Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 GMI Research GMI Research Radar Sensor Market By Product Type (Imaging, Non-imaging) By Application Type (Automotive, Ae...
2 The report prepared by the GMI Research includes an in-depth analysis of the global market and a thorough research under...
3 very useful in navigation and for exploration in the marine industry. These factors are further fuelling the market grow...
4 o France o Spain o Rest of Europe • RoW o Brazil o South Africa o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Rest of the world (remaining coun...
5 City: Dublin State: Dublin Country: Ireland Website: https://www.gmiresearch.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Radar Sensor Market

11 views

Published on

The key factors surging the growth of the radar sensor market include the political instability present worldwide, owing to which there has been an upsurge in terrorist activities.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Radar Sensor Market

  1. 1. 1 GMI Research GMI Research Radar Sensor Market By Product Type (Imaging, Non-imaging) By Application Type (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Industrial, Environment and Weather Monitoring, and Traffic Monitoring and Others), By Range (Short range, Medium and Long range) and By Geography – Opportunities and forecast, 2020-2027 See the Future Insights Radar Sensor Market
  2. 2. 2 The report prepared by the GMI Research includes an in-depth analysis of the global market and a thorough research undertaken by the analysts. An extensive study of this market alongside the fundamental aspects that may influence the commercialization graph of this industry has been given in the study. The market study covers various aspects such as geographical growth opportunities, market size, and important vendors in the market, driving factors, segmental evaluation, constraints, and competitive landscape. Top Companies of the Radar sensor Market: • Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) • Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) • Continental AG (Germany) • Denso Corporation (Japan) • Delphi Automotive LLP (UK) • Airbus Group (Netherlands) • Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) • Raytheon Company (US) • Saab AB (Sweden) • Northrop Grumman Corporation (US). Drivers of the Radar sensor Market: The key factors surging the growth of the radar sensor market include the political instability present worldwide, owing to which there has been an upsurge in terrorist activities. These factors have created growing demand from the defense sector to replace obsolete radar technology. The growth in spending in the defense sector, particularly in developing countries, and growing trend of emergence of driverless cars, which uses functions like blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, etc., with the help of the radar, will propel the market growth. It is applicable in the healthcare sector as it can be employed to detect diseases, heartbeat, etc. Automation in the agricultural sector is regarding radar technology. Radar sensors are
  3. 3. 3 very useful in navigation and for exploration in the marine industry. These factors are further fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, the factors hindering the growth in this market are high developed costs regarding the implementation and maintenance of the radar sensors. Segmentation of the Radar sensor Market: By Product type: • Imaging • Non-imaging By Application: • Automotive • Aerospace and Defence • Industrial • Environment and Weather Monitoring • Traffic Monitoring • Others By Range Type: • Short range • Medium Range • Long range By Region: • North America o United States of America o Canada • Asia Pacific o China o Japan o India o Rest of APAC • Europe o United Kingdom o Germany
  4. 4. 4 o France o Spain o Rest of Europe • RoW o Brazil o South Africa o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region) About GMI Research GMI Research is a market research and consulting firm which provides bespoke industry & market research to help businesses in making the toughest business decision. We know the significance of accurate data; that’s why our analyst use a tailored methodology to study every market in detail because one size doesn’t fit all. We not only cover the traditional well-established market but also focuses on the niche market and markets in the emerging economies, where getting data and information is a challenge. This factor makes us a pioneer in the emerging market research space. Our syndicate reports cover multiple industries across various regions and countries. Our in-depth market reports help propel your business with all the data, strategic inputs, and competitive intelligence to move ahead even in the most uncertain times. Featured in the ‘Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants’ list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research look forward to help businesses stay ahead of the curve. Contact Us Company Name: GMI RESEARCH Email: enquiry@gmiresearch.com Phone: +353 1 442 8820 Address: Level 1, The Chase Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate
  5. 5. 5 City: Dublin State: Dublin Country: Ireland Website: https://www.gmiresearch.com/

×