Hostel Management System Proposal Report.pdf

Apr. 10, 2022
This is a hostel management system proposal report. We will be able to build first to last a hostel management system all information.

This is a hostel management system proposal report. We will be able to build first to last a hostel management system all information.

  1. 1. Southeast University (SEU) Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) Hostel Management System Information System Design & Software Engineering Lab(CSE346.1) Submitted By: Group Name: Blue Birds Name: Shohedul Islam ID: 2019000000014 Name: Sampa Akhter ID: 2019000000025 Name: Nusrat Jahan ID: 2019100010006
  2. 2. Submission – 01 1 Introduction Hostel management system is a web application that will help to store all Student Information of a hostel. It contains various activities in the Project. It controls by hostel management. A hostel management daily needs to add, update or delete from database store information data like hostel fees, room, mess, allotment, Students information. In that case we will be able to control database CRUD operation using this project. also will include hostel all information in the front page. To build this project we will use Front-end: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap and React.js Back-end & Database: Node.js and MongoDB 2 Goal of the Project The main goal of this project is to maintain the Student’s record of a system. The system can be handy to the user in the following reasons. - User-Friendly Interface. - To provide a quick and efficient way Student information alone with their rooms. Fees and checking their information. - To store student record in the database. - Efficient way data inserting, updating and deleting. - To ensure very high security and data. - Having a search option. - Students can be able to review and give ratings from their profiles. - Google map direction will be included to find the location. 3 Case Study Mainly a hostel management systems are usually done their work manually. Every semester student comes to admitted to the university. They want to stay university hostel. at that time a hostel management needs to track student’s information. Registration forms verification to other data saving process are done manually and most at times. They are written on paper. Sometimes hostel management needs to find some students information, available rooms, and so on. This system is designed in favors of the hostel management which helps to save the records of the students about their rooms and other things. It helps to find which was Page 1
  3. 3. Submission – 01 very difficult to find the record of the students and the mess bills of the students manually. The hostel management system easily found how many students are in a room, student’s free rooms or space available. Also this system administration has a unique identity for each member as well as student’s details. 4 Problem Statement There are a lot of drawbacks in keeping and maintaining a hostel. Especially with a manual system. A hostel authority main work is to saved student information papers. hugs notebook or owing of a student. Sometimes administrator will need to inform students or employee. But students can’t get proper information instant. Sometimes student can’t get proper information when they want. Because all the information in manually. Student information retrieval is difficult and records are unsecured due to manual system. If the books should go missing or stolen, hotel management never be able to know student is owing or not. Everything is complex because it is not easy to handle all the information will keep sequentially and securely by a register. It is also difficult to calculate every month’s hostel free for each student manually. 5 Issues/Limitations - Unsecured students and employee information due to manually system - Need more times and registration paper to insert student’s information. - Difficult to calculate every month’s hostel fee for each student - Student’s don’t know about which seat or room are available and their living location. - Hotel management need more times to inform through student’s any information. - Don’t have any option for complaint of student. - Student contact takes an inordinate amount of time for routine question. - Administrator need more time to check if need student information or how many rooms are available. 6 Objectives - Administrator will be able to keep students and employee information by using database with strong security. - Provide a web page for Students to insert registration details. Page 2
  4. 4. Submission – 01 - Hostel management can check student’s status of every month hostel free. - Hostel management or students can view how many seats are available alone with their location. - Anytime hostel management able to give and edit notice board alone with every student’s profile manually. - Students can be able to give their complaints - Provide a web system for students to get their actual answer. - Hotel authority instantly can see and access the student’s information, available room using search option. 7 Feasibility Feasibility study is basically the test of the proposed system in the light of its workability. User’s requirements, effective use of resources benefits are estimated with greater accuracy. We have taken three types of feasibilities in our system. - Technical feasibility - Economic Feasibility - Operational Feasibility 7.1 Technical Feasibility The technical feasibility in the proposed system deals with the technology used in the system. It deals with the hardware and software used in the system whether they are of latest technology or not. This system use windows platform, NoSQL for database, Node.js for back-end and HTML and bootstrap as user interface. Also the proposed system needs a personal web server to serve the requests submitted by the users. The web browser is used to view the web page. all the required hardware and software are readily available in the market. Thus hostel management system is technically feasible. 7.2 Economic Feasibility The system is economically feasible if the system can be developed with the available funds of the organization and the system is capable of generating financial gains for the organization. Our system cover-up with those two things and also estimated price of hardware and software is affordable the management. so, the system is economically feasible. Page 3
