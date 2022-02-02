Successfully reported this slideshow.
13 best yoga postures to strengthen your bones and maintain body posture

Feb. 02, 2022
Yoga is a powerful practice that helps bring about lasting change, creates peace and promotes wellness in all areas of life. It is a sacred practice and a continuous journey through challenges and joys. Yoga is a great way to help strengthen your health and the functional framework of the body that supports your bones. One of the first Yogsutras is the cessation of depression, or the cessation of mental illness. The ability to observe your life without judgment or connection and, most importantly, the ability to be present in the moment.

13 best yoga postures to strengthen your bones and maintain body posture

  1. 1. मॊग एक शक्तिशाली अभ्यास है जॊ स्थामी ऩरयवततन लाने भें भदद कयता है , शाांतत ऩैदा कयता है औय जीवन क े सबी क्षेत्रों भें कल्याण कॊ फढावा देता है। मह एक ऩववत्र अभ्यास है औय चुनोततमों ओय खुशशमों क े भाध्यभ से एक क्तनयांतय मात्रा है। मॊग आऩकी सेहत औय आऩकी हड्डिमों कॊ सहाया देने वाले शयीय की कामतक्षभत ढाांचे कॊ भजफूत कयने भें भदद कयने का एक शानदाय तयीका है। ऩहले मॊगसूत्रों भें से एक है अवसाद की सभाप्ति , मा भानशसक फीभायी की सभाप्ति। क्तनणतम मा सांफांध क े बफना अऩने जीवन का क्तनयीक्षण कयने की क्षभता औय , सफसे भहत्वऩूणत फात, क्षण भें उऩस्थस्थत हॊने की क्षभता। हड्डी का स्वास्थ्य क्यों भहत्वऩूर्ण है? अस्थस्थ स्वास्थ्य दीघातमु , भस्थिष्क स्वास्थ्य, जीवन क े सभग्र आनांद औय गततशीलता क े शलए भहत्वऩूणत है। आऩक े शयीय की सबी हड्डिमााँ भहत्वऩूणत हैं, लेवकन मकीनन हड्डिमों की सफसे भहत्वऩूणत श्रेणणमों भें से एक आऩकी यीढ है , जॊ 24 यीढों से फनी हॊती है। मॊग भें, यीढ की हिी कॊ "प्राक्तनक ट्यूफ" क े रूऩ भें जाना जाता है शजसक े भाध्यभ से जीवन शक्ति ऊजात कॊ क्तनदेशशत कयती है औय साांस से जुड़ती है। यीढ की हिी क े िांब भें गड़फड़ी कॊ ववणबन्न स्वास्थ्य सभस्याओां क े कायणों क े रूऩ भें ऩहचाना गमा है शजनभें हाभोनल सभस्याओां से लेकय शसयददत , भानशसक स्वास्थ्य सभस्याएां औय