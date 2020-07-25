Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tumors of the kidney Moderator: Dr. Sharad Seth (Professor and Head) Department of Surgery By Dr. Shruti Devendra JR1 Surg...
Benign renal tumors 1. Majority of the renal masses are benign renal tumors 2. Majority are found incidentally or on autop...
Renal cyst • Sporadic renal cyst • ADPKD: autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease • ARPKD: autosomal recessive polycy...
Sporadic renal cyst Renal cyst are the most common benign renal lesions. 70% of all the asymptomatic renal masses. Regardi...
Renal cystic lesions can be imaged through ultrasonography, CT, and MRI. The Bosniak classification for renal cystic lesio...
Polycystin 1 and 2 proteins complex to form a critical ion channel in the kidney, the loss of which leads to intracellular...
Papillary adenoma • The incidence increases with age (40% of patients over 70 years of age in autopsy studies) • Male sex,...
Well circumscribed; characterized by uniform basophilic or eosinophilic cells Benign-appearing nuclear and cellular featur...
There are no reliable histopathologic, ultrastructural, or immunohistochemical criteria to distinguish benign from maligna...
Renal adenoma Renal adenoma is defined as a tumor with nuclear grade I and a diameter of at least 1 cm Tumors larger than ...
ANGIOMYOLIPOMA Less than 10% of renal tumors On autopsy series and ultrasound-screened populations showing incidences of 0...
Strongly expresses estrogen receptor β, progesterone receptor, and androgen receptor; is predominantly found in females Ra...
• TSC1 on chromosome 9q (encoding for hamartin protein) – 10% • TSC2 on chromosome 16p (encoding for tuberin protein) -68%...
Benign neoplasm; in its classic form it consists of thick-walled poorly organized blood vessels, smooth muscle, and varyin...
The Wunderlich syndrome, or massive retroperitoneal hemorrhage, the most significant complication was reported in up to 10...
A, Computed tomography scan demonstrating large bilateral renal angiomyolipomas in a patient with tuberous sclerosis. B, T...
Renal angiogram shows increased vascularity and aneurysmal dilation characteristic of angiomyolipoma.
Because of non-specific nature of this tumor it is often treated as presumed RCC In case of high suspicion core biopsy sho...
Once diagnosis is confirmed. Tumor size is the cutoff for management <4 cm tumors are less than 20% times symptomatic (slo...
Multifocal angiomyolipoma or asso. With TS have higher growth rate (20% per year) In contrast for solitary, sporadic tumor...
Treatment options Nephron-sparing approach For persistent or recurrent hemorrhage: angioembolization
Sacrolimus : mTOR pathway inhibitor, (-) IL2 – (-) T and B cell activation. When used as a neoadjuvant the tumor volume sh...
Renal cell carcinoma 2% to 3% of all adult malignant neoplasms, is the most lethal of the common urologic cancers 5 years ...
The majority of cases are sporadic Only 2% to 3% are proven to be familial Incidence rates are 10% to 20% higher and 5-yea...
RCC in childhood is uncommon, only 2.3% to 6.6% of all renal tumors in children If present in children it is usually high ...
RCC - Etiology Tobacco exposure carries relative risk of 1.4 to 2.5 (20-30% cases of RCC in men and 10-20% cases in women)...
Family history of RCC in 1st and 2nd degree relatives with relative risk of 2.9 Regular NSAIDs use with relative risk of 1...
Other factors which have conflicting data are • Western diet (high in fat and protein) • Increased dairy products • Coffee...
Familial renal cell carcinoma 1. von Hippel-Lindau Disease • Autosomal dominant • RCC develops in about 50% • Major manife...
VHL tumor suppressor gene: • Translocations involving chromosome 3 (3p25-26) leads to loss of tumor suppressor action • Re...
VHL protein  mediates degradation of hypoxia- induced factor 2 alpha (HIF 2alpha) leading to its degradation In VHL gene...
Other genes related to clear cell RCC Include PBRM1, BAP1, and SETD2, are all involved in chromatin remodeling and histone...
2. Familial Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Second most common subtype after VHL Type 1 papillary RCC: HPRCC (hereditary pa...
Missense mutations of the c-MET proto-oncogene at 7q31 is the most important mutation related to HPRCC and also found in s...
Type 2 papillary RCC: Familial syndrome in which patients commonly develop cutaneous and uterine leiomyomas Fumarate hydra...
Inactivation of mitochondrial oxidative metabolism  prevents creating ATP from glucose  cell senses anaerobic or hypoxic...
3. Succinate Dehydrogenase Renal Cell Carcinoma • Multiple genes encoding subunits of the Krebs cycle enzyme succinate deh...
