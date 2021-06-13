Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MASTER PLAN OF GGSIPU, DWARKA SECTOR-16C SUBMITTED BY- • SHRIKANT
1. CONTEXT A. IMMEDIATE CONTEXT STUDIO APPARTMENTS DELHI POLICE RESIDENTAL COMPLEX CYER POLICE STATION DWARKA GOLF COURSE ...
SITE PLAN RESIDENTIAL ENTRY 2 RESIDENTIAL ENTRY 1 MAIN ENTRY THERE ARE 4 ENTRY /EXIT TO THE SITE. ANALYSIS 1. 4 DIFFERENT ...
2. APPROACH • Main entry and exit to the site • Used by both vehicles and pedestrian but segregation is catered to . • 2 g...
3. ZONE STP PLANT PAPER RECYCLE PLANT RECREATIONAL AREA RAINWATER HARVESTING
4. BUILDINGS MAIN PEDESTRIAN SPINE FOUNTAIN ACADMIC BLOCKS (A,B,C,D,E) ADMINISTRATION BLOCK LIBRARY BLOCK VC RESIDENCE GIR...
4. BUILDINGS ADMINISTRATION BLOCKS Wing C: • VC Secretariat • Pro VC Office • Registrar Office • Directorate THERE ARE 3 W...
SKYWALKS AND BRIDGES VIEWS • CREATES EASE FOR THE MOVEMENT OF FACULTIES AND STUDENTS FROM ONE BLOCK TO ANOYHER BLOCK • PRO...
4. BUILDINGS AIR CONDITIONED UNIVERSITY CANTEEN • BOYS – 2 NOS. @ 175 STUDENTS EACH • GIRLS – 2 NOS. @ 175 STUDENTS EACH •...
5. LANDESCAPE SOFTSCAPE – • Various tress and flower planters are planted at regular intervals for the soft scape. • Eleme...
5. LANDESCAPE • Adequate RECREATIONAL SPACES including swimming pool , basketball courts and badminton / tennis courts are...
6. SITE SERVICES A. STP (SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT) STP (SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT) RECYCLE 500 KLD (KILO LITRES PER DAY) OF WAT...
6. SITE SERVICES D. SURFACE PARKING PARKING SPACES THERE ARE 13 DIFFERENT AREA TO PROVIDE SURFACE PARKING OF VEHICLES IN U...
7. FUTURE EXPANSION FUTURE CONSTRUCTION EXPANSION ON THE SITE. ANALYSIS • Instead of majority of horizontal expansion prov...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
60 views
Jun. 13, 2021

MASTER PLAN OF GGSIPU Shrikant

AN PLANNING EXPLAINATION OR CASE STUDY OF GGSIPU, DWARKA

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MASTER PLAN OF GGSIPU Shrikant

  1. 1. MASTER PLAN OF GGSIPU, DWARKA SECTOR-16C SUBMITTED BY- • SHRIKANT
  2. 2. 1. CONTEXT A. IMMEDIATE CONTEXT STUDIO APPARTMENTS DELHI POLICE RESIDENTAL COMPLEX CYER POLICE STATION DWARKA GOLF COURSE ROAD NAGAFGARH DRAIN NATIONAL LAW UNIVERSITY GGSIPU RESEARVED PARK GOVERNMENT OFFICES APPARTMENTS B. ADJACENT BUILDING CYER POLICE STATION DWARKA C. APPROACH TO SITE GOLF COURSE ROAD THERE ARE 4 ENTRY /EXIT TO THE SITE. ANALYSIS 1. NO COMMERCIAL HUB AROUND ITS IMMEDIATE CONTEXT RESULTING IN LACK OF SPACES FOR STUDENTS RECREATION AND SOCIAL GATHERING OUTSIDE CAMPUS. 2. SURROUNDED BY RESERVED PARK RESULTING IN LESSENED UNWANTED NOISE AND COMPLEMENTING THE AESTHETIC AND ARCHITECTURAL ELEMENTS OF THE SITE . 3. DRAINAGE ON THE BACK SIDE OF THE SITE WITH A BUFFER CREATED BY TREES WHICH CREATES A BARRIER FOR THE FOUL SMELL . 4. RESIDENTIAL APARTMENTS AROUND THE SITE ALLOW WORKING STAFF WITH ACCOMODATION FACILITIES.
