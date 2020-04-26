Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 1 PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY & PHARMACOECONOMICS Prepared By: Dr SHIVARAJ D R
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 2 SYLLABUS COPY 1. Pharmacoepidemiology : Definition and scope: Origin and ev...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 3 DEFINATION AND SCOPE  Epidemiology is the study of the distribution & dete...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 4 ➢ ISPE [International Society for PEY] was formed, to obtain more data on r...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 5 AIMS of PEY: ➢ Signal generation: ▪ It is a process in which one gets immed...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 6 Applications of PEY: 1. Estimation of the risks of drug use: Example: Case ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 7 MEASUREMENT OF OUTOCOMES IN PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY  Epidemiology is about id...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 8 The measurement of outcomes can be done by 2 approaches: 1. Statistical met...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 9 2. Drug use measures: a. Monetary units b. No. of prescription c. Units of ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 10 Why study mortality: This study gives ➢ External & ultimate experience ➢ M...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 11 Crude death rate: “It is the no. of deaths occurring among the population ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 12 Example for CDR: In 2007, there was 4000 death in a city with a population...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 13 Case fatality rate: “No. of deaths of a certain disease within a given per...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 14 Adjusted rates:  To compare the death rates of 2 populations with differe...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 15 Morbidity measures:  Morbidity means, “Rate of disease in a population.” ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 16 Where; a= No. of population with disease at a given time b= Total no. of p...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 17 Incidence (occurrence of new cases): “How many people with the disease are...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 18 What is person-time? ▪ It is an estimate of the actual time at risk in yea...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 19 iv. Defined daily doses: ▪ It is the estimated average maintenance dose pe...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 20 b. Pill counts: ✓ Counting the no. of pills remaining in a patients supply...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 21 f. Patient interviews: - Studies have consistently shown that 3rd party as...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 22 COCEPT OF RISK IN PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY Attributable risk: • It is useful i...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 23 Relative Risk (Risk Ratio) • The ratio of the incidence of disease among e...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 24 ODD’S RATIO • It is a measure of association between an exposure and an ou...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 25 Odds ratio in case control studies e.g. Developed disease Do not develop d...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 26 PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL METHODS Qualitative models: These models are used ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 27 Descriptive epidemiology: It focuses on the description of the occurrence ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 28 • They serve as an alerting mechanism for clinicians, investigators and ot...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 29  Disadvantage: ▪ Cannot study cause & effect relationship ▪ Cannot assess...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 30 • 𝑎 𝑎 + 𝑏⁄ = incidence of disease in exposed • 𝑐 𝑐 + 𝑑⁄ = incidence of dis...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 31 Retrospective cohort study: Past Present Ambispective cohort study: Combin...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 32 Cross-sectional study:  These studies are the examination of drugs at one...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 33 Design: Survey of drug use: ▪ These types of studies are introduced, when ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 34  Functions: - Identify Heterogenecity {any kind of variability among stud...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 35 Information to include on a yellow card: 4 types of information that must ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 36 Where to find ADR information? Reference texts Journals Electronic source ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 37 Prescription Event Monitoring (PEM):  It is a non-interventional, observa...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 38 Advantages: ▪ Calculation of incidence density ▪ Carried out on a national...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 39 Example for PEM: A study was carried out to assess the sedation properties...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 40 Need for record linkage: • Researchers and committees demand for detailed ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 41 Disadvantages of RLS: ✓ Uncertainty of diagnosis data ✓ It may not contain...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 42 Process of record linkage system 1. Standardization In every data, there e...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 43 DRUG UTILISATION EVALUATION DEFINITION:  It is an ongoing, authorized and...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 44 PHASES AND STEPS INVOLVED IN CONDUCTING DUE Phase I : Planning Step 1 Iden...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 45 Step 1: Identify drugs or areas of practice for possible study HOW TO IDEN...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 46 STEP 2: DESIGN OF STUDY  Commonly used method- observational method, rand...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 47  Standards should be • Based on published literature • Ensure local agree...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 48  Departmental audits  Pathology records  Microbiology data  Medication...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 49 Reasons for deviations: • Drug being used for new indication • Outdated pr...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 50  Delivering of intervention may be written form or interactive educationa...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 51 ✓ Development/review of audit criteria, guidelines, study protocols and ed...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 52 Biases in Pharmacoepidemiology 3 categories: ❖ Selection bias (related to ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 53 Group 2: 10 patients with similar pain who are not using NSAIDs Ans: Group...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 54 d. Protopathic Bias  Feinstein (1985) – may occur “if a particular treatm...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 55 o E.g., anaphylactic reactions occur rapidly after drug exposure, very hig...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 56 ii. Differential detection bias: ✓ Can affect either cohort or case–contro...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 57 SELECTED APPLICATIONS OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES OF VACCINE SAFETY  ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 58  Ongoing safety monitoring needed for the development of the sound polici...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 59 ❖ Post-licensure: ▪ Identifies rare reactions ▪ Monitor increases in known...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 60 VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System): ➢ It is a national reporti...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 61 CASUAL LINK BETWEEN ADE AND VACCINE: ADE classifications: Adverse events f...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 62 Adverse events are divided after vaccinations into: 1. Vaccine-induced 2. ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 63 Signal Detection: ▪ Vaccines are biologic rather than chemical in nature. ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 64 Exposure:  Misclassification of exposure status occurs if there is poor d...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 65 AD HOC EPIDEMIOLOGIC STUDIES:  Ad hoc epidemiologic studies are employed ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 66
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 67 PEY in Risk management:  Risk management is the overall and continuing pr...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 68 Factors considered when determining the need for a REMS: Size of the popul...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 69 PHARMACOECONOMICS  Health economics is the science of assessing cost and ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 70 Pharmacoeconomic Analysis: It involves... a. Choosing a perspective b. Ide...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 71 Consequences (Outcomes): ➢ Consequence is defined as the effects, outputs,...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 72 ❖ Cost-minimization analysis: ➢ It is a tool used in Pharmacoeconomics and...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 73 Advantages: ✓ It facilitates selection of cheaper yet effective drugs or i...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 74 ❖ Cost-effectiveness analysis (CEA): • The most commonly employed method i...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 75 ❖ Cost-utility analysis (CUA):  Cost-utility analysis (CUA) “is a method ...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 76 ❖ Cost-benefit analysis (CBA): ✓ Measures costs and benefits in monetary t...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 77 Short Answers: 1. Define prevalence? o It is the proportion of people affe...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 78 5. What is willingness to pay? It determines how much people are willing t...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 79 9. Define Attributable risk? It is the difference b/w the risk in the expo...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 80 13. Give advantages of Cohort study? • Less bias due to prospective evalua...
Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 81 ▪ Quality effects model ▪ Bayesian framework ▪ Frequentist multivariate fr...
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics

58 views

Published on

PE & Pe notes of 5th year pharm d

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacoeconomics

  1. 1. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 1 PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY & PHARMACOECONOMICS Prepared By: Dr SHIVARAJ D R
  2. 2. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 2 SYLLABUS COPY 1. Pharmacoepidemiology : Definition and scope: Origin and evaluation of Pharmacoepidemiology need for Pharmacoepidemiology, aims and applications. Measurement of outcomes in Pharmacoepidemiology Outcome measure and drug use measures Prevalence, incidence and incidence rate. Monetary units, number of prescriptions, units of drugs dispensed, defined daily doses and prescribed daily doses, medication adherence measurement Concept of risk in Pharmacoepidemiology Measurement of risk, attributable risk and relative risk, time-risk relationship and odds ratio Pharmacoepidemiological methods Includes theoretical aspects of various methods and practical study of various methods with the help of case studies for individual methods Drug utilization review, case reports, case series, surveys of drug use, cross – sectional studies, cohort studies, case control studies, case –cohort studies, meta – analysis studies, spontaneous reporting, prescription event monitoring and record linkage system. Sources of data for Pharmacoepidemiological studies Ad Hoc data sources and automated data systems. Selected special applications of Pharmacoepidemiology Studies of vaccine safety, hospital Pharmacoepidemiology, Pharmacoepidemiology and risk management, and drug induced birth defects. 2. Pharmacoeconomics: Definition, history, needs of pharmacoeconomic evaluations Role in formulary management decisions Pharmacoeconomic evaluation Outcome assessment and types of evaluation Includes theoretical aspects of various methods and practical study of various methods with the help of case studies for individual methods: Cost – minimization, cost- benefit, cost – effectiveness, cost utility 3. Applications of Pharmacoeconomics Software and case studies
  3. 3. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 3 DEFINATION AND SCOPE  Epidemiology is the study of the distribution & determinants of diseases in populations.  Epidemics are the study of chronic/infectious diseases in large populations.  Pharmacoepidemiology (PEY): it is the application of the principles of epidemiology to drug effects & drug use. Hence, PEY is the study of the use of the effect of drugs in larger population.  This study involves analysis of information in order to identify possible causation & related factors, which can be applied in clinical practice to group of people & also to individuals undergoing treatment. Where is PEY is most effective? • Effective tool in identifying rare ADR’s • Pharmacovigilance • Large sample size to detect Origin & evaluation: ➢ ADR’s to drugs were developed in 20th century. ➢ Drug resistance, drug abuse & variations in rates of clinical effectiveness were the other therapeutic problems which emerged. ➢ In 1961, the case reports of maternal use of Thalidomide with malformations in offspring results in awareness of the potential for drugs to cause ADR’s. ➢ Then, greater attention was focused on the detection, prevention & management of ADR’s & the era of PEY have began. ➢ The important ADR’s detected through these systems include: ✓ Grey baby syndrome due to Chloramphenicol. ✓ Suicidal ideation with Fluoxetine. ✓ Venous thromboembolism with oral corticosteroids.
  4. 4. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 4 ➢ ISPE [International Society for PEY] was formed, to obtain more data on risk & benefits of drugs in population & to disease develop & disseminate information about Pharmacoepidemiological methods. ➢ In 1960, the related field of drug utilization was developed along with the study of ADR’s. ➢ Previously drug utilization studies were conducted mostly for marketing purposes & data were not available by health authorities. ➢ As a result of wide variations in the pattern & extent of drug prescribing, growing concern about ADR’s & cost of the drugs, the PEY methods were developed. ➢ According to WHO, the drug utilization is the marketing, distribution, prescription & use of drugs in a society with special importance on the resulting medical, social & economic consequences. Need of PEY:  Lacks of alternative models are there to investigate some drug events. Example: to evaluate teratogenic effects of a new medicine  A clinical trial fails to provide adequate information related to safety & efficacy of a drug under non-trial conditions because, • These are inadequate to answer, questions about drug safety. • These are conducted on highly selected patients without any co-morbidity & who taking no other medications. • A clinical trial doesn’t involve elderly, pediatric or pregnant patients. • Clinical trials investigate the single indication.  PEY models provide alternative approaches to evaluate drug effects.
