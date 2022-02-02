Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

12 best yoga exercises for your strong eyesight

Feb. 02, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Worldwide, the number of blind people of all ages is estimated at about 285 million, most of them due to corrected reversal errors (43 percent) and cataracts (33 percent). A report published by the US predicts that by 2050, 49.8 percent of the world's population will have myopia. With such alarming statistics, adequate care of a person's vision as part of the daily regime cannot be denied. Even by practicing yoga for 10-15 minutes daily, your eyes remain healthy and free from any kind of trouble. With benefits ranging from improved vision to increased concentration and spiritual understanding, these asanas for the eyes will help protect your vision from light, stress, and other environmental conditions – keeping them fresh and bright.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(3.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free

12 best yoga exercises for your strong eyesight

  1. 1. दुननमा बय भें , सबी ईम्र औ े ऄंधे लॊखों औी संख्या लखबख 285 नभललमन ऄनुभाननत है , ईनभें से ऄनधऔांश सुधारयत रयवससल त्रुटिमों (43 प्रततशत) ओय भॊततमाबफिंद (33 प्रततशत) औ े औायण हैं। ऄभेरयऔा द्राया प्रऔालशत एऔ रयऩॊिस भें बटवष्यवाणी औी खइ है टऔ 2050 तऔ, दुननमा औी 49.8 प्रततशत अफादी औॊ भामॊटऩमा हॊखा। ऐसे कतयनाऔ अँऔडों औ े साथ, दैननऔ शासन औ े हहस्से औ े रूऩ भें टऔसी व्यनि औी दृष्टि औी ऩमासप्त देकबाल से आनऔाय नहीं टऔमा जा सऔता है। महां तऔ टऔ यॊजाना 10-15 नभनि मॊखाभ्यास औयने से बी अऩऔी अंकें स्वस्थ ओय टऔसी बी तयह औी ऩयेशानी से भुि यहती हैं। फेहतय दृष्टि से लेऔय फढी रृइ एऔाग्रता ओय अध्यात्मिऔ सभझ तऔ औ े लाबों औ े साथ, अंकों औ े ललए मे असन अऩऔी दृष्टि औॊ प्रऔाश , तनाव ओय ऄन्य ऩमासवयणीम ऩरयस्थस्थततमों से फचाने भें भदद औयेंखे - ईन्हें ताजा ओय ईज्ज्वल फनाए यकेंखे। फस अऩनी आँखें झऩकाने से आऩका बला हो सकता है औ ु छ अंक औी स्थस्थतत जैसे ग्लूऔॊभा ओय भॊततमाबफिंद , जॊ फैक्टीरयमा औ े संक्रभण औ े औायण हॊते हैं , औइ नेत्र टवऔाय ऒऔ ु लय भांसऩेलशमों औ े दॊष से जुडे हॊते हैं। हदलचस्प फात मह