbH, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., WestRock Company, Ampac Holdings LLC., and Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. ■ Few Recent Developments ■ Amcor Limited ■ In 26 September 2015, Amcor Limited introduces a metal-free packaging product called AmLite. ■ In 15 December 2016, the company introduced an advanced packaging system called “Vento Coffee”. ■ Bemis Co Inc ■ In 2015, it acquired rigid packaging operations of Emplal Participações S.A., a Brazil-based manufacturer of plastics packaging for food and consumer applications, in order to expand its manufacturing base and presence in Latin America ■ In April 20, 2016, Bemis Company completed the acquisition of SteriPack Packaging Operation, which is a provider of medical device packaging operations and related value- added services.