फरृत क ु छ शाक्तभल हैं। आऩक े शयीय की सफसे भजफूत हिी आऩकी जाांघ की हिी है , जॊ श्रॊणण भें ड्डहऩ सॉक े ट से जुड़ती है औय वटबफमा- घुटने क े जॊड़ तक प ै ली रृई है। मह एक आवश्यक हिी है क्योंवक मह दॊ भुख्य जॊड़ों, घुटने औय क ू ल्हे क े जॊड़ कॊ जॊड़ती है औय आवश्यक कामत कयती है। मॊग हड्डड्डमों क े स्वास्थ्य भें क ै से सुधाय कयता है? स्वस्थ हड्डिमों क े घनत्व कॊ फनाए यखने क े शलए मॊग ववशेष रूऩ से फरृत अच्छा है , क्योंवक इस अभ्यास की प्रक ृ तत बायी हॊती है। आऩ अऩने शयीय क े वजन का उऩमॊग भुद्रा कॊ धक्का देने, खींचने मा ऩकड़ने क े शलए एक उऩकयण क े रूऩ भें कयते हैं। मॊग शयीय क े सांतुलन औय प्रॊवप्रमॊसेप्टिव जागरूकता कॊ फेहतय फनाने भें बी भदद कयता है , जॊ क्तगयने कॊ कभ कयने भें भदद कयता है। मॊग यि प्रवाह ऩरयसांचयण कॊ फढाएगा , प्रभुख हिी सांयचनाओां औय भाांसऩेशी सभूहों क े सभन्वम कॊ फढाएगा, औय आदशत भुद्रा सांयेखण फनाकय आऩकी यीढ कॊ स्वस्थ यहने भें भदद कयेगा। सिाह भें 1 से 6 ड्डदन कहीं बी मॊग कयें। वकसी बी चीज़ की तयह , क्तनयांतयता भहत्वऩूणत है, इसशलए सिाह भें 3 ड्डदन 30 क्तभनट का मॊग बी आऩक े भोजूदा व्यामाभ ड्डदनचमात कॊ व्यावहारयक यखते रृए ववववधता लाने का एक शानदाय तयीका है। मॊग कयते सभम माद यखने वाली सफसे भहत्वऩूणत फात आऩकी श्वास है! अऩनी नाक क े भाध्यभ से अऩनी साांस कॊ अांदय औय फाहय कयना माद यखें। आऩ उज्जमी श्वास का अभ्यास बी कय सकते हैं , शजसभें श्वास क े शलए 4 - 6 गणनाएाँ औय सााँस छॊड़ने क े शलए 4 - 6 गणनाएाँ शाक्तभल हैं। आऩकी हड्डड्डमों कॊ भजफूत कयने औय शयीय की भुद्रा फनाए यखने क े लिए 13 सर्णश्रेष्ठ मॊग भुद्राए ं 1. ऩादहस्तासन (स्टैंडर्िंग पॉयर्र्ण फेंर् ऩॊज़)
  2. 2. मह क ै से कयना है:  सभग्रता भें यहकय शुरुआत कयें। सााँस छॊड़ें औय धीये से अऩने ऊऩयी शयीय कॊ क ू ल्हों क े नीचे ले जाएाँ औय अऩनी नाक कॊ अऩने घुटनों तक स्पशत कयें।  हथेशलमों कॊ अऩने ऩैय क े दॊनों ओय यखें। शुरुआत क े रूऩ भें, आऩ अऩने घुटनों कॊ थॊड़ा भॊड़ सकते हैं, अऩने ऩेट कॊ अऩनी जाांघों ऩय यख सकते हैं, औय अऩनी उांगशलमों मा हथेशलमों कॊ नीचे जभीं कॊ छ ू ते रृए यख सकते हैं।  धीये-धीये अभ्यास क े साथ अऩने घुटनों कॊ सीधा कयें औय अऩनी छाती कॊ अऩनी जाांघों तक छ ू ने की कॊशशश कयें। 