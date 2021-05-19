Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 19, 2021

Different and efficient ways of recruitment

A quick run through eyeing key points in the recruitment techniques, both old and new!

Different and efficient ways of recruitment

  1. 1. Different and Efficient Ways of Recruitment - Shivani N. Limaye HR Intern, TSF Recruitment is a constantly evolving process. Every recruiter knows that as much as they’d like to plan ahead so that we can fill vacancies within the best time to hire, things regularly don’t go as we’d hoped. Under pressure, one falls into old habits because hiring managers are turning up the heat. The temptation to drop the job post on every available job board and cross fingers that a great candidate will pop up is a common symptom of reactive recruitment. Sometimes they’re lucky, but more often not. Savvy recruiters know that they must have an arsenal of quick options at their disposal to attract people in different ways. With much of the face of talent acquisition being influenced by the internet today, it present different promising approaches. In a broad sense, recruitment can be done in 2 main ways: Internally and Externally. Internal Recruitment is when one sources candidates to fill a role from within the existing workforce. Pros:  It works out cheaper than advertising externally or using agencies. It can be a massive time-saver because there isn’t a protracted interview and onboarding process.  Having a policy of regular internal recruitment creates a strong progression path for your employees. That’s great for staff morale, motivation and retention and can also be used while recruiting externally.  And lastly, Internal recruitment is useful for succession planning. The present leaders aren’t going to be around forever, so it’s a good idea to develop current staff as their successors. Cons:  Keeping everything close to home can stymie new ideas, innovation and diversity. External recruitment is when you go outside of your company to attract people you’ve never met before. Pros:  It brings in new ideas, a fresh approach and renewed energy.  It lets the company deal with a huge pool of eager talent to pick and choose for the job.  It opens up new avenues for the company. Cons:  It is a costly and time-consuming process, candidates have to be sourced, interviewed, assessed and verified before making a hiring decision.
  2. 2. Recruitment Ideology Internal External Promotions Employment Employee Ads. Talent Boomerange Agency, Colleges Word of Transfers Exchanges Referrals Pool Employees Organizations, Mouth Databases Events, Bulletins Promotions & Transfers: Promotions and transfers aren’t quite the same thing, but the concept is the same. Internal employees are identified to fill open roles. A promotion means that the person moves up the ladder and is given more responsibilities and also a pay increase. A transfer usually doesn’t involve greater responsibilities or more money and is a horizontal move. Staff can be transferred to the same role in another branch or region, or they can take on a similar position in a different department or division. Employment Exchanges: Although not available in all countries, employment exchanges are mandatory in others. An employment exchange is a government-run initiative that keeps record of unemployed job seekers. Employers submit new vacancies to the exchange and are given the details of suitable candidates. This can also happen in 2 sub-companies of the same mother organization. Using an exchange is cost-effective but mostly suited to more junior, factory, agricultural and artisan roles. Employee referrals: Most companies have some kind of employee referral program in place. Employee referrals is a combination of internal and external recruitment. Existing staff are encouraged to refer people they know for vacancies. The value is that it’s cost-effective, quick and one can trust that employees won’t refer unsuitable candidates. Also, the new hire will already know more about your organization than an outside hire Direct advertising: Placing job adverts on the company’s careers site, job boards, social media and industry publications is an excellent way to find lots of applicants. It also gives exposure to the employer branding and boosts the company’s reputation. The downside is that external advertising can be very expensive. Targeting the placement of ads well is an important factor, else it could attract unsuitable applicants, or get too few applications.
  3. 3. Talent pool databases: Searching talent pool databases for applicants and candidates that were not hired but were suitable enough to save is another efficient approach. Most hiring decisions involve deciding between at least two or three candidates, when a new vacancy comes up, searching the talent pool for similar skills and experience saves a lot of time. Boomerang employees: Rehiring past employees is gaining popularity. Known as boomerang employees, these are people who worked well at a company but then left on good terms for a myriad of reasons. Rehiring them is a good idea because the company knows their abilities and they know and fits into the company culture. Bringing a boomerang employee back on board reduces time to hire, eliminates the risk of a bad hire and reduces cost per hire. Recruitment agencies, Professional organizations, Events & Bulletins: Outsourcing the hiring process to a recruitment agency. Agencies manage full cycle recruiting on your behalf. Although the cost of using an agency is high, it frees up time to focus on more pressing matters. Recruitment agencies are a great option for hard-to-fill positions and for companies that don’t have the internal HR resources to focus on hiring. Also contracting an external recruiter, avoiding direct contact to make contact with specific people that would be suitable for the company would be a perfect choice when there are passive candidate perfect fit for the job, but they work for a different company. To fill a highly skilled position, professional organizations can be an excellent source of candidates. Many professions require that on qualification, people register with the appropriate professional association. There are also other organizations where registration is voluntary, but it adds to the credibility of a candidate’s qualifications. Partnering with these associations and organizations can put you in touch with top talent. For big organizations, or companies planning expansion, recruitment events are perfect for attracting the type of people you need. Events can range from hosting open days to being at job fairs, holding a hackathon and graduate recruitment drives on campus. Events can be costly. To ensure getting simply the best, one must know precisely what type of candidate they want to attract and what your employer value proposition is. Job shadowing is another great way to get to identify potential candidates. It’s also an excellent means of promoting the employer brand and letting people know that the company supports developing talent. Lastly, there are still jobs that can be advertised on bulletin boards. Factory and agricultural jobs are typical examples.
  4. 4. Colleges: Offering internships and apprenticeships is an excellent way to get to know the strengths of individuals and can be considered to be a working interview. During the contact period, line and hiring managers can evaluate the potential to identify interns and apprentices who can be upskilled and developed to fill future roles. Future leaders have to start somewhere, and they will all be hired in an entry-level position to begin with. Well managed internship and apprenticeship programs are fertile ground for recognizing future talent and leaders. Word of mouth: Big brands and multinationals can easily use word of mouth methods of recruitment because unsolicited job seekers approach them daily. Their employer brand is established, and they’re recognized as an employer of choice, giving them an edge of established belief of potential candidates.