  5. 5. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 5 AIMS of PEY: ➢ Signal generation: ▪ It is a process in which one gets immediate response to a drug. ▪ This is very important because, it helps in detecting unexpected side effects to given drug. ▪ Identification of new ADR’s ▪ To detect new applications of a drug. Example: minoxidil is used as Antihypertensive & Hirsutism. ➢ Risk Quantification: of ADR require large sample size. ➢ Hypothesis testing: ▪ It requires the use of comparison groups to determine whether there are differences in variables of interest [Risk factor, characteristic, drug exposed or clinical conditions]. ▪ Statistical methods are used to assess whether the observed difference could have occur by alone. ▪ Conclusion: relation between exposure to a drug and clinical event based on the ability to reject the null hypothesis. ➢ The main aim of the PEY is to provide an estimate about the probability “How much the drug is beneficial & perfect in its intended use.” ➢ It also aims to provide an estimate that “What is probability that the drug will show adverse effect over the population specified.” ➢ It helps the researchers to move according to the principle of “Good Pharmacoepidemiological research” and also encourage the use of Pharmacoepidemiological studies can be conducted & evaluated. ➢ It also aims to make a transparency in the research works; it means they provide proper details about their work without holding anything.
  6. 6. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 6 Applications of PEY: 1. Estimation of the risks of drug use: Example: Case reports of Triazolam induced psychiatric disturbances [Amnestic symptoms, confusion states etc.] appears soon after introduction to market. So, the drug was withdrawn in some countries & the reaction was likely due to dose related, hence the problem is reduced by recommending by lower dose. 2. Use in patient counseling: Collection and analysis of observational data from other studies may help to address certain issues through counseling the patients. Example: A pregnant patient may wish to terminate pregnancy, if there is a substantial risk for producing a seriously malformed child, but it would also wish to proceed with the pregnancy if the risk is low. 3. Formulation of public health policy decisions: ▪ Qualitative as well as quantitative information from studies helps to address many issues. Example: If an inappropriate prescribing is observed among prescribers, regulating agencies may require educational intervention on specific drugs or on practitioners/ ▪ PEY studies can also help the policy makers to assess whether a drug should draw from the market or allowed to remain. 4. Facilitation of Pharmacoeconomic evaluations: Data from PEY studies can be used to measure the effects of drugs on overall health care costs & resource consumption. Example: Hospitalization due to serious adverse effects of a drug leads to more expenses as well as resource consumption which could be avoidable.
  7. 7. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 7 MEASUREMENT OF OUTOCOMES IN PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY  Epidemiology is about identifying associations between exposures and outcomes.  In treatments and health care programs, outcomes are the result of treatment & induce both positive & negative results.  Outcome measures help us to predict which patients will benefit most from a particular intervention & to document whether the patient improves after the intervention is provided. Classification of Outcomes:  Outcome measurement is defined as the “Systemic quantitative analysis of the outcome indications at a point of time.”  These measures are used to find out whether the goals of a patient are identified & achieved.  Outcome indicator measures performance of function process and outcome over a period of time. 1. Clinical result: Improvement in the condition or worsening of condition or no change in condition. 2. Functional status: Factors like ability to work, level of functioning, whether supervision is needed or not. 3. Patient satisfaction: Various aspects of care like delivery care, effect on daily activities or life satisfaction. 4. Economic measures: Factors like cost of financial burden & the benefits obtained are noted. 5. Humanistic measures: Various aspects of Quality of Life. These are also referred as patient oriented outcomes reflecting their importance to patients.
  8. 8. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 8 The measurement of outcomes can be done by 2 approaches: 1. Statistical methods Statistical methods Mortality measures Crude death rate Specific death rate Proportional mortality rate Case fatality rate Survival rate Adjusted rates Morbidity measures Prevalence Incidence
  9. 9. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 9 2. Drug use measures: a. Monetary units b. No. of prescription c. Units of drugs dispensed d. Defined daily doses e. Prescribed daily doses f. Medication adherence measurement ❖ Statistical measures: Mortality measures:  Mortality is the condition of being mortal or susceptible to death.  It can be measured in Rate, Ratio & Proportion Essential components of death rates: ▪ Numerator: A population group exposed to the risk of death. ▪ Denominator: A time period, No. of population at risk in the mid-year: ▪ Mid year because population changes overtime ▪ Mortality unit can be expressed from 1000, 10000, 100000 ▪ If the death rate is proportional to population, then the mortality rate is same. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 No. of Death
  10. 10. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 10 Why study mortality: This study gives ➢ External & ultimate experience ➢ Measuring of disease severity ➢ Effectiveness of treatment ➢ Alternative option for incidence in severe & fatal diseases Limitations of mortality data: ▪ Incomplete reporting of death ▪ Lack of accuracy ▪ Lack of uniformity ▪ Choosing a single cause of death ▪ Disease with low vitality (state of being strong & active) Uses of mortality data: • Used in explaining trends and differentials in overall mortality. • Indicating priorities for health action & allocation of resources • Used in designing intervention program. • Used in the assessment & monitoring of public health problems & programs. • It gives clues for epidemiological research.
  11. 11. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 11 Crude death rate: “It is the no. of deaths occurring among the population of a given geographical area during a given year, per 1000 mid-year total population of the given geographical area during the same year.” Or “The no. of deaths {from all causes} per 1000 estimated mid-year population in a given geographical area.”  It summarizes the effects of 2 factors • Popular composition • Specific death rates  CDR of below 10 is considered as low, if it is above 20 per 1000 considered as high.  CDR value is high in Bulgaria (15.30) country and low in Qatar (1.51).  Death rates are highest among children under age 1, males had higher mortality rates than females.  CDR census was conducted in the year 2016 at that time in India CDR was 7.31 Advantages: ▪ It represents the actual experience of the population. ▪ It provides data useful for public health planning and administration. ▪ It is used for general international comparison. ▪ Easy to use & calculate Disadvantage: ✓ CDR giving a picture of mortality and not the accurate estimation because of the effect of age, sex and other confounding factors on the mortality. ✓ Observed population differences are confounded with differences in the population structures. CDR = 𝑁𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑠 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 1 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑀𝑖𝑑−𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑝𝑜𝑝𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 × 1000
  12. 12. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 12 Example for CDR: In 2007, there was 4000 death in a city with a population of 200000 CDR = 4000 200000 × 1000 = 2 So, there were 2 deaths for every 1000 people in the city Specific death rate: This rate can be made specific with regard to any subgroup of the population such as; ✓ Age specific death rate (ASDR) ✓ Cause specific death rate (CSDR) ✓ Sex specific death rate (SSDR) Proportional death rate: “Number of deaths within a population due to a specific disease or cause divided by the total no. of deaths in the population during a time period such as a year.” Or “No. of deaths due to particular cause or in a specific age group per 100 deaths.” • This is the simplest measure of estimating the burden of a disease in the community ASDR = 𝑁𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑎𝑔𝑒 (𝑒𝑥:0−10𝑦𝑟𝑠) 𝑖𝑛 𝑎𝑛 1 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝐸𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑝𝑜𝑝𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑎𝑔𝑒(𝑒𝑥:0−10𝑦𝑟𝑠) 𝑖𝑛 𝑚𝑖𝑑−𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 × 1000 CSDR = 𝑁𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑠 𝑑𝑢𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑐𝑎𝑢𝑠𝑒 (𝑒𝑥:𝑇𝐵)𝑜𝑐𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛 1𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝐸𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑚𝑖𝑑−𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑝𝑜𝑝𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 × 1000 SSDR = 𝑁𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑠𝑒𝑥 (𝑒𝑥:𝑚𝑎𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑟 𝑓𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑙𝑒) 𝑖𝑛 𝑎𝑛 1 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝐸𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑝𝑜𝑝𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑠𝑒𝑥(𝑒𝑥:𝑚𝑎𝑙𝑒 𝑜𝑟 𝑓𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑙𝑒) 𝑖𝑛 𝑚𝑖𝑑−𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 × 1000
  13. 13. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 13 Case fatality rate: “No. of deaths of a certain disease within a given period of time after their disease was diagnosed.”  It is the measure of the disease severity. Example: In the year 2000, city had a population of 200000. 20 existing cases of colon cancer were reported in 2000, 80of which were diagnosed. 50 deaths were attributed to colon cancer. Survival rate: ▪ Proportion of survivors in a group studies and followed over a period of time. ▪ It can be used as yardstick for the assessment of standards of therapy. ▪ Usually 5 year survival taken ▪ Prognosis of disease indicated ex. Cancer ▪ Efficiency of treatment modality PMR = 𝑁𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑠 𝑑𝑢𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑎 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 (𝑇𝐵)𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑇𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑛𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑑𝑒𝑎𝑡ℎ𝑠 𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 × 1000 CFR = 𝑁𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑢𝑎𝑙𝑠 𝑑𝑢𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑑 𝑜𝑓 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑎𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑔𝑛𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑠 𝑁𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑢𝑎𝑙𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑒𝑑 𝑑𝑖𝑠𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑡 𝑎 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑟 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑑 × 1000 CFR = 50 200 × 100 = 25% SR = 𝑇𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑛𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑝𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑓𝑡𝑒𝑟 5 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑇𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑛𝑜.𝑜𝑓 𝑝𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑔𝑛𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑟 𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 × 100
  14. 14. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 14 Adjusted rates:  To compare the death rates of 2 populations with different age i.e. age adjustment or age standardization.  There are 2 ways of computing standardized death rates. • Direct standardization • Indirect standardization Direct standardization: It calculates a weighted average of the regions age specific mortality rates. Mar = age specific mortality rate for the region Pas = the no. of people in the age group in the standard population Ps = total standard population Indirect standardization: This uses age-specific mortality rates from the standard population to derive expected deaths in the region’s population. Mas = age-specific mortality rate for the standard population Par = the no. of people in the age group in the region’s population Dr = the no. of deaths in the region CDRs = crude death rate for the standard population SDR1 = [Σ age groups (Mar. Pas)] / Ps × 1000 SDR2 = Dr / [Σ age groups (Mas. Par)] / Ps × CDRs
  15. 15. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 15 Morbidity measures:  Morbidity means, “Rate of disease in a population.”  The WHO expert committee on health statistics noted in its 6th report that morbidity could be measured in 3 terms of units • Person who ill • The illness that these persons experienced • Duration of these illnesses  Value of morbidity data is summarized as ▪ They describe the nature & extend of the disease load in the community. ▪ Provide more comprehensive, accurate & clinical relevant information on patient characteristic. ▪ They act as starting points for aetiological studies and thus play a crucial role in disease prevention. ▪ They are needed for monitoring & evaluation of disease control activities.  Morbidity indicators: To describe health in terms of mortality is misleading. This is because of the mortality indicators do not reveal the burden of ill health in a community. Ex. Mental illness, Rheumatoid arthritis So, morbidity indicators are used to supplement mortality data to describe the health status of a population.  Demerit of morbidity statistics They tend to overlook a large no. of condition which are subclinical or in apparent i.e. the hidden part of icebergs of disease. Prevalence (existing of new & old cases):  It is concerned with the disease status  It is the proportion of people affected with a disease or exposed to a particular drug in a population at a given time.  It is usually determined by surveying the population of interest.  Prevalence varies between 0-1; it can also be expressed as a percentage. Prevalence = 𝒂 𝒃⁄