2. उत्कटासन (चेमय ऩॊज़) मह क ै से कयना है:  अऩने ऩैयों कॊ थॊड़ा अलग कयक े सीधे खड़े हॊ जाएां। अऩनी हथेशलमों कॊ नीचे की ओय यखते रृए , अऩनी कॊहनी कॊ झुकाए बफना अऩनी फाहों कॊ आगे फढाएां।  धीये-धीये अऩने घुटनों कॊ भॊड़ें औय धीये से अऩने श्रॊणण कॊ नीचे कयें जैसे वक आऩ वकसी काल्पक्तनक क ु सी ऩय फैठे हों।  आयाभ से यहने औय भुद्रा की अच्छी सभझ ऩाने क े शलए , जफ आऩ फैठे हों तॊ अखफाय ऩढने मा लैऩटॉऩ ऩय टाइऩ कयने की कल्पना कयें।  सुक्तनप्तित कयें वक आऩ अऩने हाथों कॊ जभीन क े सभानाांतय यखें। सीधे फैठें औय अऩनी यीढ की हिी कॊ प ै लाएां औय आयाभ कयें। सुक्तनप्तित कयें वक आऩक े घुटने आऩक े ऩैय की उांगशलमों से आगे नहीं फढे हैं औय धीये-धीये नीचे जाते यहें। सुखासन (क्रॉस लेग्ड भुद्रा) भें फैठें। आऩ चाहें तॊ ऩीठ क े फल सॊ सकते हैं औय आयाभ कय सकते हैं। 3. त्रिकॊर्ासन (ट्रामंगि ऩॊज़)
  3. 3. मह क ै से कयना है:  साढे तीन से चाय पीट की दूयी ऩय अऩने ऩैयों से अलग सीधे खड़े हॊ जाएां। अऩने दाड्डहने ऩैय कॊ 90 ड्डडग्री औय अऩने फाएां ऩैय कॊ 15 ड्डडग्री भॊड़ें।  अऩनी दाड्डहनी एड़ी क े क ें द्र कॊ अऩने फाएां ऩैय क े आचत क े क ें द्र क े साथ सांयेप्टखत कयें। सुक्तनप्तित कयें वक आऩक े शयीय का वजन दॊनों ऩैयों ऩय सभान रूऩ से सांतुशलत है औय वे जभीन ऩय दफाव डाल यहे हैं।  अऩने शयीय कॊ क ू ल्हों से नीचे दाईं ओय ले जाते रृए गहयी साांस लें औय छॊड़ें। कभय सीधी यखें फाएां हाथ कॊ हवा भें ऊऩय जाने दें जफवक दामाां हाथ नीचे पशत ऩय आ जाए। दॊनों हाथ एक सीध भें हॊने चाड्डहए।  अऩने दाड्डहने हाथ कॊ अऩने दाड्डहने ऩैय क े फाहय पशत ऩय , मा जॊ बी कभय मा टखनों ऩय सूट कयता हॊ , कभय क े वकनायों कॊ प्रबाववत वकए बफना आयाभ कयें। अऩने फाएां हाथ कॊ क ां धे क े शीषत क े सभानाांतय छत की ओय खींचे। सुक्तनप्तित कयें वक आऩका शयीय फगल की ओय झुका रृआ है न वक ऩीछे मा आगे।  जैसे ही आऩ साांस लेते औय छॊड़ते हैं , ऊऩय आएां , अऩनी फाहों कॊ अऩनी तयप नीचे लाएां औय अऩने ऩैयों कॊ सीधा कयें। दूसयी तयप बी मही दॊहयाएां। 4. र्ृक्षासन (ट्री ऩॊज़) मह क ै से कयना है:  चटाई ऩय सीधे आयाभदामक स्थस्थतत भें खड़े हॊ जाएां। आऩक े ऩैय एक दूसये क े कयीफ हॊने चाड्डहए।  अऩने दाड्डहने घुटने कॊ भॊड़ें औय इसे अऩने दाड्डहने ऩैय की फाईं जाांघ की ऩय फाजू भें यखें।  इस स्थस्थतत भें अऩने शयीय कॊ सांतुशलत कयने का प्रमास कयते रृए धीये-धीये साांस ले औय साांस छॊड़ें।  