है टऔ मह लंफे सभम तऔ भानलसऔ मा बावनािऔ तनाव औ े औायण हॊ सऔता है। अंकों औॊ अयाभ देने औी मॊनखऔ तऔनीऔ ें भामॊटऩमा ओय हाआऩयभेट्रॊटऩमा जैसे टवऔायों औॊ कि औयने भें भदद औयती हैं जॊ भुख्य रूऩ से अंकों औी भांसऩेलशमों औ े दॊष औ े औायण हॊते हैं। मह ईम्र से संफंनधत धब्बेदाय ऄध: ऩतन , भधुभेह संफंधी येटिनॊऩैथी ओय बफना सुधायी ऄऩवतसऔ त्रुटिमों जैसी स्थस्थततमों से ऩीहडत लॊखों औ े ललए बी याहत प्रदान औयता है। अंकों औ े ललए मे मॊखाभ्यास दफाव औॊ ननमंबत्रत औयते हैं ओय ऑष्टिऔ नसों औ े औामस औॊ फढाते हैं। महां तऔ टऔ अंकों औॊ झऩऔाने जैसे सयल व्यामाभ बी अऩऔी अंकों औी चभऔ वाऩस ला सऔते हैं , आलेक्ट्ट्रॉननऔ ईऩऔयणों औ े लंफे सभम तऔ संऩऔ स भें यहने से हॊने वाली सबी ननयाशा औॊ दूय औय सऔते हैं ओय ईन्हें स्वस्थ ओय भजफूत फना सऔते हैं। नेत्र मोग क े कथथत लाब नेत्र मॊख औ े लाबों ऩय शॊध नभश्रित है। औ ु छ शतें हैं जॊ आसऔी भदद औयती हैं , जफटऔ ऄन्य शामद आसऔ े ललए औाभ नहीं औयती हैं। अऩनी दृष्टि भें सुधाय कयने क े ललए आस फात औा औॊइ प्रभाण नहीं है टऔ नेत्र मॊख मा औॊइ बी नेत्र व्यामाभ ननऔि दृष्टि भें सुधाय औय सऔता है , लजसे भामॊटऩमा औ े रूऩ भें जाना जाता है। एऔ ऄध्यमन ने ऄस्पिता ओय ऄऩवतसन त्रुटिमों वाले लॊखों औ े ललए नेत्र मॊख तऔनीऔों औा एऔ टवश्वसनीम स्रॊत हदकामा , लजसभें फरृत औभ मा औॊइ ईद्देश्य सुधाय नहीं था। आस ऄध्यमन औ े लेकऔों औा भानना है टऔ दृष्टि औ े ऩूयऔ ईऩचाय औ े रूऩ भें नेत्र मॊख औॊ ऩूयी तयह से कारयज औयने औ े ललए ओय ऄनधऔ शॊध औी अवश्यऔता है। ग्लूकोभा क े ललए औ ु छ लॊख दावा औयते हैं टऔ अंकों औा व्यामाभ अऩऔी अंक औ े ऄंदय औ े ऄंतःस्रावी दफाव ( IOP) औॊ औभ औयने भें भदद औय सऔता है। महद ऐसा है , तॊ मह ग्लूऔॊभा औी प्रखतत औॊ धीभा औय सऔता है , एऔ ऐसी स्थस्थतत जॊ अऩऔी
  2. 2. ऑष्टिऔ तंबत्रऔा औॊ औभजॊय औयती है। आंियनेशनल जनसल ऑप मॊख भें 2018 औा प्रस्ताव एऔ टवश्वसनीम स्रॊत ने आस फात औॊ साबफत औयने औ े ललए साक्ष्य संऔललत टऔए हैं टऔ नेत्र मॊख IOP औॊ नीचे लाने औा औाभ औय सऔता है। ऄफ तऔ, आस लसद्ांत औॊ साबफत औयने औ े ललए औॊइ नैदाननऔ ऩयीक्षण नहीं टऔमा खमा है। सूखी आँखों क े ललए मह सुझाव देने औ े ललए औॊइ सफूत नहीं है टऔ अंकों औ े व्यामाभ ऩुयानी सूकी अंक औ े लक्षणों भें भदद औय सऔते हैं। भोथतमाथफिंद क े ऑऩयेशन क े फाद औ ु छ लॊखों औा दावा है टऔ भॊततमाबफिंद सजसयी औ े फाद नेत्र मॊख औयने से अंकों औी ताऔत फहाल औयने भें भदद नभल सऔती है। भॊततमाबफिंद औॊ हिाने औ े तुयंत फाद आसे अजभाना ऄच्छा टवचाय