  16. 16. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 16 Where; a= No. of population with disease at a given time b= Total no. of population at a given time Types of prevalence: a. Point prevalence: No. of cases that exist at a given point of time. = existed cases at a particular point of time = total no. of cases Jan 1, 2016 Dec 31, 2016 b. Period prevalence: No. of cases that exist in a population during a specific time period. = cases existed in a specific time period When. Prevalence increases Prevalence decreases Longer duration of disease Shorter duration of disease Prolongation of life with treatment Improved cure rate Immigration of new cases Immigration of healthy people Emigration of healthy people Emigration of new cases Point prevalence = 𝑵𝒐.𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 ( 𝒐𝒍𝒅 & 𝑛𝑒𝑤) 𝒐𝒇 𝒂 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒂𝒕 𝒂 𝒈𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒑𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 ×100 Period prevalence= 𝑵𝒐.𝒐𝒇 𝒆𝒙𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 (𝒐𝒍𝒅 & 𝑛𝑒𝑤)𝒐𝒇 𝒂 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒂𝒕 𝒂 𝒈𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒍 𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒎𝒊𝒅−𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒐𝒑𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒕 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒌 ×100
  17. 17. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 17 Incidence (occurrence of new cases): “How many people with the disease are newly diagnosed each year?”  No. of new cases occurring in a defined population during a specified period of time = No. of newly diagnosed cases Ex. DM patients Jan1 to Dec 31 = Total no. of population  It is the measure of disease that allows us to determine a person’s probability of being diagnosed with a disease during a given period of time.  It is better expressed as Proportion or Rate Types of incidence: a. Cumulative incidence (Incidence proportion): It is the no. of new cases within a specified time period divided by the size of the population at risk. Example: If a population initially contains 1000 non-diagnosed persons and 28 develop a condition over 2 years of observation, the incidence proportion is 28 cases per 1000 persons i.e. 28%. b. Incidence rate: It is the no. of new cases per unit of person time at risk. It describes the probability of new case occurring during a given time interval. Incidence = 𝑵𝒐.𝒐𝒇 𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 𝑻𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒐𝒑𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒕 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒌 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 ×1000 IR = 𝑵𝒐.𝒐𝒇 𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒂𝒕 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒌
  18. 18. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 18 What is person-time? ▪ It is an estimate of the actual time at risk in years, months or days that all persons contributed to study. ▪ In certain studies people are followed for different lengths of time as some will remain disease free longer than others. ▪ Person time changes as persons who are originally at risk develop disease during the observation period and are removed from the denominator. ▪ The denominator for IR is a more exact expression of the population at risk during the period of time, when the change from non-disease to disease is being measured. ❖ Drug use measures: i. Monetary units: • Drug use has been measured in monetary units to quantify the amounts being consumed by population. • It can indicate the burden on a society from drug use. • These are convenient & can be converted to a common unit, which then allows for comparison. • Disadvantage is quantities of drugs actually consumed are not known & prices may vary widely. ii. No. of prescriptions: ✓ It has been used in research due to the availability and ease. ✓ Disadvantage: quantities dispensed vary greatly as duration of treatment. ✓ Example: Treatment with antibiotics, provide a fairly good estimates the no. of people exposed & the no. of treatment episodes. iii. Units of drugs dispensed:  Units of drugs dispensed like tablets, vials is easy to obtain & can be used to compare usage trends within population.  Disadvantage is that no information is available on the quantities actually taken by the patient.  Hence, difficult to determine the actual no. of patients exposed to drugs.
  19. 19. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 19 iv. Defined daily doses: ▪ It is the estimated average maintenance dose per day of a drug when used in its major indication. ▪ It is normally expressed as DDD/1000 patients/day or DDD/100 bed-days. ▪ It is helpful in describing & comparing patterns of drug utilization and provides denominator data for estimation of ADR rates. ▪ Advantage is its usefulness for working with readily available drug statistics. ▪ It allows comparison between drugs in the same therapeutic class. ▪ Disadvantage is a problem arises when doses vary widely like with antibiotics or if the drug has more than one major indication. ▪ Example: Acetyl salicylic acid; Low dose = avoid cardiac events Moderate dose = pain management High dose = for inflammatory condition v. Prescribed daily doses: - It is the average daily dose of a drug that has actually been prescribed. - It can calculate from representative sample of prescriptions. - Disadvantage is that it doesn’t indicate no. of population exposed to drug. - However, it provides estimate of no. of person-days of exposure. vi. Medication adherence measurements: a. Biological assays: o It measures the concentration of a drug, its metabolites or tracer compounds in the blood or urine of a patient. o These measures are intrusive and often costly to administer. o Patients who know that they will be tested may consciously take medication that they had been skipping. So, the tests will not detect individuals who have been non-adherent. o Drug or food interactions, physiological differences, dosing schedules & the half- life of the drugs may influence the results. o Biological traces that have known half-lives and do not interfere with the medication may be used, but there are ethical concerns. o These methods have high costs for the assays that limit feasibility of techniques.
  20. 20. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 20 b. Pill counts: ✓ Counting the no. of pills remaining in a patients supply and calculating the no. of pills that the patient has taken since filling the prescription is the easiest method for calculating patient medication adherence. ✓ Some data indicates, this technique may underestimate adherence in older populations. ✓ Patterns of non-adherence are often difficult to observe with a sample count of pills on a certain date, weeks to months after the prescription was filled. c. Weight of topical medications: ➢ The weight of topical medication remaining in a tube is used as a measure of adherence. ➢ When compared with patient log books of daily medication use, weight estimates of adherence were considerably lower than patient log estimates. ➢ In the clinical trials involving topical applications incorporate medication weight as the primary measure of adherence. ➢ In a comparison of methods to measure adherence, found that estimates calculated from medication logs and medication weights consistently higher than those of electronic monitors. d. Electronic monitoring: • Medication event monitoring system (MEMS) manufactured by Aardex corporation allows the assessment of the no. of pills missed during a period as well as adherence to a dosing schedule. • The system electronically monitors, when the pill bottle is opened and the researcher can periodically download the information to a computer. • The availability and cost of this system could limit the feasibility of its use. e. Pharmacy records and prescription claims:  This method is used primarily for medications that are taken for chronic illness {such as HTN}  The records provide only an indirect measure of drugs consumed.  Patterns of over and under consumption for periods less than between refills cannot be assessed.
  21. 21. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 21 f. Patient interviews: - Studies have consistently shown that 3rd party assessments of medication adherence by health care providers tend to overestimate patients adherence. - Interviewing patients to assess their knowledge of the medications they have been prescribed & the dosing schedule provide little information as to whether the patient is adherent with the actual dosing schedule. - Subjective assessments by interviewers can bias adherence estimates. - This method is rarely used in medical research to assess adherence. g. Patient estimates of adherence: • Direct questioning of patients to assess adherence can be an effective method. • However, patients who claim adherence may be underreporting their non- adherence to avoid caregiver disapproval. • Other methods may need to be employed to detect these patients.
  22. 22. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 22 COCEPT OF RISK IN PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY Attributable risk: • It is useful in express the magnitude of problems that is risk difference or excess risk. • It is the difference between the risk in the exposed group and the baseline risk in unexposed population • Thus, it is the risk in excess of the baseline risk that may be attributed to exposure to the drugs • E.g. If 25 people among 1000 exposed and 36 out of 2000 non-expose developed rashes Disease Non disease Total Population A 26 B 974 1000 C 36 D 1964 2000 a/b = 26/974 = 0.026 c/d = 36/1964 = 0.018 AR = 0.026-0.018 = 0.8% - It indicates to what extend the disease under study can be attributed to the exposure - From AR it is possible to calculate NNT [ No Need of Treatment] - NNT determines the no. of people who would have to be treated to produce one more case of the outcome. - NNT calculation is useful to avoid adverse events - NNT is the reciprocal of AR i.e. 1/AR - So, NNT = 1/ 0.008 = 125 i.e. need to treat 125 people to produce one additional case of rash. AR = [a/b]–[c/d]
  23. 23. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 23 Relative Risk (Risk Ratio) • The ratio of the incidence of disease among exposed to the incidence among non exposed group • It is a measure of the strength of an association between groups • It is also called the incidence risk Eg. The probability of developing allergy among users of perfume was 20% and those who are not using ✓ RR= 1, There is no difference in risk between the two groups ✓ RR<1, the event is less likely to occur in the experimental group than in the control group ✓ RR>1 the event is more likely to occur in the experimental group than in the control TYPES OF RELATIVE RISK The relative risk is derived from study designs where the study population is selected on the basis of exposure (cohort study) ore disease (case control design) and may have different names depending on the context • In a cohort mortality study the RR is called a standardized mortality ratio (SMR). • In a cohort incidence study the RR is called a standardized incidence ratio (SIR). • In a morbidity cohort R- cross sectional study the RR may be called a prevalence ratio. In a case control study called as odds ratio. RISK ALLERGY STATUS PRESENT ABSENT INCIDENCE RR PERFUME USER A 2O B 80 80+20=100 A+B 20 PERFUME NON USER C 1 D 99 1+99=100 C+D RR = Risk of disease in the exposed [A/A+B] Risk of disease in the non−exposed [C/C+D}
  24. 24. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 24 ODD’S RATIO • It is a measure of association between an exposure and an outcome like risk ratio(RR) • Odds ratio in statistics and epidemiology is commonly abbreviated as ‘OR’ • Like risk ratio determines probabilities in OR , odds are used • In clinical studies and many other settings , the first parameter of greatest interest in the RR and next one is OR HOW TO FIND ODDS…? Example: There are 2 sample groups one consisting of 100 men and other 100 women were identified from city residential area. In a dinner party out of 100 men, 90 drank beer, while out of 100 women only 20 drank beer. Ans: The odds of a man drinking wine are 90 to 10 or 9:1 , while the odds of a women drinking woman drinking wine are 20 to 80 or 1:4 = 0.25:1 Advantages: - Appropriate to analyze association between groups from case control and prevalent (or cross – sectional) data - For rare disease the OR can be an approximate measure to the RR - Doesn’t require dominator (that is , total number in population) unlike measuring risk - Good method to estimate the strength of an association between exposure and outcome Disadvantages: • Association does not infer causation • In simpler term an odds of an event can be calculated as Number of events by number of non event Developed disease Do not develop disease Exposed A B Non-exposed C D The probability that an exposed person develop disease = a/b The probability that a non-exposed person develop disease = c/d
  25. 25. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 25 Odds ratio in case control studies e.g. Developed disease Do not develop disease Total Exposed 100 1900 2000 Non-exposed 80 7920 8000 Total 180 9820 10000 OD = 100 x7920/1900 = 5.2 Time Risk Relationship • The outcome of an exposure to a drug is related to the time • It is also true with risks associated with medicines • There is always a time related association of risk a PEY. • Certain events like anaphylactic reaction happen, Immediately after taking an injection while Certain other risk events occur after days of months or even years • Delayed ADR to amoxicillin classically start between 7-10 days of exposure & may even begin 1-3 days after the patients had stopped taking the medicine OR = a/c × d/b = ad/bc
  26. 26. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 26 PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGICAL METHODS Qualitative models: These models are used to analyze safety & effectiveness in economic way. a. Case reports b. Case series c. Survey of drug use d. Cross sectional studies e. Cohort & case control studies f. Meta analysis g. Spontaneous reporting h. Prescription event monitoring i. Record linkage system Epidemiological study designs: Observational Analytical Cross sectional Cohort Hybrid design Case control Descriptive Ecological Case report Case series Crss section
  27. 27. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 27 Descriptive epidemiology: It focuses on the description of the occurrence of a disease in a population. Purpose:  To generate hypothesis  To permit evaluation of trends in health & disease comparisons among countries & subgroups within countries.  To provide a basis for planning, provision & evaluation of health services.  To identify problems to be studied by analytical methods & to suggest areas that may be useful for investigation. CASE REPORTS:  It is the simplest form of observational study.  During their daily routine, practitioners notice the emergence of an outcome and relate it to a drug exposure.  The reporting of that event through an official reporting system or medical or pharmacy journal generates a signal that alerts others to the possibility of casual association.  Reports of events observed in single patient, who was exposed to a drug & experiences a particular outcome.  These are useful for raising hypothesis about drug effects, to be tested with more rigorous study designs.  Very rare that a case report can be used to make a statement about ‘Causation’.  Example: ABC present a case report of a patient treated with minoxidil that was discovered to stimulate the hair growth.  Advantages: • Most of the new serious ADR’s are have been detected by a collection of single case reports. • They may directly lead to hypothesis generation that can guide research. • It prompts clinicians to be aware of the potential problem & to report other such occurrences.
