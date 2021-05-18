Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTACT LENS INDUCED DRY EYES (CLIDE) PRESENTED BY - SHRUTI DAGAR B.OPTOM ( 4TH YEAR) AMITY UNIVERSITY
Probably the most common complaint optometrists hear from contact lens wearers is, "My contacts make my eyes feel dry."
DRY EYE  According to an article Published on February 28, 2019 by The Hindu by LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).  By the...
 The condition of discomfort to the eyes due to dryness has been given many names: dry eye syndrome, ocular surface disea...
 Since dry eye of mild severity can have few objective clinical signs in the presence of subjective symptoms, the appeara...
RISK FACTORS FOR CLADE Deposition on the Contact Lens
LONG DURATION OF VDT WORK
MEIBOMIAN GLAND DROPOUT Meibomian glands supply the lipid layer on the pre-lens tear film, thus stabilizing it. Contact le...
 High water content,  Faster speed of tear film thinning on the contact lens,  Use of over-the-counter medicines,  Inc...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF CLADE Patients with CLADE show various symptoms, including-  Foreign body sensation  Dryness  Eye...
SYMPTOMS OF CLADE
Classification of contact lens discomfort. This figure is reproduced with permission from the Association for Research in ...
MECHANISM OF CONTACT LENS ASSOCIATED DRY EYE DISEASE  A healthy tear film comprises an outermost lipid layer and an aqueo...
DIAGNOSING DRY EYE  Accurate diagnosis of dry eye disease begins with a case history. The prudent practitioner will ask a...
TEAR FILM–ORIENTED DIAGNOSIS OF CLADE  To treat dry eye disease, proper diagnosis is essential. In Japan, the tear film-o...
 To evaluate the aqueous layer, the Shirmer I test is useful to evaluate tear secretion on a certain stimulus. Tear menis...
Ocular surface manifestations in CLADE. In RGP contact lens wearers, 3 and 9 o'clock staining is well known (A). In soft c...
MANAGEMENT OF CLIDE  Management can be a creative concoction, depending on the individual presentation. Here are some of ...
 Replacement Schedule.  Lens Material  Care Systems.  Oral Antihistamines.  Topical Antihistamines  Topical Anti-Inf...
SOFT CONTACT LENSES  Several manufacturers have developed contact lenses specifically designed to reduce dry eye discomfo...
 Cooper Vision Proclear. These popular contact lenses for dry eyes are made of a high-water hydrogel material and contain...
SCLERAL LENSES FOR DRY EYES  Another option for people with dry eyes is scleral contact lenses. These large-diameter rigi...
ORTHOKERATOLOGY  Here's a slightly different approach to contact lenses for dry eyes: Wear contacts only when you are asl...
BIBLIOGRAPHY  https://www.reviewofcontactlenses.com/article/how- to-address-clide  https://www.allaboutvision.com/contac...
THANK YOU!
