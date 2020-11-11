JSPS2020 Poster Sakurai

Successfully reported this slideshow.
N体計算を⽤いた近地球型⼩惑星の 惑星による掩蔽の探索 櫻井 祥, 北⾥ 宏平 (会津⼤学) 1
研究概要 l 近地球型⼩惑星(NEAs)のうち S, Q, Sq型の⼩惑星が惑星の影に よる掩蔽を経験したかどうかの探索 l 地球接近時の潮汐⼒による⼩惑星の表⾯更新の可能性を⽰唆 (Binzel et al.,2010)されたが、詳細な軌道計...
3 ⼩惑星が惑星による掩蔽を経験したかどうかの判定 N体シミュレーションコードを⽤いて⼩惑星95個の 過去軌道を計算 観測から得られているいるスペクトルの特徴と掩蔽の 判定結果から考察 ⼿法 1. 3. 2.
REBOUNDを⽤いた軌道計算 4 l N体シミュレーションコード REBOUND: https://github.com/hannorein/rebound - 計算対象 : 太陽,８惑星, ⽉, 95⼩惑星 - 計算期間 : J2000 か...
惑星遭遇時の詳細な計算 l タイムステップ毎に⼩惑星と惑星の位置を計算 l 惑星遭遇が起きた場合 積分刻み幅: 365.25e-6 days 出⼒頻度: 刻み幅毎 l 惑星遭遇判定の条件を惑星のヒル半径に設定 ヒル半径: 𝑟!"## = 𝑎 !...
-150 -100 -50 0 50 100 150 -150 -100 -50 0 50 100 150 Y(SE-Fixed)[x104 km] X (SE-Fixed) [x10 4 km] 1974 MA EARTH N体計算結果の⼀例...
3次元での掩蔽の調査⽅法 l 太陽,遭遇した惑星,⼩惑星を惑星中⼼, 太陽-惑星ライン固定座標系に座標変換 → 惑星を原点、太陽は-X軸上に固定,+X軸を軸とした 円錐形の影が⽣成 l 判定条件 - ⼩惑星が地球より外(+X軸)側 - ⼩惑星の...
⼩惑星とX軸の距離が円錐の半径よりも⼩さい Shadow SUN Planet Z X -Y軸の遠⽅から太陽,惑星,影を⾒た図 Asteroid +X軸の遠⽅から影(円錐)を⾒た図 Y Z Distance Asteroid Shadow Ra...
惑星影の⼀例 9 地球の影と掩蔽を経験した ⼩惑星 (1991 VK) の軌道図 l 地球中⼼太陽-地球ライン固定座標形 で⽰した⼩惑星 (1991 VK) 軌道と 影の領域 l 近地球型⼩惑星は50万年間で頻繁に 接近遭遇を経験 l 影の範囲...
惑星による掩蔽を経験した⼩惑星リスト 10 掩蔽の判定結果 Name or Desig. Type 遭遇惑星 掩蔽の回数 最接近距離 ( au ) 掩蔽が起きた時間 ( mins ) 1998 TU3 Q Venus 1 1.2167e-04 ...
11 掩蔽を経験した⼩惑星分布 l 破線は各惑星の近⽇点，遠⽇点距離 → ⼩惑星と惑星の軌道の関係が位置によって変化 上部: 交差，線上: ほぼ接する，下部: ⾮交差 l ⼤きい点は掩蔽を経験した⼩惑星の分布 → ●: Q型⼩惑星， ●: Sq...
掩蔽の判定結果 S型: 今回対象の全ての⼩惑星で 掩蔽を未経験 Q型, Sq型: ⼀部は惑星の掩蔽を経験 その中でも新しい表⾯を持つ Q型の割合が多い Q型 21% Sq型 44% S型 35% 対象⼩惑星 Q型 56% Sq型 44% 掩蔽を...
13 考察 l 掩蔽を経験した⼩惑星の⼤半は現在の軌道で惑星と交差, 接するような軌道を持つ → 惑星の影響を受けやすく離れた軌道を持つ⼩惑星よりも → ⾼い確率で掩蔽を経験 l 掩蔽を経験した⼩惑星が少ないのは軌道計算が短いため掩 蔽を経験し...
14 結論 l Q, Sq型の⼩惑星では掩蔽を経験したものを発⾒ l 表⾯が新しいQ型の⼩惑星はSq,S型に⽐べて多くの⼩惑星が 掩蔽を経験 l ⼀部のQ，Sq型⼩惑星しか掩蔽を経験していないことから ⼩惑星の熱衝撃による⼩惑星表⾯の⻲裂の発⽣...