  28. 28. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 28 • They serve as an alerting mechanism for clinicians, investigators and others that a drug or group of drugs could produce a given effect.  Disadvantage: These are the weakest form of evidence for causation.  Essential elements of case report: ✓ Name of the drug ✓ Concise description of the adverse event ✓ Date of onset of the event ✓ Drug start/stop dates if applicable ✓ Baseline patient status ✓ Dose & frequency of administration ✓ Relevant laboratory values, at baseline & during therapy ✓ Biopsy/autopsy reports ✓ Patient demographics ✓ Dechallenge (stops the event, when the drug discontinued) & Rechallenge (event reoccurs when the drug is restarted) ✓ Information about confounding drugs or conditions where available. CASE SERIES:  It is a set of sequential case reports identified either by exposure or outcome.  It resembles an open trial of a drug, except that it lacks a formal protocol.  Enlarges the information about drug use & their consequences.  Help to confirm ADR’s or new indications of drug.  Example: ABC & XYZ reported on the adverse effects associated with the use of olanzapine in 5 children with severe behavioral problems. Adverse events include: weight gain (3/5 children), sedation (2/5 children) and akathisia (2/5 children)  Advantages: - Useful for hypothesis generation - Informative for very rare disease with few established risk factors - Usually of shorter duration
  29. 29. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 29  Disadvantage: ▪ Cannot study cause & effect relationship ▪ Cannot assess disease frequency Ecological studies (Trend analysis): “An investigation of the distribution of health & its determinants between groups of individuals.” Or “Studies conducted in specific population having specific characteristics in a specified geographical area.”  It involves the plotting of data over time  By inspecting the plot, patterns may emerge that can explain events that have occurred.  They are useful to provide rapid evidence for hypothesis.  Ecologic studies: Breast cancer incidence by national fat intake. COHORT STUDIES:  Group of individuals that share common characteristic.  Birth cohort: All individuals in a certain geographical area born in the same period.  Inception cohort: individuals assembled as a group based on some common exposure. Example: radiation exposure during desert testing.  They are useful to compare exposed patients to unexposed patient. Frame work: In cohort study the exposure has occurred, but the disease has not. Cohort With disease Without disease Total exposure Exposure (etiological factor) a b a + b Non-exposure c d c + d
  30. 30. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 30 • 𝑎 𝑎 + 𝑏⁄ = incidence of disease in exposed • 𝑐 𝑐 + 𝑑⁄ = incidence of disease in non-exposed • If, 𝑎 𝑎 + 𝑏⁄ > 𝑐 𝑐 + 𝑑⁄ it would suggest that the disease & suspected cause are associated. Types of Cohort: a. Single group cohort b. Double group cohort c. Prospective cohort study d. Retrospective cohort study e. Ambispective cohort study Prospective cohort study: Present Future Non-randomized Exposed Disease No disease Non-exposed Disease No disease Defined population 2008 2018 2028
  31. 31. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 31 Retrospective cohort study: Past Present Ambispective cohort study: Combing of both prospective and retrospective study Present Future Past Present Non-randomized Exposed Disease No disease Non-exposed Disease No disease Defined population 1988 1998 2008 2008 2018 2028 1988 1998 2008
  32. 32. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 32 Cross-sectional study:  These studies are the examination of drugs at one specific point in time.  They are usually done through surveys, chart reviews and data base analysis.  They provide a view of the state of affairs at that time & an estimate of the prevalence of utilization and of outcomes.  Such information can be used for formulary management & policy development.  Used to compare drug use between countries or regions within a country.  Such studies can identify problem areas & suggest where remedial action should be directed.  Advantages: - Best for determining the status [Prevalence] - Quick - Relatively inexpensive  Disadvantage: ▪ Only a snapshot at a time leading to a misinformation ▪ Response rate may be low, with result not representative of the population. Case control study or case history: These studies compare cases with disease to controls without disease. Advantages: o It is relatively easy to carry out o It is also rapid & inexpensive o It requires comparatively few subjects o It can assist one in studying different etiological factors. o Doesn’t need an ethical clearance o There is no risk to the subject Disadvantage: • It introduces bias • To select an appropriate control could be difficult. • It may be difficult to distinguish between the cause of a disease & an associated factor.
  33. 33. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 33 Design: Survey of drug use: ▪ These types of studies are introduced, when the availability of data is limited. ▪ It gives general utilization data for a large area. ▪ Example: No. of prescription dispensed or total no. of pills consumed. Meta analysis model: It is a quantitative approach for systematically combining results of previous research to arrive at conclusions about the body of research.  Quantitative: Numbers  Systematic: Methodical  Combining: putting together  Previous research: What’s already done?  Conclusions: New knowledge  A study collects data from individual studies such as; 100 subjects = 100 points  A Meta analysis collects data from individual studies. Such as; 100 studies = 100 data points Population cases (people with disease) Exposed Non-exposed control (people with out disease) Exposed Non-exposed
  34. 34. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 34  Functions: - Identify Heterogenecity {any kind of variability among studies in a systemic review i.e. variation in the results of different studies} in effects among multiple studies & where appropriate provide summary measure. - Increases statistical power & precision to detect an effect - Develop, refine & test hypothesis - Reduce the subjectivity of study comparisons by using systematic & explicit comparison procedure. - Identify data gap in the knowledge base & suggest direction for future research. - Calculate sample size for future studies.  Limitations: ▪ Meta analysis reflects only, what published or searchable ▪ It’s focused on mean effects & differences between studies. But, what really matters is effects on individuals. ▪ Relation between group rates & it means may not resemble the relation between individual values of exposure & outcome. ▪ This phenomenon is known as aggregation bias or ecologic bias. Spontaneous Reporting system: This system has 3 steps; a. Data acquisition: It depends largely on the input of information derived from reports submitted by the health professionals who have encountered what they suspect in ADR. b. Data assessment: It involves assessment of the individual case reports and assessment of pooled data obtained from various sources such as the international database of the WHO. c. Data interpretation: Based on the available data & the assessments mode, a signal related to the adverse reaction may be generated. - India: suspected ADR reporting form - UK: Yellow card - Australia: Blue card
  35. 35. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 35 Information to include on a yellow card: 4 types of information that must be included on the report;  Suspected drugs: ✓ Name of medicine ✓ Including brand & batch no. if known route of administration ✓ Daily dose ✓ Date of medicine started & stopped if applicable ✓ Reason why the medication was given ✓ Multiple drugs can be listed if more than one drug is suspected of causing the reaction  Suspected reactions: ✓ Describe the reaction ✓ Include the diagnosis if relevant ✓ Include when the reaction occurred ✓ Whether the reaction was considered to be serious & complete tick box for reasons why ✓ Document if any treatment was given for the reaction  Patient details: ✓ Sex of the patient ✓ Age at time of reaction ✓ Weight if known ✓ Do not need to know name or date of birth as this could identify patient & break patient confidentiality ✓ Patient initials & local identification no. which will identify patient in the event of future correspondence  Reporter details: ✓ Must be completed in all cases ✓ Name, profession and full address: need to acknowledge receipt of report & follow up further information if, necessary
  36. 36. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 36 Where to find ADR information? Reference texts Journals Electronic source • BNF • Summary of product characteristic (SPC) • Martindale • AHFS drug information • Davis textbook of ADR • Lee’s textbook of ADR • ADR bulletin • Drug safety update • Medline/embase/pharmali ne search • Micromrdex • Lexicomp • www.mhra.gov.uk India: - Indian pharmacopeia commission (IPC), Ghaziabad is functioning as a National Coordination Center (NCC) for Pharmacovigilance program of India (PvPI). - 150 ADR monitoring centers (AMC’s) were established in various medical institutions / hospitals across India to monitor & collect ADR reports under NCC-PvPI. What to report? ▪ PvPI encourages all types of suspected ADR”S reporting whether they are known, unknown, serious or non-serious, frequent. ▪ ADR’s related with the use of allopathic medicines, vaccines, traditional medicines, medical devices, contras media etc. can be reported. Where to report? ▪ All health care professionals [clinicians, dentists, pharmacist, and nurses] and patient / consumers can report ADR’s to NCC or AMC’s. ▪ The pharmaceutical companies can also send individual case safety reports for their product to NCC. How to report? ▪ Suspected ADR reporting forms for healthcare professionals & consumers are available on the website of IPC to report ADR. ▪ To remove language barrier in ADR reporting, the consumer reporting form are made, available in 10 languages.