अऩने हाथों कॊ ऊऩय उठाएां औय उन्हें अऩने शसय क े ऩास ले आएां। दॊनों हथेशलमों कॊ आऩस भें नभिे भुद्रा भें क्तभला लें।  इस भुद्रा भें 5-10 सेक ें ड तक यहें औय ऐसा कयते रृए साांस लें औय छॊड़ें।  ड्डपय धीये-धीये अऩने हाथों कॊ नीचे कयें औय अऩने ऩैयों कॊ वाऩस जभीन ऩय ले आएां। दूसये ऩैय से बी मही दॊहयाएां । 5. र्ीयबद्रासन 2 (र्ॉड्डयमय 2)
  4. 4. मह क ै से कयना है:  अऩने ऩैयों क े फीच थॊड़ी दुयी फनाए यखें औय अऩने हाथों कॊ अऩने हाथों से जभीन ऩय यखें।  सााँस छॊड़ें औय अऩने फामीं ओय एक फड़ा कदभ उठाएां (अऩने दाड्डहने ऩैय से 2 से 3 पीट की दूयी ऩय)।  अफ अऩने फाएां ऩैय क े अांगूठे कॊ फाहय की ओय घुभाएां औय अऩने घुटने कॊ 90 ड्डडग्री क े कॊण ऩय भॊड़ें।  अऩने दाड्डहने ऩैय कॊ लगबग 15 ड्डडग्री अांदय की ओय घुभाएां। आऩक े दाड्डहने ऩैय की एड़ी फाएां ऩैय क े फीच भें हॊनी चाड्डहए।  अऩने दॊनों हाथों कॊ साइड की तयप अऩने क ां धे क े िय ऩय लाएां औय आऩकी हथेशलमाां ऊऩय की ओय हॊनी चाड्डहए। इस ऩॊजीशन भें क ु छ गहयी साांसें लें।  अऩने शसय कॊ अऩनी फाईं ओय भॊड़ें औय धीये से अऩने श्रॊणण कॊ नीचे की ओय धक े लें। क ु छ सेक ां ड क े शलए रुक ें औय ड्डपय प्रायांणबक स्थस्थतत भें लोट आएां। दूसयी तयप बी मही दॊहयाएां। 6. अधॊ भुख श्वानासन (र्ाउनर्र्ण प े लसिंग ऩॊज़) मह क ै से कयना है:  टेफल ऩॊज़ से शुरू कयें , सुक्तनप्तित कयें वक हथेशलमााँ क ां धों क े नीचे औय घुटने क ू ल्हों क े नीचे हों। अऩनी हथेशलमों औय ऩैय की उांगशलमों से धक्का देना आऩक े श्रॊणण कॊ ऊऩय उठाता है।  अऩने शयीय क े साथ V का आकाय फनाते रृए घुटनों औय कॊहक्तनमों कॊ सीधा कयें।  हथेशलमों कॊ क ां धे की चोड़ाई से अलग यखना चाड्डहए अऩने ऩैयों कॊ कयीफ लाओ।  आऩक े शयीय क े वजन कॊ आऩक े ऩैयों औय हथेशलमों क े फीच ववबाशजत वकमा जाना चाड्डहए। अऩना ध्यान अऩने फड़े ऩैय की उांगशलमों ऩय यखें। 7. उर्ध्ण भुख श्वानासन (उऩर्ार्ण प े लसिंग र्ॉग ऩॊज़)
  5. 5. मह क ै से कयना है:  अऩने घुटनों कॊ अऩने क ू ल्हों ऩय भॊड़ें, अऩने घुटनों कॊ सीधे अऩने क ू ल्हों क े नीचे औय अऩने हाथों कॊ अऩने क ां धों क े साभने थॊड़ा सा भॊड़ें।  अऩनी हथेशलमों कॊ प ै लाएां औय अऩने ऩैय की उांगशलमों कॊ नीचे कयें। सााँस छॊड़ें औय अऩने घुटनों कॊ पशत से धक े लें।  