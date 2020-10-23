Unit 1.9 mental health program

Successfully reported this slideshow.
National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) Prepared by:- Shraddha Gajjar Assistant Professor Psychiatric Nursing
National mental health program (NMHP)
Introduction •The national mental health program was launched in 1982 in India and aims to provide mental health care to t...
Objectives • Basic mental health care to all the needy especially the poor • Application of mental health knowledge in gen...
Cont… • Prevention and treatment of mental and neurological disorders and their associated disabilities. • Use of mental h...
Approaches • integration of mental health care services • Utilization of the existing infrastructure and also deliver the ...
Components 1 treatment 2. rehabilitation 3.prevention
1 treatment A. Village & sub centre level B. Primary health centre C. District hospital D. Mental hospital and teaching ps...
I. Treatment A. village and sub-center level multipurpose workers (MPW) and health supervisors (HS), under the supervision...
B. MO of primary health Centre (PHC) Aided by HS, to be trained for: a. supervision of MPW’S performance b. elementary dia...
C. District hospital • it was recognized that there should be at least one psychiatrist attached to every district hospita...
D. Mental hospitals and teaching psychiatric units: • major activities of these higher centers of psychiatric care include...
II. Rehabilitation •The components of this sub-program include treatment of epileptic and psychotics at the community leve...
III. Prevention •The prevention components is to be community –based, with initial focus on prevention and control of alco...