4. Birt-Hogg-Dubé Syndrome Named after three Canadian physicians who first described the cutaneous lesions in 1977
5. Cowden Syndrome
RCCs were traditionally thought to arise primarily from the proximal convoluted tubules, and this is probably true for the...
RCC - Pathology Most RCC are Ovoid, circumscribed with pseudocapsule due parenchymal compression and fibrous tissue Not gr...
RCC consists of yellow, tan or brown tumor interspersed with fibrous, necrotic or hemorrhagic area Cystic degeneration in ...
Frank invasion and perforation of the renal capsule, renal sinus, or collecting system are found in approximately 20% of c...
All RCCs are, by definition, adenocarcinomas Common type arises from PCT cell lining Aggressive subtypes collecting duct a...
Clear cell RCC low-molecular-weight cytokeratins (LMWCKs). epithelial membrane antigen (EMA), CA-IX, carbonic anhydrase IX
A, Clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with typical golden yellow color. B, Low power view of typical microscopic appear...
Papillary RCC ARCD, acquired renal cystic disease
A, Papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC) often presents with multiple small, mildly enhancing renal tumors as demonstrated ...
Chromophobe RCC
A, Chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (RCC) typically appears as a wellcircumscribed, homogeneous, tan tumor. B, Chromophobe...
Sarcomatoid Differentiation (unclassified RCC): association with clear cell RCC or chromophobe RCC, but variants of most o...
Clinical presentation Because of the sequestered location of the kidney within the retroperitoneum, many renal masses rema...
Constitutional symptoms such as weight loss, fever, and night sweats Physical examination findings such as palpable cervic...
More than 50% of patients present with perirenal hematoma of unclear etiology have an occult renal tumor Paraneoplastic sy...
Hypertension – • Renin production from tumor • Renal artery – encasement by tumor, stenosis • A-V fistula Polycythemia – •...
Nonmetastatic hepatic dysfunction (Stauffer syndrome) 3% to 20% • elevated serum alkaline phosphatase level • 67% have ele...
TNM classification and Staging
CT and MRI for staging radiographic staging of RCC can be accomplished in most cases with a high-quality abdominal CT scan...
Hilar or retroperitoneal lymph nodes (2 cm or more in diameter) on CT almost always harbor malignant change The sensitivit...
Venacavography is now best reserved for patients with equivocal MRI or CT
Metastatic evaluation in routine • Chest radiograph, • Systematic review of the abdominal and pelvic CT or MRI, • And live...
Biopsy of the primary tumor and/or potential metastatic sites is also selectively required as part of the staging process.
Five years survival Upto 7 cm size within renal capsule is 90-100% >10 cm upto 70% Invasion of IVC above diaphragm <40% Ad...
Active surveillance and ablative therapies Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and cryotherapy Preferred in elderly or competing...
Medical Management Tyrosine kinase inhibitors targeting the VEGF – vascular tumor • Approved as first line and second line...
Surgical management Nephron sparing surgery or partial nephrectomy • Open • Minimally invasive/ laparoscopic Radical nephr...
Flank/Thoracoabdominal approach Flank approach for open surgery as it enables an extraperitoneal dissection Best for adren...
A. Position of the patient for the flank approach. B. The incision is lined up between the 11th and 12th ribs, going from ...
Anterior Transabdominal Approach Transabdominal approaches to nephrectomy include chevron or subcostal incisions. Not good...
Subcostal incision is made from the tip of the 11th rib anteriorly toward the xiphoid process, about 2 fingerbreadths belo...
Right side duodenum is found and need to be kocherized carefully On the left side reflection of colon proceed with awarene...
Open Radical Nephrectomy (ORN) Radical nephrectomy traditionally has included all components within Gerota’s fascia, inclu...
Kidney is mobilized in the following sequence (Flank approach): Lateral dissection: Ligasure can be used Posterior dissect...
The hilar structures last Renal artery ligated first after dissecting it to sufficient length. It is ligated as proximal a...
Venous extension of RCC Staging of IVC thrombus: Level I adjacent to renal vein ostium Level II extending into IVC upto lo...
Kidney is mobilized except for the renal vein and cava is widely exposed If thrombus extends partly into the renal vein th...
If the thrombus extends cephalad into the cava, the cava need to be exposed above and below and portion of cava may requir...
Satinsky clamp
Open partial nephrectomy (OPN) Requires cold ischemia OPN requires entering into the gerota’s fascia to identify tumor Mar...
Intra-op USG is needed for endophytic tumors Renal capsule is exposed circumferentially Intended line of resection is mark...
Renal hilum is exposed for temporary clamping Vessels and ureter is marked with color coded vessel loops (art vein) Befor...
