Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common disorder involving the hormonal or endocrine system of the female reproductive system. Some studies conducted in India indicate that 10% of Indian women suffer from this disease. Timely diagnosis and awareness of the disease can help prevent this infertility syndrome. It is an emerging health problem occurring during adolescence. Awareness about a healthy lifestyle, dietary discipline and regular exercise is essential for disease prevention and better management. Yoga treatment helps to take care of overall health by overcoming Poly cystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and infertility.

12 easy yoga poses for women's health issues like pcos, infertility

  1. 1. मॊग उऩचाय ऩॉलीससस्टिक ओवयी ससिंड्रॊभ औय फाांझऩन ऩय काफू ऩाए ऩॉलीससस्टिऔ ऒवयी ससिंड्रॊभ (ऩीसीऒएस) भहहला प्रजनन प्रणाली औ े हाभोनल मा ऄंतःस्रावी तंत्र से जुडा एऔ साभान्य ववऔाय है। बायत भें वऔए खए औ ु छ ऄध्यमनों से संऔ े त मभलता है वऔ 10% बायतीम भहहलाएं आस फीभायी से ऩीहडत हैं। सही सभम ऩय मनदान ओय फीभायी औ े फाये भें जाखरूऔता आस फांझऩन ससिंड्रॊभ औॊ यॊऔने भें भदद औय सऔती है। मह वऔशॊयावस्था औ े दोयान हॊने वाली एऔ ईबयती रृइ स्वास्थ्य सभस्या है। यॊख औी यॊऔथाभ ओय फेहतय प्रफंधन औ े सलए एऔ स्वस्थ जीवन शैली, अहाय ऄनुशासन ओय मनममभत व्यामाभ औ े फाये भें जाखरूऔता अवश्यऔ है। मॊख ईऩचाय ऩॉलीससस्टिऔ ऒवयी ससिंड्रॊभ (ऩीसीऒएस) ओय फांझऩन ऩय औाफू ऩाऔ े सभग्र स्वास्थ्य औी देकबाल औयने भें भदद औयता है। ऩीसीओएस क े कायण औय लक्षण ऩीसीऒएस एऔ ऐसी स्थस्थतत है जहां ऄंडाशम भें औइ छॊटे ससि हॊते हैं। आससलए आसे ऩॉलीससस्टिऔ ऒवेरयमन ससिंड्रॊभ औहा जाता है। ससि हामनऔायऔ नहीं हॊते हैं लेवऔन हाभोनल ऄसंतुलन औा औायण फनते हैं। ऄस्वास्थ्यऔय जीवनशैली, खलत कान-ऩान ओय व्यामाभ औी औभी मह फीभायी औ े सलए औ ु छ साभान्य मॊखदान औायऔ हैं।। लक्षण  ऩीसीऒएस औी फीभायी से ऩीहडत भहहलाऒं औॊ ऄमनममभत मा मभस्ड ऩीरयमड्स हॊते है।  वजन फढ़ना ओय भॊटाऩा सजसे भैनेज औयना भुश्किल हॊ जाता है।  थऔान औा ऄनुबव ओय उजाा औा स्तय औभ हॊता है।  चेहये, हाथ, छाती, ऩीठ ओय ऩेट ऩय ऄनचाहे फालों औी ऄमधऔ वृमि देकी जा सऔती है।  ससय ऩय फालों औा ऩतला हॊना मा ऩीसीऒएस से संफंमधत ऄचानऔ फालों औा झडना ऄधेड ईम्र भें फढ़ सऔता है।  हाभोनल ऩरयवतान से ऄमनमंत्रत्रत भुुँहासे औी सभस्या हॊ सऔती है, त्वचा टैख ओय त्वचा औ े औाले धब्बे त्वचा जैसी ऄन्य सभस्याएं हॊ सऔती हैं ।  ऄवसाद ओय सचिंता।  ऩीरयमड्स औ े दोयान बायी यक्तस्राव मा स्पॉवटिंख औ े साथ ऩैस्थिऔ ददा हॊ सऔता है  हाभोनल ऩरयवतान ससयददा औा औायण फन सऔते हैं।  स्लीऩ हडसऑडाय ऩीसीऒएस से संफंमधत है। आस भें व्यमक्त थॊडे सभम औ े सलए सांस लेना फंद औय देता है। खंबीय भाभलों भें, हाभोनल थेयेऩी मा खबामनयॊधऔ खॊसलमां मनधाारयत औी जाती हैं। लेवऔन मॊख प्राचीन औला ओय ईऩचाय औा ववज्ञान है जॊ ऩीसीऒ औ े लक्षणों औॊ प्रबावी ढंख से यॊऔने ओय प्रफंधन औयने औी औ ुं जी है। स्वस्थ जीवन शैली ववकल्प औय आहाय अनुशासन  औइ भाभलों भें, वजन गटाने औी थॊडी भात्रा हाभोनल प्रणाली औॊ संतुसलत औयने भें भदद औयती है ओय मह भाससऔ धभा चक्र औॊ मनममभत औयने भें भदद औयती है।  जल्दी सॊने ओय सही सभम ऩय काने औी अदत स्वस्थ हदनचमाा भें भदद औयती है।
  2. 2.  ऄऩना काना धीये-धीये काएं ओय ऄऩने बॊजन औॊ ठीऔ से चफाएं।  धूम्रऩान औयने वाली भहहलाऒं भें धूम्रऩान न औयने वाली भहहलाऒं औी तुलना भें ईच्च स्तय एण्ड्ड्रॊजन हॊता है आससलए धूम्रऩान छॊडे।  जैववऔ काद्य ऩदाथों औा ववऔल्प चुनें। संतुसलत अहाय लें सजसभें फरृत साये भोसभी पल, हयी सब्जिमां, साफुत ऄनाज ओय औभ वसा वाले डेमयी ईत्पाद शामभल हों।  वजन औभ औयने मा मनमंत्रत्रत औयने भें भदद औ े सलए मनममभत मॊखाभ्यास औयें।  ऩीसीऒएस से ऩीहडत व्यमक्तमों औॊ ऄऩने बावनात्मऔ स्वास्थ्य औा ध्यान यकना चाहहए। सबी यॊख भन भें प्रऔट हॊते हैं। ईन्हें ऄऩने क्रॊध औॊ मनमंत्रत्रत औयना सीकना चाहहए ओय चीजों, लॊखों ओय ऩरयस्थस्थततमों औॊ वैसे ही स्वीऔाय औयने औा प्रमास औयना चाहहए जैसे वे हैं! अनुशांससत मॊग चचककत्सा मॊग आसन- ऄनुशंससत भुद्राएं ऩेट औॊ संऔ ु सचत औयती हैं ओय अंतरयऔ ऄंखों औी धीये से भासलश औयती हैं। मे औाभ औयने वाले अंतरयऔ ऄंखों औॊ टॊन औयने ओय यक्त ऩरयसंचयण भें सुधाय औयने भें भदद औयते हैं। मॊख असन ने ऩाचन ऄंखों औी भासलश औयने ओय जठयांत्र संफंधी संतुलन ओय ईनऔ े औामों भें सुधाय औयने औा सुझाव हदमा। मॊख भुद्राएं वजन गटाने भें प्रबावी हॊती हैं ओय चमाऩचम औॊ मनमंत्रत्रत यकती हैं। क्या मॊग ऩीसीओएस क े लक्षणों से याहत किला सकता है? मॊग टेिॊिेयॊन क े स्तय कॊ कभ कयता है हाल औ े ऄध्यमन औ े ऄनुसाय, मॊख औा ऄभ्यास औयने से ऩीसीऒएस वाली भहहलाऒं भें टेिॊिेयॊन औ े स्तय औॊ औभ औयने ओय सचिंता ओय ऄवसाद औ े लक्षणों औॊ औभ औयने भें भदद मभल सऔती है। ऄमधऔ ववशेष रूऩ से, सजन प्रततबामखमों ने तीन भहीने औ े सलए सप्ताह भें तीन फाय एऔ गंटे औी मॊख वऔमा है, ईन्होंने टेिॊिेयॊन औ े स्तय औॊ 29 प्रततशत तऔ औभ औय हदमा। ऄध्यमन भें, शॊधऔतााऒं ने मादृब्जिऔ रूऩ से 23 से 42 वषा औी अमु औ े फीच ऩीसीऒएस वाली औ ु छ भहहलाऒं औॊ एऔ सचेत मॊख सभूह मा मनमंत्रण सभूह औॊ सौंऩा। औक्षाएं सप्ताह भें तीन फाय एऔ-एऔ गंटे, औ ु ल तीन भहीनों औ े सलए हॊती थीं। प्रततबामखमों औ े ऄंतःस्रावी, औाहडिमॊभेटाफॊसलऔ ओय भनॊवैज्ञामनऔ भाऩ शुरू भें ओय हपय तीन भहीने फाद सलए खए। ऩयीक्षण ऄवमध औ े फाद, शॊधऔतााऒं ने ऩामा वऔ सजन भहहलाऒं ने मॊख ऄभ्यास ऩूया वऔमा ईनभें टेिॊिेयॊन औा स्तय औभ था। टेिॊिेयॊन एऔ साभान्य हाभोन है सजसे ऩीसीऒएस वाली भहहलाऒं भें साभान्य भहहला श्रेणणमों से उऩय ईठामा जा सऔता है। ऄध्यमन प्रततबामखमों ने सचिंता ओय ऄवसाद भें बी सुधाय देका। क्या ववसशष्ट मॊग भुद्राए ां हैं जॊ भिि कय सकती हैं? मॊख भें व्याऩऔ ऄभ्यास है। औॊभल प्रवाह से लेऔय ऄनुबवी मॊमखमों औ े सलए अयक्षक्षत ईन्नत भुद्रा तऔ, आस प्राचीन प्रथा भें सबी स्तयों औ े सलए औ ु छ न औ ु छ है। ऩीसीऒएस से याहत ऩाने औ े सलए औ ु छ शैसलमाुँ फेहतय हॊ सऔती हैं। मॊख प्रसशक्षऔ ऩीसीऒएस औ े ददा ओय ऄन्य लक्षणों से याहत ऩाने औ े सलए, भैं ऄमधऔ औॊभल मॊखासन औी सलाह देते है, ववशेष रूऩ से स्रेसचिंख ओय ववश्राभ ऩय ध्यान औ ें हद्रत औयने वाले। 1. कऩालबातत – प्राणामाभ
  3. 3. औऩालबाती एऔ तेजी से सांस लेने वाला व्यामाभ है जॊ ऩीसीऒएस से जुडी औ ु छ ववशेषताऒं जैसे वजन प्रफंधन, यक्त शऔ ा या औ े स्तय ओय तनाव औ े स्तय भें भदद औय सऔता है। आस तऔनीऔ भें अऩ साभान्य रूऩ से श्वास लेंखे लेवऔन फल ओय ऩेट औी भांसऩेसशमों औी सहामता से श्वास छॊडेंखे। मह सफसे ऄिा है ऄखय आसे काली ऩेट वऔमा जाए। खबाावस्था औ े दोयान आस श्वास व्यामाभ औॊ नहीं औी जाती है। 1. पशा ऩय क्रॉस लेग्ड ऩय फैठें। 2. ऄऩनी अंकें फंद औयें ओय ऩूये शयीय औॊ अयाभ देने औी औॊसशश औयें। 3. छाती औॊ प ै लाते रृए नाऔ से खहयी सांस लें। 4. अयाभ औयने औ े सलए ऩेट औी भांसऩेसशमों भें जॊयदाय संऔ ु चन औ े साथ सांस छॊडें। 5. शुरुअत औयते सभम 5 मभनट तऔ 10 फाय दॊहयाएं। 2. अनुलॊभ ववलॊभ प्राणामाभ मह एऔ मनमंत्रत्रत साुँस लेने औा व्यामाभ है जॊ खहये ववश्राभ भें भदद औय सऔता है ओय अऩऔ े शयीय से औ ु छ हामनऔायऔ ववषाक्त ऩदाथों औॊ कत्म औय सऔता है। मह अऩऔ े हदभाख औॊ सक्षभ फनाता है, अऩऔ े शयीय औॊ तनाव भुक्त औयता है ओय अऩऔ े हदल औ े फेहतय औाभऔाज औॊ सुमनश्कित औयता है। 1. ऩद्मासन भें अंकें फंद औयऔ े फैठ जाएं ओय ऄऩने हाथों औॊ गुटनों ऩय वटऔा दें। 2. ऄऩने दाहहने नाऔ औॊ ऄऩने दाहहने ऄंखूठे से फंद औयें, ओय हपय फाएं नथुने से धीये-धीये श्वास लें। 3. धीये-धीये ऄऩने ऄंखूठे औॊ ऄऩने दाहहने नथुने से हटा दें ओय हपय सांस छॊडें। साुँस छॊडते रृए, ऄऩने फाएं नथुने औॊ ऄऩनी भध्यभा ईंखली से ऄवरुि औयें ओय हपय ऄऩने दाहहने नथुने से श्वास लें 4. ऄमधऔतभ लाब औ े सलए आस प्रवक्रमा औॊ 15 मभनट तऔ दॊहयाएं। ऄऩने हदभाख औॊ ऄऩनी श्वास ऩय औ ें हद्रत यकें। 3. फद्ध कॊणासन (फटयफ्लाई ऩॊज़) मह झुऔी रृइ तततली भुद्रा है जॊ ऩीसीऒएस औ े सलए मॊख औ े रूऩ भें पामदेभंद सात्रफत रृइ है। मह श्रॊणण क्षेत्र औॊ कॊलता है ओय अऩऔ े ससिभ औॊ अयाभ देता है। 1. अऩ ऄऩनी ऩीठ औ े फल लेट जाएं ओय अयाभ औयने औी औॊसशश औयें। 2. तततली औी स्थस्थतत भें ऄऩने ऩैयों औॊ एऔ-दूसये औ े ऩास कींचे।
  4. 4. 3. ऄऩने ऩैयों औॊ ऄऩने हाथों से एऔ साथ ऩऔडें, ओय आसे ऄऩने शयीय औ े औयीफ कींचने औी औॊसशश औयें। 4. असन औ े दोयान ऄऩने भुद्रा औॊ सहाया देने औ े सलए अऩ ऄऩने औ ू ल्हे औ े नीचे एऔ तवऔमा लखा सऔते हैं। 5 मभनट औ े सलए आस स्थस्थतत भें लेटें, ब्रेऔ लें ओय हपय दॊहयाएं। 5. 10 फाय दॊहयाएं। 4. जानुशीषाासन (हेड टू नी पॉयवडा फेंड ऩॊज़) मह एऔ फेहतयीन "ऑल-आनक्लूससव" ऩॊज़ है। 1. मॊखा भैट ऩय फैठ जाएं। 2. फाएं ऩैय औॊ ऄऩनी चटाइ औ े औॊने तऔ प ै लाएं , ऩैय फ्लेक्स वऔमा रृअ, एडी औ े ऩीछे नीचे, ऩैय औी ईंखसलमों औॊ अऔाश तऔ फढ़ाएं। दाहहना गुटना भुडा रृअ है ओय ऩैय औभय औ े सजतना अयाभदामऔ हॊ ईतना औयीफ वटऔा रृअ है। 3. ऄऩनी फाहों औॊ ऩैयों औ े उऩय प ै लाएं , खहयी सांस लें ओय सांस छॊडें, उऩयी शयीय औॊ धीये से फाएं ऩैय औी ऒय ले जाएं , जफवऔ धीये-धीये ऄऩने दाहहने हाथ औॊ ऄऩने ससय औ े उऩय एऔ चाऩ भें लाएं। 4. प्रत्येऔ खहयी सांस औ े साथ धड, औ ं धे/औ ू ल्हे ओय खुदे, ऄंडाशम ओय प्रत्येऔ अंतरयऔ ऄंख औी खतत औॊ भहसूस औयें। 5. हय तयप 7-12 औयें। 5. तफवटलासन भाजायीआसन (काऊ क ै ट ऩॊज़) ऩीसीऒएस औ े सलए सूची भें औ ै ट-औाई ऩॊज़ बी ईच्च है। 1. टेफलटॉऩ स्थस्थतत भें ऄऩनी हथेसलमों औॊ नीचे, औलाइ ओय औॊहनी औॊ औ ं धों औ े नीचे, गुटनों औॊ औ ू ल्हों औ े नीचे, टकनों औॊ सीधे गुटनों से ऩीछे औी ऒय यकें। 2. श्वास लें, औॊहमनमों औॊ भॊडें, ऩेट औॊ नीचे औयें, ठुड्डी औी हड्डी औॊ उऩय ईठाएं , यीढ़ औी हड्डी औ े प्रत्येऔ औशेरुऔा औॊ एऔ लहय भें गुभाते रृए। 3. साुँस छॊडते रृए खतत औॊ ईल्टा औयें, ओय जफ अऩ नाणब औॊ यीढ़ औी ऒय कींचते हैं, तॊ ठुड्डी औॊ छाती औी ऒय कींचते रृए ऩीछे औी ऒय झुऔ ें । 4. 10 फाय दॊहयाएं। 6. धनुयासन (फाउ ऩॊज़)
  5. 5. धनुयासन भाससऔ धभा औी ऩयेशानी औॊ दूय औयने, प्रजनन ऄंखों औॊ ईत्तेसजत औयने ओय भाससऔ धभा प्रवाह औॊ मनमंत्रत्रत औयने भें भदद औय सऔता है। "मह श्रॊणण क्षेत्र भें ऩरयसंचयण औॊ फढ़ाता है, ऩेट औ े ऄंखों से तनाव भुक्त औयता है, ओय खदान, औ ं धों ओय ऩैयों औी भांसऩेसशमों औॊ बी प ै लाता है," वह औहती हैं। औ ु ल मभलाऔय, मह सचिंता भें सुधाय औय सऔता है ओय तनाव औॊ औभ औय सऔता है। 1. ऄऩने शयीय औ े वऔनाये ऄऩनी फाहों औ े साथ ऄऩने ऩेट औ े फल लेटना शुरू औयें। 2. ऄऩने गुटनों औॊ भॊडें ओय ऄऩनी टकनों औॊ ऩऔडने औ े सलए ऄऩने हाथों तऔ ऩरृंचें। 3. सांस ऄंदय लें ओय ऄऩने ऩैयों औॊ उऩय कींचते रृए ऄऩनी छाती औॊ जभीन से उऩय ईठाएं। 4. 15 सेऔ ं ड औ े सलए आस भुद्रा भें यहें ओय माद यकें वऔ सांस लेते यहें। 5. रयलीज औयने औ े सलए, ऄऩनी छाती ओय ऩैयों औॊ वाऩस जभीन औी ऒय लाएं , ऄऩनी टकनों ऩय ऩऔड छॊडें, ओय अयाभ औयें, नीचे औी ऒय झुऔ ें । 6. औ ु ल 3 फाय दॊहयाएं। नोंध: महद अऩ एऔ ही सभम भें ऄऩनी दॊनों टकनों तऔ नहीं ऩरृुँच सऔते हैं, तॊ अऩ एऔ सभम भें एऔ ऩैय औय सऔते हैं, मा सहामता औ े सलए एऔ मॊख ऩट्टा औा ईऩमॊख औय सऔते हैं। 7. बुजांगासन (कॊफया ऩॊज़) औॊफया भुद्रा औ े रूऩ भें बी जाना जाता है, मह असन अऩऔ े शयीय भें लचीलेऩन औॊ फढ़ावा देने ओय अऩऔ े ससिभ औॊ तनाव भुक्त औयने भें भदद औयता है। 1. ऄऩनी औॊहमनमों औॊ ऄऩने शयीय औ े ऩास, हथेसलमां नीचे औी ऒय यकते रृए ऄऩनी छाती औ े फल लेट जाएं। 2. सांस बयते रृए, ऄऩनी छाती औॊ पशा से उऩय ईठाने औ े सलए धीये-धीये ऄऩनी फाहों औॊ सीधा औयें ओय ऩीछे औी ऒय झुऔते यहें। अऩऔी नाणब पशा औॊ छ ू यही हॊनी चाहहए। 3. 15-30 सेऔ ें ड तऔ आस भुद्रा भें यहें ओय हपय धीये-धीये सांस छॊडते रृए वाऩस नीचे अ जाएं। 4. 10 फाय दॊहयाएं। 8. भालासन (गायलैंड ऩॊज)
  6. 6. भालासन औ ू ल्हों औॊ कॊलते सभम ऩेस्थिऔ फ्लॊय ओय एब्डॊमभनल औॊय औॊ भजफूत औय सऔता है। बनॊट औा औहना है वऔ मह ऩीसीऒएस वाले व्यमक्तमों औॊ श्रॊणण क्षेत्र भें ऩरयसंचयण ओय यक्त औ े प्रवाह औॊ फढ़ाऔय, चमाऩचम भें सुधाय ओय ऩाचन भें सहामता औयऔ े लाबाश्कित औय सऔता है। जफ तऔ अऩऔा शयीय आस स्थस्थतत से ऩरयसचत नहीं हॊ जाता, तफ तऔ अऩ ऄऩने ग्लूट्स औ े नीचे एऔ मा दॊ ब्लॉऔ औा ईऩमॊख औय सऔते हैं। 1. एऔ चटाइ औी चोडाइ औ े ऄलावा ऩैयों से शुरू औयें। 2. फैठने औी स्थस्थतत भें अने औ े सलए ऄऩने गुटनों औॊ भॊडें ओय ऄऩने मनतंफों औॊ पशा औी ऒय नीचे औयें। 3. ऄऩने हाथों औॊ प्राथाना औी स्थस्थतत (ऄंजसल भुद्रा) भें लाएं। छाती औॊ उऩय ईठाने भें भदद औयने औ े सलए अऩ ऄऩने ऄंखूठे औॊ ऄऩने ईयॊस्थस्थ औॊ छ ू ने औी ऄनुभतत दे सऔते हैं। 4. ऄऩने उऩयी फांहों/राआसेप्स औॊ ऄऩने गुटनों औ े ऄंदय दफाएं ओय यीढ़ औी हड्डी औॊ सीधा यकते रृए लखे यहें (औ ू ल्हों औॊ कॊलने औ े सलए औॊहमनमां गुटनों भें दफाएं )। 5. ऩीठ औ े मनचले हहस्से औॊ प ै लाएं ओय औ ं धे औ े ब्लेड औॊ एऔ दूसये औी ऒय कींचें। 6. आस स्थस्थतत भें 5 सांस तऔ फने यहें। 7. ऄऩने ऩैयों औॊ सीधा औयऔ े आससे फाहय अएं। 8. आस भुद्रा औॊ औ ु ल तीन फाय दॊहयाएं। नोंध: मह ठीऔ है वऔ जफ अऩ ऩॊजीशन भें अते हैं तॊ अऩऔी एहडमां जभीन ऩय नहीं वटऔी यहती हैं। अऩऔॊ संतुसलत ओय सीधा यकने भें भदद औयने औ े सलए एऔ लुढ़औा रृअ औ ं फल औ े साथ एडी औा सभथान औयें। 9. सुप्त फद्ध कॊणासन (येक्लिननिंग फाउांड ए ां गल ऩॊज) मह एऔ ईत्क ृ ष्ट ऩुनस्थााऩनात्मऔ भुद्रा है जॊ ऩूयी तयह से यीढ़ ओय ऩीठ औ े शयीय औा सभथान औयती है, जफवऔ धीये-धीये औ ं धों ओय छाती से तनाव भुक्त औयती है, ओय हदल ओय औ ू ल्हों औॊ कॊलती है। मह भुद्रा हय स्तय औ े सलए ईऩमुक्त है। संशॊमधत औयने औ े सलए, औ ं फल मा तवऔए औा ईऩमॊख औ ं धों औ े नीचे, ससय औ े नीचे एऔ झुऔाव ऩय ओय जांगों औ े नीचे औयें। 1. ऄऩने साभने ऩैयों औॊ प ै लाऔय चटाइ ऩय फैठना शुरू औयें। 2. ऄऩने गुटनों औॊ भॊडें ओय तलवों औॊ अऩस भें दफाने औ े सलए ऄऩनी एडी औॊ ऄऩनी ऒय लाएं।
