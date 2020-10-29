Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SELECTED SECTORS OF INDIAN STOCK MARKET Shivani Thosar MBA ( B & F )
HIGHLIGHTS PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR FMCG SECTOR POWER SECTOR
PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR Pfizer has also unexpectedly gained from the coronavirus outbreak. Pfizer’s pneumonia vaccine Prevna...
FMCG SECTOR The FMCG market saw disparate trends across divisions. There was a significant shift in discretionary spends a...
POWER SECTOR Power supply saw a decrease of 25% during the lockdown (year-on-year).As electricity cannot be stored in larg...
  1. 1. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SELECTED SECTORS OF INDIAN STOCK MARKET Shivani Thosar MBA ( B & F )
  2. 2. HIGHLIGHTS PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR FMCG SECTOR POWER SECTOR
  3. 3. PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR Pfizer has also unexpectedly gained from the coronavirus outbreak. Pfizer’s pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13 has seen an unexpected jump in sales, most probably due to the course of the coronavirus, which in severe cases causes pneumonia with high mortality rates. This increased revenue for Pfizer will be matched and exceeded if its collaboration with BioNTech for a Covid-19 vaccine is successful. Gilead, potentially the most beneficial and controversial of all Covid-19-fighting drug-makers, has also made a contribution to the Covid-19 battle. Remdesivir, Gilead’s promising antiviral, has been given Compassionate Use Program (CUP) status and is one of the top-ranked drugs to help battle the coronavirus crisis.
  4. 4. FMCG SECTOR The FMCG market saw disparate trends across divisions. There was a significant shift in discretionary spends and this impacted the beauty & personal care division. Despite the challenges, categories such as skin, hair and oral care delivered good growth. While the broader market has fallen about 13% so far this year, the Nifty FMCG index is up about 3%. That’s hardly surprising as the outlook for companies engaged in the sale of essential items is comparatively better than other product categories in covid-19 times.
  5. 5. POWER SECTOR Power supply saw a decrease of 25% during the lockdown (year-on-year).As electricity cannot be stored in large amount, the power generation and supply for a given day are planned based on the forecast for demand. The months of January and February in 2020 had seen an increase of 3% and 7% in power supply, respectively as compared to 2019 (year-on-year). In comparison,the power supply saw a decrease of 3% between March 1 and March 24. During the lockdown between March 24 and April 19, the total power supply saw a decrease of about 25% (year-on-year).