Ice packing is done Resection is done circumferentially with 3 mm of margin Base of defect is oversewn by figure-of-8 fash...
Defect is closed with mattress sutures at 90 degree angle with 2-0 vicryl Clamp is removed from the hilum with venous clam...
Upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) An upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) is essentially any neoplastic growth of uroth...
ETIOLOGY Hereditary UTUC is associated with hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal carcinoma (HNPCC), or Lynch syndrome Mutati...
Aristolochic Acid Nephropathy/Chinese herb nephropathy: aristolochic acid, which is found in plants Aristolochia fangchi. ...
Smoking: more commonly related to ureteric then renal pelvis tumors Coffee: increased incidence of UTUC but relationship i...
Occupation: aromatic hydrocarbons, especially those used in chemical, petroleum, and plastic industries Chronic Inflammati...
Cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide, also appears to confer an increased risk (RR 3.2) via production of acrolein metabolite
UTUC is associated with poor prognosis At the time of diagnosis the disease is already metastatic The disease is more ofte...
Ureteric tumors are more common in the lower part Upper ureter: 5% Mid-ureter: 25% Lower-ureter: 70% High grade tumors are...
Dissemination of Disease Direct extension seen in 95% cases Vascular seen in 83% Invasion seen in 77% Lympatic: from upper...
Hematogenous: liver, lung, and bone Epithelial: this malignancy is known for synchronous (< 6mo from pri) and metasynchron...
Upper tract transitional cell carcinoma (UTTCC) Constitutes 5-10% of the urinary tract tumors (risk is similar for bladder...
Urothelial carcinomas make up more than 90% of upper urinary tract tumors. They may manifest as flat (CIS), papillary or s...
Squamous cell, glandular, sarcomatoid, micropapillary, neuroendocrine, and lymphoepithelial and can be seen in as high as ...
Clinical presentation Hematuria (visible or non-visible) is the most common (56% - 98%) Flank pain typically dull 2nd most...
Localized disease (hematuria, dysuria) Advanced upper tract tumors (weight loss, fatigue, anemia, bone pain, flank or abdo...
Evaluation CT scan is the investigation of choice 100% sensitivity and 60% specificity Radiolucent filling defects or inco...
Evaluation of the contralateral kidney because of possible bilaterality of the disease Cystoscopy: Because upper urinary t...
5 year survival(%)
Surgical management Radical nephroureterectomy with excision of a bladder cuff is the gold standard for large, high-grade,...
Standard treatment is nephroureterectomy If higher up tumor: laparoscopic mobilization of the kidney and ureter can be com...
Thank You!
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Renal tumors
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Renal tumors

11 views

Published on

angiomyolipoma, renal cell carcinoma, papillary adenoma, cystic nephroma

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Renal tumors

  1. 1. Tumors of the kidney Moderator: Dr. Sharad Seth (Professor and Head) Department of Surgery By Dr. Shruti Devendra JR1 Surgery Date: 2 June 2020 RMCH, BLY
  2. 2. Benign renal tumors 1. Majority of the renal masses are benign renal tumors 2. Majority are found incidentally or on autopsy 3. Majority are confused with RCC on radiology and at times with histology with different variants of RCC 4. Generally more common in females (except, papillary adenoma and onycocytoma) 5. Can be confirmed by immunohistochemistry if biopsy done before surgery 6. Sporadic are mostly benign, solitary, unilateral, hereditary are multifocal, at times malignant 7. Management by watchful waiting, nephron sparing surgery, or ablation
  3. 3. Renal cyst • Sporadic renal cyst • ADPKD: autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease • ARPKD: autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease
  4. 4. Sporadic renal cyst Renal cyst are the most common benign renal lesions. 70% of all the asymptomatic renal masses. Regarding the risk factors for the development of cysts, increasing age, male gender, presence of hypertension, and presence of renal insufficiency were all associated with the development of sporadic renal cysts
  5. 5. Renal cystic lesions can be imaged through ultrasonography, CT, and MRI. The Bosniak classification for renal cystic lesions, is widely employed method for characterizing renal cystic lesions and for assessing the likelihood of the presence of a concomitant malignancy within the cyst
  6. 6. Polycystin 1 and 2 proteins complex to form a critical ion channel in the kidney, the loss of which leads to intracellular calcium dysregulation Defects in primary cilia—nonmotile organelles present on the surface of renal tubular epithelial cells PKHD1 (polycystic kidney and hepatic disease 1) gene, were found to be the cause of ARPKD
