Mannosylerythritol lipids market | Coherent Market Insights

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coherent Market Insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ Covid-19...
MANNOSYLERYTHRITOL LIPIDS MARKET ANALYSIS  Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market, By End-use Industry (Household Detergent (La...
Drivers  Growing demand for eco-friendly products in the detergent industry is primarily fueling the market growth of man...
Figure 1. Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market, Revenue Share (%), By Region, 2018
Market Restraints  Developed regions such as North America and Europe are key consumers of mannosylerythritol lipids, but...
 The shorter shelf life of the mannosylerythritol lipids is another major factor restricting the adoption of this product...
Market Opportunities  Rising usage of mannosylerythritol lipids in bioremediation is projected to provide enormous growth...
 Increasing application of mannosylerythritol lipids in oil recovery is projected to stimulate the market growth over the...
Figure 2. Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market – Opportunity Analysis
Market Trends  The rising trend of using sugarcane to produce MEL as it is considered as the best source of carbon is exp...
 Growing research development for the production of bio-based surfactants is expected to fuel market growth. For instance...
Figure 3. Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market, Revenue Share (%), By Application, in 2018
Figure 4. Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market– Value Chain Analysis
Competitive Section:  Key players operating in the global mannosylerythritol lipids market includes Toyobo Co. Ltd., Biot...
 REQUEST SAMPLE  DOWNLOAD PDF BROCHURE  REQUEST CUSTOMIZATION  TALK TO ANALYST REFERENCE  https://www.coherentmarket...
About Us:  Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our ...
Contact Us: Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt.Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. Phone: +1-206-...
THANK YOU! Kindly follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest company updates Facebook LinkedIn Twitter https://www.co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mannosylerythritol lipids market | Coherent Market Insights

19 views

Published on

Read here the latest updates on the “Mannosylerythritol lipids market” published by CMI team.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mannosylerythritol lipids market | Coherent Market Insights

  1. 1. Coherent Market Insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ Covid-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. MANNOSYLERYTHRITOL LIPIDS MARKET ANALYSIS  Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market, By End-use Industry (Household Detergent (Laundry, Dish Wash, Personal Care & Cosmetics (Skincare, Hair Care), Pharmaceuticals, Food, Others)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027  The global mannosylerythritol lipids market is projected to reach around US$ 4413.8 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
  3. 3. Drivers  Growing demand for eco-friendly products in the detergent industry is primarily fueling the market growth of mannosylerythritol lipids. Synthetic surfactant has a various negative impact on the environment as well as the health of the human due to the presence of harmful chemical which can pollute the environment and leave long-term effects. This is expected to raise the demand for the mannosylerythritol lipids as a natural surfactant.  Increasing demand for mannosylerythritol lipids as a natural ceramide substitute in the cosmetic industry is projected to fuel the market growth. Mannosylerythritol lipids are the best alternative, cost-effective skincare ingredient, which can be used to replace the higher- priced ingredients such as natural ceramides. It has excellent moisturizing effect for skin cells and also capable of treating damaged skin.
  4. 4. Figure 1. Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market, Revenue Share (%), By Region, 2018
  5. 5. Market Restraints  Developed regions such as North America and Europe are key consumers of mannosylerythritol lipids, but these markets are mature and thus witnessing relatively slow growth. This factor is expected to hamper the market growth. At the same time, China is another major the market for mannosylerythritol lipids, which is also facing a slow economic downturn. This factor is expected to restrict the market growth.
  6. 6.  The shorter shelf life of the mannosylerythritol lipids is another major factor restricting the adoption of this product. This is the factor is expected to restrict the adoption of mannosylerythritol lipids, which in turn hampering the market growth over the forecast timeframe.
  7. 7. Market Opportunities  Rising usage of mannosylerythritol lipids in bioremediation is projected to provide enormous growth opportunity to the market of mannosylerythritol lipids. mannosylerythritol lipids are used to breakdown the environmental pollution and clean the polluted site such as water and soil. Therefore, rising usage of mannosylerythritol lipids is expected to foster the market growth over the forecast timeframe.
  8. 8.  Increasing application of mannosylerythritol lipids in oil recovery is projected to stimulate the market growth over the forecast period. The market growth is also expected to gain growth on the account of rising demand for oil around the globe. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA), annual U.S. crude oil production reached another record level at 12.23 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2019, an 11%, more than 2018 levels.
  9. 9. Figure 2. Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market – Opportunity Analysis
  10. 10. Market Trends  The rising trend of using sugarcane to produce MEL as it is considered as the best source of carbon is expected to foster market growth. Many manufacturers are focusing on the production of more efficient biosurfactant by using sugarcane juice as it is one of the most economical resources. Therefore, growing demand for more efficient biosurfactant is projected to accelerate the market growth of mannosylerythritol lipids over the forecast period.
  11. 11.  Growing research development for the production of bio-based surfactants is expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in October 2016, the team of Nuno Faria (Ph.D., MIT Portugal Program graduate), Frederico Ferreira (IBB-IST) and César Fonseca (Ph.D., former Researcher at LNEG, Professor at Aalborg University has developed a new technology aims at producing biodegradable and non-toxic biosurfactants (detergents) from renewable resources (agricultural and forest wastes) as an alternative to oil-based products.
  12. 12. Figure 3. Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market, Revenue Share (%), By Application, in 2018
  13. 13. Figure 4. Global Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market– Value Chain Analysis
  14. 14. Competitive Section:  Key players operating in the global mannosylerythritol lipids market includes Toyobo Co. Ltd., Biotopia Co. Ltd., Damy Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Kanebo Cosmetics (Formulator).
  15. 15.  REQUEST SAMPLE  DOWNLOAD PDF BROCHURE  REQUEST CUSTOMIZATION  TALK TO ANALYST REFERENCE  https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/m arket-insight/mannosylerythritol-lipids- market-3692
  16. 16. About Us:  Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. What we provide:  Customized Market Research Services  Industry Analysis Services  Business Consulting Services  Market Intelligence Services  Long term Engagement Model  Country Specific Analysis
  17. 17. Contact Us: Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt.Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. Phone: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
  18. 18. THANK YOU! Kindly follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest company updates Facebook LinkedIn Twitter https://www.coherentmarketinsights.co m/

×