  37. 37. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 37 Prescription Event Monitoring (PEM):  It is a non-interventional, observational cohort form of Pharmacovigilance.  It is the method of studying the safety of new medications used by the general practitioner Process of PEM: In UK, all the patients are registered with NHS-GP which provides the primary care and act as a gateway to specialist & hospital care. Here, patients being prescribed monitored drugs, which include virtually all new clinical entities, are studied. The criteria for study drug are o New pharmacological principle o Predicted wide spread use o Suspected problems o Identified but unquantified risks
  38. 38. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 38 Advantages: ▪ Calculation of incidence density ▪ Carried out on a national scale ▪ Comparison of reasons for withdrawal and incidence density ▪ Outcome of exposed pregnancies ▪ Signal generation & exploration ▪ Delayed reactions can be detected ▪ Disease investigation Disadvantages: ✓ No method of measuring compliance ✓ No method to determine the non-prescription medication ✓ Non-return of green forms ✓ Doesn’t extend to hospital monitoring ✓ Data collection is an operational difficulty ✓ Detection of rare ADR’s is not always possible Applications: • Reason for stopping the drug • Analysis of events during the study while on drugs • Automated signal generation • Long latency adverse reactions • Comparison with external data • Outcomes of pregnancy • Studies to examine hypothesis generated by other methods • Studies of background effects and diseases
  39. 39. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 39 Example for PEM: A study was carried out to assess the sedation properties of 4 anti-histaminic in the market Loratadine, Cetrizine, Fexafenadine and Acrivastine.  Design: prescription event monitoring studies  Objectives: To investigate the frequency with which sedation was reported in post marketing surveillance studies of 4 second generation antihistamines; Loratadine, Cetrizine, Fexafenadine and Acrivastine.  Setting: prescriptions were obtained for each cohort in the immediate post marketing period.  Subjects: event data were obtained for a total of 46,363 patients.  Main outcome measure: reporting of sedation or drowsiness  Result: the odds ratios for the incidence of sedation were 0.63 for Fexafenadine; 2.79 for Acrivastine; and 3.53 for Cetrizine compared with Loratadine. No increased risk of accident or injury was evident with any of the 4 drugs.  Conclusion: Although the risk of sedation was low with all 4 drugs, Fexafenadine and Loratadine may be more appropriate for people working in safety critical jobs. This study not only showed the sedative effects of the anti-histaminic & compared them; it also gave an idea about the incidence of the other ADR associated with the 4 drugs. Record Linkage System (RLS):  It is the process of bringing together 2 or more records relating to the same individual, family or entity.  It is the process of assembling the outcomes of drug exposure into a single data base.  It can be considered as a part of the data leaning process.  It provides rapid access to record o thousands of patients and thus reduces the time required for exploring the relationship between drug exposure and outcome.  An ideal data base would include records from inpatients, outpatients, emergency care, mental health care, laboratory and radiological test, prescribed and OTC medications as well as alternative therapies.  It should be updated regularly.
  40. 40. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 40 Need for record linkage: • Researchers and committees demand for detailed statistical information. • In response to increasing business and health needs. • Improving data quality and time lines. • In reducing complexity of data. • Reducing respondent’s burden and cost. • International collaborative works. Objectives: The objectives of RLS is “To determine whether 2 or more records refer to the same person, object or event” Types of RLS 1. Deterministic record linkage system A pair of record is said to be link if the 2 records agree exactly on each element with in a collection of identifier called the “match key.” Example: When comparing 2 records on last name, street name, year of birth and street number the pair of records is deemed to be a link only if the names agree on all characters, the years of birth are the same and street number are identical. 2. Probabilistic record linkage system ▪ Pair of records is classified as link, possible links are non-links. ▪ Here we consider the probability of match in a given observed data. ▪ In probability matching, a threshold of likelihood is said about which a pair of record is accepted as a match, relating to same person and below with match is rejected. Advantages of RLS: o Provide large sample size, especially for Pharmacoepidemiological studies o Inexpensive o Data will be complete. o Include information on outpatient drugs and disease. o Avoid recall or interviewer bias.
  41. 41. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 41 Disadvantages of RLS: ✓ Uncertainty of diagnosis data ✓ It may not contain, information regarding smoking, alcohol, date of menopause. ✓ Include illness severe enough to come to medical attention. ✓ It may not contain data of medication obtained without prescription or outside insurance carrier prescription plan. ✓ Instability of population due to job changes, changes in insurance plans. Applications of RLS: • Bench marking or calculation • Building new data sources ex; registers • Creation of patient oriented rather than event oriented statistics. • Reducing cost and responded burden • Data quality bias coverage training tool General design of RLS:
  42. 42. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 42 Process of record linkage system 1. Standardization In every data, there exist many manual error and non-matching abbreviations, etc. which may present themselves as a separate data without actually being so. First step: To clean and standardize the data Example: For input data belonging to Mr. William Marcus Smith, enteries could have been made by different individuals as ✓ Smith WM ✓ William M Smith ✓ WM Smith ✓ WM Smithe etc 2. Blocking - In order to reduce search space (ie; the number of record pairs to be compared) - To group similar records together, called blocks or cluster - The data sets are split into smaller blocks and only records within the same blocks are compared. - Example: Instead of making detailed comparisons of all 90 billion pairs from a list of 3 lakh records representing all business in a state of US, it may be sufficient to consider the set of 30 million pairs that agree on US postal zip code. 3. Matching a. Exact matching • Linkage of data for the same unit ( ex. Establishment) from different files. • User identifiers such as name address or tax unit number. b. Statistical matching o Attempts to link file that may have few units in common o Linkages are based on similar characteristics rather than unique identifying information.
  43. 43. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 43 DRUG UTILISATION EVALUATION DEFINITION:  It is an ongoing, authorized and systematic quality improvement process, which is designed to: ✓ Review drug use and/or prescribing patterns ✓ Provide feedback of results to clinicians and other relevant groups ✓ Develop criteria and standards which describe optimal drug use ✓ Promote appropriate drug use through education and other interventions  According to WHO definition, drug utilization evaluation study is defined as An authorized, structured and continuing program that reviews, analyses and interprets patterns of drug use against predetermined standards  The terms Drug utilization evaluation (DUE) and Drug utilization review (DUR) are interchangeable PHASES OF DUE  Phase I – Planning  Phase II – Implementation & data collection  Phase III – Data analysis and evaluation  Phase IV – Feedback of results  Phase V -- Interventions  Phase VI – Re-evaluation  Phase VII – Feedback of results
  44. 44. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 44 PHASES AND STEPS INVOLVED IN CONDUCTING DUE Phase I : Planning Step 1 Identify drugs or areas of practice for possible study Step 2 Design the study Step 3 Define criteria & standards Step 4 Design the data collection form Phase II: Data Collection Step 5 Collect data Phase III : Evaluation Step 6 Collate and evaluate Phase IV : Feedback of results Step 7 Feed results back to clinician & hospital staff Phase V : Intervention Step 8 Develop & implement intervention Phase VI : Re-Evaluation Step 9 Re-evaluate to determine if drug use has improved Step 10 Re-assess & revise DUE program as needed Phase VII : Feedback of results Step 11 Feed results back to clinicians & other hospital staff
  45. 45. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 45 Step 1: Identify drugs or areas of practice for possible study HOW TO IDENTIFY THESE AREAS?? • Identify priority drugs / areas of practice where improvement in use will result in greatest clinical impact • Medication error reports (USFDA ODI) • ADR Reports • Feedback from prescribers/ clinical pharmacist DUE focuses on: o ABC Analysis o VEN Analysis o Drugs with high volume of use (antibiotics) o High cost o Drugs with high frequency of ADRs (anticoagulants) COMMON TARGET ✓ Commonly prescribed drugs (Antibiotics, PPIs) ✓ Drugs associated with significant D/I ( warfarin, theophylline, phenytoin) ✓ Expensive drugs (Cephalosporin’s, LMWH) ✓ New drugs ✓ Drugs with narrow therapeutics index ( digoxin, theophylline, phenytoin, cyclosporine) Drugs which upon withdrawal may cause problems (antidepressants, carbamazepine ✓ Drugs causing serious ADRs ( anticoagulants, aminoglycosides) ✓ Drugs used in high risk patients (elderly, ICU, Pediatrics) ✓ Drugs used in management of common conditions ( respiratory tract infections, UTI) ✓ Prescribing of antibiotics for surgical prophylaxis
  46. 46. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 46 STEP 2: DESIGN OF STUDY  Commonly used method- observational method, randomized control trials, Cross sectional studies  Depending on the timing of data collection a) Prospective b) Concurrent c) Retrospective 1. Retrospective: drug therapy is reviewed after the patient has completed a course of therapy - The patient’s medication sheets - Daily progress notes - Nursing observations - Biochemistry results and therapeutic monitoring results are screened to determine whether drug therapy met predetermined criteria 2. Concurrent review: Performed during the course of the treatment and involves the ongoing monitoring of the drug therapy 3. Prospective review: Involves evaluating patient`s planned drug therapy before a medication is administered Depending on the study design, interventions may be provided if necessary before the patients receive the prescribed drugs Ex: Drug-Drug interaction (Warfarin-NSAID) STEP3: DEFINE CRITERIA & STANDARDS  Criteria are those predetermined statements describing optimal drug use, against which the quality of actual drug use is compared  Standards are professionally developed expressions of the range of acceptable variation from a criterion  Criteria should be • Scientifically based • Supported by clinical and research literature
  47. 47. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 47  Standards should be • Based on published literature • Ensure local agreement from the medical staff & acceptance of DUE results & interventions STEPS INVOLVED IN LITERATURE REVIEW  Perform an exhaustive literature search for the chosen drug or therapeutic area using more than one search mechanisms (Medline, Micromrdex, Drugdex) ➢ Assemble full copies (not just abstracts) of all research papers ➢ Critically evaluate the studies relevant to the chosen drug ➢ Briefly summarize the literature review, identifying the “key” papers in the chosen area and derive the drug criteria from the evidence based literature STEP 4: DESIGN DATA COLLECTION FORM  Common aspects of drug use studied in DUEs • Patient demographics • Prescribers details • Disease severity • Co morbidities • Indication for drug use • Contraindications • Side/adverse effects • Dosing frequency • Drug/drug class duplication • Disease severity • Drug-drug and drug-food interaction • Patient education • Cost of therapy SOURCES OF DATA FOR DUES IN HOSPITALS I. Clinical data  Patient treatment chart  Patient admission records
