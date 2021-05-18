counterfactual thinking and magical thinking in social psychology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COUNTERFACTUAL THINKING AND MAGICAL THINKING -BY SHIVANI SHARMA 19200655 BSC FORENSIC SCIENCE
INTRODUCTION - COUNTERFACTUAL THINKING The tendency to imagine other outcomes in a situation than the ones that actually o...
TYPES OF COUNTERFACTUAL THINKING UPWARD AND DOWNWARD UPWARD- Upward counterfactual thinking focuses on how the situation c...
Continue... • ADDITIVE / SUBTRACTIVE A counterfactual statement may involve the action or inaction of an event that origin...
Continue... This distinction simply refers to whether the counterfactual is about actions of the self (e.g., I should have...
INTRODUCTION-MAGICAL THINKING Magical thinking is a term that broadly refers to the belief that an event will occur as a r...
TYPES OF MAGICAL THINKING • DIRECT EFFECT Bronisław Malinowski's Magic, Science and Religion (1954) discusses another type...
Continue... • SYMBOLIC APPROACHES Another theory of magical thinking is the symbolic approach. Leading thinkers of this ca...
  1. 1. COUNTERFACTUAL THINKING AND MAGICAL THINKING -BY SHIVANI SHARMA 19200655 BSC FORENSIC SCIENCE
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION - COUNTERFACTUAL THINKING The tendency to imagine other outcomes in a situation than the ones that actually occurred . "What might have been?" . Counterfactual thoughts include things that – in the present – now could never happen in reality because they solely pertain to events that have occurred in the past.
  3. 3. TYPES OF COUNTERFACTUAL THINKING UPWARD AND DOWNWARD UPWARD- Upward counterfactual thinking focuses on how the situation could have been better. Many times, people think about what they could have done differently. For example, "If I started studying three days ago, instead of last night, I could have done better on my test." Since people often think about what they could have done differently, it is not uncommon for people to feel regret during upward counterfactual thinking. DOWNWARD-Downward counterfactual thinking focuses on how the situation could have been worse. In this scenario, a person can make themselves feel better about the outcome because they realize that the situation is not the worst it could be. For example, "I'm lucky I earned a 'C' on that; I didn't start studying until last night."
  4. 4. Continue... • ADDITIVE / SUBTRACTIVE A counterfactual statement may involve the action or inaction of an event that originally took place. An additive statement involves engaging in an event that did not originally occur (e.g., I should have taken medicine) whereas a subtractive statement involves removing an event that took place (e.g., I should have never started drinking). Additive counterfactuals are more frequent than subtractive counterfactuals.
  5. 5. Continue... This distinction simply refers to whether the counterfactual is about actions of the self (e.g., I should have slowed down) or someone else’s actions (e.g., The other driver should have slowed down). Self counterfactuals are more prevalent than other person focused counterfactuals SELF VS. OTHER
  6. 6. INTRODUCTION-MAGICAL THINKING Magical thinking is a term that broadly refers to the belief that an event will occur as a result of another without any cause and effect relationship. It refers to the notion that a person's thoughts or actions, including spoken word and the use of symbols, can alter the course of events in the physical realm without a causal link. Example would be thinking that if you stomped the ground a few times, it would start to rain.
  7. 7. TYPES OF MAGICAL THINKING • DIRECT EFFECT Bronisław Malinowski's Magic, Science and Religion (1954) discusses another type of magical thinking, in which words and sounds are thought to have the ability to directly affect the world. Sigmund Freud believed that magical thinking was produced by cognitive developmental factors. He described practitioners of magic as projecting their mental states onto the world around them, similar to a common phase in child development. From toddlerhood to early school age, children will often link the outside world with their internal consciousness, e.g. "It is raining because I am sad."
  8. 8. Continue... • SYMBOLIC APPROACHES Another theory of magical thinking is the symbolic approach. Leading thinkers of this category, including Stanley J. Tambiah, believe that magic is meant to be expressive, rather than instrumental. As opposed to the direct, mimetic thinking of Frazer, He asserts that magic utilizes abstract analogies to express a desired state, along the lines of metonymy or metaphor.

