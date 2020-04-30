Preposition iii

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EITHER-OR/ NEITHER-NOR
EITHER-OR/ NEITHER -NOR Both are used to refer TWO THINGS OR PEOPLE
We can use either-or to emphasise a choice.
Now see the example I can either go by bus or by taxi
Either John or Peter received the message.
Neither -Nor Neither-nor gives a negative meaning to verbs
Ray is neither angry nor upset.
I like neither tea nor coffee.
Now try to do this…  1. In the game you ________ win _____ loss.  2. _________ Sue _____ Sara will help you in the homew...
Now check your answers….  In the game you either win or loss.  2.Neither Sue nor Sara will help you in the homework. The...
Points to remember…. 1. If both elements are singular, then the verb is singular too.  Either the boss or the manager has...
2. However, if one of the elements is plural, then use a plural verb.  Either Sue or the girls are going to prepare dinne...
Evaluate your learning… https://forms.gle/VeuEcF4u9Z TQ8w1K6
BY SHRUTI JAIN
