Yoga is a powerful practice that helps bring about lasting change, creates peace and promotes wellness in all areas of life. It is a sacred practice and a continuous journey through challenges and joys. Yoga is a great way to help strengthen your health and the functional framework of the body that supports your bones. One of the first Yogsutras is the cessation of depression, or the cessation of mental illness. The ability to observe your life without judgment or connection and, most importantly, the ability to be present in the moment.