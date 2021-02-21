Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Eco-friendly electric bike from Viertric. We are the leading electric scooter manufacturer in Kolkata, India.
•Exclusive •Durable •eco friendly electric bike from Vier
•Powerful 800 Watt Motor •Smart Design •Stunning Looks •Smart controller with lithium and VRLA battery switch option •maxi...
•Robust Wiring Harness for Maximum Safety •Battery replacement warranty of 1 year for VRLA battery(3 years Battery Life fo...
•Stylish Wheels with Tubeless Tires that ensures great comfort •Smart lighting Key less on-off option •Large & Comfortable...
•Very Smart Lighting 800 Watt Motor that is very durable •1.5X Lighter •4Hrs Fast Charge •low running cost •low maintenanc...
E-Bike dealership in India from Viertric Motors. •Choose an option to earn more in an eco friendly way. •Viertric Motors, ...
Viertric is India's most trusted electric Bike brand. Get in touch anytime you wish. Our website link https://viertric.com...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Electric bike manufacturer and distributor in India l Viertric

66 views

Published on

Viertric is India's top electric scooter manufacturer. Exclusive, durable, and eco-friendly electric bike from Viertric.

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Electric bike manufacturer and distributor in India l Viertric

  1. 1. Eco-friendly electric bike from Viertric. We are the leading electric scooter manufacturer in Kolkata, India.
  2. 2. •Exclusive •Durable •eco friendly electric bike from Vier
  3. 3. •Powerful 800 Watt Motor •Smart Design •Stunning Looks •Smart controller with lithium and VRLA battery switch option •maximum Battery Life •theft alarm
  4. 4. •Robust Wiring Harness for Maximum Safety •Battery replacement warranty of 1 year for VRLA battery(3 years Battery Life for lithium battery Guaranteed)
  5. 5. •Stylish Wheels with Tubeless Tires that ensures great comfort •Smart lighting Key less on-off option •Large & Comfortable Seat which ensures complete Comfort
  6. 6. •Very Smart Lighting 800 Watt Motor that is very durable •1.5X Lighter •4Hrs Fast Charge •low running cost •low maintenance •petrol free •good mileage
  7. 7. E-Bike dealership in India from Viertric Motors. •Choose an option to earn more in an eco friendly way. •Viertric Motors, Kolkata based India's leading Electric Scooter manufacturer designs and distributes the best E-Bike models
  8. 8. Viertric is India's most trusted electric Bike brand. Get in touch anytime you wish. Our website link https://viertric.com/ Address - Krishna Building 224 A.J.C Bose Road Room no. 108, 1st Floor Kolkata- 700017 Contact no - 6290761872 Email - info@viertric.com

×