  7. 7. Papillary adenoma • The incidence increases with age (40% of patients over 70 years of age in autopsy studies) • Male sex, and • Associated with acquired renal cystic disease • Found on autopsy 7 to 23% • To be considered papillary adenomas, these lesions should histologically be 5 mm or smaller
  8. 8. Well circumscribed; characterized by uniform basophilic or eosinophilic cells Benign-appearing nuclear and cellular features; and Arranged in papillary, tubular, or tubulopapillary architecture
  9. 9. There are no reliable histopathologic, ultrastructural, or immunohistochemical criteria to distinguish benign from malignant lesions of the kidney These lesions may be linked to the development of papillary RCC and represent as a premalignant precursor. Papillary adenoma associated with papillary RCC are multiple
  10. 10. Renal adenoma Renal adenoma is defined as a tumor with nuclear grade I and a diameter of at least 1 cm Tumors larger than 3 cm were associated with metastases. All solid renal epithelium-derived masses are potentially malignant and therefore should undergo treatment
  11. 11. ANGIOMYOLIPOMA Less than 10% of renal tumors On autopsy series and ultrasound-screened populations showing incidences of 0.3% and 0.13% younger age (mean age 30 years) female-to-male predominance (2 : 1) Derived from perivascular epithelioid cells referred to as PEComas (perivascular epithelioid cell tumors)
  12. 12. Strongly expresses estrogen receptor β, progesterone receptor, and androgen receptor; is predominantly found in females Rare before puberty, suggesting a potential hormonal influence
  13. 13. • TSC1 on chromosome 9q (encoding for hamartin protein) – 10% • TSC2 on chromosome 16p (encoding for tuberin protein) -68% • No mutation -22% • Sporadic presentation: seen in middle-aged woman with a single asymptomatic tumor Approximately 50% of patients with TSC develop angiomyolipomas Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)
  14. 14. Benign neoplasm; in its classic form it consists of thick-walled poorly organized blood vessels, smooth muscle, and varying levels of mature adipose tissue Most common renal neoplasm associated with spontaneous perirenal hemorrhage, closely followed by RCC
  15. 15. The Wunderlich syndrome, or massive retroperitoneal hemorrhage, the most significant complication was reported in up to 10% of patients and could be associated with significant morbidity and potential mortality if not promptly treated Pregnancy appears to increase the risk of hemorrhage from angiomyolipoma
  16. 16. A, Computed tomography scan demonstrating large bilateral renal angiomyolipomas in a patient with tuberous sclerosis. B, Typical microscopic appearance of angiomyolipoma with admixture of mature adipose tissue, smooth muscle, and thick walled blood vessels.
  17. 17. Renal angiogram shows increased vascularity and aneurysmal dilation characteristic of angiomyolipoma.
  18. 18. Because of non-specific nature of this tumor it is often treated as presumed RCC In case of high suspicion core biopsy should be done Immunohistochemistery with HMB-45 (human melanoma black 45 monoclonal antibody is characteristic of angiomyolipoma
  19. 19. Once diagnosis is confirmed. Tumor size is the cutoff for management <4 cm tumors are less than 20% times symptomatic (slow growth and less risk of hemorrhage) Whereas >4 cm are more than 82% times symptomatic with 9% presenting with haemorrhagic shock
  20. 20. Multifocal angiomyolipoma or asso. With TS have higher growth rate (20% per year) In contrast for solitary, sporadic tumore growth rate is 5% per year
  21. 21. Treatment options Nephron-sparing approach For persistent or recurrent hemorrhage: angioembolization
  22. 22. Sacrolimus : mTOR pathway inhibitor, (-) IL2 – (-) T and B cell activation. When used as a neoadjuvant the tumor volume shrinkage is shown to be of about 38% to 95%
  23. 23. Renal cell carcinoma 2% to 3% of all adult malignant neoplasms, is the most lethal of the common urologic cancers 5 years survival rate of 71% Male-to-female predominance of 3 : 2 Seen between 50 and 70 years of age
  24. 24. The majority of cases are sporadic Only 2% to 3% are proven to be familial Incidence rates are 10% to 20% higher and 5-year survival rates 5% lower in African-Americans
  25. 25. RCC in childhood is uncommon, only 2.3% to 6.6% of all renal tumors in children If present in children it is usually high grade, locally advanced and symptomatic
  26. 26. RCC - Etiology Tobacco exposure carries relative risk of 1.4 to 2.5 (20-30% cases of RCC in men and 10-20% cases in women) Obesity with relative risk of 1.07 for each additional unit BMI • increased insulin-like growth factor-1 expression • increased circulating estrogen levels • increased arteriolar nephrosclerosis and local inflammation Hypertension third major etiologic factor for RCC. Due to renal injury and functional changes
