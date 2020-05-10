Computer security and ethics class ix 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPUTER SECURITY & ETHICS Chapter 06 Hacker Cracker Cyber Crime
Computer Security is: 1. Protecting computer hardware ,software and information stored on computer from threats . Importan...
 Any crime that is committed by the means of computer and internet technology by having access to others computer .  Cri...
Internet harassment and cyber bullying is also serious committed crimes by cybercriminals . • Threatening email • Spreadin...
Hackers have in-depth knowledge of network programming.and can create tools and malicious software for others to break int...
Cracker is a computer do not have professional computer skill to hack computer systems but they have knowledge about using...
HACKER CRACKER HACKER A person who illegally breaks into others’ computer systems is known as hacker. Cracker is a compute...
MALWARE Malware is: Comprises of number of harmful software that are threat to all computer users. Common types of malware...
✓ COMPUTER VIRUS Computer virus is a type of malware that spreads by inserting a copy of itself into another program or fi...
✓ SPYWARE Spyware programs are developed by spy on computer users by gathering information about their activities on the c...
1. The computer does not start or it reboots automatically when it is on. 2. Different types of error messages appear on t...
The following are different ways malware can spread n computers. ✓ PIRATED SOFTWARE Pirated software on CDs is a very comm...
Short Questions: 1. Define Cybercrime 2. What is the importance of computer security ? 3. Differentiate between hacker and...
Long Questions 1.Define Malware and describe its types. 2.Explain how malware spreads ASSIGNMENT Refer text book HINT
  1. 1. COMPUTER SECURITY & ETHICS Chapter 06 Hacker Cracker Cyber Crime
  2. 2. Computer Security is: 1. Protecting computer hardware ,software and information stored on computer from threats . Importance of Computer Security : Computer security or safety Is important for computer users to protect their computer from different threats . It is necessary to install security software such as firewall ,antivirus and spyware on computers. COMPUTER SECURITY
  3. 3.  Any crime that is committed by the means of computer and internet technology by having access to others computer .  Criminals use computer and internet technology to harm the society .  Commonly committed crimes :  Crimes such as fraud ,kidnapping ,murder and crimes related with stealing money from bank and credit card company .  Download illegal software ,music files and videos are also cybercrimes . CYBERCRIME
  4. 4. Internet harassment and cyber bullying is also serious committed crimes by cybercriminals . • Threatening email • Spreading rumors or virus • Defamatory comments or any other form of bad material( photos, videos) • All above are the crimes done by cybercriminals . COMMONLY COMMITTED CRIMES
  5. 5. Hackers have in-depth knowledge of network programming.and can create tools and malicious software for others to break into networks and create problems. Hackers computer experts try to gain unauthorized access to computer system for stealing and corrupting information . HACKERS
  6. 6. Cracker is a computer do not have professional computer skill to hack computer systems but they have knowledge about using hacking tools Crackers break into computers and cause serious damage .they also break into web servers and replace the homepage with a page they have designed on their own . CRACKER
  7. 7. HACKER CRACKER HACKER A person who illegally breaks into others’ computer systems is known as hacker. Cracker is a computer user who breaks into computer system without permission using hacking tools for personal gain or damage. HACKER AND CRACKER
  8. 8. MALWARE Malware is: Comprises of number of harmful software that are threat to all computer users. Common types of malware: •Computer viruses •Worms •Spyware •Adware
  9. 9. ✓ COMPUTER VIRUS Computer virus is a type of malware that spreads by inserting a copy of itself into another program or file. ✓ WORMS Worm is a malware that transmits itself over a network to infect other computer. TYPES OF MALWARE
  10. 10. ✓ SPYWARE Spyware programs are developed by spy on computer users by gathering information about their activities on the computer. ✓ ADWARE Adware is a malware that attaches itself to free software on the internet and infects computer where such software is downloaded. TYPES OF MALWARE
  11. 11. 1. The computer does not start or it reboots automatically when it is on. 2. Different types of error messages appear on the screen 3. Programs do not run in a normal way 4. Computer is running very slow 5. Hard disk activity is noticed without running any program. SYMPTOMS OF MALWARE
  12. 12. The following are different ways malware can spread n computers. ✓ PIRATED SOFTWARE Pirated software on CDs is a very common source of spread malware on computers because these are often infected. ✓ NETWORK AND INTERNET Computer connected to network gets infected with malware w information is exchanged with other computers. Computers are infected while using internet when user download something browse infected web sites. ✓ E-MAIL ATTACHMENTS Opening e-mail attachment from a stranger or from an unknown address can infect computer with malware. Even download opening e-mail from a friend or family member can be dangerous HOW MALWARE SPREADS
  13. 13. Short Questions: 1. Define Cybercrime 2. What is the importance of computer security ? 3. Differentiate between hacker and cracker. 4. Describe any five symptoms of malware ASSIGNMENT Refer text book HINT
  14. 14. Long Questions 1.Define Malware and describe its types. 2.Explain how malware spreads ASSIGNMENT Refer text book HINT

×