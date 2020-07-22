Successfully reported this slideshow.
Some thoughts on leadership and helping your employees. Leader Radar allows you to see subtle differences in how your employees are doing.

Shon Holyfield Leadership Radar part 1

  1. 1. Leadership Radar Some thoughts on leadership and helping your employees By Shon Holyfield
  2. 2. Why is Leadership Radar useful? Imagine being able to see subtle differences in how your staff are doing. Using Leadership Radar will empower you to improve the quality of others’ lives.
  3. 3. Imagine being able to find the exact things you did, that if continued, will continue to improve your career and the careers of those around you. Imagine being able to find the exact things you are doing, that if continued, will make things worse for you or those around you.
  4. 4. This is all possible with Leadership Radar. It will make you feel like you are making a difference in others’ lives. It will empower you to improve the quality of others’ lives. It will allow you to quickly detect and solve problems before they become ugly or crippling to a person’s career or the company’s success.
  5. 5. What does Leadership Radar Detect? Change More specifically: The source or cause of a Change. Change is not bad. Change is not good. Change is simply something different.
  6. 6. A change always comes before something or someone getting better or worse.  When change is bad, people will hide change. When change is good, people will celebrate it. Neither is a good idea.
  7. 7. Hidden change is hard to find They will hide change if they feel or have been told that change is bad. Sometimes “bad” change is really good.
  8. 8.  Sometimes “good” change is really bad. For example, a person finds a faster way to do daily updates in their area. Later you find out that this faster way results in mistakes.
  9. 9. It is safer to just label change as it is – change. The result of change may be good or bad, but change is simply change.
  10. 10. A change can make things better For example there is a distracting noise in the office. The noise gets fixed and is now gone. This change can make things better for people in the office who didn’t like the noise or were distracted by it.
  11. 11. A change can make things worse. For example, a person gets promoted. The promotion means that the person has to work more hours to keep up with responsibilities and getting work done. With the extra hours, the person becomes unhappy. Being unhappy as a leader, this results in those around the leader being led by an unhappy person. This change makes things worse for this person and everyone around them.
  12. 12. A change can result in more productivity. For example, a person gets a new chair. This chair is more comfortable. They can sit and work for longer periods. This change results in more productivity and the person is happier.
  13. 13. Change can result in less productivity. For example, a person gets moved to a new desk. The new desk is too small for the person to do their work. This change results in lower productivity and the person becomes unhappy.
  14. 14. A change can make a person act and operate smarter. For example, a person stops getting drunk before work. This person is now able to concentrate better and perform better at work. This change results in the person acting smarter at work and in their job.
  15. 15. A change can make a person act and operate dumber For example, a person gets high before work. This person is unable to concentrate and their decisions are poor and considered dumb by those around them. This change results in the person acting dumber at work and in their job.
  16. 16. A change can make a person more patient For example, a person was in daily pain due to lactose intolerance. This person was edgy and generally not patient with others due to their daily abdominal pains. They stop eating dairy or take a lactaid to handle dairy. This makes the pain go away. This change results in the person acting more patient with those around them.
  17. 17. A change can make a person less patient. For example, a person gets drunk and comes to work hungover. This person is normally kind and patient with others, but has a headache, is foggy, and doesn’t want to be bothered today. This change results in the person acting less patient with those around them.

