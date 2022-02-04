Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sanskrit: Anjaneyasana; Anjaneya - son of Anjani, Asana - posture; Pronounced As - An-jah-ney-ah-asa-nah Ramayana Anjaneya is another name for Hanuman, an associate of Rama in Hindu mythology. Hanuman's mother's name was Anjani and Anjaneya means Anjani's son. In English, this pose is called Crescent Pose. It is named from the shape of the body when this posture is held. Usually Lord Hanuman is seen in this stance, and hence, the crescent moon and Anjaneya are linked. This pose is also known as Sivananda Yoga and Half Moon Pose.

How to do anjaneyasana (crescent pose) and what are its benefits

  1. 1. How to do Anjaneyasana (Crescent pose) and what are its Benefits संस्क ृ त भें अंजनामासन, जांघों औय क ं धों को प ै लाता है औय छाती को खोलता है। मह ऩुनर्प्ााप्ति क े फाद की कसयत र्प्दान कयता है औय भुद्रा को फेहतय फनाने क े ललए सचेत रूऩ से काभ कयते रृए ऊजाा को फढाता है। क ै से करें अंजनायासन (क्रिसेंट पॊज़) और क्या हैं इसक े फायदे संस्क ृ त: अंजनेमसन; अंजनेमा - अंजनी का ऩुत्र, आसन - भुद्रा; उच्चायण As - An-jah-ney-ah-asa-nah याभामण हहिंदू ऩौयाणणक कथाओं भें याभ क े सहमोगी हनुभान का दूसया नाभ अंजनेमा है। हनुभान की भााँ का नाभ अंजनी था औय अंजनेमा का अथा अंजनी ऩुत्र है। अंग्रेजी भें, इस ऩोज़ को क्रीसेंट ऩोज़ कहा जाता है। इस आसन क े होने ऩय शयीय क े आकाय से इसका नाभ यखा गमा है। आभतौय ऩय बगवान हनुभान को इस रुख भें देखा जाता है, औय इसललए, अधाचंद्र औय अंजनेमा जुडे रृए हैं। इस ऩोज को लशवानंद मोग औय आधा भून ऩोज बी कहा जाता है। 1. इस आसन कॊ करने से पहले आपकॊ ये पता हॊना चाहहए इस आसन का अभ्यास कयने से ऩहले आऩ अऩने ऩेट औय आंतों को खाली यखना सुननप्तित कयें मा आसन को कयने से कभ से कभ चाय से छह घंटे ऩहले अऩना बोजन कयें ताकक आऩका बोजन ऩच जाए औय अभ्यास क े दौयान खचा कयने क े ललए ऩमााि ऊजाा हो। सुफह सफसे ऩहले मोग का अभ्यास कयना सफसे अच्छा है। लेककन अगय आऩ मह सुफह नहीं कय सकते हैं, तो शाभ को इसका अभ्यास कयना ठीक है। स्तर: फुननमादी शैली: कवनासा र्प्वाह अवधि: र्प्त्येक ऩैय ऩय 15 से 30 सेक ं ड पुनरावृत्ति: एक फाय र्प्त्येक ऩैय ऩय स्ट्रेच: इललमोऩोसा, येक्टस प े भोरयस भांसऩेलशमां, साटोरयमस की भांसऩेलशमां मजबूती: घुटनों क े ललए सहामक भांसऩेलशमां 2. क ै से करें अंजनायासन (क्रिसेंट पॊज़) 1. अधो भुख संवासन भें आकय आसन शुरू कयें। एक फाय जफ आऩ भुद्रा भें हों, सााँस छोडें औय अऩने दाहहने ऩैय को अऩने दाहहने हाथ क े फगल भें यखें। सुननप्तित कयें कक आऩक े दाहहने घुटने औय टखने एक ऩंनि भें हैं। 2. धीये से फाएं घुटने को नीचे लाएं , इसे अऩने क ू ल्हों क े ठीक ऩीछे पशा ऩय यखें। 3. श्वास लें, औय अऩने धड को उठाएं। हपय, अऩनी फाहों को अऩने लसय क े ऊऩय उठाएं , जैसे कक आऩक े बुजाओं आऩक े कानों क े फगल भें हों, औय आऩकी हथेललमााँ एक-दूसये क े साभने हों। 4. सााँस छोडना। अऩने क ू ल्हों को नीचे औय आगे फढने दें, जैसे कक आऩ अऩने ऩैय औय क ू ल्हे क े फ्लेक्ससा क े ललाट क्षेत्र भें एक अच्छा खखिंचाव भहसूस कयें।