नहीं है। भॊततमाबफिंद सजसयी औ े दोयान डाले खए औ ृ बत्रभ लेंस औॊ ठीऔ औयने ओय सभामॊलजत औयने औ े ललए अऩऔी अंक औॊ सभम चाहहए। भॊततमाबफिंद सजसयी औ े फाद टऔसी बी नेत्र व्यामाभ मा साभान्य रूऩ से व्यामाभ औयने से ऩहले ऄऩने नेत्र यॊख टवशेषज्ञ से फात औयें। आंखों क े नीचे काले घेये क े ललए नेत्र मॊख सफसे ऄनधऔ संबावना है टऔ अऩऔी अंकों औ े नीचे यि औ े प्रवाह भें वृनद् नहीं हॊखी ओय अऩऔी अंकों औ े नीचे औाले गेये भें भदद नहीं नभलेखी। आंखों भें खखिंचाव क े ललए नेत्र मॊख अंकों भें ष्टकिंचाव औ े लक्षणों औॊ यॊऔने ओय याहत देने औा औाभ औय सऔता है। छात्रों औ े एऔ ऄध्यमन ने अंकों औॊ औभ थऔान ओय थऔान भहसूस औयने औ े ललए 8 सप्ताह औ े नेत्र मॊख हदकाए। अंकों औा तनाव , तनाव से संफंनधत है आसललए नेत्र मॊख औा ऄभ्यास दॊ तयह से औाभ औय सऔता है: वास्तव भें अऩऔी अंक औॊ हहलाने वाली भांसऩेलशमों औॊ ईत्तेलजत ओय भजफूत औयऔ े , ओय तनाव औ े स्तय औॊ औभ औयऔ े ओय छात्रों औॊ ध्यान औ ें हित ओय औ ें हित यहने भें भदद औयना। ववज्ञान क्या कहता है नेत्र मॊख औ े ऄभ्यास औा सभथसन औयने औ े ललए अऩऔी ऄऩेक्षा से ऄनधऔ टवज्ञान है , हालांटऔ आसऔ े सभथसऔों औ े औइ दावों औा सभथसन औयने औ े ललए ओय ऄनधऔ शॊध औी अवश्यऔता है। नेत्र मॊख भें हाथ औ े ऩास ओय दूय औी वस्तुऒं ऩय ध्यान औ ें हित औयना शानभल है। आसभें अऩऔी अंकों औॊ फाएं , उऩय, दाएं ओय नीचे ले जाना बी शानभल है। मे पॊऔस भूवभेंि ओय भांसऩेशी प्रलशक्षण दॊ ईद्देश्यों औी ऩूतति औयते हैं। सफसे ऩहले, टऔसी बी प्रऔाय औ े मॊख ऄभ्यास औ े भाध्यभ से छॊिे , ईद्देश्यऩूणस खततटवनधमाँ औी ऒय भुडना अऩऔ े शयीय औॊ शांत औयता है। स्वस्थ तनाव से ननऩिने औ े तयीऔों औ े भाध्यभ से अऩऔ े शयीय भें शांतत लाने से ईच्च यिचाऩ औा आलाज औयने भें भदद नभलती है , जॊ ग्लूऔॊभा, लसयददस ओय फेचैनी से जुडा हॊता है , जॊ सबी अंकों औ े तनाव ओय ऄन्य ऑष्टिऔल स्थस्थततमों औॊ फढा सऔते हैं। दूसया, ध्यान औ ें हित औयने से अऩ जॊ देकते हैं ईसऔी व्याख्या औयने औ े तयीऔ े औ े प्रतत अऩऔ े भस्थस्तष्क औी प्रततटक्रमा औॊ फेहतय फनाने भें भदद नभल सऔती है , बले ही अऩऔी अंकें "ऄऩवतसन त्रुटिमां" औहलाती हैं , लजससे छटवमां फनाना भुश्किल हॊ जाता है। अऩ वास्तव भें फेहतय नहीं हदकते हैं , लेटऔन अऩ जॊ देकते हैं ईसऔ े प्रतत अऩ ऄनधऔ चोऔस हॊ सऔते हैं। आसललए , एऔ ऄध्यमन भें , दृष्टि भें औॊइ सुधाय ननष्पक्ष रूऩ से नहीं भाऩा जा सऔता था , लेटऔन प्रततबानखमों ने भहसूस टऔमा टऔ वे ऄनधऔ स्पि रूऩ से देक यहे थे। एऔ टवश्वसनीम स्रॊत द्राया 2013 औ े एऔ ऄध्यमन भें औहा खमा है टऔ साधायण नेत्र व्यामाभ ने ऄध्यमन सभूह जॊ देक यहा था, ईसऔ े प्रततटक्रमा सभम भें सुधाय रृअ। दूसये शब्दों भें , अंकों औ े व्यामाभ ने ईन्हें जल्दी से ऩहचानने भें भदद औी टऔ वे क्या देक यहे थे। आऩकी भजफूत नेत्र दृष्टि क े ललए 12 सववश्रेष्ठ मोग आसन व्यामाभ
