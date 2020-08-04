Successfully reported this slideshow.
BY SHIVANI TIWARI
 IT IS A RIPENED OVULE THAT DEVELOPED AFTER FERTILIZATION IN OVARY OF FLOWER TURNS TO FRUIT.
 SEED CMPOSITION HERE MEANS FOOD RESERVES THAT NEEDS FOR SEED DEVELOPMENT AND MATURITY LIKE:  CEREALS – CARBOHYDRATES (S...
 THERE ARE 3 STAGES IN SEED DEVELOPMENT 1. FORMATION OF SEED 2. DEVELOPMENT OF SEED 3. MATURATION OF SEED
1. FORMATION OF MALE GAMETE 2. FORMATION OF FEMALE GAMETE
AFTER THE FERTILIZATION OF MALE AND FEMALE GAMETE ONE SPERM FERTILIZE WITH EGG AND FORM ZYGOTE AND ANOTHER SPERM FUSES WI...
 IT FOLLOWED BY 3 STAGES: STAGES 1: HISTODIFFERENTIATION  EMBRYO AND ENDOSPERM DIFFERENTIATE DUE TO CELL DIVISION  INCR...
 INTEGUMENTS OF OVULE- SEED COAT  NUCELLUS – ABSORBENT AND ABSENT.  ENDOSPERM 1. MONOCOT- MAX MORPHOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT...
 NUCLEAR ENDOSPERM – WHERE THE ENDOSPERM MUCLEUS UNDERGOES SEVERAL DIVISION PRIOR TO CELL WALL FORMATION.  CELLULAR ENDO...
 SEED IS SAID TO HAVE PHYSIOLOGICAL MATURED ONLY WHEN IT ATTAIN  MAXIMUM DRY WEIGHT  GERMINABILTY  VIGOUR  PHYSIOLOGI...
 PHYSIOLOGICAL MATURITY IS IDENTIFIED AS MAXIMUM DRY WEIGHT OF SEED ACCUMALATION.  PHYSIOLOGICAL MATURITY IS WHEN THERE ...
Seed development is the process by which seeds are formed from the end of fertilization to the production of a mature seed body.