  27. 27. Family history of RCC in 1st and 2nd degree relatives with relative risk of 2.9 Regular NSAIDs use with relative risk of 1.51 Retroperitoneal radiation therapy for wilm’s or testicular tumor End-stage renal disease and familial syndromes such as tuberous sclerosis
  28. 28. Other factors which have conflicting data are • Western diet (high in fat and protein) • Increased dairy products • Coffee or tea • People working in metal, rubber or painting industries • Urban background or low socioeconomic status
  29. 29. Familial renal cell carcinoma 1. von Hippel-Lindau Disease • Autosomal dominant • RCC develops in about 50% • Major manifestations include the development of RCC, pheochromocytoma, retinal angiomas, and hemangioblastomas of the brainstem, cerebellum, or spinal cord
  30. 30. VHL tumor suppressor gene: • Translocations involving chromosome 3 (3p25-26) leads to loss of tumor suppressor action • Related to both sporadic and familial forms of clear cell RCC
  31. 31. VHL protein  mediates degradation of hypoxia- induced factor 2 alpha (HIF 2alpha) leading to its degradation In VHL gene mutation HIF 2 alpha accumulates in the cell HIF is a stress response protein to hypoxia and starvation On accumulation it stimulates VEGH, PDGF, GLUT 1
  32. 32. Other genes related to clear cell RCC Include PBRM1, BAP1, and SETD2, are all involved in chromatin remodeling and histone methylation
  33. 33. 2. Familial Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Second most common subtype after VHL Type 1 papillary RCC: HPRCC (hereditary papillary RCC) Type 2 papillary RCC: Familial syndrome
  34. 34. Missense mutations of the c-MET proto-oncogene at 7q31 is the most important mutation related to HPRCC and also found in sporadic papillary RCC in 13 % cases The protein product of this gene is the receptor tyrosine kinase for hepatocyte growth factor, also known as scatter factor, and its activation leads to cellular proliferation and other potential tumorigenic effects
  35. 35. Type 2 papillary RCC: Familial syndrome in which patients commonly develop cutaneous and uterine leiomyomas Fumarate hydratase gene on chromosone 1q42-44 Fumarate hydratase is an essential enzyme in the Krebs cycle of oxidative metabolism.
  36. 36. Inactivation of mitochondrial oxidative metabolism  prevents creating ATP from glucose  cell senses anaerobic or hypoxic environment  increased expression of growth factors  promote tumorigenesis.
  37. 37. 3. Succinate Dehydrogenase Renal Cell Carcinoma • Multiple genes encoding subunits of the Krebs cycle enzyme succinate dehydrogenase are at increased risk for RCC • SDH-RCC typically present with early onset and aggressive disease • Wide surgical excision of these tumors when suspected is recommended
  38. 38. 4. Birt-Hogg-Dubé Syndrome Named after three Canadian physicians who first described the cutaneous lesions in 1977
  39. 39. 5. Cowden Syndrome
  40. 40. RCCs were traditionally thought to arise primarily from the proximal convoluted tubules, and this is probably true for the clear cell and papillary variants. However, we now know that other histologic subtypes of RCC, such as chromophobe RCC and collecting duct carcinoma, are derived from the more distal components of the nephron
  41. 41. RCC - Pathology Most RCC are Ovoid, circumscribed with pseudocapsule due parenchymal compression and fibrous tissue Not grossly infiltrative except collecting duct cancer Average size is 4-8 cm but can fill entire abdomen
  42. 42. RCC consists of yellow, tan or brown tumor interspersed with fibrous, necrotic or hemorrhagic area Cystic degeneration in 10-25% cases Calcification: stippled or plaque like 10-20% cases Venous system involved in 10% cases (most commonly IVC can extend to right atrium)
  43. 43. Frank invasion and perforation of the renal capsule, renal sinus, or collecting system are found in approximately 20% of cases Most sporadic RCCs are unilateral and unifocal Bilateral seen with familial RCC such as VHL disease Multicentricity associated with papillary histology and familial RCC
  44. 44. All RCCs are, by definition, adenocarcinomas Common type arises from PCT cell lining Aggressive subtypes collecting duct and renal medullary carcinoma
  45. 45. Clear cell RCC low-molecular-weight cytokeratins (LMWCKs). epithelial membrane antigen (EMA), CA-IX, carbonic anhydrase IX
  46. 46. A, Clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with typical golden yellow color. B, Low power view of typical microscopic appearance of a low-grade clear cell RCC demonstrating a delicate vascular network interspersed within homogeneous nests of cells with clear cytoplasm.
