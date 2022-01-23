Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pardot vs Marketing Cloud

Jan. 23, 2022
The Pardot platform is designed for business-to-businesses companies whereas the Marketing cloud was developed to meet the business-to-consumer companies' requirements. ... It has other functions like a mobile studio and advertising studio whereas Pardot is only for email marketing.Pardot, unlike Marketing Cloud, is more focused on email. While it does have some features around SEO/SEM and other channels, the core use case is all about email marketing and lead generation and nurturing.
For more than 10 years, Technology Mindz have designed, built, and implemented globally compliant solutions. We understand where the industry has been and are uniquely positioned to help our customers succeed in their businesses.
Ensuring success by collaborating with a business partner who actively listens, provides strategic advice, and challenges assumptions as well as, We provide a wealth of customer-specific consulting to help our clients identify and fix the problems that keep them from hitting their goals.


Pardot vs Marketing Cloud

  1. 1. White Paper - Pardot vs Marketing Cloud Technology Mindz Pardot vs. Marketing Cloud Discover the Best Salesforce Marketing Automation for your Business V/s Marketing automation helps companies develop meaningful connections with customers, business prospects, and industry leaders. A good software solution that automates the marketing activities can generate a better sales pipeline and empower businesses to close more deals. Salesforce, the world’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, offers two unique and effective solutions on marketing automation: Pardot and Marketing Cloud. Pardot and Marketing Cloud, both, are great marketing automation solutions having similar as well as distinguishing advantages. However, one of them could be more powerful to your business than the other. So, let’s understand the key differences and benefits of Pardot and Marketing Cloud to find a successful marketing automation solution for your organization. Pardot by Salesforce Pardot is a software as a service (SaaS) marketing automation integrated into the Salesforce CRM platform. Since its integration in 2012, Pardot has offered email automation solutions to help companies capture a high success rate in targeted email campaigns. Pardot is essentially used for lead management in B2B and B2C organizations. It drives the sales and marketing operations by automating common tasks such as customer behavior tracking, web form management, social media marketing, website tracking, SEO-based landing page marketing, and more. 1 Copyright © 2021 Technology Mindz, All rights reserved
  2. 2. White Paper - Pardot vs Marketing Cloud Technology Mindz Marketing Automation Benefits of Pardot Pardot is best used for managing digital marketing campaigns. From email marketing to lead generation, the SaaS solution can track and improve the performance of multiple tasks. Pardot is also used for the personalization of landing pages, where it can curate the content based on the preferences of the current viewer. The key benefits of Pardot marketing automation can be highlighted as follows: ● End-to-end digital marketing campaign management ● Email drip campaigns ● Scoring-based lead management and progressive prospect tracking ● Campaign segmentation ● ROI tracking and measuring with marketing analytics ● Modernized UI for saving time in execution and analytics ● Contextual viewing of campaign success rate ● Lead nurturing and lead grading to improve the sales funnel In addition to these, Pardot can also optimize your marketing efforts with multiple Salesforce integration benefits to build stronger B2B and B2C relationships. In the past decade, Pardot has been used by more than 21,000 organizations around the world, rendering an increase in the marketing ROI by 34% across its customers’ success. 2 Copyright © 2021 Technology Mindz, All rights reserved
  3. 3. White Paper - Pardot vs Marketing Cloud Technology Mindz Salesforce Marketing Cloud Marketing Cloud by Salesforce was commercially launched in 2007 as an integrated solution for managing customer journeys and personalizing email, mobile, social, and web content. Marketing Cloud is also used for creating and managing digital advertising content, along with its data analysis features. In the Salesforce CRM platform, Marketing Cloud enables marketers predominantly with journey mapping and social media marketing. Key Benefits of Marketing Cloud Marketing Cloud is designed to help B2C and e-commerce companies with digital marketing automation. The platform helps in building connections from discrete customer/prospect interactions from various marketing channels. Based on the customer's needs, Marketing Cloud can unify customer behaviors with customer data in real-time. It has several integrated features that can establish smarter communications and interactions while responding to customers and anticipating their needs. The highlighted advantages of Marketing Cloud are: ● Online marketing customizations based on the market base ● Customer-centric personalization with integrated apps ● Customer behavior analytics ● Encrypted data layering for a higher marketing security ● Salesforce Data Management Platform (DMP) for pro marketers ● Data visualization tools for better decision making Moreover, the Marketing Cloud solution also has specially-designed apps such as Email Studio, Interaction Studio, Advertising Studio, Social Studio, and Mobile Studio. These apps help in organizing the respective marketing tasks for better and faster performance. With these benefits, retail and e-commerce giants such as Walmart and Amazon have been using Marketing Cloud for successfully automating their marketing campaigns. 3 Copyright © 2021 Technology Mindz, All rights reserved