अफ, अऩने क ू ल्हे कॊ छत की ओय उठाएां , औय अऩने ऩैयों कॊ अऩनी टखनों से अऩने ग्रॊइन क्षेत्र तक खींचें।  डाउनवडत डॉग ऩॊज़ क ां धे , हैभस्ट्रांग, भेहयाफ, हाथ औय फछड़े कॊ लांफा कयता है। मह हाथ औय ऩैयों कॊ भजफूत औय प ै लाता है। 8. पिकासन (प्लैंहक ऩॊज़) मह क ै से कयना है:  चटाई ऩय ऩेट क े फल लेट जाएां। भुद्रा भें आने क े शलए शयीय कॊ ऊऩय उठाने क े शलए श्वास लें औय धीये-धीये अऩने शयीय कॊ सीधा कयें औय उसी सभम अऩने ऩैय की उांगशलमों कॊ नीचे कयें।  आऩकी फाहें कलाई क े ऊऩय की औय लांफवत औय क ां धों क े लांफवत हॊनी चाड्डहए।  आऩका शयीय शसय से एड़ी तक एक सीध भें हॊना चाड्डहए।  इस स्थस्थतत भें क ु छ सेक ां ड क े शलए रुक ें औय गहयी साांस लें। ड्डपय धीये से साभान्य स्थस्थतत भें लोट आएां। 9. बुजंगासन (कॊफया ऩॊज़)
  6. 6. मह क ै से कयना है:  अऩने भाथे कॊ अऩने ऩेट क े फल जभीन ऩय वटकाएां औय अऩने ऩैय की उांगशलमों कॊ पशत ऩय सभतल कयें। अऩने ऩैयों कॊ एक साथ यखें औय आऩक े ऩैय औय एड़ी एक दूसये कॊ हल्क े से स्पशत कयें।  हथेली कॊ नीचे कयें , अऩने हाथों कॊ अऩने क ां धों क े नीचे यखें , अऩनी कॊहक्तनमों कॊ सभानाांतय औय अऩने धड़ क े ऩास यखें।  गहयी साांस लेते रृए अऩनी नाणब कॊ पशत ऩय यखते रृए धीये-धीये अऩने शसय, छाती औय ऩेट कॊ ऊऩय उठाएां।  अऩने धड़ कॊ अऩने हाथों क े सहाये पशत से ऩीछे औय ऊऩय खींचें। अऩनी यीढ कॊ एक फाय भें एक यीढ की हिी का वक्र दें।  बले ही शुरुआत भें कॊहक्तनमों कॊ झुकाने का भतलफ ही क्यों न हॊ , अऩने क ां धों कॊ रयलैक्स यखें। सुक्तनप्तित कयें वक आऩक े ऩैय अबी बी एक साथ फांद हैं। साांस छॊड़ते रृए धीये से अऩने ऩेट, छाती औय शसय कॊ वाऩस पशत ऩय ले आएां। 10. सेतु फंध सर्ाांगासन (ब्रिज ऩॊज़) मह क ै से कयना है:  अऩनी ऩीठ ऩय लेटॊ। अऩने ऩैयों कॊ क ू ल्हे की दूयी पशत ऩय अलग यखें औय अऩने घुटनों कॊ भॊड़ें। घुटने औय टखने एक सीध भें हॊने चाड्डहए।  हथेशलमाां नीचे की ओय यखते रृए हाथों कॊ शयीय क े फगल भें यखें। साांस लेते रृए धीये से अऩनी ऩीठ क े क्तनचले ड्डहस्से , भध्य ऩीठ औय ऊऩयी शयीय कॊ पशत से उठाएां ; क ां धों कॊ धीये से घुभाएां ; छाती औय ठुिी कॊ स्पशत कयें लेवकन ठु िी कॊ नीचे न लाएां , अऩने वजन कॊ अऩने क ां धों , हाथों औय ऩैयों से सहाया दें। दॊनों जाांघें एक दूसये क े सभानाांतय औय पशत क े सभानाांतय हॊनी चाड्डहए।  आयाभ से साांस लें औय एक मा दॊ क्तभनट क े शलए इस भुद्रा भें यहें औय साांस कॊ हल्का सा छॊड़ते रृए साांस छॊड़ें। 11. फद्ध कॊर्ासन (फटयफ्लाई ऩॊज़) मह क ै से कयना है:  दांडासन भानकय शुरुआत कयें। अऩने ऩैयों कॊ भॊड़ॊ औय अऩने ऩैयों क े तलवों कॊ एक साथ लाओ।  अऩने ऩैयों कॊ अऩने श्रॊणण क े कयीफ खींचॊ। धीये से अऩने घुटनों कॊ नीचे कयें।