  3. 3. मॊख नेत्र व्यामाभ औा ननमनभत ऄभ्यास अंकों औी यॊशनी औॊ अयाभ देने ओय हभायी अंकों औ े साभान्य औाभऔाज औॊ सुटवधाजनऔ फनाने भें भदद औयता है। आन ऄभ्यासों औॊ शुरू औयने से ऩहले , ऄऩनी अँकों औॊ ठंडे ऩानी से औ ु छ फाय स्प्रे औयने औी सलाह दी जाती है। व्यामाभ औ े दोयान लसय ओय यीढ औॊ सीधा यकना माद यकें। 1. ऩामभिंग:  अंकें फंद औयऔ े चुऩचाऩ फैठें ओय ऄऩने अऩ औॊ अयाभ औयने औ े ललए औ ु छ खहयी सांसें लें  ऄऩने हाथों औी हथेललमों औॊ तफ तऔ जॊय से यखडें जफ तऔ टऔ वे खभस न हॊ जाएं , ऄफ आस खभस हथेललमों औॊ ऄऩनी ऩलऔों ऩय यक लें।  भहसूस औयें टऔ हथेललमों औी खभी अँकों ऩय स्थानांतरयत हॊ यही है ओय अँकों औी भांसऩेलशमों औॊ अयाभ नभल यहा है।  आस ऩॊजीशन भें तफ तऔ यहें जफ तऔ टऔ हाथों औी खभी ऩूयी तयह से अंकों भें सभा न जाए।  अंकें फंद यकते रृए हाथों औॊ वाऩस नीचे औयें।  एऔ फाय हपय हथेललमों औॊ यखड औय खभस औये ओय आस प्रटक्रमा औॊ औभ से औभ तीन फाय दॊहयाएं। 2. ऩलक झऩकाना:  अयाभ से फैठॊ ओय ऄऩनी अँकें कॊलॊ।  फरृत जल्दी 10 फाय झऩऔाएं।  ऄऩनी अँकें फंद औयें ओय 20 सेऔ ं ड औ े ललए अयाभ औयें। ऄऩनी सांस ऩय ध्यान लखाऒ।  आसे लखबख 5 फाय दॊहयाएं। 3. नेत्र योटेशन:
  4. 4.  सीधे फैठॊ।  यीढ औी हड्डी सीधी यकते रृए कुद औॊ सहज फनाएं।  ऄऩने हाथों औॊ ऄऩनी खॊद भें यकें।  ऄऩनी अंकों औॊ हय तयप 5-10 नभनि दश्रक्षणावतस ओय गडी औी टवऩयीत हदशा भें गुभाएं।  ऄऩना लसय भत हहलाऒ। 4. अऩ डाउन भूवभेंट:  सऩाि पशस ऩय मा मॊखा भैि औ े उऩय सीधे कडे हॊ जाएं।  छत औी ऒय देकें, हपय ऄऩनी ननखाह पशस ऩय लखाएं ओय हपय उऩय देकें।  आसे बफना ऩलऔ झऩऔाए 10 फाय औयें।  फाद भें ऄऩनी अंकें फंद औय लें ओय धीये से ईन्हें ऄऩनी हथेललमों से दफाएं। 5. बयभयी प्राणामाभ:  एऔ क्रॉस लेग्ड स्थस्थतत भें फैठें।  ऄऩनी अंकें ओय औान ईन ऩय हल्क े से ऄंखूठे से दफा औय फंद औय लें।  ऄऩनी तजसनी औॊ ऄऩनी बौंहों, ऄनानभऔा ओय छॊिी ईंखललमों औ े फीच नालसऔा नछि औ े अधाय ऩय यकें।