  47. 47. Papillary RCC ARCD, acquired renal cystic disease
  48. 48. A, Papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC) often presents with multiple small, mildly enhancing renal tumors as demonstrated on this computed tomography image. B, Microscopic appearance of type 1 papillary RCC demonstrating basophilic cells with scant cytoplasm and low-grade nuclei. C, In contrast, type 2 papillary RCC consists of eosinophilic cells with abundant granular cytoplasm and high-grade nuclei.
  49. 49. Chromophobe RCC
  50. 50. A, Chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (RCC) typically appears as a wellcircumscribed, homogeneous, tan tumor. B, Chromophobe RCC with admixture of classic (chromophobic) and eosinophilic cells. Characteristic features include distinct cytoplasmic borders, perinuclear “halos,” and nuclear “raisins.” The classic variant is notable for its “plant cell” appearance. C, Chromophobe RCC stains positive for Hale colloidal iron and demonstrates multiple microvesicles on analysis by electron microscopy.
  51. 51. Sarcomatoid Differentiation (unclassified RCC): association with clear cell RCC or chromophobe RCC, but variants of most other subtypes of RCC. Extremely poor prognosis
  52. 52. Clinical presentation Because of the sequestered location of the kidney within the retroperitoneum, many renal masses remain asymptomatic and nonpalpable until they are locally advanced More than 60% of RCCs are now detected incidentally Classic triad of flank pain, gross hematuria, and palpable abdominal mass is now rarely found (refer to it as the “too late triad.”)
  53. 53. Constitutional symptoms such as weight loss, fever, and night sweats Physical examination findings such as palpable cervical lymphadenopathy Symptoms directly related to metastatic disease, such as bone pain or persistent cough
  54. 54. More than 50% of patients present with perirenal hematoma of unclear etiology have an occult renal tumor Paraneoplastic syndrome seen in 10-20% cases Hypercalcemia (13%) – • parathyroid hormone–like peptides is the most common • tumor-derived 1,25-dihydroxycholecalciferol and prostaglandins (minor cause)  Zoledronic acid, 4 mg intravenously every 4 weeks
  55. 55. Hypertension – • Renin production from tumor • Renal artery – encasement by tumor, stenosis • A-V fistula Polycythemia – • Production of erythropoietin from tumor • Hypoxia induced by growth of tumor
  56. 56. Nonmetastatic hepatic dysfunction (Stauffer syndrome) 3% to 20% • elevated serum alkaline phosphatase level • 67% have elevated prothrombin time • hypoalbuminemia, • 20% to 30% have elevated serum bilirubin or transaminase levels.  On biopsy hepatitis associated with a prominent lymphocytic infiltrate and elevated IL-6
  57. 57. TNM classification and Staging
  58. 58. CT and MRI for staging radiographic staging of RCC can be accomplished in most cases with a high-quality abdominal CT scan and a routine chest radiograph, with selective use of MRI Overall, the accuracy of CT or MRI for detection of involvement of the perinephric fat is low, reflecting the extracapsular spread often occurs microscopically
  59. 59. Hilar or retroperitoneal lymph nodes (2 cm or more in diameter) on CT almost always harbor malignant change The sensitivities of CT for detection of • renal venous tumor thrombus 78% and • IVC involvement 96%,  Venous enlargement, abrupt change in the caliber of the vein, and filling defects
  60. 60. Venacavography is now best reserved for patients with equivocal MRI or CT
  61. 61. Metastatic evaluation in routine • Chest radiograph, • Systematic review of the abdominal and pelvic CT or MRI, • And liver function tests  Bone scan reserved for patients with elevated serum alkaline phosphatase, bone pain, or poor performance status  Chest CT scan for patients with pulmonary symptoms or an abnormal chest radiograph
  62. 62. Biopsy of the primary tumor and/or potential metastatic sites is also selectively required as part of the staging process.