  3. 3. SITE PLAN RESIDENTIAL ENTRY 2 RESIDENTIAL ENTRY 1 MAIN ENTRY THERE ARE 4 ENTRY /EXIT TO THE SITE. ANALYSIS 1. 4 DIFFERENT ENTRY / EXIT TO THE SITE PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY FOR TRAFFIC SEGREGATION AND CONTROLLED CIRCULATION. 2. 1 MAIN ENTRY IN THE CENTRE OF THE FRONT SIDE OF THE SITE IS PROVIDES FOR EASY LOCATION AND CONTROLLED SECURITY AND SURVEILLANCE ANALYSIS 3. 2 SEPARATE ENTRIES FOR RESIDENCES ALLOWING EASY ACCESS AND SEGREGATED MOVEMENT. 4. 1 PEDESTRIAN ENTRY MAJORLY FOR STAFFS AND SERVICES . A. ENTRY / EXITS
  4. 4. 2. APPROACH • Main entry and exit to the site • Used by both vehicles and pedestrian but segregation is catered to . • 2 guard and security rooms are on both sides . • Truss structure is created for grandeur and appeal . VEHICULAR MOVEMENT PEDESTRIAN MOVEMENT B. VEHICULAR MOVEMENT C. PEDESTRIAN MOVEMENT • A DRIVEWAY IS DESIGNED TO AVOID VEHICULAR AND PEDESTRIAN HINDRANCE AND PREVENT ACCIDENTS . • THE SPACE BELOW THE DRIVEWAY ON THE SIDES OF THE PATHWAY IS USED AS STORE ROOMS AND XEROX AND STATIONAREY STORE. ANALYSIS 1. The main axis of movement runs through the centre of the side from the main entry . 2. The main axis starts with both vehicular and pedestrian cut is cut off by a round about near the administrative block ahead of which continues the pedestrian pathway . Drawback of which is due to no level difference the pedestrian movement is hindered which is currently solved by using barricades and signages. 3. The vehicular movement and pedestrian is well segregated and thoughtfully designed . 4. The rest of the planning is done accordingly . 5. The pedestrian pathways well connects the different blocks and buildings as the vehicular paths .
  5. 5. 3. ZONE STP PLANT PAPER RECYCLE PLANT RECREATIONAL AREA RAINWATER HARVESTING
  6. 6. 4. BUILDINGS MAIN PEDESTRIAN SPINE FOUNTAIN ACADMIC BLOCKS (A,B,C,D,E) ADMINISTRATION BLOCK LIBRARY BLOCK VC RESIDENCE GIRL HOSTELS TYPE IV, V RESIDENCE BOY HOSTELS SHOPS AND BANK TYPE I, II, III RESIDENCE A. ACCESS TO THE BUILDINGS • MAIN PEDESTRIAN SPINE WHICH PROVIDE ACCESS TO DIFFERENT BUILDING BLOCKS • KOTA STONE IS USED IN PEDERTRIAN ALONG WITH SOME GREEN BED IN MIDDLE ACTING AS DIVIDERS MAIN PEDESTRIAN SPINE C. BUILT AND OPEN RATIO B. ORIENTATION OF BUILDINGS • THE BUILDING IS PLACED IN EAST-WEST ORIENTATION • AS LONGEST SIDE OF SITE IS ALSO SAME. • ORIENTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE MAIN PEDESTRIAN SPINE FOR MAXIMUM EASE IN CONNECTIVITY AND CIRCULATION . • THE BUILDINGS ARE PLACED ACCORDING TO THE HIERARCHY I.E. FIRST THE ADMINISTRATIVE BLOCKS , THEN THE ACADEMIC , THE RESIDENTIAL AND A CANTEEN IN THE CENTER CONNECTING ACADEMIC AND RESIDENTIAL . • THE ORIENTATION OF THE RECREATIONAL SPACES AND ACTIVITY AREAS ARE ALSO THOUGHTFULLY PLACED. • HEIGHT DIFFERENCE ARE CREATED I.E FRONT BLOCKS ARE LOWER IN HEIGHT AND INCREASES AS WE MOVE AHEAD SO AS TO CREATE A COMPLETE LEVELLED VIEW OF THE ENTIRE CAMPUS . • SITE AREA – 60.46 ACRE • BUILT UP AREA – APPROXIMATELY 94000 SQM • OPEN AND BUILT RATIO – 62:38 • The ratio of open to built is in accordance to the byelaws and well planned