  5. 5.  ऄऩना ध्यान ऄऩनी बोहों औ े औ ें ि भें औ ें हित औयें।  नाऔ से खहयी सांस लें , 2-3 सेऔ ं ड औ े ललए सांस औॊ यॊऔऔय यकें ओय हपय खुनखुनाते रृए नाऔ से धीये-धीये सांस छॊडें। अऩऔा भुंह फंद हॊना चाहहए।  5 फाय दॊहयाएं। 6. फ्लेक्सिंग:  अयाभ औयॊ ओय देकॊ।  ऄऩनी अंकों औॊ दश्रक्षणावतस हदशा भें गुभाएं।  धीभी खतत से औयें, सुननश्कित औयें टऔ अऩ सबी औॊनों तऔ ऩरृंचें।  अऩ ऄऩने चेहये औ े चायों ऒय ईडती रृइ खेंद औी औल्पना औय सऔते हैं।  ऐसा एऔ नभनि तऔ औयें ओय गडी औी टवऩयीत हदशा भें फदलें। 7. पोकस स्विचचिंग:  ऄऩने ऩढने औी दूयी ऩय छॊिे ऄक्षयों (एऔ ऄकफाय मा टऔताफ) औ े साथ औ ु छ ऩऔडॊ।  ऄऩनी एऔ अंक औॊ ऄऩने हाथ से ढऔ लें  थऔान से फचने औ े ललए ढँऔी रृइ अँक कुली यकें  टऔसी बी छॊिे ऄक्षय औ े अऔाय औॊ 2 मा 3 सेऔ ं ड औ े ललए ट्रेस औयें।  टऔताफ से उऩय देकें ओय औ ु छ ऐसा कॊजें जॊ औभ से औभ 20 पीि औी दूयी ऩय हॊ।  एऔ ओय दॊ मा तीन सेऔ ं ड औ े ललए आसऔ े अऔाय औा ऩता लखाएं (बिऔने औी औॊलशश न औयें। फस ऄऩनी अंकों औॊ अयाभ दें)  चयण 4 से 6 दॊहयाएं।  एऔ फाय ऩाँच नभनि हॊ जाने ऩय, दूसयी अँक औॊ ढँऔ दें ओय ऩूये चक्र औॊ हपय से ५ नभनि औ े ललए दॊहयाएं। चचककत्सा क े रूऩ भें मोग सुननश्कित औयें टऔ अऩऔा अहाय ऩोष्टिऔ है, ओय ऄऩनी दृष्टि औी यक्षा ओय सुधाय औ े ललए ऩमासप्त भात्रा भें प्राप्त औयें। सुंदय अंकों औ े ललए महां औ ु छ ऄनुशंलसत मॊख तऔनीऔ ें दी खइ हैं। ऄऩनी दृष्टि औॊ सुधायने ओय फढाने औ े ललए आन टवशेष ओय शनिशाली असनों औा ऄभ्यास औयें। शुरुअत औ े रूऩ भें , अऩ हदन भें औभ से औभ 5-10 नभनि औ े ललए ऄऩना मॊखऄभ्यास शुरू औय सऔते हैं। 8. हलासन
  6. 6. क ै से कये:  ऄऩनी ऩीठ ऩय लेिॊ।  ऄफ अऩ ऄऩने धड औॊ ऩीठ ननचले हहस्से से उऩय औी ऒय ईठाएं ओय ऄऩने ऩैय औी ईंखललमों औॊ पशस ऩय नीचे यकें।  अऩसे लजतना हॊ सऔ े ईतना ऄऩनी छाती औॊ ऄऩनी ठुड्डी औ े औयीफ लाने औी औॊलशश औयें।  हथेललमाँ पशस ऩय सऩाि हॊ सऔती हैं लेटऔन अऩ फाजुऒं औॊ भॊड सऔते हैं ओय हथेललमों से ऩीठ औॊ सहाया दे सऔते हैं। 9. फकासन क ै से कये:  भाजसयी असन भें शुरू औयें।  ऄऩनी औॊहननमों औॊ सऩाि यकें।  अऩऔी ईंखललमां अखे औी ऒय एऔ दूसये से ऄलख-ऄलख हॊनी चाहहए।  अखे औी ऒय आस तयह झुऔ ें टऔ अऩऔ े शयीय औा साया बाय अऩऔ े ट्राआसेप्स ऩय फदल जाए।  ऄऩना शायीरयऔ संतुलन कॊजें ओय धीये से ऄऩने दॊनों ऩैयों औॊ जभीन से उऩय ईठाएं। 10. उष्ट्रासन
  7. 7. क ै से कये:  सऩाि पशस मा मॊखा भैि ऩय गुिनों औ े फल फैठ जाएं ओय हाथों औॊ औ ू ल्हों ऩय यकें।  आसऔ े साथ ही, ऄऩनी ऩीठ औॊ भॊडें ओय ऄऩनी हथेललमों औॊ ऄऩने ऩैयों ऩय तफ तऔ ष्टकसऔाएँ जफ तऔ टऔ फाहें सीधी न हॊ जाएँ।  ऄऩनी खदसन औॊ तनाव न देंते रृए आसे तिस्थ स्थस्थतत भें यकें।  