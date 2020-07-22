-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Price Details – 2 BHK – Rs. 37 Lacs*
3 BHK – Rs. 53 Lacs*
READY POSSESSION HOMES!!
ONLY FEW FLATS LEFT!!
Project Highlights - *
Secured Gated Community *
100+ Happy Families Residing *
Harmonious Neighbourhood *
Excellent Connectivity *
Fully Functional Amenities http://bit . ly/Vista-IINashik #VistPhase2 #VistainIndiranagar #VistainNashik #FlatsinIndiranagarNashik #ApartmentsinIndiranagarNashik, MahaRERA NO: P51600001313 | www . maharera . mahaonline . gov . in
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment