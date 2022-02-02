12 best yoga exercises for your strong eyesight

Worldwide, the number of blind people of all ages is estimated at about 285 million, most of them due to corrected reversal errors (43 percent) and cataracts (33 percent). A report published by the US predicts that by 2050, 49.8 percent of the world's population will have myopia. With such alarming statistics, adequate care of a person's vision as part of the daily regime cannot be denied. Even by practicing yoga for 10-15 minutes daily, your eyes remain healthy and free from any kind of trouble. With benefits ranging from improved vision to increased concentration and spiritual understanding, these asanas for the eyes will help protect your vision from light, stress, and other environmental conditions – keeping them fresh and bright.