  63. 63. Five years survival Upto 7 cm size within renal capsule is 90-100% >10 cm upto 70% Invasion of IVC above diaphragm <40% Adrenal medulla involvement or Gerota fascia involvement < 20% Systemic mets <10%
  64. 64. Active surveillance and ablative therapies Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and cryotherapy Preferred in elderly or competing health risk If tumor is > 3-4 cm or >0.5 cm/year Can be done laparoscopically, percutaneous, CT or USG guided Local recurrence rate is high
  65. 65. Medical Management Tyrosine kinase inhibitors targeting the VEGF – vascular tumor • Approved as first line and second line for metastatic RCC • Example, sorafenib, sunitinib Anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody: bevacizumab, is approved for use with interferon-α. mTOR inhibitor severolimus and temsirolimus, 2nd line agents Avg duration of disease control: 1st line 8-9 mo and 2nd line 5-6 mo
  66. 66. Surgical management Nephron sparing surgery or partial nephrectomy • Open • Minimally invasive/ laparoscopic Radical nephrectomy • Open • Minimally invasive/ laparoscopic Approach • Flank approach • Anterior approach
  67. 67. Flank/Thoracoabdominal approach Flank approach for open surgery as it enables an extraperitoneal dissection Best for adrenal gland and upper pole of the kidney Incision is made from the interspace between the 10th and 11th ribs, and directed toward an area 1 cm above the umbilicus This entails placing the patient with the ipsilateral abdomen tilted up 45 degrees
  68. 68. A. Position of the patient for the flank approach. B. The incision is lined up between the 11th and 12th ribs, going from the midaxillary line to the edge of the rectus, and aimed at a position 1 cm above the umbilicus. C
  69. 69. Anterior Transabdominal Approach Transabdominal approaches to nephrectomy include chevron or subcostal incisions. Not good for upper pole and adrenals These incisions primarily when a transperitoneal laparoscopic procedure requires conversion to open Chevron incision: access to bilateral kidneys; renal hilar structures; leftsided tumor thrombus case
  70. 70. Subcostal incision is made from the tip of the 11th rib anteriorly toward the xiphoid process, about 2 fingerbreadths below the costal margin The white line of Toldt is incised to medialize the ascending or descending colon off of the anterior surface of Gerota’s fascia depending on laterality
  71. 71. Right side duodenum is found and need to be kocherized carefully On the left side reflection of colon proceed with awareness of pancreas and splenic vessels which should be avoided
  72. 72. Open Radical Nephrectomy (ORN) Radical nephrectomy traditionally has included all components within Gerota’s fascia, including kidney, perirenal fat, and adrenal gland. If tumor <5 cm on the lower pole adrenals can be spared Lymph node dissection depends on clinically positive nodes on CT
  73. 73. Kidney is mobilized in the following sequence (Flank approach): Lateral dissection: Ligasure can be used Posterior dissection: bluntly to separate the posterior surface of Gerota’s fascia from the psoas Superior dissection: lienorenal ligaments on the left and hepatorenal ligaments on the right
  74. 74. The hilar structures last Renal artery ligated first after dissecting it to sufficient length. It is ligated as proximal as possible After release of the artery, the renal vein is ligated in similar fashion.
  75. 75. Venous extension of RCC Staging of IVC thrombus: Level I adjacent to renal vein ostium Level II extending into IVC upto lower aspect of liver Level III Infrahepatic portion of IVC below diaghragm Level IV extending above the diaghragm
  76. 76. Kidney is mobilized except for the renal vein and cava is widely exposed If thrombus extends partly into the renal vein then there is sufficient margin to control the vein on the cava side Cava may need to be side-clamped, and the vein with a cuff of cava resected. If less <50% decrease in diameter than cava is repaired primarily with 4-0 prolene
  77. 77. If the thrombus extends cephalad into the cava, the cava need to be exposed above and below and portion of cava may require resection along with the specimen Primary repair can again be performed (if lumen >50%), Or patch graft repair with bovine pericardium or expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) for narrow lumen
  78. 78. Satinsky clamp
  79. 79. Open partial nephrectomy (OPN) Requires cold ischemia OPN requires entering into the gerota’s fascia to identify tumor Margin of at least few millimeters is required For multiple lesions or solitary well circumscribed tumor enucleation can be done to minimize vital adjacent damage
  80. 80. Intra-op USG is needed for endophytic tumors Renal capsule is exposed circumferentially Intended line of resection is marked with cautery Capsule is left intact for suture repair later because renal parenchyma is easy to tear
  81. 81. Renal hilum is exposed for temporary clamping Vessels and ureter is marked with color coded vessel loops (art vein) Before clamping 12.5 g of iv mannitol and 20 mg iv Lasix to avoid reperfusion injury Bulldog clamp is placed on the renal artery and vein
  82. 82. Ice packing is done Resection is done circumferentially with 3 mm of margin Base of defect is oversewn by figure-of-8 fashion with 3-0 vicryl or chromic. Electrocautery can be done for bleeders on the base
  83. 83. Defect is closed with mattress sutures at 90 degree angle with 2-0 vicryl Clamp is removed from the hilum with venous clamp removed first
  84. 84. Upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) An upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) is essentially any neoplastic growth of urothelium from renal calices to distal ureter. 4:1 Male:Female ratio Whites > African americans
  85. 85. ETIOLOGY Hereditary UTUC is associated with hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal carcinoma (HNPCC), or Lynch syndrome Mutations in the DNA mismatch repair genes MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, and PMS2 May develop colonic, urothelial, gastric, pancreatic, uterine, sebaceous, and ovarian carcinomas.
