Graphene nanoplatelets market

Feb. 01, 2022
Business

The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market size is forecast to reach $40.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 27% during 2021-2026, owing to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as energy, aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and the sports industry too.

Graphene nanoplatelets market

  1. 1. Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Demand Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2021-2026 Contact: Venkat Reddy sales@industryarc.com (+1) 970-236-3677
  2. 2. • The Graphene Nanoplatelets Market size is forecast to reach $40.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 27% during 2021-2026, owing to increasing demand from various end-use industries such as energy, aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and the sports industry too. • Graphene Nanoplatelets are used in the electronic and automotive industry, owing to their excellent electrical and thermal conductivities. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  3. 3. Key Takeaways • North America dominates the graphene nanoplatelets market owing to the increasing demand for graphene nanoparticles in various sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage, and aerospace. • Increasing adoption of graphene nanoplatelets from electrical & electronics to manufacture conductive inks, coating for anti- electromagnetic interference capability, and conductive circuits for LED back panels which are estimated to grow the market size. • Graphene nanoparticles use in lithium-ion batteries to improving the life and charge capacity of the battery, will increase the demand for graphene nanoplatelets soon. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  4. 4. By Distribution Channel- Segment Analysis C-graphene nanoplatelets (C-GNPs) are expected to lead the graphene nanoplatelets market by grade segment in 2020 because these are used as anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. C-GNPs particles typically consist of aggregates of sub-micro platelets. It has a nanoparticle diameter of fewer than two microns and a typical particle thickness of a few nanometers which depends on the surface area. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  5. 5. Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Industry Outlook • XG Science Inc • Group NanoXplore • Haydale • Graphenea • Ceal Tech • Vorbeck Materials • ACS Material LLC • Strem Chemicals, Inc. • Cheap Tubes Inc • Bluestone Global Tech • Angstron Materials Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  6. 6. Graphene Nanoplatelets Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026) Learn More About the Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/Resear ch/Graphene-Nanoplatelets-Market- Research-503448 Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  7. 7. You CanCustomize the Report asPer YourNeed. Wehave included Some CustomizationOptions:  Company Profile  Analyst Briefing  Data Tables  Key Contacts  Free Customization Purchase Full Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id =503448 Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  8. 8. Download PDF Brochure For More Details Contact Venkat Reddy Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Email: sales@industryarc.com Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/industryarc Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Contact: (+1)970-236-3677