  48. 48. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 48  Departmental audits  Pathology records  Microbiology data  Medication charts  Medical notes  Observation charts  Patient interview  Nursing progress notes II. Demographic data:  Background of patient population by age, disease, average length of stay, etc III. Administrative data  Drug purchase and trends data  Drug utilization and trends data  Cost per adjusted hospital bed stay PHASE II: DATA COLLECTION STEP 5: DATA COLLECTION Selection of data collector Collector must have knowledge of drug and health care. Collector must be familiar with how information is arranged in patient’s case notes Knowledge of drug names, strengths and the way orders are written are also important. • Time of data collection: Data should be collected at appropriate time periods PHASE III: EVALUATION STEP 6: EVALUATE RESULTS  Data evaluation is one of the most critical steps • Summarize the major categories of results and identify the deviation from predetermined standards. • Identify the reason for the deviation, if possible
  49. 49. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 49 Reasons for deviations: • Drug being used for new indication • Outdated procedures • Gaps in knowledge or misunderstanding PHASE IV: FEEDBACK OF RESULT STEP 7: PROVIDE FEEDBACK OF RESULTS  Feedback should be provided to prescribers, other medical staff and administrative heads  Report should be well presented, well reasoned document with no grammatical or typographical error  Also scientific interpretation of result has to be prepared along with feedback.  Feedback may be in the form of newsletter, DUE meeting or hospital academic meetings PHASE V: INTERVENTION STEP 8: DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT INTERVENTIONS  Educational  Operational Can target groups, or only those prescribers who did not meet drug use criteria  Educational Interventions: • Educational meetings • circulation of protocols, • academic detailing, feedback of study results, • letter to individual physicians • Other informational materials (Posters and guidelines)  Operational Intervention: • Modification of drug order forms, • Prescribing restrictions • Formulary additions/deletions  Intervention report has to be prepared by skilled staff
  50. 50. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 50  Delivering of intervention may be written form or interactive educational meetings form or both  Intervening only in written form may not have good impact on prescribing practices PHASE VI: RE-EVALUATION STEP 9: RE-EVALUATE TO DETERMINE IF DRUG USE HAS IMPROVED  It is done to monitor the success of an intervention on patient care  Ideally after 3 to 12 months after intervention  Same data collection form has to be used while re-evaluating to have accurate comparison STEP 10: REASSESS AND REVISE THE DUE PROGRAM  The questions addressed should include: • Did the program address important aspects of care? • Were drug use problem solved? • Did the DUE have an impact on incidence of ADR, D/I, Medication errors? PHASE VII: FEEDBACK OF RESULTS STEP 11: FEEDBACK RESULTS  It is important to circulate the result of DUE to clinicians and other involved hospital staff  This is also suitable time to obtain their opinion about practice after intervention and how it can be improved PHARMACIST ROLE IN DUE ✓ Pharmaceutical care ✓ Opportunity to identify prescribing trends in asthma, diabetes, HTN ✓ In collaboration with healthcare team can initiate actions to improve drug therapy ✓ Program development, supervision and coordination ✓ Education of hospital staff about DUE ✓ Promotion of the goals and objectives of DUE
  51. 51. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 51 ✓ Development/review of audit criteria, guidelines, study protocols and educational material ✓ Development of data collection instruments ✓ Pilot testing, data collection, analysis and report writing ✓ Participating as a member of hospital committee ✓ Presentation of DUE results at meetings and conferences DUE CYCLE: DUE cycle IV Feedback of results V Intervention VI RE-evaluation of results VII Feedback of results I Planning II Data collection III Evaluation
  52. 52. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 52 Biases in Pharmacoepidemiology 3 categories: ❖ Selection bias (related to the recruitment of study subjects or loss of study subjects in follow-up) ❖ Information bias (related to the accuracy of information collected on exposure, health status); ❖ Confounding (covariates or effect modifiers related to the Pathophysiology of disease development, whereby one factor (or several factors acting together) can produce an observed effect that may be incorrectly attributed to an exposure of interest). ❖ Selection Bias (Sample Distortion Bias) Due to the selection (inclusion) of groups of subjects into the study who differ in characteristics from those in the target population, causing distortion of the measurement of an effect (outcome). 4 types of selection bias: 1. Referral bias 2. Self-selection 3. Prevalence study bias 4. Protopathic bias a. Referral bias  Can occur if the reasons for referring a patient by the physician to the study are related to the patient’s exposure to (use of) the drug.  Problematic when an illness presents in such a manner that an accurate diagnosis is not always obtained.  Example: Hospital ‘XYZ’ with 2 groups of patients: Group 1: 1000 patients on NSAIDs presenting w/ abdominal pain may be more likely to be suspected as having a GU.
  53. 53. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 53 Group 2: 10 patients with similar pain who are not using NSAIDs Ans: Group1 patients are more likely to be tested for GU than Group2. A study using these patients in Hospital XYZ will show a strong, but biased, association between mild non-bleeding GUs and NSAIDs use.  “Identifying the potential for referral bias in initial stages of any study is important for that study, as well as for future similar studies.” b. Self-selection Bias  May occur when study participants themselves decide to participate in, or to leave a study (based on drug exposure effects, change in health status of participants, personal reasons).  So, the association observed in the study sample may not be representative of the real association in the source population.  This bias is very important in case–control studies or cohort studies.  E.g., Association b/n drugs used during pregnancy and birth defects 2 groups: Group 1: mothers of ‘affected’ children, who used medications during pregnancy. Group 2: mothers of ‘normal’ children, who used medications during pregnancy Group 1 will be more willing to participate in the study than group 2. Solution: systematically identify and recruit all eligible cases (for both groups).  Losses to follow-up (study participants dropping out) in cohort studies can also induce bias, if those who drop out belong to a special disease–exposure category (those who fulfill the Inclusion criteria). Solution: Use population-based registries c. Prevalence Bias • A type of selection bias that may occur in case–control studies when prevalent cases (rather than new cases) are selected for a study. • Prevalence is proportional to both incidence and duration of the disease (But, it is related more to the duration of the disease rather than to the incidence). • In a group of incidence cases, significant association with prevalent cases might not be confirmed. • Recruiting only incident cases with recent documented data is relevant only to disease incidence, not to prevalence.
  54. 54. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 54 d. Protopathic Bias  Feinstein (1985) – may occur “if a particular treatment or exposure was started, stopped, or otherwise changed because of the baseline manifestation caused by another disease or other factor.”  If some other disease or risk factor produces the same symptoms or signs that the researcher is analyzing.  E.g., studying the association of blood in stool as an indicator for colorectal cancer. BUT… excessive use of aspirin can also cause blood in stool Hemorrhoids cause blood in stool. ❖ Information & Misclassification bias:  Errors can occur if cases in a study are classified with regard to their exposure and disease status - Unexposed people may be considered exposed and vice versa. - Health status may also be incorrectly classified.  This type of error may lead to a misclassification bias.  Equally affects case–control and cohort studies. a. Non-differential misclassification: • When the misclassification error occurs randomly (i.e., independent of the exposure– outcome relationship). • Mostly occurs if study instrument is not very reliable. • It may lead to a decrease in the strength of the association between drug and outcome (bias toward the null hypothesis) • Exposure timing: o Inaccuracy in properly defining the exposure time can result in information bias which may lead to a non-significant association overall, even when there is a very strong association between the drug and the outcome, within a specific time window.
  55. 55. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 55 o E.g., anaphylactic reactions occur rapidly after drug exposure, very high risk during this short time period, and null after this initial period. • The risk mostly decreases with time. E.g., Sometimes, chronic long-term users of NSAIDs are likely to be at a lower risk of gastrointestinal bleeding than new users, because of a ‘survivor effect’. • Sometimes, the risk steadily increases with time, due to the cumulative effect of drug exposure E.g., risk of myocardial toxicity after the use of doxorubicin. b. Differential misclassification:  When this error is influenced by knowledge of the exposure (drug / disease) and the outcome status.  E.g.1, during data collection in cohort studies, knowledge of the exposure influences the quality of the information collected  E.g.2, in case–control studies when knowledge of the disease status influences the quality of the information collected about exposure, it is also called information bias.  2 situations: Differential recall bias and Differential detection bias. i. Differential Recall bias: - mostly seen in retrospective studies, - In case–control studies, cases and controls may have a selective memory of their past exposures. - E.g., in studies of birth defects, mothers with an impaired child may give a more valid and complete report of their exposure to drugs during pregnancy as a result of devoting more time to contemplating the cause of the birth defect. - This type of bias may be minimized by selecting controls who are likely to have the same cognitive processes affecting memory of past drug exposures.
  56. 56. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 56 ii. Differential detection bias: ✓ Can affect either cohort or case–control studies. ✓ In case–control studies: occurs when the procedures for exposure assessment is more thorough among cases than controls. ✓ In cohort studies: occurs mostly due to difference in the follow-up for detecting adverse events. ✓ E.g., women taking postmenopausal hormonal supplements are likely to see their doctors more often than other women. They are more likely to be examined for breast or endometrial cancer, or risk of CV disease. ✓ This may lead to an excess number of diagnosed diseases in the ‘treated’ group (women who took postmenopausal hormonal supplements) and a falsely elevated risk ❖ Confounding It is defined as one which is associated with both the exposure and the diseases, and is unequally distributed in the study and the control groups. Example: ( Smoking increases the risk of heart disease) ( Coffee drinkers are more likely to smoke) COFFEE DRINKING HEART DISEASE SMOKING
  57. 57. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 57 SELECTED APPLICATIONS OF PHARMACOEPIDEMIOLOGY STUDIES OF VACCINE SAFETY  A vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a particular disease.  Vaccines are among the most cost-effective and prevalent public health interventions.  Morbidity & mortality declined where immunizations are practiced.  Vaccine safety is prime for: •Public •Manufacturer •Immunization providers •Recipients of vaccines  No vaccine is completely safe or completely effective, while all known vaccine adverse events are minor and self- limited, some vaccines have been associated with rare but serious health effects.  Knowledge and research capacity has been limited by: o Inadequate understanding of biologic mechanisms underlying adverse events. o Insufficient information from case reports & case series. o Limitations of existing surveillance systems to provide evidence of causation.  To overcome these limitations: Epidemiology is vital in providing scientific methodology for assessing vaccine safety. Importance of vaccine safety:  Decrease in disease risks and increased attention on vaccine risk.  Public confidence in vaccine safety is critical - Higher standard of safety. - Vaccines are generally healthy. - Lower risk tolerance = Need to search for a rare reaction - Vaccination is universally recommended and mandated.