  7. 7. 4. BUILDINGS ADMINISTRATION BLOCKS Wing C: • VC Secretariat • Pro VC Office • Registrar Office • Directorate THERE ARE 3 WING OF ADMIN BLOCK WHICH ARE IN RHOMBUS SHAPE IN PLAN ALLOWING GREATER AESTHETIC VIEW AND ACCESS ALONG WITH THE HEIGHT DIFFERENCES CREATING LEVELS . Wing A: • Examination • General Administration • Store • Directorate Wing B: • Admission • Affiliation & Legal • Planning and Policy • RTI & Coordination • Personnel & Seminar Hall UNIVERSITY SCHOOL BLOCKS – A, B, C, D A B C D E LIBRARY Block E • University School of Information, Communication and Technology • Centre for Disaster Management & Studies • University School of Mass Communication • Centre for Engineering and Pharmaceutical Sciences Library Block • University Information Resource Centre • Accounts • Purchase • Staff Development Cell • University Works Department • University School of Architecture and Planning Block A • University School of Biotechnology • University School of Environment Management Block B • University School of Basic and Applied Science • University School of Chemical Technology Block C • University School of Law and Legal Studies • University School of Humanities and Social Sciences • University School of Education Block D • University School of Management Studies Connectivity of Academic and Library buildings at multiple levels for easy intermingling of students and faculty ANALYSIS 1. THE BUILDINGS ARE PLACED ACCORDING TO THE HIERARCHY I.E. FIRST THE ADMINISTRATIVE BLOCKS , THEN THE ACADEMIC , THE RESIDENTIAL AND A CANTEEN IN THE CENTER CONNECTING ACADEMIC AND RESIDENTIAL . 2. THE ACADEMC BLOCKS ARE PLACED IN A CLUSTER ALLOWING EASY MOVEMENT AND INTERCONNECTIONS AVOIDING CHOAS . 3. ALSO THE CLUSTERING OF BLOCKS HELP IN EASY SURVEILLANCE 4. THE CENTAL PLACEMENT OF THE ACADEMIC BLOCK ALLOWS EASY CONNECTIVITY WITH OTHER SPACES The facades are created in red (max.)by exposed brick work and white/greyish by concrete colour codes with hardscapes in white(max.) and red by kota stones contrasting and complementing each other beautifully . Also promoting very low and easy maintenance.
  8. 8. SKYWALKS AND BRIDGES VIEWS • CREATES EASE FOR THE MOVEMENT OF FACULTIES AND STUDENTS FROM ONE BLOCK TO ANOYHER BLOCK • PROVIDE DIFFERENT AESTHETICAL VIEWS OF CAMPUS GROUND . • CREATES CIRCULATION SEGREGATION OF DIFFERENT ACADENIC BLOCKS . • INTERCONNECTS THE VARIOUS ACADEMIC BLOCKS . • CREATES LEVEL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN BLOCKS • ENHANCING THE CHARACTER OF THE BUILDINGS OF ACADEMIC AREA . • INCREASES THE LIVELYNESS OF THE BLOCKS ADDING AN ADDITIONAL ELEMENT TO THE SPACE. • ALSO CREATES INTERACTION SPACES BETWEEN THE VARIOUS BLOCKS OF THE ACADENIC POCKET .
  9. 9. 4. BUILDINGS AIR CONDITIONED UNIVERSITY CANTEEN • BOYS – 2 NOS. @ 175 STUDENTS EACH • GIRLS – 2 NOS. @ 175 STUDENTS EACH • ADEQUATE IN ACCORDANCE TO THE CURRENT OCCUPANCY REQUIREMENTS. • BUT IN CASE OF FUTURE EXPANSION PROVISION FOR HOSTEL EXPANSIONS SHOULD ALSO BE KEPT IN ACCOUNT . HOSTELS • PLACED BETWEEN THE ACADEMIC BLOCKS AND RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS FOR EASY ACCESS • CREATED CONNECTION BETWEEN DIFFERENT BLOCKS AND CAN BE LOCATED EASILY . • BOTH INDOOR AND OUTDOOR SITTING SPACES ARE PROVIDED . • BUILDING FORM IS DIIFERENT TO THAT OF OTHER BUILDING TO DEFINE ITS UNIQUE CHARACTER . SHOPPING FACALITIES • Mother Diary • Photo copier • Nestle & Amul kiosk Bank / ATM Day Care Centre Health Centre/Physiotherapy Centre IN CAMPUS SHOPPING AND HEALTH FACILTIES AND OTHER SERVICES ARE PROVIDED FOR THE RESIDENCES TYPE I, II, III RESIDENCE CONTAIN 68 QUARTERS FOR NON WORKING STAFFS TYPE IV, V RESIDENCE CONTAIN 49 QUARTERS FOR WOKING FACULTY • THE PLACEMENT OF THE BUILDING IS DONE ACCORDING TO HIERARCHY AND REQUIRED CONNECTIVITY . • THE RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS ARE PLACED AROUND RECREATIONAL SPACES FOR SEGREGATIONS AND PROPER CONNECTIVITY AT THE SAME TIME ALSO TO ALLOW ADEQUATE WIND AND AIR VENTILATION .