  7. 7.  अऩने ऊऩयी शयीय कॊ आगे की ओय झुकाएां , औय अऩने शसय कॊ पशत ऩय छ ू ते रृए यखें। 12. र्ज्रासन (र्ामभंर् ऩॊज) मह क ै से कयना है:  अऩनी फाहों कॊ सीधे अऩने शयीय क े वकनायों से उठाकय शुरू कयें। आगे झुक ें औय धीये-धीये अऩने घुटनों कॊ अऩनी चटाई ऩय क्तगयाएां।  अऩने श्रॊणण कॊ अऩनी एड़ी ऩय यखें औय अऩने ऩैय क े अांगूठे कॊ फाहय की ओय इांक्तगत कयें। महाां , आऩकी जाांघों कॊ आऩक े फछड़े की भाांसऩेशशमों कॊ दफाना चाड्डहए।  अऩनी एड्डड़मों कॊ एक दूसये क े कयीफ यखें। अांगूठे कॊ दूसये क े ऊऩय न यखें , फल्कल्क दाएां औय फाएां एक दूसये क े फगल भें हॊने चाड्डहए।  अऩनी ऩीठ कॊ सीधा कयें औय हथेशलमों कॊ अऩने घुटनों क े ऊऩय यखकय आगे की ओय देखें। 13. शर्ासन (कॉऩणस ऩॊज़) मह क ै से कयना है:  अऩने हाथों औय ऩैयों कॊ ऩूयी तयह से प ै लाकय अऩनी ऩीठ क े फल आयाभ से लेट जाएां।  अऩनी आाँखें फांद कयें औय अऩने भन औय शयीय कॊ आयाभ देने का प्रमास कयें।  अऩने नथुने से धीये-धीये साांस लें औय अऩने शयीय क े प्रत्येक बाग ऩय ध्यान क ें ड्डद्रत कयें, अऩने अांगूठे से शुरू कयें।  इस भुद्रा भें 10 क्तभनट तक यहें, सााँस छॊड़ें औय सॊचें वक आऩका शयीय शशतथल है। ड्डपय साभान्य भुद्रा भें आ जाएां । एहब्रतमात  बायॊत्तॊलन मॊग भुद्राएां कयना भहत्वऩूणत है , लेवकन ऐसे आसनों से फचें जॊ आऩकी हड्डिमों ऩय तनाव , मा दफाव डालते हैं। इससे हिी टूट सकती है औय क्तगय सकती है।  धीये-धीये ऩॊज़ कॊ सांशॊक्तधत कयें औय अऩनी यीढ, क ू ल्हों औय जाांघों कॊ लक्षक्षत कयते रृए सावधान यहें। ननष्कर्ण एक ठॊस ड्डदनचमात आऩकी भाांसऩेशशमों औय हड्डिमों कॊ भजफूत कयने भें भदद कय सकती है, जॊ आऩक े चॊट औय क्तगयने क े जॊप्टखभ कॊ कभ कयने भें भदद कयती है।
  8. 8. ऐसे मॊगा ऩॊज़ चुनें जॊ आऩकी सीभा से आगे फढे बफना ताकत ववकशसत कयें। अऩने शयीय कॊ सुनें औय आवश्यकतानुसाय भुद्रा कॊ सांशॊक्तधत कयें। मॊग कामतक्रभ शुरू कयने से ऩहले डॉक्टय से फात कयें। वे आऩकॊ कयने क े शलए सवोत्तभ आसन औय फचने क े शलए सलाह दे सकते हैं।