  58. 58. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 58  Ongoing safety monitoring needed for the development of the sound policies and recommendations. Methods of monitoring vaccines safety: There are two methods of monitoring vaccines: 1. Pre-licensure 2. Post-licensure ❖ Pre-licensure: ➢ Vaccines like other pharmaceutical products undergo extensive safety and efficacy evaluations in the laboratory. ➢ Pre-licensure studies are carried out on : ✓ Animals ✓ Humans
  59. 59. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 59 ❖ Post-licensure: ▪ Identifies rare reactions ▪ Monitor increases in known reactions ▪ Identify risk factors for reactions ▪ Identify vaccine lots with unusual rates or types of events ▪ Identify signals  Phase IV studies can be an FDA requirement for licensure.  These trials include tens of thousands of volunteers and may address questions of long- term effectiveness and safety or examine unanswered questions identified in Phase III clinical trials.  Manufacturers must submit samples of each vaccine lot & results of their own tests for potency and purity to the FDA before releasing them for public use. If the vaccine is shown to be safe and effective in Phase- III, the manufacturer applies for a license from the FDA. The FDA licenses the vaccine itself and licenses the manufacturing plant where the vaccine will be made. During the application, FDA reviews: 1.The clinical trials results 2.Product labeling 3.The manufacturing plant 4.The manufacturing protocol
  60. 60. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 60 VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System): ➢ It is a national reporting system, jointly administered by CDC and FDA. ➢ It was created in 1990 to unify the collection of all reports of adverse events after vaccination. ➢ It is a passive reporting system and accepts reports from health professionals, vaccine manufacturers and the general public. VAERS reporting form:
  61. 61. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 61 CASUAL LINK BETWEEN ADE AND VACCINE: ADE classifications: Adverse events following vaccination can be classified by: ✓ Frequency (Common, Rare) ✓ Extent (Local, Systemic) ✓ Severity (Hospitalization, Disability and Death) ✓ Causality and Preventability (Intrinsic to vaccine, faulty production or faulty administration)
  62. 62. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 62 Adverse events are divided after vaccinations into: 1. Vaccine-induced 2. Vaccine-potentiated 3. Programmatic error 4. Coincidental Vaccine induced: Due to intrinsic characteristic of the vaccine preparation & individual response of the vaccine, these events would not have occurred without vaccination. E.g. Vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis after oral polio vaccine. Vaccine-potentiated Would have occurred anyway, but were precipitated by the vaccination. E.g. 1st febrile seizure occurred in a predisposed child. Programmatic error It occurs due to technical errors, in vaccine preparation, handling, or administration. Coincidental It is associated temporally with vaccination by chance or due to underlying illness. Methodological problems: 1. Signal Detection 2. Assessment Of Causality 3. Exposure 4. Outcome 5. Analyses, Confounding & Bias
  63. 63. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 63 Signal Detection: ▪ Vaccines are biologic rather than chemical in nature. ▪ Variation in rate of adverse events by manufacturer or even lot might be expected. ▪ Surveillance systems need to detect such potential aberrations in a timely manner. ▪ Many vaccinations are administered to individuals: simultaneously or as combination vaccine, unless the number of persons who also receive that exact permutation of vaccine exposures is known, it may be difficult if not impossible to know if an aberration has occurred. ▪ Vaccine safety surveillance systems: o Examine multiple exposures (e.g., different vaccine antigens, manufacturers, and lot numbers) and multiple disease outcomes. o Monitor both previously known and previously unknown adverse events. Assessment of causality: ➢ Vaccine-specific clinical syndrome. E.g. myopericarditis in healthy young adults - smallpox vaccine : must be identified for assessing any adverse event caused by vaccine. ➢ Information useful for assessing causality in individual case reports includes: 1. Previous general experience with vaccine ✓ Duration of licensure ✓ Number of vaccines, whether similar events have been observed among other vaccines or non-vaccines 2. Alternative etiologies. 3. Individual characteristic of the vaccines that may increase the risk of the adverse event. 4. Timing of events. 5. Characteristic of the event (e.g., laboratory findings) 6. Re-challenge.
  64. 64. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 64 Exposure:  Misclassification of exposure status occurs if there is poor documentation of vaccinations. • Increases in number of licensed vaccines • Relative lack of combination vaccines  Leads to vaccination history misclassifications. Outcome - Events being assessed are frequently extremely rare (e.g., encephalopathy, GBS). - So identifying cases for interpretation of study findings is a major challenge. - Many adverse events caused by vaccines are poorly defined clinical syndromes.(e.g., encephalopathy, GBS) - The poor understanding & lack of diagnostic tools for these syndromes limits clinical & epidemiologic studies of these illnesses. Analyses, Confounding & Bias: ✓ Since vaccines can lead to series of outcomes, cohort studies can be considered. ✓ In this adverse events & person-time risks are evaluated. ✓ When outcomes are rare, these studies become time consuming and expensive. ✓ Case-control studies are also carried out in case of rare adverse effects. ✓ Once a vaccine is licensed, it is unethical to withhold the vaccine in subsequent randomized trials as a means to minimize confounding and bias. ✓ To minimize recall bias, it is best to rely on data sources that gather information on outcomes and vaccine exposure independently.
  65. 65. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 65 AD HOC EPIDEMIOLOGIC STUDIES:  Ad hoc epidemiologic studies are employed to assess signals of potential adverse events caused by : ▪Spontaneous reporting systems ▪Medical literature ▪Other mechanisms.  Cohort, case–control studies: used to gather information to measure or compare risks of an adverse event following vaccination with risk in the absence of vaccination. AUTOMATED LARGE-LINKED DATABASES:  Automated large-linked databases provide a more cost- effective and flexible framework.  Ad hoc epidemiologic studies are needed in settings without automated large-linked databases or where the power of the automated large-linked databases may be inadequate to answer a question in a timely manner.  Eg: VSD by CDC Vaccine Safety Data link (VSD): • In 1990, CDC established the Vaccine Safety Data link (CDC) project to improve scientific understanding of vaccine safety. • This project involves partnerships with 10 large managed care organizations (MCOs) to monitor vaccine safety. • Each participating organization gathers data on vaccination (vaccine type, date of vaccination), medical outcomes (outpatients visits, inpatients visits, urgent care visits), birth data and census data.
  66. 66. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 66
  67. 67. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 67 PEY in Risk management:  Risk management is the overall and continuing process of minimizing risks throughout a product’s lifecycle to optimize its benefit/risk balance.  PEY is the study of the utilization and effects of drugs in large numbers of patients. It can be viewed as an epidemiological discipline with particular focus on drugs. The process of identifying and responding to safety issues about drugs. Hence could be applied for risk management. ❖ Risk evaluation & Mitigation strategies {REMS}: REMS are required risk management plans that use risk minimization strategies beyond the professional labeling to ensure that the benefits of certain prescription drugs more significant than their risks. Examples of the Types of Risk & REMS Requirements Aim to Mitigate When REMS is needed:  FDA may require a REMS: o Before approval: If FDA determines REMS is necessary to ensure that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risk o Post-approval: If FDA becomes aware of new safety information and determines REMS is necessary to ensure that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks  The risk must be a serious risk that is documented in the drug’s label
  68. 68. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 68 Factors considered when determining the need for a REMS: Size of the population likely to use the drug Seriousness of the disease Expected benefit of the drug Expected duration of the treatment Seriousness of known or potential adverse events wheathwer the drug is new
  69. 69. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 69 PHARMACOECONOMICS  Health economics is the science of assessing cost and benefits of healthcare.  Pharmacoeconomics is a branch of health economics which compares the value of one drug or a drug therapy to another.  Pharmacoeconomics is a scientific discipline concerned with the cost and value of drugs, often with the goal of optimizing the allocation of health care resources.  It compares the cost of various drugs with the outcomes, such as benefits of patients receiving the drugs and costs.  Over the last decade here has been tremendous interest in economic evaluations of healthcare programs, especially in the pharmaceutical field.  Economic evaluations help decision makers determine whether the cost of this extra effectiveness provide by the new drug is worthwhile, within the budget available. NEED FOR PHARAMCOECONOMICS: ➢ To find the optimal therapy at the lowest price. ➢ To decrease the concern for the patients, healthcare professionals and the public ➢ In industry – To decide among specific research and development alternatives ➢ In Government – To determine program benefits and prices paid ➢ In Private sector – To design insurance benefit coverage Pharmacoeconomics Pharmakon - Drug Oikonomia - management of a household Oikos - House Nomos - Law
  70. 70. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 70 Pharmacoeconomic Analysis: It involves... a. Choosing a perspective b. Identifying and measuring costs c. Identifying and measuring consequences Perspective of evaluation: ✓ Common perspectives include: ✓ Patient perspective: portion of cost not covered by insurance ✓ Provider perspective: e.g. hospitals – direct costs ✓ Payer perspective: e.g. Insurance companies or the government ✓ Social perspective: all direct 7 indirect costs Costs: • The value of the resources consumed by a program or drug therapy is defined as Cost. • Healthcare costs are categorized as o Direct Medical Costs: Drugs, medical supplies, and equipment, laboratory and diagnostic tests, hospitalizations, and physician visits. o Direct Nonmedical Costs: Transportation to and from healthcare facilities, extra trips to the emergency department, child or family care expenses, special diets, and various other out-of-pocket expenses. o Indirect Nonmedical Costs: Morbidity cost – Loss of productivity. Mortality – Loss of years of service due to premature death. o Intangible Costs: Nonfinancial outcomes of disease and medical care such as pain, suffering, inconvenience, and grief. o Opportunity Costs: Value (economic benefit) of the alternative therapy that was forgone. o Incremental Costs: The extra costs required to purchase an additional unit of effect.
  71. 71. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 71 Consequences (Outcomes): ➢ Consequence is defined as the effects, outputs, or outcomes of the program or drug therapy. ➢ Consequences are categorized as… ✓ Economic outcomes: Comparing direct, indirect, and intangible costs with the consequences of medical treatment alternatives. ✓ Clinical outcomes: Medical events that occur as a result of disease or treatment (e.g., safety and efficacy end points). ✓ Humanistic outcomes: Consequences of disease or treatment on patient functional status such as physical function, social function, general health and well-being, and life satisfaction. ✓ Positive outcomes: Desired effect of a drug ✓ Negative outcomes: ADR or toxicity of a drug ✓ Intermediate outcome: Can serve as a proxy for more relevant final outcomes ✓ Final outcome: To get final outcome of reduced MI rate, lipid lowering agents are being used to decrease LDL levels which is an intermediate outcome. Methods of Pharmacoeconomic Evaluation: There are four types of pharmacoeconomic studies: a. Cost-minimization analysis (CMA) b. Cost-effectiveness analysis (CEA) c. Cost-utility analysis (CUA) d. Cost-benefit analysis (CBA)
  72. 72. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 72 ❖ Cost-minimization analysis: ➢ It is a tool used in Pharmacoeconomics and is applied when comparing multiple drugs of equal efficacy and equal tolerability. ➢ CMA shows only a “cost savings” of one program or treatment over another. ➢ Employing CMA is appropriate when comparing 2 or more therapeutically equivalent agents or alternate dosing regimens of the same agent. ➢ Example: if drugs A & B are antiulcer agents equivalent in efficacy and adverse drug reactions then the costs of using these drugs could be compared using CMA. Steps involved in CMA: • Obtain acquisition price for each medicine and calculate the price for the course of treatment to be compared-dose per day, number of days of treatment. • Calculate pharmacy, nursing and physician cost associated with the use of each medicine. Process - 1 • Calculate equipment cost associated with each medicine. • Calculate laboratory costs associated with each medicine • Calculate cost of any other significant factor. • Calculte & compare total medicine costs for each medicine. Process - 2
  73. 73. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 73 Advantages: ✓ It facilitates selection of cheaper yet effective drugs or interventions. ✓ It is the simplest of the 4 types of pharmacoeconomic analysis because of the focus is on measuring the cost of the PE equation. ✓ It is very useful in evaluating the cost of a specific drug ✓ It is useful for comparing generic and therapeutic equivalents Disadvantage: - It can only be used to compare two products that have been shown to be equivalent in dose and therapeutic effect. - In many cases, there is no reliable equivalence between two products and if therapeutic equivalence cannot be demonstrated, then CMA is appropriate - In turn to the assessment of costs only after the benefits of the competing health care technologies have been demonstrated to be clinically equivalent - It only compares alternatives of the same outcomes. - It’s more time consuming since in order to use it one has to find out the cost of the two different outputs for purposes of comparison. Applications: ➢ In situations where the benefits of alternative treatments have been proven to be identical and as such this methodology is perceived as being easy to apply. ➢ It is used in supporting and justifying the introduction of cheaper drugs in the same therapeutic class. ➢ It is used when finding out the activity or output with the lowest cost.
