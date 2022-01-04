Aluminum sulphate for sale

Aluminum Sulphate sinks unwanted debris to the pool floor creating clear sparkling water. Once the particles have settled on the pool floor they should be vacuumed to waste. Alternatively, dose pre-filter via a tank and pump system to improve filter efficiency. This product should only be used in pools with sand filtration. Kibbled Aluminium Sulphate, commonly known as alum is a hard crystalline solid or powder that is soluble in water. It contains around 17% alumina (Al2O3). It is manufactured in a simple process from aluminum trihydrate and sulphuric acid