सांस छॊडते रृए धीये से प्रायंभबऔ भुिा भें लोिे। प्राणामाभ तकनीक 11. बस्त्रिका प्राणामाभ क ै से कये:  सुकासन, ऄधसऩद्मासन मा ऩद्मासन टऔसी बी अयाभदामऔ स्थस्थतत भें फैठें।  ऄऩनी ऩीठ औॊ सीधा यके ओय अँकें फंद औयें।  ऄऩनी हथेललमों औॊ ऄऩने गुिनों ऩय यकें।  ऄच्छे से श्वास लें ओय ऄऩने प े पडों औॊ ऩूयी तयह हवा से बयें।  ऩूयी तयह से सांस छॊडें।  साँस लेना ओय छॊडना 1: 1 औ े ऄनुऩात भें टऔमा जाना चाहहए (महद अऩ 5 सेऔ ं ड औ े ललए सांस लेते हैं , तॊ अऩऔॊ साँस छॊडने औ े ललए 5 सेऔ ं ड लेने होंखे। 12. त्राटक ध्यान
  8. 8. त्रािऔ एऔ ध्यान तऔनीऔ है जॊ एऔाग्रता ओय माददाश्त औा ननभासण औयती है ओय अंकों औी यॊशनी भें बी सुधाय औयती है। आसऔ े ललए अऩऔॊ टऔसी टवशेष वस्तु जैसे ज्वाला , चंिभा ओय महां तऔ टऔ सूमस ऩय ध्यान औ ें हित औयने औी अवश्यऔता हॊती है। भॊततमाबफिंद , ग्लूऔॊभा ओय ऄन्य संफंनधत दृष्टि सभस्याऒं जैसे नेत्र यॊखों औॊ ठीऔ औयने भें मह टवनध फरृत पामदेभंद है। मह अऩऔी अंकों औी सबी सभस्याऒं औॊ दूय औयता है। ऄच्छी दृष्टि अऩऔॊ एऔ ऐसे जीवन औी खायंिी दे सऔती है जॊ ऄनुबवों भें सभृद् ओय टवशद हॊ। ऄच्छी दृष्टि औ े साथ , अऩ फेहतय एथलेटिऔ क्षभता, फेहतय हाथ-अंक सभन्वम ओय फेहतय सीकने औा अनंद बी ले सऔते हैं। स्वस्थ भस्थस्तष्क औामस औ े ललए , अऩऔॊ स्वस्थ दृष्टि औ े सभथसन औी अवश्यऔता हॊती है। फेहतय दृष्टि क े ललए बोजन फीिा औ ै यॊिीन से बयऩूय अहाय लेना। मह टविानभन A औा एऔ रूऩ है जॊ यात औी दृष्टि भें भदद औयता है ओय अऩऔी अंकों औ े ऄंधेये औॊ सभामॊलजत औयने औी अऩऔी क्षभता औॊ फढाता है। अंकों औ े ललए पामदेभंद भाने जाने वाले काद्य ऩदाथों भें नायंखी यंख औ े पल ओय सब्जिमां शानभल हैं - जैसे शऔयऔ ं द, खाजय, कयफूजा, अभ ओय कुफानी। मनष्कषव नेत्र मॊख औ े फाये भें लॊखों द्राया टऔए खए औइ दावों औा सभथसन औयने औ े ललए हभें ओय ऄनधऔ शॊध औी अवश्यऔता है। मह भानने औा औायण है टऔ नेत्र मॊख ओय ऄन्य नेत्र व्यामाभ तनाव औॊ औभ औयऔ े ओय अऩऔ े ध्यान भें सुधाय औयऔ े अंकों औ े तनाव भें भदद औय सऔते हैं, लेटऔन सच्चाइ मह है टऔ हभाये ऩास एऔ मा दूसये तयीऔ े औा सभथसन औयने औ े ललए फरृत टवलशि टवज्ञान नहीं है। महद अऩ नेत्र मॊख औयना चाहते हैं , तॊ फरृत औभ जॊष्टकभ है , औॊइ न्यूनतभ हपिनेस स्तय नहीं है , ओय सफसे कयाफ स्थस्थतत भें , अऩ ऄऩना एऔ मा दॊ नभनि कॊ देंखे। ऄखय अऩ चऔाचौंध, सूकी अंक, भॊततमाबफिंद मा फाय-फाय अंकों भें ष्टकिंचाव से ऩयेशान हैं तॊ ऄऩने डॉक्टय से फात औयें। नेत्र लचटऔत्सऔ औी लचटऔत्सा सलाह औॊ फदलने औ े ललए नेत्र टवज्ञान ओय ऄन्य नेत्र व्यामाभ ईऩचाय औ े स्वीऔामस रूऩ नहीं हैं।

×