  7. 7. 3. जफ तऔ अऩऔी ऩीठ पशा ऩय न हॊ तफ तऔ ऩीछे औी ऒय झुऔ ें । बुजाएुँ सभतथित ओय कुले यहेंखे, हथेसलमाुँ उऩय। 4. ऄऩनी अुँकें फंद औयें, 3 -5 मभनट औ े सलए खहयी साुँस लें, मा महद अऩ सहज हैं तॊ ऄमधऔ सभम तऔ साुँस लें। 5. ऄऩनी दाईं ऒय लुढ़औऔय ओय औ ु छ सांसों औ े सलए रुऔऔय ओय हपय फैठने औ े सलए, मा वऔसी बी तयह से जॊ अऩऔ े सलए सफसे ऄिा औाभ औयता है, ध्यानऩूवाऔ भुद्रा से फाहय अना सुमनश्कित औयें। 10. सेतु फांध सवाांगासन (तिज ऩॊज़) त्रब्रज ऩॊज़ भस्थस्तष्क औॊ शांत औय सऔता है ओय ऩीठ औी भांसऩेसशमों भें तनाव औॊ दूय औयते रृए तनाव ओय सचिंता औॊ औभ औय सऔता है। 1. ऄऩनी ऩीठ औ े फल लेटऔय ऄऩने गुटनों औॊ भॊडऔय ओय ऩैयों औॊ पशा ऩय हहऩ-दूयी से ऄलख औयऔ े शुरू औयें। 2. ऄऩने हाथों, हथेली औॊ ऄऩने शयीय औ े फखल भें यकें। 3. धीये-धीये ऄऩनी ऩीठ औ े मनचले हहस्से, भध्य-ऩीठ, हपय उऩयी ऩीठ औॊ पशा से उऩय ईठाते रृए श्वास लें (जफवऔ श्रॊणण उऩय ईठता है, श्रॊणण से ईयॊस्थस्थ तऔ लंफा हॊता है। 4. औ ं धों औॊ धीये से यॊल औयें ओय छाती औॊ ठुड्डी औी ऒय लाएं। 5. जांगों औॊ एऔ दूसये औ े सभानांतय यकें ओय ऩैयों औ े चायों औॊनों औॊ जभीन भें भजफूती से दफा औय पशा ऩय यकें। 6. अयाभ से सांस लें ओय आस भुद्रा भें 1-2 मभनट तऔ यहें। 7. 5 फाय तऔ दॊहयाएं। 11. सूमा नभस्काय (सन सलुटेशन) अऩऔ े ससिभ औ े औाभऔाज भें सुधाय औ े सलए जाना जाता है, मह सफसे ऩुयाने असनों भें से एऔ है। 1. प्राथाना औी भुद्रा भें कडे हॊ। 2. झुऔी रृइ भुद्रा भें ऄऩने भुडे रृए हाथों औॊ धीये-धीये ऩीछे औी ऒय प ै लाएं ओय सांस ऄंदय लें। 3. ऄफ सांस छॊडते रृए हाथों औॊ अखे लाएं , गुटनों औॊ भॊडें ओय हाथों औॊ ऩैयों ऩय यकें। 4. ऄऩने दाहहने गुटने औॊ भॊडें ओय ऄऩने फाएं ऩैय औॊ एथलीट औी स्थस्थतत भें अखे यकते रृए दाहहने ऩैय औॊ ऩीछे औी ऒय प ै लाएं। उऩय देकॊ। 5. सांस छॊडें ओय ऄऩने शयीय औ े साथ एऔ ईल्टा V फनाने औ े सलए ऄऩने औ ू ल्हे ओय टेलफॊन औॊ हवा भें ईठाएं ।
  8. 8. 6. सांस ऄंदय लें ओय ऄऩने हाथों औॊ ऄऩने औ ं धों औ े ऩास यकऔय ओय ऄऩने मनतंफ औॊ उऩय ईठाऔय औॊफया भुद्रा भें अने औी स्थस्थतत भें अ जाएं। 7. ऄऩनी छाती औॊ ईठाऔय ओय ऩीछे औी ऒय झुऔऔय बुजंखासन भें प्रवेश औयें। 8. ऄफ धीये-धीये ऄऩने औदभ ऩीछे ले जाएं ओय वाऩस ईसी स्थस्थतत भें अ जाएं जहां से अऩने शुरुअत औी थी 9. 5 फाय दॊहयाएं। 12. शवासन (कॉऩास ऩॊज़) शवासन, भन औॊ शांत औयने ओय अऩऔ े औॊवटिसॊल औ े स्तय औॊ मनमंत्रण भें यकने भें भदद औय सऔता है। क्युवऔ तनाव ऩीसीऒएस औ े प्रभुक औायणों भें से एऔ है, आससलए ऩीसीऒएस औ े सलए मॊख अऩऔॊ तनावभुक्त औयने भें भदद औय सऔता है। 