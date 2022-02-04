How to do anjaneyasana (crescent pose) and what are its benefits

Sanskrit: Anjaneyasana; Anjaneya - son of Anjani, Asana - posture; Pronounced As - An-jah-ney-ah-asa-nah Ramayana Anjaneya is another name for Hanuman, an associate of Rama in Hindu mythology. Hanuman's mother's name was Anjani and Anjaneya means Anjani's son. In English, this pose is called Crescent Pose. It is named from the shape of the body when this posture is held. Usually Lord Hanuman is seen in this stance, and hence, the crescent moon and Anjaneya are linked. This pose is also known as Sivananda Yoga and Half Moon Pose.