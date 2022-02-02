12 easy yoga poses for women's health issues like pcos, infertility

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common disorder involving the hormonal or endocrine system of the female reproductive system. Some studies conducted in India indicate that 10% of Indian women suffer from this disease. Timely diagnosis and awareness of the disease can help prevent this infertility syndrome. It is an emerging health problem occurring during adolescence. Awareness about a healthy lifestyle, dietary discipline and regular exercise is essential for disease prevention and better management. Yoga treatment helps to take care of overall health by overcoming Poly cystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and infertility.