Measurements and instrumentation unit 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SHIVANI MISHRA LECTURER (EN)
Importance of Measurement is simply and eloquently expressed in the following statement of famous physicist Lord Kelvin:- ...
Measuring voltage and current is the foundation of all electrical instruments. Let us cover the journey from magnetic and ...
 Until vacuum tube and semiconductor meters most ammeters and voltmeters were based on magnetics. The “galvanometer” is a...
The need to accurately measure the quantity of electricity (amperes) was important since Volta’s battery in 1800, however ...
 1. Most of the quantities can be converted by transducers into the electrical or electronic signals.  2. An electrical ...
 BASIC MEASUREMENT CONCEPTS  Measurement systems  Static and dynamic characteristics  Units and standards of measureme...
The various static characteristics are:  Accuracy  Precision  Sensitivity  Linearity  Reproducibility  Repeatability...
 Magnetic effect  Electro-dynamic effect  Electromagnetic induction effect  Thermal effect  Electrostatic effect
 SPRING CONTROL  GRAVITY CONTROL
 AIR FRICTION DAMPING  FLUID FRICTION DAMPING  EDDY CURRENT DAMPING
PERMANENT MAGNET MOVING COIL PMMC Edward Weston revolutionized the field of instrumentation when he developed the first po...
 ATTRACTION TYPE  REPULSION TYPE
An electrodynamometer type instrument is a moving coil instrument in which the operating field is produced by another coil...
The wattmeter is an instrument for measuring the electric power (or the supply rate of electrical energy) in watts of any ...
The meter which is used for measuring the energy utilizes by the electric Load is known as the energy meter. The energy is...
 Electrical Measurement and Instrumentation is a subject which gives an idea about the measurement of Electrical quantiti...
THANK YOU Keep Learning
Measurements and instrumentation unit 1
Measurements and instrumentation unit 1
Measurements and instrumentation unit 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Measurements and instrumentation unit 1

22 views

Published on

3rd SEM EMI unit 1

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Measurements and instrumentation unit 1

  1. 1. SHIVANI MISHRA LECTURER (EN)
  2. 2. Importance of Measurement is simply and eloquently expressed in the following statement of famous physicist Lord Kelvin:- “I often say that when you can measure what you are speaking about and can express it in numbers, you know something about it; when you cannot express in it numbers your knowledge is of meager and unsatisfactory kind ”
  3. 3. Measuring voltage and current is the foundation of all electrical instruments. Let us cover the journey from magnetic and chemical devices to the solid state devices of today. After the 1860s electric power use expanded with its largest growth period in the 1880s-1890s. This expansion depended on motors and electric lights and it became necessary to have regular and accurate measurement of current. Technicians also needed the ability to bring meters out into the field to set up or troubleshoot systems. This need led to the development of portable ammeters.
  4. 4.  Until vacuum tube and semiconductor meters most ammeters and voltmeters were based on magnetics. The “galvanometer” is a term for many types of meters that use magnetically deflected indicators.  Pre-1880s  In the 60 years before the explosion of the electrical industry (1880s), simple and inadequate types of galvanometers were used to attempt to measure current. Most galvanometers found their uses in labs or telegraph installations.  The first galvanometers included the A static and Tangent Galvanometer Calculating the current of a circuit was a mathematic operation based on the meter’s results, there was no needle that pointed to the actual current value. These early meters were extremely fragile and could be inaccurate when effected by surrounding magnetic materials or the Earth’s magnetic field.
  5. 5. The need to accurately measure the quantity of electricity (amperes) was important since Volta’s battery in 1800, however it wasn’t until the moving-coil galvanometer, also known as the PMMC(permanent magnet moving coil) came about in the 1880s. The PMMC was used for both ammeters and voltmeters. Weston and Thomson lead the electrical industry into the new age of electrification with hundreds of key innovations.
  6. 6.  1. Most of the quantities can be converted by transducers into the electrical or electronic signals.  2. An electrical or electronic signal can be amplified, filtered, multiplexed, sampled and measured.  3. The measurement can easily be obtained in or converted into digital form for automatic analysis and recording.  4 The measured signals can be transmitted over long distances with the help of cables or radio links, without any loss of information.  5. Many measurements can be carried either simultaneously or in rapid succession.  6. Electronic circuits can detect and amplify very weak signals and can measure the events of very short duration as well.  7. Electronic measurement makes possible to build analog and digital signals. The digital signals are very much required in computers. The modern development in science and technology are totally based on computers.  8. Higher sensitivity, low power consumption and a higher degree of reliability are the important features of electronic instruments and measurements.
  7. 7.  BASIC MEASUREMENT CONCEPTS  Measurement systems  Static and dynamic characteristics  Units and standards of measurements  Error analysis  Moving coil meters  Moving iron meters  Multi meters  Watt meters  Energy meters
  8. 8. The various static characteristics are:  Accuracy  Precision  Sensitivity  Linearity  Reproducibility  Repeatability  Resolution  Threshold  Drift  Stability  Tolerance  Range or span The various Dynamic characteristics are:  Speed of response  Measuring lag  Fidelity  Dynamic error
  9. 9.  Magnetic effect  Electro-dynamic effect  Electromagnetic induction effect  Thermal effect  Electrostatic effect
  10. 10.  SPRING CONTROL  GRAVITY CONTROL
  11. 11.  AIR FRICTION DAMPING  FLUID FRICTION DAMPING  EDDY CURRENT DAMPING
  12. 12. PERMANENT MAGNET MOVING COIL PMMC Edward Weston revolutionized the field of instrumentation when he developed the first portable electric meters and a reliable PMMC(permanent magnet moving coil instrument).
  13. 13.  ATTRACTION TYPE  REPULSION TYPE
  14. 14. An electrodynamometer type instrument is a moving coil instrument in which the operating field is produced by another coil which is fixed. This type of instrument can be used either as an ammeter or as a voltmeter, but is generally used as a wattmeter.
  15. 15. The wattmeter is an instrument for measuring the electric power (or the supply rate of electrical energy) in watts of any given circuit.
  16. 16. The meter which is used for measuring the energy utilizes by the electric Load is known as the energy meter. The energy is the total power consumed and utilized by the load at a particular interval of time. It is used in domestic and industrial AC circuit for measuring the power consumption.
  17. 17.  Electrical Measurement and Instrumentation is a subject which gives an idea about the measurement of Electrical quantities to the students.  In this unit we have learnt about the measurement of Voltage, current, power and energy using different analog instruments like, PMMC, EDM type.  In Next unit we will discuss about the measurement of elements R,L and C using DC and AC Bridges.
  18. 18. THANK YOU Keep Learning

×