  5. 5. Submission – 01 7.3 Operational Feasibility The project has been developed in such a way that it becomes very easy even for a person with little computer knowledge to operate it. This software is very user friendly and does not require any technical person to operate. So, the system is operational feasible. 8 Cost-Benefit Analysis Both tangible and intangible benefits and costs must be taken into account when systems are considered. 8.1 Cost Tangible Cost: Tangible costs can be those types of costs which directly connected to hotel management system. some tangible cost for hostel management system are: - Cost of computer systems - Cost of systems analysis time - Cost of programmer’ developing salaries. - Cost of equipment, land or a new factory. Intangible Cost: An intangible cost is a cost that can be identified but cannot be quantified or easily estimated, Intangible cost can’t be measurable only we can imagine it. Intangible cost for hostel management system are: - Cost of Internet. - build company logo. - Customer satisfaction. - Losing a competitive edge. - Loss of employee morale. 8.2 Benefit Tangible Benefit: Tangible benefits are quantifiable and measurable. After completing the project hostel management will benefit are: - Decrease in the amount of employee time needed to complete specific tasks. Page 4
  6. 6. Submission – 01 - Benefit of employees’ salaries (fewer employees) - Benefit of updating the data is fast. - Benefit of securing the data of the students. - Access to student information fast way. Intangible Benefit: Intangible benefits include improving the decision-making process, enhancing accuracy, becoming more competitive in customer service, maintaining a good business image, and increasing job satisfaction for employees by eliminating tedious tasks. 9 Types of stakeholders (users) of the proposed/new system - Administrator - User - Developer 9.1 Administrator Administrator will be the authorization of the system. They will control the system information like student fee payment, edit student information, change student room and delete records form database. when any students need to do registration then administrator can be able to add or change data any student information. Which general users will not see. 9.2 User Normally, a user can visit our website to know hostel facilities. fees, address and so no… Students after completing registration they will be able to see their room number, mess bill, food facilities, to complain through administration for any problem and so no… 9.3 Developer Developer will be maintaining and developing the web application following administration instructions. Also they will update the system so that the system will be easy to use and take less time. Page 5
  7. 7. Submission – 01 10 Functionally grouping according to the types of users 10.1 User Module This helps the administrator and user to login to homepage only if password and username matches. 10.2 Create Account and Login Student will generate the students profile give their proper information like student name, phone number, room no, address, email and password. After creating student will log in by using student email and password. 10.3 Room allotment Student will allocation of room according to education details. Section or course. rooms will be allocated to students and an ID will be generated for it. It will display details students staying in the room or rooms. When a student leaves the room after the semester, the left date will be also saved. 10.4 Room fee This will display fee records. Student dues status and balance amount status. It is also used to renew students rent every semester. 10.5 Mess bill This module keeps track of all transactions related to mess. The mess item expenditure for each student is calculated every month and mess bill for each student is calculated and displayed. 10.6 Setting System This system will be able to access administrator only. administrator has a unique account. By using unique account, he can access all student’s information like student add, delete and update. Also building block information, room details and course details. Page 6
  8. 8. Submission – 01 10.7 Search module The system will provide a search option so that administrator can find a student by using student unique ID. 10.8 Report generation This is provided to view summary detail regarding hostel fees and bills. Students can check hostel fees and bill details by entering the unique hostel ID. 10.9 Student rating and review Registered students can give ratings to the hotel management based on their experience and hostel administrator can see the review. 11 Non-Functional Requirements(NFR) 11.1 Performance The system database should be able to accommodate a thousand record to store. also it should be support use of multiple uses at a time. there are no other specific performance requirements that will affect development. 11.2 Safety Requirements The database may get crashed at any certain time due to virus or operating system failure. Therefore, it is required to take the database backup. 11.3 Security Requirements In hostel management system project provide a strong security to all those individuals who are having their account on their database. They save users password protected. This is very important accept and should cover area of hardware reliability fail. 11.4 Reliability The system should be available 99.9% in the time. Page 7
  9. 9. Submission – 01 12 Overall Constraints - The project is available only web-based site. No mobile and IOS system available. - To developing this project overall cost must not exceed up to 3,50000 BDT - Not available mess food banner to show in the website - Hostel seat discount not included. future it will be included for web system. Page 8