  4. 4. White Paper - Pardot vs Marketing Cloud Technology Mindz Pardot vs. Marketing Cloud - The Main Differences Before comparing them, Pardot and Marketing Cloud both have a lot of noticeable functionality similar to each other. These solutions offer more or less the same tools and results for email automation, social media marketing, lead nurturing, journey mapping, and Salesforce CRM integrations. But, the main differences can be illustrated as below: Pardot is primarily designed for B2B companies. Marketing Cloud is more apt for B2C and e-commerce businesses. Among the two, Pardot is the best email marketing automation solution. Marketing Cloud’s advertising and mobile marketing capabilities via Advertising Studio and Mobile Studio are unparalleled against Pardot. The buying cycles of smaller databases with high-value sales can be improved better with Pardot as compared to Marketing Cloud. Marketing Cloud, on the other hand, can significantly improve the outcome of larger databases having smaller value sales. For B2B sales teams, Pardot is a better option to align sales and marketing tasks. Marketing Cloud is simply great for one-on-one customer journey communications across discrete and mixed channels. Based on the pricing point, Pardot is slightly cheaper than Marketing Cloud. 4 Copyright © 2021 Technology Mindz, All rights reserved
  5. 5. White Paper - Pardot vs Marketing Cloud Technology Mindz Why Marketing Cloud and not Pardot? B2C and e-commerce organizations can leverage the power of Marketing Cloud better. That’s because Marketing Cloud has a wide range of modules, each specially designed to focus on every field of e-commerce and B2C marketing. ● Audience Builder: Organize and build your customer base in several ways with advanced segmenting and targeting sending based on customer attributes and behavior. ● Email Studio: Create, send, track and optimize your customer-personalized emails, newsletters, complex email pitches, promotional offers, transactional notifications, and triggered messages. ● Advertising Studio: Make the perfect customer-centric digital ad strategies with CRM targeting advertising. ● Social Studio: Connect your sales & marketing teams with customers through social media to foster meaningful relationships. ● Web Studio: Collect all customer data and generate more personalized web content for your landing pages, mobile apps, and microsites. ● Mobile Connect: Create a more personal SMS marketing campaign and pre-schedule online chat messages and push notifications. ● Personalization Builder: Merge your customers’ behaviors with data algorithms to build new and unique business rules solely based on customer preferences. ● Content Builder: Manage cross-channel content with image and document consolidation, all done from a single location. ● Datorama (Analytics Builder): Create, view, and share analysis on every campaign-level data. ● Journey Builder: Map customer journeys and customer life cycles to evaluate their progress in purchasing and brand loyalty. Simply put, Pardot does not offer such ten specialized modules. With these modules, Marketing Clouds gives a higher competitive advantage of focusing more on customer success than marketing success. Pardot does not offer this level of engagement across its transactional and marketing channels. Why Pardot and not Marketing Cloud? B2B companies have a longer sales cycle where deals are closed directly through the sales teams. Pardot works great for these organizations as they have high-value sales compared to e-commerce and B2C businesses. Similarly, Pardot beats Marketing Cloud as it can manage smaller customer databases more accurately with its automation solutions. The Pardot functionalities that outperform Marketing Cloud are: 1. Building an excellent lead nurturing environment. 5 Copyright © 2021 Technology Mindz, All rights reserved
  6. 6. White Paper - Pardot vs Marketing Cloud Technology Mindz 2. Enabling the most advanced email marketing automation solution. 3. Creating drip marketing campaigns for next-level personalization. 4. Generating triggers based on website behavior and user interactions. 5. Assigning leads to distinct users from a centralized platform. 6. Facilitation SEO and Google AdWords for managing web and email content. 7. Setting up customizable automatic responses and contact form submissions. 8. Empowering an AI-based lead grading and scoring mechanism. 9. Implementing AI and predictive analytics to improve customer engagement. 10. Automating notifications for active site users. 11. Motivating sales teams with real-time updates via email and mobile pop-ups. 12. Evaluating performance across multiple metrics via Salesforce Analytics Cloud and Google Analytics. In these ways, Marketing Cloud is unable to support such high-end automation functionalities and fails to match the marketing competency of Pardot. Adding to this, Pardot also wins in the pricing aspect, being the more affordable marketing automation solution as compared to Marketing Cloud. Pardot or Marketing Cloud? Or Both? Before choosing between Pardot and Marketing Cloud, it is important to note that the price of Marketing Cloud and its modules goes up to $36,000 /month/user for organizations. And, the maximum pricing for Pardot is set at $10,000 /month/user. Comparatively, Pardot is relatively more cost-effective than Marketing Cloud. At the same time, Pardot has more advanced marketing automation. However, it is not that effective for e-commerce and B2C businesses. So, a fair decision would be: ● Marketing Cloud, if your business is in the B2C and e-commerce domain Or ● Pardot, if your organization runs on a B2B business model However, if your business converges in e-commerce, B2B, and B2C domains, then perhaps a combination of Pardot and Marketing Cloud would be ideal. Pro marketers and sales teams from your organization can easily work in sync with both Marketing Cloud and Pardot. These solutions are completely integrated into the Salesforce ecosystem, helping your organization get the best of both worlds. Get detailed insights on leveraging Salesforce marketing automation by reaching out to us. 6 Copyright © 2021 Technology Mindz, All rights reserved

