地域課題を題材にしたチェンジメーカー育成プログラム OBU-SEEK（オブシーク） （経済産業省「未来の教室」実証事業 採択事業） 1
多様な価値観や人間関係に基づく複雑なシステムで構成され、新たな変化への抵抗や拒否反応も大きい地域社会 や組織。そのような状況の中でも、多様なステークホルダーと協働しながら、社会変革につながる新しい施策を 生み出し、実現できる人材が、今強く求めら...
開催地域 ーまちづくりの先進地、「小布施（おぶせ）」についてー 小布施町は、長野県北部に位置し、約20㎢の面積の中に人口1万1000人が住む、長野県最小の町。 40年以上も前から「町並み修景事業」に代表される官民協働による先進的な取り組みを積み...
７つの能力群 ー私たちが考える「チェンジメーカー」とはー 不確実性が増し、個人や社会のニーズが多様化する現代。私たちはそのような時代に必要なスキル・マインドを、 「自分軸」「関係軸」「課題軸」の３つの切り口から7つの能力群として仮説的に分解して...
プログラム概要 ー全体の流れとスケジュールー ＜具体的な内容（例）＞ ・インタビュー手法の実践演習を通 じた参加者同士の関係構築 ・多様な関係者群へのインタビュー とステークホルダーの全体像分析 ・現状のマッピングと課題設定、具 体的な施策案の...
本プログラムでは、「地域や組織におけるWell-Beingの向上」に関わる２つのテーマを設定し、それぞ れの切り口から、地域課題解決に向けた事業や施策を構想することにチャレンジします。各テーマの定 員は8名となっています。 2018年に長野県が...
初回スタディツアーでお話を伺う方（予定） 過去40年間にわたって様々なまちづくり施策を、行政、民間が協働して生み出してきた小布施町。第1回スタデ ィツアーでは、「小布施流」で地域社会に変化を起こしてきたチェンジメーカーの方々との対話を通じて、小...
多くの社会問題は、同じテーマに対して異なる視点や考え方を持つステークホ ルダー間の対立やコミュニケーション不足から生まれていると私たちは考えて います。 第1回スタディツアーでは、テーマに関わる様々な立場にあるステークホルダ ーの方々にインタビ...
第2回スタディツアーでは、第1回でアウトプットした仮説を、様々な角度から 吟味し深堀りします。地域における社会変革には、異なる立場や視点を持つ当 事者が納得できるビジョンづくりが不可欠。そのためには。余白のある時間を 持ち、ゴールを定めない対話...
＜参加条件＞ ①会社員または経営者（社会人）であり、組織やチームの中で現在マネジメントを担う、またはその予定がある方 ③概ね25歳〜35歳の年齢の方 ④社会をよりよくしたい、自分をアップデートしたい、というマインドをお持ちの方 ⑤原則として、本...
長野県小布施町の地域課題を題材にしたチェンジメーカー育成プログラム
経済産業省「未来の教室」実証事業 採択事業

2018 OBU-SEEK 企画概要