  10. 10. 5. LANDESCAPE SOFTSCAPE – • Various tress and flower planters are planted at regular intervals for the soft scape. • Elements such as benches , signage boards also include in the soft scape . After the entry inside the side the is a roundabout with a fountain in the centre near the administrative block for smooth functioning of vehicles and aesthetic appeal 2 pedestrian path with dividers and signages provided for smooth and easy movements Also a map denoting different blocks and routes around is installed at the very front Pavement of beautifully patterned kota stone of white and red with beautiful plants and tress running on both sides complements the built form beautifully and also add to its surrounding landscapes Circular open sitting space is provided near the cafeteria for enhanced functioning and added hardscape appeals. HARDSCAPE – • The material used for hardscapes are the white and red kota stones . • These stones are used to complement the façade of the building creating a beautiful contrast red and white . • Spaces like oat are absent instead steps are created around the blocks for sitting and social interaction .
  11. 11. 5. LANDESCAPE • Adequate RECREATIONAL SPACES including swimming pool , basketball courts and badminton / tennis courts are designed throughout the site mostly on the south side as a part of the landscape. • The south is chosen as the immediate context on that side is the reserved park creating great atmosphere for such activities. • Also it is placed in between residential space taking great care of security and privacy . Swimming Pool (50m x 25m) Hard Surface Basketball Courts-(2 Nos.) Volleyball Courts-(3 Nos.) Synthetic Surface lawn Tennis Courts-( 3 Nos.) Green levelled Cricket/Football playfield is provided Also desired landscape and path lighting is also properly included while designing the site landscape
  12. 12. 6. SITE SERVICES A. STP (SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT) STP (SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT) RECYCLE 500 KLD (KILO LITRES PER DAY) OF WATER FOR HORTICULTURE AND CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. • The STP is placed in the front bottom left corner of the site away from the building blocks to prevent any hindrances like heat emission etc . • It in placed in the front of the site for easy repair servicing and along the side of the staff quarters . B. POWER STATION UNIVERSITY CONTAIN 3 MAIN POWERSTATION ACROSS THE CAMPUS . POWER BACKUP 4010 KVA (KILO VOLT AMPERE) • Placed near the main block built maintain safe distance for best functionality and easy access in case of repair but far from the reach of students at the same time . C. WATER HARVESTING SYSTEM RAINWATER HARVESTING THROUGH RECYCLING PITS WHICH IS 26 IN NOS. OR BY RECHARGING BHASINS WHICH IS 2 IN NOS. • The best part of this service is that it is designed withing the landscaping creating greater aesthetics and providing best of its functionality . RECHARGING BHASIN All the services are placed thoughtfully and appropriately distanced to one another as well as placed within the same pocket allowing easy access and in accordance to their best functionality .
  13. 13. 6. SITE SERVICES D. SURFACE PARKING PARKING SPACES THERE ARE 13 DIFFERENT AREA TO PROVIDE SURFACE PARKING OF VEHICLES IN UNIVESITY PREMISES. EVERY PARKING SPACE IS RESERVED FOR DIFFERENT GROUP OF PEOPLES. E. SOLAR PANELS SOLAR PANEL HELP FOR GENERATION ELECTRICITY UPTO 140.80 KV. SOLAR WATER HEATER ARE ALSO INSTALLED IN HOSTEL. • This makes the design energy efficient and cutting down the energy utilization cost at a great extent . ANALYSIS • The parking areas are provided in accordance to the different space requirements . • It is scattered throughout the site to allow proper segregation of both vehicular movement and parking near the different spaces . • Proper parking of vehicles will also facilitate to provide the free passages to the fire tenders , rescue vehicles , ambulance etc . In case any emergency situation .
  14. 14. 7. FUTURE EXPANSION FUTURE CONSTRUCTION EXPANSION ON THE SITE. ANALYSIS • Instead of majority of horizontal expansion provision can be made for vertical expansion . • A well balanced horizonal and vertical expansion should be proposed in accordance to the byelaws and legal guidelines . • The inclusion of spaces like oats etc should be maintained as it is absent in the current planning ANALYSIS • The open to built ratio is greatly compromised . • Might not get the approval as per byelaws . • Majority of the expansion is proposed horizontally . • The open recreational spaces is greatly compromised . • The site is closely compacted apparently allowing now break in built view

×