  2. 2. 5. अऩनी टेलफोन को जभीन की ओय खींचें। अऩनी यीढ को संलग्न कयते रृए अऩनी ऩीठ क े ननचले हहस्से को फढाएं। अऩनी फाहों को आगे ऩीछे कयें ताकक आऩका हदल ऊऩय धक े ल हदमा जाए। जैसे ही आऩ हल्क े फैकफेंड भें जाते हैं, ऩीछे देखें। 6. क ु छ सेक ं ड क े ललए भुद्रा भें यहे। आऩ एक ऩूणा अंजनामासन भुद्रा भें आने क े ललए चटाई से कऩछले ऩैय क े घुटने को बी उठा सकते हैं। 7. भुद्रा जायी कयने क े ललए, अऩने हाथों को वाऩस चटाई ऩय यखें, औय अधो भुख संवासन भें ले जाएं। 8. अऩने फाएं ऩैय क े साथ भुद्रा को आगे दोहयाएं। 3. साविाधनयां और अंतर्विरॊि 1. इस आसन से फचें अगय आऩको ननम्नललखखत सभस्याएं हैं: उच्च यिचाऩ घुटने भें चोट 2. महद आऩको क ं धे की सभस्या है, तो अऩने हाथों को अऩने लसय क े ऊऩय उठाने से फचें। आऩ इसक े फजाम अऩने हाथों को अऩनी जांघों ऩय यख सकते हैं। 3. अगय आऩकी गदान भें सभस्या है, तो ऩीछे न देखें। इसक े फजाम, अऩने टकटकी को आगे सेट कयें। 4. शुरुआत क े र्टप्स एक शुरुआत क े रूऩ भें, जफ आऩ भुद्रा भें होते हैं, तो आऩको खुद को संतुललत कयना भुप्तिल हो सकता है। अऩने संतुलन को फेहतय फनाने क े ललए, इस आसन को कयते सभम दीवाय का साभना कयें। हपय, जफ आऩ अऩने साभने क े ऩैय को आगे फढाते हैं, तो अऩने ऩैय की उंगललमों को दीवाय को छ ू ना सुननप्तित कयें। 5. एडवांस्ट्ड पॊज़ वहरएशन्स इस भुद्रा को औय अनधक चुनौतीऩूणा फनाने क े ललए, जफ आऩ इस भुद्रा ऩय कवश्वास कयते हैं, तो अऩनी आाँखें फंद कयक े देखें। इससे आऩको अऩना संतुलन सुधायने भें भदद नभलेगी। 6. अंजनायासन (क्रिसेंट पॊज़) क े लाभ 1. मह ग्लूटस की भांसऩेलशमों औय क्वाहिसेप्स को भजफूत फनाता है। 2. मह क ू ल्हों औय क ू ल्हे क े फ्लेक्ससा को एक अच्छा खखिंचाव देता है। 3. मह आऩक े क ं धे, प े पडे औय छाती को खोलता है। 4. मह आऩको अऩने संतुलन को फेहतय फनाने भें भदद कयता है। 5. मह ध्यान क ें हद्रत कयने की आऩकी क्षभता को फढाता है औय कोय जागरूकता बी फनाता है। 6. मह ककटस्नामुशूल को याहत देने भें भदद कयता है। 7. मह ऩाचन औय र्प्जनन अंगों को उत्तेलजत कयता है। 8. महद आऩ ननमनभत रूऩ से इस आसन का अभ्यास कयते हैं, तो आऩक े शयीय को टोन औय उजाावान फनामा जाएगा। 7. अंजनायासन (क्रिसेंट पॊज़) क े पीछे का र्वज्ञान इस आसन का अभ्यास कयने क े ललए, आऩको संतुलन की अच्छी सभझ होनी चाहहए, औय आऩक े क ू ल्हों, कभय औय ऩैयों को लचीला होना चाहहए। मह आसन हपय से उन भ्राभक हदखने वाले लोगों भें से एक है जो आसान लगते हैं लेककन वास्तव भें कापी चुनौतीऩूणा हैं। मह भुद्रा हैभस्ट्रंग, कभय, क्वाहिसेप्स औय क ू ल्हों को एक अच्छा खखिंचाव देता है, औय ननचले शयीय भें गतत की एक ऩूयी श्ृंखला की अनुभतत देता है। मह भुद्रा साइककल चालकों औय धावकों क े ललए एकदभ सही है औय उन लोगों क े ललए अत्यनधक लाब है लजनक े ऩास डेस्क की नौकयी है। मह शयीय क े ननचले हहस्से की खयाश को ठीक कयता है। अंजनामासन से छाती, हृदम औय प े पडे खुलते हैं। मह शयीय भें गभी का ननभााण बी कयता है औय उन लोगों क े ललए आिमाजनक रूऩ से अच्छी तयह से काभ कयता है लजन्हें ठंड क े भौसभ का साभना कयना भुप्तिल लगता है। प े पडों क े खुलने से साया फलगभ फाहय ननकल जाता है, लजससे प े पडे अच्छी तयह से साप हो जाते हैं। 8. प्रारंधभक पॊज़
  3. 3. अधो भुख सवासना उत्कटासन सुि वीयासन वीयासना र्प्सारयता ऩादोत्तानासन 9. फॉल-अप पॊज़ वीयबद्रासन I वीयबद्रासन III अफ जफ आऩ जान गए हैं कक अंजनासन क ै से कयना है, तो आऩ क्या कय यहे हैं? मह आसन एक संऩूणा ऩैक े ज है - मह शयीय को टोन कयता है औय भन को शांत कयता है। तीव्र कभ लूंज वक ा आउट क े फाद बी आऩ उजाावान औय तयोताजा भहसूस कयना सुननप्तित कयते हैं।

