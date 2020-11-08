Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Radar Sensor Market By Product Type
(Imaging, Non-imaging) By Application
Type (Automotive, Aerospace and
Defence, Industrial, Environment and
Weather Monitoring, and Traffic
Monitoring and Others), By Range (Short
range, Medium and Long range) and By
Geography – Opportunities and forecast,
2020-2027
Radar Sensor Market
The report prepared by the GMI Research includes an in-depth analysis of the global
market and a thorough research undertaken by the analysts. An extensive study of this
market alongside the fundamental aspects that may influence the commercialization
graph of this industry has been given in the study. The market study covers various
aspects such as geographical growth opportunities, market size, and important
vendors in the market, driving factors, segmental evaluation, constraints, and
competitive landscape.
Top Companies of the Radar sensor Market:
• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)
• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
• Continental AG (Germany)
• Denso Corporation (Japan)
• Delphi Automotive LLP (UK)
• Airbus Group (Netherlands)
• Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)
• Raytheon Company (US)
• Saab AB (Sweden)
• Northrop Grumman Corporation (US).
Drivers of the Radar sensor Market:
The key factors surging the growth of the radar sensor market include the political
instability present worldwide, owing to which there has been an upsurge in terrorist
activities. These factors have created growing demand from the defense sector to
replace obsolete radar technology. The growth in spending in the defense sector,
particularly in developing countries, and growing trend of emergence of driverless cars,
which uses functions like blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane change
assist, etc., with the help of the radar, will propel the market growth. It is applicable in
the healthcare sector as it can be employed to detect diseases, heartbeat, etc.
Automation in the agricultural sector is regarding radar technology. Radar sensors are
very useful in navigation and for exploration in the marine industry. These factors are
further fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, the factors hindering the
growth in this market are high developed costs regarding the implementation and
maintenance of the radar sensors.
Segmentation of the Radar sensor Market:
By Product type:
• Imaging
• Non-imaging
By Application:
• Automotive
• Aerospace and Defence
• Industrial
• Environment and Weather Monitoring
• Traffic Monitoring
• Others
By Range Type:
• Short range
• Medium Range
• Long range
By Region:
• North America
o United States of America
o Canada
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Rest of APAC
• Europe
o United Kingdom
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• RoW
o Brazil
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)