  86. 86. Aristolochic Acid Nephropathy/Chinese herb nephropathy: aristolochic acid, which is found in plants Aristolochia fangchi. Present in most of the Chinese herbs. Results in degenerative interstitial nephropathy High prevalence of UTUC in Taiwan and china because of it.
  87. 87. Smoking: more commonly related to ureteric then renal pelvis tumors Coffee: increased incidence of UTUC but relationship is confounded Analgesics: with phenacetin abuse. Papillary scarring and basement membrane thickening Arsenic: Taiwan population
  88. 88. Occupation: aromatic hydrocarbons, especially those used in chemical, petroleum, and plastic industries Chronic Inflammation, Infection, or Iatrogenesis: The development of squamous cell cancer (and less commonly adenocarcinoma) has been shown to be related to chronic bacterial infection associated with urinary stones and obstruction
  89. 89. Cyclophosphamide and ifosfamide, also appears to confer an increased risk (RR 3.2) via production of acrolein metabolite
  90. 90. UTUC is associated with poor prognosis At the time of diagnosis the disease is already metastatic The disease is more often invasive and poorly differentiated
  91. 91. Ureteric tumors are more common in the lower part Upper ureter: 5% Mid-ureter: 25% Lower-ureter: 70% High grade tumors are mostly metasynchronus and multifocal CIS 40% eventually present with metasynchronus bladder cancer 25% are reduced with single dose of mitomycin-C
  92. 92. Dissemination of Disease Direct extension seen in 95% cases Vascular seen in 83% Invasion seen in 77% Lympatic: from upper to the lower ureter --renal hilar, para-aortic, paracaval, interaortocaval, and ipsilateral common iliac and pelvic lymph nodes
  93. 93. Hematogenous: liver, lung, and bone Epithelial: this malignancy is known for synchronous (< 6mo from pri) and metasynchronus (>6mo of pri) Two theories: 1. Monoclonal epithelial cells migrate thus all sites are derived from single genetic neoplastic cell 2. Urothelium to diffusely form unrelated de novo tumors called as “field effect”
  94. 94. Upper tract transitional cell carcinoma (UTTCC) Constitutes 5-10% of the urinary tract tumors (risk is similar for bladder cancer) Most of them present late with metastasis
  95. 95. Urothelial carcinomas make up more than 90% of upper urinary tract tumors. They may manifest as flat (CIS), papillary or sessile lesions, and may be unifocal or multifocal Vary in appearance from a whitish plaque to epithelial hyperplasia, velvety red patch as a result of increased submucosal vascularity Relative thinness of the muscle coat invasion into the renal parenchyma or adventitial tissues may occur
  96. 96. Squamous cell, glandular, sarcomatoid, micropapillary, neuroendocrine, and lymphoepithelial and can be seen in as high as 25% of UTUCs These variants are considered aggressive tumors
  97. 97. Clinical presentation Hematuria (visible or non-visible) is the most common (56% - 98%) Flank pain typically dull 2nd most common (30%) due to gradual development of obstruction and hydronephrosis At time pain maybe colicky due to passage of clot
  98. 98. Localized disease (hematuria, dysuria) Advanced upper tract tumors (weight loss, fatigue, anemia, bone pain, flank or abdominal mass) About 15% of patients are asymptomatic at presentation and are diagnosed when an incidental lesion
  99. 99. Evaluation CT scan is the investigation of choice 100% sensitivity and 60% specificity Radiolucent filling defects or incomplete filling of the upper part, or non- visualization of the collecting system D/D: blood clot, stones, overlying bowel gas, external compression, sloughed papilla, and fungus ball. Urothelial cancer 10-70 Hounsfield units (HU) density Urinary tract stone 80-250 HU
  100. 100. Evaluation of the contralateral kidney because of possible bilaterality of the disease Cystoscopy: Because upper urinary tract tumors are often associated with bladder cancers, cystoscopy is mandatory Ureteroscopic Evaluation and Biopsy Urine Cytology:Overall accuracy estimates of the sensitivity of cytology have ranged from about 20% for grade 1 tumors to 45% and 75% for grade 2 and grade 3 tumors, respectively
  101. 101. 5 year survival(%)
  102. 102. Surgical management Radical nephroureterectomy with excision of a bladder cuff is the gold standard for large, high-grade, suspected invasive tumors of the renal pelvis and proximal ureter
  103. 103. Standard treatment is nephroureterectomy If higher up tumor: laparoscopic mobilization of the kidney and ureter can be combined with endoscopic resection of the ipsilateral intramural ureter distal ureter is usually dissected out using a lower midline incision and opening the bladder – with again laparoscopic mobilisation of the kidney which is then delivered through the open incision
  104. 104. Thank You!

×