Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE SPARKS FOUNDATION SHREYA CHAUHAN TASK 2 (CA) #GRIPMAY21
HOW TO GET JOB READY
Stay well informed about your industry 1. READ JOURNALS, ARTICLES TO GAIN KNOWLEDGE ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING IN YOUR JOB SEC...
Developing Soft Skills Employers with soft skills increase 12% of the productivity. IMPORTANT SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN A WO...
Expand your work experience WORK EXPERIENCE INCREASES YOUR CHANCE TO GET HIRED. ONE THIRD OF THE JOBS ARE GIVEN TO PEOPLE ...
Expanding Skillset DUE TO CONSTANT CHANGES, INDUSTRIES DEMAND NEW SKILLS. HENCE IT IS IMPORTANT TO LEARN NEW SKILLS AND EX...
Networking TO MAKE WAY TO YOUR JOB, NETWORKING SKILLS ARE IMPORTANT. IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT USING PEOPLE BUT TO BUILD CONNEC...
THE SPARKS FOUNDATION SHREYA CHAUHAN TASK 2 (CA) #GRIPMAY21
CREATE A GOOD RESUME WHAT TO AND WHAT NOT TO INCLUDE
WHAT TO INCLUDE Add Full Name, Phone Number, Email ID and up-to-date LinkedIn Profile 01. Contact details A concise descri...
WHAT TO INCLUDE You have to list any relevant work experience you have. It includes any internship or part- time job you h...
WHAT NOT TO INCLUDE It is one of the most important mistakes to avoid. Errors in your resume can lead to straight rejectio...
WHAT NOT TO INCLUDE References are mostly asked for during the interview round. Saving a resume for valuable information m...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
51 views
May. 16, 2021

How to get hired

A short explanation on how to get job ready and create a good resume.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to get hired

  1. 1. THE SPARKS FOUNDATION SHREYA CHAUHAN TASK 2 (CA) #GRIPMAY21
  2. 2. HOW TO GET JOB READY
  3. 3. Stay well informed about your industry 1. READ JOURNALS, ARTICLES TO GAIN KNOWLEDGE ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING IN YOUR JOB SECTOR 2. MAKE A FRIEND IN THE SAME INDUSTRY TO DISCUSS AND LEARN MORE 3. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO FOLLOW EXPERTS AND PROFESSIONALS IN THE INDUSTRY 4. GROW YOUR NETWORK WITH INDUSTRY EVENTS
  4. 4. Developing Soft Skills Employers with soft skills increase 12% of the productivity. IMPORTANT SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED IN A WORKPLACE: • EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE • COLLABORATION • LEADERSHIP • ADAPTABILITY • LISTENING HOW TO DEVELOP THESE SKILLS? • DEVELOP A LEARNING MINDSET • ENCOURAGE YOURSELF • EXPAND KNOWLEDGE • PRACTICE • WELCOME FEEDBACKS
  5. 5. Expand your work experience WORK EXPERIENCE INCREASES YOUR CHANCE TO GET HIRED. ONE THIRD OF THE JOBS ARE GIVEN TO PEOPLE WITH EARLIER WORK PLACEMENTS AND INTERNSHIPS. WORKING AS AN INTERN OR ANY WORK EXPERIENCEPROVIDES RECRUITERS AN IDEA OF YOUR SKILLS ACCORDING TO THE ROLE YOU HAVE WORKED AS. INTERNSHIPS ARE A WAY TO EXPLORE NEW INDUSTRIES AND IT ALSO ACTS AS A TRAINING TO GET JOB READY.
  6. 6. Expanding Skillset DUE TO CONSTANT CHANGES, INDUSTRIES DEMAND NEW SKILLS. HENCE IT IS IMPORTANT TO LEARN NEW SKILLS AND EXPAND YOUR SKILLSET AS THEY REFLECT IN YOUR RESUME. PART TIME COURSES ARE THE BEST WAY TO SEEK NEW SKILLS .
  7. 7. Networking TO MAKE WAY TO YOUR JOB, NETWORKING SKILLS ARE IMPORTANT. IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT USING PEOPLE BUT TO BUILD CONNECTION AND RELATIONSHIPS WITH NEW PEOPLE. HOW TO IMPROVE NETWORKING SKILLS? • MAKE A LIST OF PEOPLE IN YOUR NETWORK • REACH OUT TO THEM • FOCUS ON BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS • EVALUATE THE QUALITY OF YOUR NETWORK • TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BOTH STRONG AND WEAK TIES • TAKE TIME TO MAINTAIN THE NETWORK
  8. 8. THE SPARKS FOUNDATION SHREYA CHAUHAN TASK 2 (CA) #GRIPMAY21
  9. 9. CREATE A GOOD RESUME WHAT TO AND WHAT NOT TO INCLUDE
  10. 10. WHAT TO INCLUDE Add Full Name, Phone Number, Email ID and up-to-date LinkedIn Profile 01. Contact details A concise description of who you are as a candidate i.e. a short summary about yourself. 02. Introduction Mention all your educational qualifications with your school’s name, percentage earned or GPA, in which year you attended it. 03. Education
  11. 11. WHAT TO INCLUDE You have to list any relevant work experience you have. It includes any internship or part- time job you have done. Include title, company name, years worked, key responsibilities and notable successes. 04. Experience Include skills relevant to the job. Soft as well as hard skills should be mentioned. 05. Skills Add any accomplishment or recognition along with relevant certifications to impress the employer. 06. Certifications, Awards or Accomplishments
  12. 12. WHAT NOT TO INCLUDE It is one of the most important mistakes to avoid. Errors in your resume can lead to straight rejection. 01. Typos and Errors Most job search professionals think pictures are no for a resume. It doesn’t improve your chances to get hired so why not just exclude it. Some hiring managers reject all applicants with pictures in their resume to protect their company from claims of discrimination. 02. Pictures Experience and skill section should only be filled with information relevant to the job you’re applying for. 03. Irrelevant Skills and Experiences
  13. 13. WHAT NOT TO INCLUDE References are mostly asked for during the interview round. Saving a resume for valuable information makes it a great resume. 04. References Your email id should be formal and professional. 05. Unprofessional Email Address Never lie on a resume. A recent study found out that 78% of the applicants lie on resume and 66% of hiring managers didn’t actually care. If you ever get caught in a lie, you could lose your job. So, take the risk accordingly. 06. False Information

×