  74. 74. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 74 ❖ Cost-effectiveness analysis (CEA): • The most commonly employed method is cost-effectiveness analysis. • Measures effectiveness (health benefit) in natural units (eg years of life saved, ulcers healed) and the costs in money. • It compares therapies with qualitatively similar outcomes in a particular therapeutic area. For instance, in severe reflux oesophagitis, using a proton pump inhibitor compared to using H2 blockers. • CEA does not allow comparisons to be made between two totally different areas of medicine with different outcomes. • The results of CEA are expressed as a ratio either as an average cost-effectiveness ratio (ACER) or as an incremental cost effectiveness ratio (ICER). • An ACER represents the total cost of a program or treatment alternative divided by its clinical outcome to yield a ratio representing the dollar cost per specific clinical outcome gained independent of comparators. • Average cost effectiveness (ACER) = Net Cost / Net Health Benefit • The key measure of CEA is the incremental cost effectiveness ratio (ICER). • CEA is being used to set public policies regarding the use of pharmaceutical products (national formularies) in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. ICER = Difference on cost (A−B) Difference in benefits (A−B)
  75. 75. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 75 ❖ Cost-utility analysis (CUA):  Cost-utility analysis (CUA) “is a method for comparing treatment alternatives that integrates patient preferences and Health Regulated Quality of Life (HRQOL).”  HRQOL measure is a utility, having value between 1.0 (perfect health) and 0.0 (death).  Quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) are then derived by multiplying the time in a health state by the appropriate utility score.  In CUA, Cost is measured in dollars, and therapeutic outcome is measured in patient- weighted utilities rather than in physical units.  This method is well suited to the evaluation of chronic diseases that have deleterious effects on HRQOL.  Differences between treatments are expressed as the incremental cost per QALY gained.  CUA can compare cost, quality, and the quantity of patient-years.  Results of CUA are expressed in a ratio, a cost-utility ratio (C:U ratio).  CUA is complex, and thus CUA can be limited in scope of application from a hospital or MCO perspective.  CUA is employed less frequently than other economic evaluation methods because of a lack of agreement on measuring utilities, difficulty comparing QALYs across patients and populations, and difficulty quantifying patient preferences.  In CEA, the costs are measured in money and there is a defined outcome. But in CUA, the outcome is a unit of utility (e.g. a QALY). Calculating QALYs (Example): With treatment X Without treatment X Estimated survival = 10 yrs Estimated quality of life = 0.7 QALYs = (10 × 0.7) = 7.0 Estimated survival = 5 yrs Estimated quality of life = 0.5 QALYs = (5 × 0.5) = 2.5 QALY gain from treatment X = 7 – 2.5 = 4.5 QALYs If the cost of treatment X is £ 18,000 then the cost per QALYs £ 4,000 per QALY
  76. 76. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 76 ❖ Cost-benefit analysis (CBA): ✓ Measures costs and benefits in monetary terms. ✓ Estimates the strengths and weaknesses of alternatives. ✓ Both the costs and the benefits are measured and converted into equivalent dollars in the year in which they will occur. ✓ The costs and benefits are expressed as a ratio (a benefit-to-cost (B: C) ratio). ✓ Many CBAs measure and quantify direct costs and direct benefits only due to difficulties in measuring indirect and intangible benefits. ✓ This approach is not widely used in health economics. STEPS 1- Define the framework for the analyasis 2- Identify & classify costs and benefits 3- Drawing a timeline for expected costs & revenue 4- Monetize costs and benefits 5- Discount costs & benefits to obtain present values 6- Calculate net present values
  77. 77. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 77 Short Answers: 1. Define prevalence? o It is the proportion of people affected with a disease or exposed to a particular drug in a population at a given time. o It is usually determined by surveying the population of interest. o Prevalence varies b/w 0-1; it can also be expressed as a percentage. o There are 2 types of prevalence a. Point prevalence b. Period prevalence PREVALENCE = a / b Where; a= No. of population with disease at a given time. b=Total no. of population at a given time. 2. What is signal generation? Explain its significance? It is a process in which one gets immediate response i.e., ADR’s to a drug at the earliest. Significance: • It helps to detect unsuspected side effects to a given drug. • It helps to detect new applications. • To detect new and serious ADR’s. 3. What is Outcome research? It is a branch of public health research, which studies the end results of the structure and processes of the health care system on the health and well-being of patients and populations. Outcome research seeks to understand the end results of particular health care practice and interventions. 4. Name 4 computerized databases used for Pharmacoepidemiological research? o Automated databases o Case control surveillance o Spontaneous AE reporting o Prescription drug surveillance
  78. 78. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 78 5. What is willingness to pay? It determines how much people are willing to pay to reduce the chance of an adverse health outcome. Example: if a person was willing to pay 20$ for a 1 /2 an hour visit with a pharmacist to improve their diabetes condition, then the imputed benefit/person/visit would be 20$. 6. Mention the limitations of pharmacoeconomic study? ➢ Pricing decisions for pharmaceuticals usually follow a two-step process. ➢ A final economic evaluation needs to be based on a prior clinical-pharmacological evaluation of a new drug in light of therapeutic alternatives. ➢ However, major limitations for this evaluation process may be encountered. Due to lack of ▪ Evidence based data ▪ Clinical endpoint data ▪ Direct comparator studies ▪ Precedents in case of innovations 7. What is case series? o Case series also known as clinical series. o It is a type of medical research study that tracks subjects with a known exposure, such as patients who have received a similar treatment or examines their medical records for exposure and outcome. Advantages: • Useful for hypothesis generation. • Informative for very rare diseases with few established risk factors. Disadvantages: • Cannot study cause and effect relationship. • Cannot assess disease frequency. 8. Define sensitivity analysis? Examining the changes in results when, key variables are varied in an economic model. A cost-effectiveness analysis (CEA) is one of the key tools of economic evaluation. Sensitivity analysis (SA) suggests ways to calculate & evaluate this uncertainty.
  79. 79. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 79 9. Define Attributable risk? It is the difference b/w the risk in the exposed group & the baseline risk in unexposed population. Thus, it is the risk in excess of the baseline risk that may be attributed to exposure to the drug. AR = a/b – c/d 10. Define Pharmacoeconomic? It is a branch of health economics. The description & analysis of costs of drug therapy to health care system and society. Pharmacoeconomic methods of evaluation are; ✓ Cost minimization analysis (CMA) ✓ Cost effectiveness analysis (CEA) ✓ Cost utility analysis (CUA) ✓ Cost benefit analysis (CBA) 11. Define spontaneous reporting systems? All undisputed reports from healthcare professionals or consumers, received by the FDA via either the voluntary or mandatory route, are called spontaneous reports. Spontaneous reporting system is a system whereby case reports of adverse drug events are voluntarily submitted by health professionals & pharmaceutical companies to the National Pharmacovigilance Centre. 12. What is QALY? QALY= Quality Adjusted Life Year It is a generic measure of disease burden including both the quality and the quantity of life lived. It is used in economic evaluation to assess the value for money of medical interventions. It is also used to develop a cost effectiveness analysis of any treatment. QALY= One year of life × One utility value
  80. 80. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 80 13. Give advantages of Cohort study? • Less bias due to prospective evaluation of exposures. • Can find out incidence rate & relative risk. • Can evaluate multiple diseases. • Can establish cause-effect. • Ideal for studying rare exposures. • Can often show temporality of relationship. 14. What are ICER and ACER? ➢ ICER= Incremental Cost Effectiveness Ratio “It is a statistic used in cost effectiveness analysis to summarize the cost-effectiveness of a health care intervention.” It is defined by the defined by the difference in cost between 2 possible interventions, divided by the differences in their effect. ➢ ACER= Average Cost Effectiveness Ratio “It represents the total cost of a program or alternative treatment divided by its clinical outcome to yield a ratio representing the dollar cost per specific clinical outcome gained, independent of comparators.” 15. List meta-analysis models? Meta-analysis is quantitative approach for systemically combining results of previous research to arrive at conclusions about the body of research. List of statistical models for aggregate data ▪ Fixed effects model ▪ Random effects model ▪ IVhet model ICER = Difference on cost (A−B) Difference in benefits (A−B) ACER = Health care cost ($) Clinical outcome (not in $)
  81. 81. Dr Shivaraj D R Asst.Prof, SSCP, Tumkur Page 81 ▪ Quality effects model ▪ Bayesian framework ▪ Frequentist multivariate framework ▪ Generalized pair wise modeling framework ▪ Tailored meta-analysis 16. Define incidence? o Number of new cases occurring in a defined population during a specified period of time. o It gives the information about how many people with the disease are newly diagnosed each year. o It is expressed in proportion or rate. 17. Define “Defined daily dose” and “Prescribed daily dose”? Defined daily dose: It is the estimated average maintenance dose per day of a drug when used in its major indication. Example: Acetyl salicylic acid; Low dose=avoid cardiac events Moderate dose=pain management High dose=for inflammatory condition Prescribed daily dose: It is the average daily dose of a drug that has actually been prescribed. It provides estimate of number of person-days of exposure. 18. Give examples of intangible cost involved in pharmacoeconomic study? Intangible cost means non-financial outcomes of disease and medical care. Example: pain, suffering, inconvenience, grief, anxiety, loss of energy, time given by the voluntary careers. 19. Define monetary units? ✓ Drug use has been measured in monetary units to quantify the amounts being consumed by population. ✓ It can indicate the burden on a society from drug use. ✓ Monetary units are convenient & can be converted to a common unit, which then allows for comparison Incidence= 𝑵𝒐.𝒐𝒇 𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 𝑻𝒐𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒐𝒑𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒕 𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒌 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 ×1000

×