1. ऩीठ औ े फल सीधे लेट जाएं। ऄऩने दॊनों हाथों औॊ ऄऩने शयीय औ े दॊनों ऒय हथेसलमों औॊ उऩय औी ऒय यकते रृए यकें। 2. ऄऩनी अंकें फंद औय लें ओय लेट जाएं। ऄऩने नथुने से धीये-धीये ओय सजतना हॊ सऔ े ईतनी खहयी सांस लें। 3. ऄऩने हदभाख औॊ काली औयें ओय ऄऩनी श्वास ऩय ध्यान औ ें हद्रत औयें। ईस स्थस्थतत भें औभ से औभ 10 मभनट तऔ लेटने औी औॊसशश औयें। ववज्ञान औय अध्यात्म अधुमनऔ ववज्ञान ने बी औइ जीवनशैली ववऔायों जैसे भधुभेह ओय ऩीसीऒएस औ े आलाज भें मॊख ओय ध्यान औ े फढ़ते भहत्व औॊ स्वीऔाय औयना शुरू औय हदमा है। डॉक्टय ऄफ ऄऩने यॊमखमों औॊ ईऩचाय औ े सलए दवा सलकने औ े साथ- साथ औ ु छ मभनटों औ े सलए प्राणामाभ ओय ध्यान ऄभ्यास औी सलाह देते हैं। अज औ े मुख भें, अऩऔॊ फेहतय ऩरयणाभों औ े सलए ववज्ञान औॊ ऄध्यात्म औ े साथ जॊडने औी जरूयत है। दॊनों औॊ सभानांतय चलने औी जरूयत है। हालांवऔ ऩीसीऒएस औा सटीऔ औायण ऄज्ञात है, शुक्र है वऔ अऩऔ े ऩास ईऩचाय औ े ववऔल्प ईऩलब्ध हैं। मॊख ओय एऔ प्राऔ ृ ततऔ, सभग्र जीवन शैली औ े साथ, अऩ आसऔ े फाये भें औ ु छ औयने औा ववऔल्प चुन सऔते हैं। हालाुँवऔ, आसऔ े लाबों औॊ ऩुनः प्राप्त औयने औ े सलए अऩऔॊ ऄऩने ऄभ्यास औ े साथ मनममभत हॊने औी अवश्यऔता हॊखी। ओय, ऄिी कफय मह है वऔ अऩऔ े द्राया प्राप्त वऔए जाने वाले लाबों औी संख्या अऩऔ े मॊख ऄभ्यास भें अऩऔ े द्राया वऔए खए प्रमास औी भात्रा औ े सीधे अनुऩाततऔ है। तॊ ऄखय अऩ थॊडे से प्रमास से शुरू औयते हैं, तॊ बी मह बुखतान औयेखा! ऩीसीऒएस ऩय सचिंता छॊडने औ े सलए अऩऔॊ लंफे ओय लखाताय मॊख ऄभ्यास औी अवश्यऔता है। ननष्कषा ऩीसीऒएस औ े साथ यहना औइ फाय मनयाशाजनऔ भहसूस औय सऔता है। लक्षणों औॊ प्रफंमधत औयने ओय ऄऩने सभग्र स्वास्थ्य औॊ फढ़ावा देने औ े तयीऔ े कॊजने से अऩऔॊ फेहतय भहसूस औयने भें भदद मभल सऔती है। मनममभत रूऩ से मॊख औा ऄभ्यास औयने से ऩीसीऒएस औ े लक्षणों औॊ औभ औयने ओय टेिॊिेयॊन औ े स्तय औॊ औभ औयने भें भदद मभल सऔती है। मह ववश्राभ औॊ बी फढ़ावा दे सऔता है। माद यकें, मॊख ऩीसीऒएस औ े सलए सभग्र ईऩचाय मॊजना औा औ े वल
  9. 9. एऔ हहस्सा है। अहाय, हृदम व्यामाभ, शमक्त प्रसशक्षण, भाआंडप ु लनेस-अधारयत ध्यान ओय दवाएुँ सबी ईऩचाय ववऔल्प हैं जॊ अऩऔ े डॉक्टय सुझा सऔते हैं।

