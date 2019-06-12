Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clear and comfortable vision using prescription sunglasses

Prescription lenses contain a special filter that blocks reflected light, reducing glare.

  1. 1. Different way of using prescription sunglasses Prescription sunglasses are very comfortable and clear vision, that’s why we are using this sunglasses in various actions to protect and care about our eyes.
  2. 2. For the Ball Players, we carry prescription sports eyewear that is both durable and impact proof. These glasses are shock and breakage proofed to take on the impact challenges of even the toughest games. They are manufactured with a fog-free and scratch resistant coating to ensure that you’ll always have a visual advantage during your games.
  3. 3. For the Lovers of Stealth Games, we provide camouflage sunglasses that are crucial for remaining distraction-free while strategizing. These glasses, specifically, serve as a shield against whatever your opponents may throw, or shoot, at you.
  4. 4. For the Cyclers, we carry sunglasses ergonomically designed to help you take on the challenges of the road. These glasses are contoured to guaranty perfect facial and headgear fit. This grouping of eyewear will help you keep an undisturbed focus on the road ahead.
  5. 5. For the Golfers, we offer a selection of eyewear that enhances visual precision and image definition, crucial for making the elusive hole-in-one. These glasses provide the best image and object detailing possible. The anti-reflective lens carries a polarization coating which casts off any and all glare from reflective objects/surfaces.
  6. 6. For the Hunters, we provide sunglasses specifically made to pass the ANSI Z87.1 sunglasses standard used for testing glasses against high impact breakage and fall. They must have a polarized filter which enables hunters to have the best visual acuity whether in the glaring sunlight, water or snow. This selection protects your eyes from irritants like dust, debris, pollen and metal sparks.
×